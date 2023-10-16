Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Perera and Nissanka shine at ICC World Cup

Australia's Mitchell Starc takes his fielding position (AP)

Follow live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka from the ODI World Cup today.

The 50-over World Cup is has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE: ODI World Cup updates

Sri Lanka win the toss and choose to bat first

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:55

16.6

Marcus Stoinis to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:54

16.5

Marcus Stoinis to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:54

16.4

Marcus Stoinis to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, dropped catch by Labuschagne.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:53

16.3

Marcus Stoinis to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:52

16.2

Marcus Stoinis to Kusal Perera. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:51

16.1

Marcus Stoinis to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:49

15.5

Adam Zampa to Kusal Perera. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:49

15.3

Adam Zampa to Kusal Perera. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:48

15.2

FOUR! Adam Zampa to Kusal Perera. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:47

15.1

Wide Adam Zampa to Kusal Perera. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:43

14.6

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, run save by Maxwell.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:42

14.5

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:41

14.4

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:40

14.3

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:39

14.2

Wide Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:38

14.1

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Maxwell, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:37

13.6

Adam Zampa to Pathum Nissanka. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:37

13.5

Adam Zampa to Pathum Nissanka. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:36

13.4

Adam Zampa to Pathum Nissanka. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:35

13.2

Adam Zampa to Pathum Nissanka. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:35

13.1

FOUR! Adam Zampa to Pathum Nissanka. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:33

12.6

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:32

12.5

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:31

12.4

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:30

12.3

FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:30

12.2

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:29

12.1

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:27

11.6

Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:27

11.4

Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:26

11.3

Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:25

11.2

Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:23

10.6

Pat Cummins to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:23

10.5

Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:22

10.4

Pat Cummins to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:21

10.3

FOUR! Pat Cummins to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:21

10.2

Pat Cummins to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:20

10.1

Pat Cummins to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:19

9.6

Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:18

9.5

Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:18

9.4

APPEAL! Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Inglis, appeal made for L.B.W.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:17

9.2

Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:16

8.6

Pat Cummins to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:15

8.5

Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:14

8.3

Pat Cummins to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:13

8.2

Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:12

8.1

Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:11

7.6

Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:11

7.5

Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Zampa.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:10

7.4

Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:10

7.3

Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Inglis, fielded by Zampa.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:09

7.2

Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:09

7.1

Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:07

6.6

Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Warner.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:07

6.5

Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Warner.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:06

6.4

Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:05

6.3

Wide Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:05

6.3

Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. In-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:04

6.2

Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Smith.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:02

5.6

Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:01

5.5

Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10:00

5.3

FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:59

5.2

Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Warner.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:59

5.1

Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:57

4.6

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:56

4.5

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:55

4.4

FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:54

4.3

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:53

4.1

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:52

3.6

Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:52

3.5

Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:51

3.4

Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:50

3.3

FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:50

3.2

FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. Length ball, off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:49

3.1

Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to third slip for no runs, fielded by Smith.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:48

2.6

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:47

2.5

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:46

2.4

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:46

2.3

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:45

2.2

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:44

2.1

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:43

1.6

Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:43

1.5

Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:42

1.4

Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:41

1.3

Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:41

1.2

Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:40

1.1

NEW BALL. Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:38

0.6

FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:37

0.4

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:36

0.4

Wide Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:35

0.3

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:34

0.2

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Sunday 15 October 2023 09:31

Teams will be announced at the toss

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Sunday 15 October 2023 09:30

