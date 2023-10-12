Australia vs South Africa live: Score and latest updates from the Cricket World Cup

Quinton de Kock has now scored back-to-back hundreds at this World Cup - Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

12:12 PM BST

OVER 36: SA 200/3 (Klaasen 1 Markram 20)

The door is slightly ajar for Australia here. Another couple of wickets quickly and the pressure will be on South Africa owing, in part, to their steady run rate that is yet to get over six an over.

Hazlewood keeps it tight, bowling wicket to wicket. Just three from the over.

12:08 PM BST

OVER 35: SA 197/3 (Klaasen 0 Markram 18)

Heinrich Klaasen joins the fun at the end of another excellent over from Maxwell.

12:05 PM BST

WICKET!

De Kock b Maxwell 109

A brilliant innings ends. He looked to be tiring slightly there and that was a slightly tired reverse sweep. The ball ricochets off the top edge, then off De Kock and onto the stumps. FOW: 197/3

Quinton de Kock of South Africa makes their way off after being dismissed for 109 during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and South Africa at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Lucknow, India.

12:03 PM BST

OVER 34: SA 196/2 (De Kock 109 Markram 17)

Markram gets on top of the bounce and punches Cummins through cover for four. If there’s a shot to click an innings into gear then that’s it.

Two balls later, Markram produces a near-carbon copy. Punching hard again through the off side and finding another boundary between mid-off and extra cover.

11:58 AM BST

OVER 33: SA 185/2 (De Kock 108 Markram 7)

Markram has looked a little scratchy thus far but with De Kock setting the tempo at the other end he has the luxury of looking at a few before really pressing on.

11:53 AM BST

OVER 32: SA 181/2 (De Kock 107 Markram 5)

Interesting to see De Kock just before that review went in seemingly cursing himself. Was that a little dummy to get the Australians to burn a review? Can’t be sure of course but it just caught my eye.

11:48 AM BST

Umpire review...

Australia think they might have De Kock caught behind here...

Ultra-edge stays flat as the ball passes De Kock’s bat though and he survives. The appeal was muted in the first place from bowler and keeper so you have to wonder whether that was a prudent decision.

11:47 AM BST

OVER 31: SA 177/2 (De Kock 104 Markram 4)

Can De Kock kick on now. South Africa would like to see him still out there until at least the 40-over mark. Excellent running adds another two to the total.

Story continues

De Kock looks completely in control here.

11:43 AM BST

OVER 30: SA 171/2 (De Kock 100 Markram 2)

Markram is DROPPED! What a chance for Cummins. Markram dollies a full toss right back at the Australian captain but he shells the easiest of chances.

Salt in the wound... De Kock rocks back and smacks Cummins over deep square-leg for six to bring up back-to-back World Cup hundreds. Remarkable stuff from the South Africa opener.

"And he gets to a hundred in some style" 6️⃣☄️



Back-to-back centuries for Quinton de Kock 💯 pic.twitter.com/LwhOYkRD0a — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 12, 2023

11:39 AM BST

OVER 29: SA 161/2 (De Kock 91 Markram 1)

Aiden Markram enters the fray. He’s ALSO coming into this on the back of a three-figure score.

11:35 AM BST

WICKET!

Van der Dussen c Abbott b Zampa 26

Got him! Zampa has his wicket. Van der Dussen attempts to take on the man at deep mid-on but doesn’t get enough of it. Easy catch; big wicket. FOW: 158/2

Adam Zampa of Australia celebrates the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa with team mate Pat Cummins during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and South Africa at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Lucknow, India

11:33 AM BST

OVER 28: SA 156/1 (De Kock 90 Van der Dussen 24)

Beautiful hands from Van der Dussen. It’s not even close to being overpitched from Starc but he still manages to guide it past cover for a boundary.

Starc is starting to throw in a couple of cutters here to mix up his pace. On a wicket that has shown propensity to be a little two-paced, that feels like a good strategy.

11:28 AM BST

OVER 27: SA 150/1 (De Kock 90 Van der Dussen 19)

Van der Dussen is yet to really open up but the way he is timing the ball, even if it’s just for singles out to the deep, looks a little ominous. Zampa could do with mixing up his pace a touch here in an attempt to throw these two off their rhythm.

A first boundary for Van der Dussen, who picks the googly and lifts Zamap over mid-wicket for four.

11:24 AM BST

OVER 26: SA 143/1 (De Kock 89 Van der Dussen 13)

Starc returns. He was very good upfront but how will he get with this older ball? No movement apparent, at least not to the extent that we saw earlier, but the pace is high.

De Kock keeps it orthodox this time, punching Starc through mid-on for four. Perfect balance and timing on show from De Kock there. He really does have all the tools.

11:20 AM BST

OVER 25: SA 136/1 (De Kock 84 Van der Dussen 11)

A little bit of turn for Zampa, which just squares up Van der Dussen a touch, but Australia need more from their leg-spinner here. Namely they need wickets. Maxwell is the man to hold up an end and build pressure. Zampa needs to cash in that pressure but South Africa look pretty comfortable against him at present.

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (R) plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 12, 2023

11:16 AM BST

OVER 24: SA 131/1 (De Kock 82 Van der Dussen 8)

Great contest this now. South Africa looking to press on but you just feel Australia fancy their chances of getting another one before long. Solid work again from Maxwell; just five from the over.

11:14 AM BST

OVER 23: SA 127/1 (De Kock 81 Van der Dussen 4)

De Kock gets a bit of luck as his shanked pull shot lands short of Warner, who’s prowling at deep square leg. You get the sense that pressing the accelerator on this pitch may be a bit of a challenge. At this point normally you’d expect De Kock to be seeing it like a beach ball but even his scoring rate has failed to really kick on.

More luck for De Kock. He attempts an extraordinary ramp as it flies just over Marsh at fine leg. The next ball is far more convincing, hammered over the same man but this time much further into the stands.

Who was saying something about his scoring rate?

11:09 AM BST

OVER 22: SA 109/1 (De Kock 68 Van der Dussen 0)

Maxwell has been excellent with the ball and he continues that with a maiden in quicktime. Good comeback from Australia here.

11:07 AM BST

OVER 21: SA 109/1 (De Kock 68 Van der Dussen 0)

Attacking move from Cummins to bring Hazlewood back into the attack after that wicket. De Kock attempts to swing him away into the leg-side but mis-times it, sending the ball canoning into his own thigh. That looked a sore one.

Excellent over from Hazlewood. Just a single from it.

11:03 AM BST

OVER 20: SA 108/1 (De Kock 68 Van der Dussen 0)

Rassie van der Dussen arrives at the crease. He, like De Kock, is also fresh off a hundred in Dehli.

11:00 AM BST

WICKET!

Bavuma c Warner b Maxwell 35

That’s what they wanted! Bavuma goes for the big slog sweep but his timing fails him as he spoons one high. It’s a regulation take for Warner out on the boundary. FOW: 108/1

Glenn Maxwell of Australia celebrates the wicket of Temba Bavuma of South Africa during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and South Africa at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Lucknow, India

10:57 AM BST

OVER 19: SA 105/0 (De Kock 64 Bavuma 35)

Australia need wickets. If South Africa can get to 25 overs or beyond without loss that will set things up perfectly for their powerful middle-order to properly open up in the second half of the innings. The positive for Australia is that the scoring rate is not out of control...yet.

De Kock clips Zampa into deep mid-wicket twice in three balls as he continues to rotate the strike with ease.

Adam Zampa of Australia reacts during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and South Africa at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Lucknow, India

10:53 AM BST

OVER 18: SA 100/0 (De Kock 61 Bavuma 33)

The atmosphere inside the cauldron-like Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium (sorry had to do it again) has lifted slightly and people have arrived in better numbers since we got underway. Perhaps there has to be a little dispensation for the weather in Lucknow. Sitting still in 35C heat for eight hours is not everyone’s idea of fun.

Just three from that Stoinis over.

10:49 AM BST

OVER 17: SA 97/0 (De Kock 59 Bavuma 32)

De Kock goes for the slog sweep off Zampa and although he doesn;t get all of it, the bottom edge is enough to get the ball to boundary. Next ball also disappears to the fence as De Kock reverse sweeps cleverly past the man inside the ring at third man.

10:43 AM BST

OVER 16: SA 88/0 (De Kock 50 Bavuma 32)

Stoinis’s first ball is dismissed over mid-on by Bavuma for four. The tempo has been upped here from South Africa as they try to move the run-rate up to six an over and beyond.

An incredible effort on the boundary from sub fielder Kyle Abbot as Bavuma launches one high again. He takes the catch on the deep square boundary and tries to offload the ball to the oncoming Starc as he tips over the rope. The throw is not lofted enough though and Starc cannot take the catch.

Moments later, De Kock Reaches his 50 with a quick single into the covers.

"OH DEAR!... The tag team didn't quite work" 😫



Bavuma dropped AGAIN! 😮 pic.twitter.com/dRLq7l7PM5 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 12, 2023

10:37 AM BST

OVER 15: SA 80/0 (De Kock 49 Bavuma 25)

South Africa have bedded in here but the scoring is far from rapid. Bavuma tries to open his arms but the shot is not there and the mis-hit is well gathered by Zampa.

On queue, De Kock plays a delightful lifted drive over mid-off for a boundary.

10:34 AM BST

OVER 14: SA 74/0 (De Kock 44 Bavuma 24)

Marsh is on. Cummins is regularly shuffling his deck here to keep his bowlers away from bowling long spells in this blistering heat. Pretty tepid from Marsh though and it’s easy for South Africa to rotate the strike at will.

10:31 AM BST

OVER 13: SA 68/0 (De Kock 42 Bavuma 20)

Zampa begins his spell and is right on the money to De Kock, beating the outside edge with one that just slides across the left-hander. Then a little leading edge and De Kock looks to turn one into the leg side.

DROPPED! Oh Josh Inglis has a chance there. Zampa gets one to turn just enough away from Bavuma, who gets an edge on it. The deviation is sizable but Inglis will feel he should have taken that.

Promising start from the leg-spinner.

10:25 AM BST

OVER 12: SA 66/0 (De Kock 41 Bavuma 19)

Brilliant from De Kock, who uses the pace and bounce of Cummins to pull one over fine leg for six. It’s an extraordinary shot. The setup is one of a regular pull shot before De Kock swivels late and sends it fine.

While De Kock is operating a run a ball, Australia do have Bavuma tied up a touch. He’s faced 32 balls for his 19 at present.

10:21 AM BST

OVER 11: SA 59/0 (De Kock 34 Bavuma 19)

Maxwell has been tight, if not entirely threatening thus far. The turn that was hinted at in his first over is now not so apparent. This pitch appears to be one where spinners will get more value for subtle changes in pace and some variable bounce, than real turn.

10:17 AM BST

OVER 10: SA 53/0 (De Kock 30 Bavuma 17)

Bavuma skies one high into the Lucknow sky off Cummins. Zampa is at third man but he doesn’t get a hand to it. He never looked comfortable under that one and missed it by a good metre despite not having a huge amount of ground to cover. A poor shot and a tough chance, but a takeable one.

The last ball of the over disappears over mid-wicket off the bat of De Kock for four and that’s the 50 up for South Africa.

Quinton de Kock of South Africa plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Lucknow, India

10:11 AM BST

OVER 9: SA 46/0 (De Kock 25 Bavuma 15)

Smith scampers across the ground at mid-wicket but the ball evades him, enabling Bavuma to get through for a quick single. Tight over from Maxwell, just one from it.

10:09 AM BST

OVER 8: SA 45/0 (De Kock 25 Bavuma 14)

Cummins replaces Hazlewood. Australia will be starting to feel the pinch a touch here. The ball was moving in the opening few overs but that early swing appears to have dissipated now and this pair are starting to look comfortable.

Real attacking intent from Bavuma for the first time, latching onto one which is slightly overpitched from Cummins and picking up a boundary over mid-wicket.

10:03 AM BST

OVER 7: SA 38/0 (De Kock 24 Bavuma 8)

Glenn Maxwell is into the attack with his off spin and there does look to be a hint off turn for him early on. Cummins opts against getting a slip in early ito De Kock despite there being some tweak away from the left hander.

09:59 AM BST

OVER 6: SA 32/0 (De Kock 22 Bavuma 5)

Four more for De Kock as Hazlewood drags one short and offers just enough width for a delicate cut through point. More signs of variable bounce as Hazlewood gets one to fly over De Kock and over kepper Inglis for four byes.

Another boundary for De Kock to close the over, opening the face to steer one past short third man.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

09:54 AM BST

OVER 5: SA 19/0 (De Kock 14 Bavuma 5 )

A mis-field from Maxwell in the covers just lessens the pressure on Bavuma in the face of Starc. There’s a half-hearted appeal from Inglis as he takes one down the leg side but that’s clearly clipped De Kock’s pads on the way through.

The next ball disappears over square leg for six as Starc strays too straight to De Kock. Excellent comeback from South Africa after Starc’s excellent second over.

09:50 AM BST

OVER 4: SA 11/0 (De Kock 7 Bavuma 4)

De Kock gets a glove on one as he goes after a Hazlewood bouncer. It goes flying over Inglis’s head for the first boundary of the innings. The ball prior appeared to die in the surface. A touch two-paced perhaps?

09:45 AM BST

OVER 3: SA 7/0 (De Kock 3 Bavuma 4)

What a delivery from Starc. Late, late swing away from De Kock and the batter has no chance. The Australian slip cordon have their hands on their heads in disbelief that has not resulted in an early wicket.

Starc gets the ball coming sharply back into Bavuma before sliding one across him with a scrambled seam. Bavuma goes searching and gets a feather edge on it but the ball dies, not carrying through to Inglis.

Real danger being posed by Starc here.

Australia's Mitchell Starc bowls during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 12, 2023

09:41 AM BST

OVER 2: SA 6/0 (De Kock 2 Bavuma 4)

No let up with this Australian attack as Josh Hazelwood runs in. He’s bang on the money as well, just back of a length to Bavuma in an effort to get him coming forward on the drive.

Bavuma clips, uppishly, off his pads into the vacant square-leg region and the gets back for a couple.

Good carry on for Hazelwood early on. That feels like a positive for a pitch that has come under a great deal of scrutiny.

09:36 AM BST

OVER 1: SA 4/0 (De Kock 2 Bavuma 2)

Just a hint of swing away from the left-hander for Starc but De Kock gets off the mark by guiding one down to third man for a single.

Starc looks to get one tailing back into Bavuma’s pads from over the wicket but the abtter is up to the mark early, working one into mid-wicket for a single of his own.

09:31 AM BST

Here we go..

Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma open things up for South Africa. Mitchell Starc takes the new ball.

09:25 AM BST

Here come the umpires..

Again it’s sad to see the number of empty seats here in Lucknow. This ground has the capacity for 50,000 fans. I’d estimate there’s a couple of thousand in...at a push.

09:18 AM BST

Strange stadium names

There are some odd ones out there. The Arnold Schwarzenegger Stadium in Austria, Hunky Dorys Park in Ireland or even the KFC Yum! Center in Kentucky.

Lucknow may not have the strangest stadium name but it could well be the longest.

Welcome to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

A general view of the BRSABVE Cricket Stadium during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 Australia & South Africa Net Sessions at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium on October 11, 2023 in Lucknow, India

09:13 AM BST

Australia team

The big news from the Australia camp is the dropping of wicket-keeper Alex Carey, with Josh Inglis coming to take the gloves. Another change, which could come as a surprise to some, is the dropping of Cameron Green, with Marcus Stoinis coming in to fill that all-rounder role in the middle order.

David Warner,

Mitchell Marsh

Steven Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Glenn Maxwell

Josh Inglis (wk)

Marcus Stoinis

Pat Cummins (capt)

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood



09:10 AM BST

South African team

One change from the side who beat Sri Lanka and it is what we expected. Tabraiz Shamsi is in for Gerald Coetzee as South Africa opt for a second spin option alongside Keshav Maharaj.

Quinton de Kock

Temba Bavuma

Rassie van der Dussen

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen

David Miller

Marco Jansen

Kagiso Rabada

Keshav Maharaj

Lungi Ngidi

Tabraiz Shamsi

09:03 AM BST

Australia win the toss and bowl

“Not too sure what to make of this wicket,” says Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins of Australia flips the coin as Temba Bavuma of South Africa looks on ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and South Africa at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Lucknow, India.

09:02 AM BST

Toss upcoming

Lord knows what the right move is here. Team selection should be very interesting though. If South Africa include left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, what is expected of this pitch should become clear.

08:46 AM BST

Get ready for another scorcher

Do not let the pleasant conditions in which England played Bangladesh in Dharamsala earlier this week fool you. Today, we are set for a return to heat, proper heat. It is expected to get up to 34C in Lucknow this afternoon.

08:41 AM BST

Brand new deck

It remains to be seen how this wicket will play in Lucknow. We are playing on a newly relaid wicket after the previous one came in for criticism in the IPL.

One thing is for sure. This pitch will not play like the one on which South Africa battered a World Cup-record score of 428 last week.

Pat Cummins asseses the pitch in Lucknow - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

08:32 AM BST

Two titans clash

Good afternoon and welcome to Lucknow where two true heavyweights of international meet in what, once again for this World Cup, promises to be sweltering heat.

Ask anyone to make their list of the four teams that will eventually qualify for the semi-finals at this tournament and the chances are that South Africa and Australia will be towards the very top of those mentioned.

Both are bursting with top-level quality and boast a host of players well-conditioned to Indian conditions owing to regular participation in the IPL. However, how both will contend with what is a newly laid pitch in Lucknow is anyone’s guess.

South Africa produced arguably the performance of the opening round, hammering Sri Lanka by 102 runs in Delhi. Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all reached hundreds, as South Africa posted a World Cup-record score of 428.

“We have learned to play with positive thinking,” Markram said after his blistering 106 off 54 balls. “We’re known to start pretty slowly, be it in a series or world events.

“But I think there’s a lot of passion in this team to give our absolute all at this World Cup and see how far it can get us.”

Meanwhile, Australia arrive here in need of a win having lost to India by six wickets in a somewhat strange game in Chennai.

In testing conditions, Australia only managed to post 199 in their innings, with some clever Indian bowling exposing some sloppy batting. More will be needed this afternoon.

“It’s a bit of an unknown here,” Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said.

“It will be a fresh start for the whole ground, turn up on the day and see how it looks. We are prepared for whatever conditions come our way over the next few games.”

