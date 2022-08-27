Australia vs South Africa live: Score and latest updates from Rugby Championship 2022

The Wallabies and Springboks meet again in Adelaide - GETTY IMAGES

06:42 AM

TRY MCREIGHT! Australia 7-0 South Africa

...Faingaa now crashing up through a hole, the Wallabies recycle and McReight is over by the posts! Brilliant ruck speed and quick, short passes from the Wallabies to move the Boks around. Lolesio converts with ease.

06:41 AM

Kickoff!

We're away, White sending it high down the middle as the Wallabies tap it back, I think thanks to big Rory Arnold. On the attack outside SA's 22, attacking the short side as Valetini makes a break...

06:38 AM

Conditions couldn't be better

Fascinated by how Australia approach this. Imagine Dave Rennie will want width and to move South Africa's pack around, but, that can go drastically wrong against Lukhanyo Am and co. if you don't get the physicality right.

06:32 AM

Out come the teams

The first Test here since 2004 and... it doesn't quite look sold out, yet. Time for the anthems.

06:31 AM

Not the only game in Adelaide today

New Zealand's Black Ferns have defeated the Wallaroos 22-14, in their final meeting ahead of the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Pauline Piliae-Rasabale (L) of the Wallaroos tackled by Pip Love (2-L) of the Black Ferns - SHUTTERSTOCK

06:13 AM

Reminder of the two teams

Australia: 15. Reece Hodge, 14. Tom Wright, 13. Len Ikitau, 12. Hunter Paisami, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. Noah Lolesio, 9. Nic White; 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Rory Arnold, 5. Matt Philip, 6. Jed Holloway, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Rob Veletini.

Replacements: 16. Dave Porecki, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Rob Leota, 21. Pete Samu, 22. Tate McDermott, 23. Andrew McKellaway.

South Africa: 15. Damian Willemse, 14. Warrick Gelant, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk, 1. Ox Nche, 2. Joseph Dweba, 3. Frans Malherbe, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Lood de Jager, 6. Siya Kolisi (captain), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. Malcolm Marx, 17. Steven Kitshoff, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. Franco Mostert, 20. Kwagga Smith, 21. Jaden Hendrikse, 22. Elton Jantjies, 23. Frans Steyn.

06:00 AM

G'day everyone

Morning everyone, a double bill of Rugby Championship action coming up over the next few hours. Let's start with a point you hopefully find as fascinating as myself - South Africa's record in Australia is atrocious. They have lost six and drawn one of their last seven matches here, including last year's 30-17 defeat to Australia when Len Ikitau and Marika Koroibete grabbed a couple of tries each.

Maybe that will change this morning, although both sides are coming off defeats in Round 2 to Argentina and New Zealand respectively. In Australia's case, it was comfortably their biggest-ever loss to Argentina (48-17). Such was the state of the defence that defence coach Matt Taylor has since left the Wallabies' coaching staff.

South Africa's loss to the All Blacks at Ellis Park was more interesting, mainly because New Zealand's pack fronted up and when South Africa couldn't quite get the physical and set-piece dominance they needed, other ways of breaking New Zealand appeared to be lacking. Faf de Klerk's return at scrum-half, starting ahead of of Jaden Hendrikse, may help in that regard, but the loss prompted some questions - you can tell because Rassie Erasmus's Twitter account has been quiet since.

At the scrum, Frans Malherbe and later Vincent Koch facing Allan Alaalatoa and later new Exeter signing Scott Sio feels absolutely pivotal. South Africa's attack isn't as limited as many believe, and this might be the ideal fixture to show that. As for the Wallabies, Noah Lolesio - who, if we're being kind, has been hot and cold - needs the Test of his young life.

It feels hard to back an Australia win, even with that home record, with no Quade Cooper or Samu Kerevi or Michael Hooper around. That said, more than happy to be proven wrong. Kickoff at 06:30 UK time.