Australia vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from Rugby Championship today

(Getty Images)

The third round of the Rugby Championship takes place today and the first fixture sees Australia square off against South Africa in Adelaide. So far in the tournament, both teams have won one match and lost the other in what is shaping up to be the tightest championship in years.

The Springboks suffered travel inconvenience this week as a delayed fight to Australia saw them arrive later than planned but coach Jacques Nienaber said: “The players rested well on the plane, and everyone is excited to be in Australia and looking forward to our two Tests against the Wallabies. I must commend our operational staff for the swift manner in which they dealt with the cancellation of our original flight and for making things as simple as possible for the team to hop onto the next available flight.”

During the build-up to this Test, there was also talk of former New Zealand star Tawera Kerr-Barlow switching allegiances to the Wallabies. Scrum-half Kerr-Barlow is eligible after World Rugby changed rules around international representation - having been born in Melbourne and having not played for the All Blacks since 2017.

Follow all the action from the Test between the Wallabies and the Springboks with our live blog below:

Rugby Championship live - Australia vs South Africa

Australia take on South Africa in Adelaide in the third round of the Rugby Championship

The match kicks off at 6.30am BST

Both teams have won one and lost one of their opening two matches

The Springboks haven’t won a Test in Australia since 2013

Australia vs South Africa

06:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A gorgeous afternoon in Adelaide, sun beating down on the South African players as they make their way out of the corner of the Adelaide Oval. Ticket sales have beeen a little slower than Rugby Australia might have hoped, but there is a good crowd in.

Old warhorse James Slipper leads his side out on cap number 120, the captain joined at the front of the line by his two starting front-row colleagues.

Story continues

Australia vs South Africa

06:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I’m also rather intrigued by how South Africa use their backline. Willie Le Roux has been a vital steadying presence from the bench this year, but Damian Willemse has been backed in that roaming second distributor role. The creative Warrick Gelant should be an asset, too, if he is given opportunity to explore off his wing.

A vintage showing from Duane Vermeulen?

06:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jacques Nienaber spoke of choosing to back some of his players who had below-par performances in the defeat to New Zealand, including Duane Vermeulen. The number eight is of an age where a couple of bad Tests could end his international career, particularly with such depth in South Africa’s back-row resources. But on top form the 36-year-old remains a vital cog, with his ability at the breakdown and calm defensive leadership particularly valuable to the Springboks. His battle with Rob Valetini should be fun.

Australia vs South Africa

06:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With no Michael Hooper, it’s another huge afternoon for the nascent Test career of Fraser McReight. An age-group star, McReight had to bide his time a little behind the regular Wallabies captain but he is almost laughably proficient over the ball and has added threat in the open field to his game. You feel that Australia will struggle to match South Africa’s pure power in the tight but McReight’s pilfering could lead to broken field opportunities.

Can South Africa get back on track?

06:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Defeat to New Zealand felt, strangely, like a significant set back for South Africa, continuing a mixed summer as Jacques Nienaber continues to try and figure out how best to tweak a side that has not changed dramatically since that 2019 World Cup win.

Just five of Nienaber’s squad have ever beaten Australia in Australia, including Frans Steyn - looking rather svelte when producing this typically booming drop goal in 2007.

A long time ago (2007) in a galaxy (not so) far, far away..🎥



A Baby-faced Frans Steyn did this👶



Can’t wait for the match-up this Saturday⌛ #AUSvRSA #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/yf4Hn89fts — Springboks (@Springboks) August 25, 2022

Australia pitch up in Adelaide

06:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is Australia’s first visit to Adelaide since 2004, and the Wallabies’ decision to remain at their training base rather than spend the week in Adelaide drew some criticism, though Dave Rennie’s squad have been out and about engaging in the community over the last couple of days.

James Slipper, stand-in captain while Michael Hooper takes a break from the game, hopes that his side can add a little extra “polish” to take their chances when they come.

“It comes down to creating opportunities and then taking them,” he said.

“We’re a team that, especially in these last five games, we’ve created a lot but probably haven’t had the polish to put them away or take points when they’re on offer.

“For us at training, it’s been a big emphasis to take those opportunities.”

Action already in Adelaide

06:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

About half an hour to go until kick-off on the third weekend of the 2022 Rugby Championship, but the first game of the day at the Adelaide Oval has already taken place. Australia and New Zealand’s women formed the first half of an entertaining double-header, continuing their preparations for the catchily named Rugby World Cup 2021 (playing in 2022).

Having been rather put to the sword by the Black Ferns last week, the Wallaroos produced a much improved performance on home soil, pushing their rivals all the way in a valiant 22-14 defeat, with Bienne Terita scoring twice on debut either side of 22 unanswered points for Wayne Smith’s side.

Team News - South Africa

05:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jacques Nienaber makes two alterations to his South African side, with Faf de Klerk fit to start again after missing the second encounter with New Zealand due to a brain injury. He replaces Jaden Hendrikse in the starting side.

Warrick Gelant should add plenty of play-making threat on the right wing as he steps in for Jesse Kriel, but there is no Willie Le Roux in the matchday 23, with Frans Steyn preferred as bench back cover alongside Elton Jantjes.

Joseph Dweba is backed at hooker - Malcolm Marx continues in his destructive bench role.

South Africa XV: O Nche, J Dweba, F Malherbe; E Etzebeth, L de Jager; S Kolisi, P-S du Toit, D Vermeulen; F de Klerk, H Pollard; M Mapimpi, D de Allende, L Am, W Gelant; D Willemse.

👉 De Klerk and Gelant to start in Adelaide on Saturday

🦘 Big challenge await the Boks against the Wallabies

🗣️ “Australia are always a tough force at home”

🔗 Team announcement: https://t.co/QUbooAYbSc#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #AUSvRSA #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/YESHym1eQv — Springboks (@Springboks) August 22, 2022

Team News - Australia

05:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hosts Australia makes six changes. Noah Lolesio starts at fly-half for the first time since the series defeat to England, while the back three is reshaped, with Tom Wright pushed to the right wing and Reece Hodge promoted to the starting side. Allan Alaalatoa joins Folau Fainga’a and captain James Slipper in the front row, with Taniela Tupou withheld to make an impact from the bench. Matt Philip gets the nod ahead of Darcy Swan in the engine room, while its a forward-heavy 6:2 bench.

Australia XV: J Slipper, F Fainga’a, Allan Alaalatoa; Rory Arnold, M Philip; J Holloway, F McReight, R Valetini; N White, N Lolesio; M Koroibete, H Paisami, L Ikitau, T Wright; R Hodge.

Replacements: D Porecki, S Sio, T Tupou, D Swain, R Leota, P Samu; T McDermott, A Kellaway.

Is Australia vs South Africa on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch Rugby Championship fixture

05:47 , Luke Baker

Australia will take on South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday and the Springboks suffered a travel inconvenience when their original flight to the country was cancelled.

So far in the tournament both teams have won one match and lost the other, so everything is to play for. Among all the selection news and buzz around the match, Australia’s press conference also focused on former New Zealand star Tawera Kerr-Barlow switching allegiances to the Wallabies.

Kerr-Barlow is eligible to play after World Rugby changed rules around international representation. He was born in Melbourne and has 29 caps for New Zealand but he hasn’t played for the All Blacks since 2017.

Here’s all you need to know about the game:

Is Australia vs South Africa on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch fixture

05:28 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the third round of the Rugby Championship - which starts with Australia facing South Africa in Adelaide.

So far in the tournament, both teams have won one match and lost the other in what is shaping up to be the tightest championship in years. The Springboks went down to a resurgent New Zealand in Round Two, while the Wallabies suffered their record defeat to Argentina in the form of a 48-17 pumping.

South Africa also suffered travel inconvenience this week as a delayed fight to Australia saw them arrive later than planned but coach Jacques Nienaber said: “The players rested well on the plane, and everyone is excited to be in Australia and looking forward to our two Tests against the Wallabies. I must commend our operational staff for the swift manner in which they dealt with the cancellation of our original flight and for making things as simple as possible for the team to hop onto the next available flight.”

The Springboks haven’t won a Test in Australia since 2013 but will be desperate to break that duck. Stay with us for liver coverage of the contest.