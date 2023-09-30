Australia vs Portugal: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

Australia are almost certainly heading for their final game of this Rugby World Cup campaign, meeting Portugal in Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

The Wallabies were humiliated by Wales last time out, all but ending any realistic hopes Eddie Jones had of navigating through the pool stage. To progress, they will need to beat Portugal with a bonus point and amass more points than Fiji, who must also lose to Georgia on Saturday.

Having lost to Fiji too, there are major questions around the state of Australian rugby and there is little doubt Jones is fighting for his job.

While minnows compared to Australia, Portugal have won plenty of admirers for their attacking style in France and must be licking their lips at the prospect of playing them in this kind of form, having given Wales a tough clash and drawn with Georgia.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Australia vs Portugal is scheduled for a 4.45pm BST kick-off time on Sunday October 1, 2023.

Saint-Etienne’s Stade Geoffroy-Guichard will host the match.

Where to watch Australia vs Portugal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK and free to air on ITV4. Coverage begins at 4.15pm.

Live stream: ITVX, free with a subscription, will offer a live stream service online, plus the ITV website.

Eddie Jones is fighting for his job after a miserable Rugby World Cup campaign (REUTERS)

Australia vs Portugal team news

Jones has made three changes from the Wales debacle, the headline news relating to the complete dropping of Samu Kerevi - who is not injured.

Waratahs duo Lalakai Foketi and Izaia Perese are selected in the centres instead, with Jordan Petaia also not involved at all.

The other alteration is in the back row, where Fraser McReight replaces Rob Leota.

There are four changes from Portugal head coach Patrice Lagisquet from the team that played out that thrilling 18-all draw with Georgia.

All come in the pack, with David Costa, Martim Belo, David Wallis and Thibault de Freitas all starting.

Australia vs Portugal lineups

Australia XV: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Perese, Foketi, Koroibete; Donaldson, McDermott; Bell, Porecki (c), Slipper; Frost, Arnold; T Hooper, McReight, Valetini

Story continues

Replacements: Faessler, Schoupp, Fa'amausili, Leota, Kemeny, Fines-Leleiwasa, Gordon, Vunivalu

Portugal XV: Guedes; Storti, Bettencourt, Appleton (c), Marta; Marques, Portela; Costa, Tadjer, Ferreira; Madeira, M Belo; Wallis, Martins, De Freitas

Replacements: Fernandes, Diniz, Bruno, Cerqueira, Simoes, J Belo, Moura, Pinto

Australia vs Portugal referee

Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli will oversee proceedings in Saint-Etienne on Sunday afternoon.

Australia vs Portugal prediction

Australian rugby might be in a state of flux at the moment but it is simply too hard to imagine them losing, even if – within the context of the tournament – it would be fitting of their campaign thus far.

Australia to win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two nations have never played before in a competitive international.

Australia vs Portugal latest odds

Australia to win: 1/80

Draw: 50/1

Portugal to win: 25/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).