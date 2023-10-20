Australia vs Pakistan live: score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World

David Warner, after being given a life, cashes in against Pakistan - Matthew Lewis/ICC via Getty Images

11:07 AM BST

OVER 22: AUS 162/0 (Warner 77 Marsh 74)

Iftikhar is taken for four singles, pasted down the ground or flicked through midwicket with the angle by the right-handed Marsh.

11:04 AM BST

OVER 21: AUS 158/0 (Warner 75 Marsh 72)

After more tidy work from Nawaz and a good diving stop by the haunted Usama keeps them down to three off the first five balls, Marsh, now also resplendent in canary cap, spots that the left-arm spinner has given the final ball some rare flight. So he strides out and bullies it over mid-on for six.

Australia's improvement batting in the first 10 overs in #CWC2023:



Game 1: v Ind 43-1 (0.8º Ave swing/5% Edged)

Game 2: v RSA 50-3 (0.9º/10%)

Game 3: v Sri 64-2 (1.1º/8%)

Game 4: v Pak 82-0 (1.0º/4.5%) — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 20, 2023

11:00 AM BST

OVER 20: AUS 149/0 (Warner 74 Marsh 64)

Iftikhar continues. The off-spinner switches to over the wicket for Marsh, rattling through an over of little flight that is right on the money, stopping the onslaught by extracting skid and bounce. Have Pakistan at last found some respite?

10:57 AM BST

OVER 19: AUS 148/0 (Warner 73 Marsh 64)

Tight start from Nawaz, the left-arm spinner, offering some consistency of pace and trajectory to give the batsmen no chance of getting under the ball. They milk four singles in front of square.

10:55 AM BST

OVER 18: AUS 144/0 (Warner 71 Marsh 62)

Iftikhar hits the brakes by getting one to spit up off a good length and beat Warner’s attempt to dab it down to third man. He is batting in a cap now, the green helmet replaced by the ODI cap. ‘Canary yellow? Canary yellow? That’s Australian gold my friend and don’t you forget it...’ Just the wide.

10:52 AM BST

OVER 17: AUS 143/0 (Warner 71 Marsh 62)

Usama continues and Warner uses his feet to flog him into the long pasture at cow corner for six. Australia have hit eight today and most of them have flown miles. Warner does have a fiddle at a legside wide and might have been strangled had his bat moved a couple of centimetres further to leg.

10:50 AM BST

OVER 16: AUS 134/0 (Warner 64 Marsh 61)

Iftikhar replaces Rauf and Marsh waits for the mistake, hammering a short ball baked in shortcrust pastry for four through cover. A glimmer for Pakistan when there’s a minor mix-up while running but that’s about all the hope they’ve had since Usama dropped that goober.

10:41 AM BST

OVER 15: AUS 128/0 (Warner 61 Marsh 56)

Marsh drills an off drive for a single to bring up his half-century off 40 balls and then, when Warner works a single into square leg, Marsh hits the roof again, gorging when Usama goes too full and launching it back over the bowler’s head so high that it hits the fascia of the bronze roof.

Time for a drink. Though amphetamine sulphate may be more appropriate for Pakistan who need a livener.

10:38 AM BST

OVER 14: AUS 119/0 (Warner 61 Marsh 49)

Rauf starts his third over with a slower ball and Warner times the pants off his legside flick, getting under the ball to scoop it for another huge six. Rauf responds with a bouncer that was all show and effort but trampettes so high over the left-hander that the umpire spreads his arms to stand like a scarecrow and put another sundry in the book. After tapping and flicking a couple of singles, Marsh moves to 49 by bookending the over with another six, rocking on to a back of a length delivery and thrashing it over midwicket. No foot movement, juts weight transference.

Mitchell Marsh hits out - Matthew Lewis/ICC via Getty Images

10:32 AM BST

OVER 13: AUS 103/0 (Warner 54 Marsh 42)

Two big turning deliveries from Usman, slowing down and giving the ball some flight, give Warner pause for thought but the leg-spinner cannot turn the screw and serves up a full toss next that Warner collars through midwicket for four to bring up his fifty off 39 balls.

10:28 AM BST

OVER 12: AUS 96/0 (Warner 48 Marsh 41)

Pakistan seem resigned to chasing 350+ but, with their top four, not without confidence. Haris Rauf switches ends and sticks with pace on which works when he gets his line and length right at 92mph, yielding singles only, but not when he hangs one outside off, back of a length and Marsh slaps a cut stroke for four. When he tries the slower ball, Warner waits for it and fiddles it fine off his pads for two. Australia are over the hills and far away now. Pakistan need wickets.

10:24 AM BST

OVER 11: AUS 88/0 (Warner 45 Marsh 36)

Usama Mir, who dropped Warner on 10, has some amends to make when he comes on for his first spell of the tournament. He starts fairly confidently and gives it some air and a rip but all Warner has to do is wait for the four-ball that is in every leggie’s kitbag and, when the drag down comes, he pans it for four behind point.

Usama spills a sitter - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

10:19 AM BST

OVER 10: AUS 82/0 (Warner 40 Marsh 35)

This is a proper Powerplay hiding now. Warner swivels on to Iftikhar’s drag down and carts him over midwicket for six then taps a single down to long off.

Marsh gives himself room to target cover but the ball is pushed wider so he reaches over to smack it through cover point for four. The next ball is just as wide but shorter so Marsh chops it off the back foot for another.

10:16 AM BST

OVER 9: AUS 67/0 (Warner 33 Marsh 27)

Double change ... but Haris Rauf starts with a wide loosener and Warner throws his hands and slashes the ball over gully for four. The next ball is full and Warner steps across, drops to one knee and flicks a 90mph over his shoulder square for six, the ball bouncing off the fascia of the roof. Warner dabs for a single down to third man and Marsh slams an on-drive past the beleaguered quick for four. Birthday boy Marsh punches the next ball off the back foot behind point for four and then square drives the last ball off the front foot for another. Twenty-four off the over.

No wheels left on Pakistan’s wagon.

10:08 AM BST

OVER 8: AUS 43/0 (Warner 22 Marsh 15)

Pakistan turn to the off-spin of Iftikhar who starts with a wide, angled across Warner from round the wicket. But after a drag down that Warner thumps for four, Iftikhar finds his line and gives them nothing to hit.

10:06 AM BST

OVER 7: AUS 37/0 (Warner 17 Marsh 15)

Shaheen is bowling defensively and keeping it dry but Ramiz Raja points out that as the strike bowler he needs to be pitching it up and swinging it, give Marsh a couple of outswingers and then try to diddle him with an inswinger. But he stays back of a length, opts for variations of pace to try to gull Marsh rather than swing and it earns him a maiden and Marsh a sore finger when he defends a quicker one that spits up and hits him on the bottom hand.

10:00 AM BST

OVER 6: AUS 37/0 (Warner 17 Marsh 15)

Now Hasan loses control of the swing and sprays a wide down the legside and then hoops another towards the slips. Warner is now having the time of his second life and cleaves a cut for four then skelps two off his pads.

Portrait of a goober:

Pakistani bowlers receive criticism, but what can they do if such easy catches are dropped on a regular basis #AUSvPAK #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/UYGkpUiZnu — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 20, 2023

09:56 AM BST

OVER 5: AUS 27/0 (Warner 11 Marsh 14)

Usama Mir drops an absolute dolly at mid-on off Shaheen who is absolutely spewing about it, and justifiably so. Warner takes on the short ball and cloths it. It’s the kind of catch a six-year-old would take but Usama misjudges it completely and his hands split at chest level when under the skyer and he barely lays palm on it. A total cuckoo. Shaheen stares at the ground, folded in two, as if someone has punched him in the solar plexus.

To compound his agony Marsh, after Warner takes a single to midwicket, carves a square cut high over point for four.

09:49 AM BST

OVER 4: AUS 22/0 (Warner 10 Marsh 10)

Warner shuffles across and flips Hasan, bowling from round the wicket, for six over long leg with a pick up shot, using the angle. The left-hander beams broadly when he completes a tight single to cover. It may be a last hurrah in international cricket for one of cricket’s great gamechangers and he is going to rage against the dying of the light by having the time of his life. Marsh chews up three dot balls but his patience is rewarded when Hasan errs too wide and he throws his hands at it, clattering it over point for four.

09:45 AM BST

OVER 3: AUS 11/0 (Warner 3 Marsh 6)

Shaheen’s length is fine – just back of good – but his line keeps slipping. Australia add a wide to their total and then Warner punches a single off the back foot to mid-off.

Shaheen tightens up to the right-handed Marsh and racks up four dot balls, Marsh pushing crisply but the infield keeps him on strike.

Mitchell Marsh hits Shaheen for six - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

09:40 AM BST

OVER 2: AUS 9/0 (Warner 2 Marsh 6)

Hasan Ali takes the other new ball. Rauf is quicker but Hasan swings it and veers one so far away from Marsh, who shapes to cut, that the umpire calls wide. Marsh takes a big stride and tries to swing for the bleachers again with a straight bat and the ball shapes past the edge. Good start from Hasan.

09:38 AM BST

OVER 1: AUS 7/0 (Warner 1 Marsh 6)

Shaheen hits Warner high on the front leg with his first ball, a nip-backer, and somehow persuades his captain to review even through square leg shouted that there were two noises and it was far too high in any case. Having burned that, he hoops the next ball away from the left-hander who leaves it alone. The next ball is tighter and Warner tries to leave it late but the ball makes contact with the bottom of the blade as he withdraws it and they run a single to third man.

Marsh is now on strike and Shaheen has another go at a hysterical appeal, facing the umpire, arms and legs pumping as he beseeches for a caught behind when the right-hander plays and misses. Neither of the two slips nor Rizwan join in with him.

Marsh adds to his frustration by pumping the next ball over mid-off for six with a clean swing of the Gray Nicolls.

09:32 AM BST

NOT OUT

Thick inside edge, he was two steps down and it hit him on the thighpad. That apart, though ...

🇵🇰 REVIEW WASTED FIRST BALL!



Shaheen wanted Warner LBW but it's a poor one! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/D1h045BFRP — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 20, 2023

09:31 AM BST

PAK review

Warner lbw b Shaheen Far too high and he hit it anyway. Crazy use of DRS

09:27 AM BST

The teams are out

And the anthems have been lustily sung. Cries of ‘Pakistan zindabad!’ greet the end of the Pakistan anthem. This great ground is about a tenth full, if that, though, as we’ve seen so far, many ticketholders come two hours in or after work.

09:08 AM BST

Team news

Australia are unchanged, Pakistan bring in Usama Mir, the tall leg-spinner, for Shadab Khan:

Australia David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

09:04 AM BST

Pakistan have won the toss

And have put Australia in to bat. There’s always a problem with dew at Bengaluru so bowling first makes perfect sense.

08:58 AM BST

Preview: Striving for balance

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of Australia vs Pakistan from Bangalore, the first 2023 World Cup match from Karnataka where England will play Sri Lanka next Thursday. It’s been a contrasting week for the two sides. The wheels came off for Pakistan in their heavy defeat by India last Saturday. Their stellar batting, after a promising start, collapsed like a concertina and their bowling with Shadab Khan dismally out of form and Shaheen Shah Afridi having nowhere to hide when the ball stops swinging was taken apart by India’s heavy hitters.

They are still in the top four after by virtue of their resounding victories over Netherlands and Sri Lanka but they do not, at this stage, seem to have the firepower in the absence of Naseem Shah, to do much damage on featherbed pitches such as the one here at the Chinnaswamy unless the ball swings, One can’t help feeling hat the switch to two balls in 50-over cricket has killed the are of reverse swing and without a degraded ball, Pakistan’s brilliance has been neutered.

Australia are buoyant by comparison after demolishing Sri Lanka following marmalisations at the hands of India and South Africa. Mitchell Marsh made a score, Adam Zampa, who had seemed to be rivalling Mrs Miggins for pie purveyance, suddenly clicked, liberated from the pain of lumbago, and began to look more like his old self. Pay Cummins, after a shonky start with the ball on the back of tonkings at the hands of India and South Africa, was much better in his second spell but the balance of the attack, in fact the entire XI, still seems wrong.

They appear to be waiting for Travis Head’s imminent return to sort everything but he has not batted for ages and I’m sure picking Cameron Green and asking him to bat in the top four instead of either Steve Smith or Marnus Labuschagne would equip them with a more dynamic option higher up until he comes back. I wouldn’t mind them shoving Marcus Stoinis up either but I fear they are leaving Glenn Maxwell with far much to do to accelerate with their Test Nos 3 and 4 at 4 and 3 in this line-up. Victory today would take them above England and the mutual schadenfreude orgy will kick off again before tomorrow’s match between the defending champions and South Africa.

