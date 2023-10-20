Australia vs Pakistan LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup score and updates from Bengaluru

Australia have had a far from ideal start to their Cricket World Cup campaign so far, but will want to put things right against Pakistan.

Pat Cummins’ side suffered heavy defeats against India and South Africa in their opening two matches, but recovered- to secure a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, which was also a bit too close for comfort.

Australia are the most successful side in the history of World Cups, but have been found out this time, lacking a threat with both batting and bowling.

Pakistan won their opening two matches comfortably but were resoundingly beaten by rivals India - they lost by seven wickets - and will want to fight back.

Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to field

09:10 , Sonia Twigg

Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis have kept their place in the Australia XI, while Cameron Green is the 12th man and Alex Carey has been left out.

Australia have stuck with the changes they made ahead of the Sri Lanka match, which remains their only win of the tournament so far.

While for Pakistan there is no place for Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out with injury.

Australia XI: Marsh, Warner, Smith, Labuschagne, Inglis, Maxwell, Stoinis, Starc, Cummins, Zampa, Hazlewood

Pakistan XI: Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar, Rizwan, Shakeel, Iftikhar, Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rauf, Mir

Thursday 19 October 2023 09:31

Teams will be announced at the toss

Thursday 19 October 2023 09:30

Follow live coverage of Australia vs Pakistan from the ODI World Cup today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

