Australia vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Test Championship final

Steve Smith brought up his half century in the first over of day two of the World Test Championship final (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Australia vs India from the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 today.

Australia resumed on 327-3 with Steve Smith on 95 overnight, and Travis Head also unbeaten just shy of a Test 150.

It was Australia’s day yesterday after an overcast morning session, and the bright sunshine at the start of the second day will make it harder for India to take the required wickets and get a foothold in the match.

There was much talk before the final about selection, but India could already be regretting leaving world number one Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin out of their side for the match.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

Australia vs India LIVE: ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 updates

Toss: India win the toss and will bowl first in the World Test Championship

Wicket! Osman Khawaja falls for a duck. Australia 2-1

50! Travis Head brings up a half century

100! Travis Head brings up a century

100! Steve Smith brings up his 31st Test century

150! Travis Head moves on to 150

Wicket! Head out, caught behind off Siraj

Wicket! Green out caught in the slips

Wicket! Steve Smith bowled for 121

13:20

110.2

Mohammed Shami to Pat Cummins. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

13:19

110.1

Mohammed Shami to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

13:18

109.6

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

13:18

109.5

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

13:17

109.4

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs.

13:17

109.3

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

13:16

109.2

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

13:15

109.1

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs.

Afternoon session: Australia resume on 422-7, Carey 22, Cummins 2

13:13 , Sonia Twigg

The teams are back out on the field for the start of the afternoon session.

12:45

Lunch on Day 2 of the #WTC Final.



India pick up four wickets in the morning session.



Australia 422/7



Scorecard - https://t.co/5dxIJENCjB… #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/7LswiFu3mA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2023

Australia 422-7, Carey 22, Cummins 2

12:35 , Sonia Twigg

108.6

Mohammed Shami to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat. That will be Lunch on Day 2. An excellent session for India as they picked up four crucial wickets. The Aussies will look to extend their partnerships and put a huge total on the board. Stay tuned for the second session.

Lunch: Australia 422-7, Carey 22, Cummins 2

12:34 , Sonia Twigg

India have done well to bounce back after the two sessions after lunch yesterday when Australia were utterly dominant.

There will not be many times that Steve Smith will be out so cheaply in his career, even if he had already made 121.

India are well into the bowlers and will look to wrap things up quickly after the break to have their own time with the bat, under a cloudless sky at The Oval.

12:34

108.5

Mohammed Shami to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run.

12:33

108.4

Mohammed Shami to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

12:32

108.2

Mohammed Shami to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

12:31

108.2

No ball Mohammed Shami to Alex Carey. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off and it was a no ball, fielded by Thakur.

12:31

108.1

Mohammed Shami to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

12:29

107.6

Mohammed Siraj to Pat Cummins. Short, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

12:29

107.5

Mohammed Siraj to Pat Cummins. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left past fine leg for 4 runs.

12:27

107.4

Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Short, down leg side on the back foot Fended, bottom edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.

12:27

WTC FINAL. 107.3: Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey 4 runs, Australia 415/7 https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw #WTC23 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2023

12:26

107.2

Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

12:25

107.2

Wide Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Bharat.

12:23

107.1

Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

12:23

106.6

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Shami.

12:22

106.5

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

12:21

106.4

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

12:20

106.3

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

12:20

106.2

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

12:20

Absolute rocket! 🚀



Sublime Sub. ft. @akshar2026 👌 👌



A one-handed pick up & then, a direct hit 🎯



Australia 7 down as Mitchell Starc departs.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw #TeamIndia | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/u3ZlRFCkuu — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2023

12:19

106.1

Shardul Thakur to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

12:18

105.6

Mohammed Siraj to Pat Cummins. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

12:18

105.5

Mohammed Siraj to Pat Cummins. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Thakur.

12:17

105.4

Mohammed Siraj to Pat Cummins. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

12:16

105.3

Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

12:15

105.2

Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

12:15

105.1

Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Shami.

12:13

104.6

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

12:13

104.5

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

12:12

104.4

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

12:12

104.3

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, hit body to backward point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

12:11

104.2

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, shy attempt by Jadeja, fielded by Sharma.

12:10

104.1

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

12:09

103.6

Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

12:08

103.5

OUT! Run Out (Sub). Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off.

12:08

WTC FINAL. WICKET! 103.5: Mitchell Starc 5(20) Run Out Axar Patel (Sub) , Australia 402/7 https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw #WTC23 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2023

12:06

103.4

Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc. Seaming away length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

12:05

103.3

Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

12:05

103.2

Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

12:04

103.1

Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

12:03

102.6

Shardul Thakur to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

12:02

102.5

Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

12:01

102.4

Shardul Thakur to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

12:01

102.3

Shardul Thakur to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

12:00

102.2

Shardul Thakur to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

12:00

102.1

Shardul Thakur to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

11:58

101.6

Umesh Yadav to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Siraj.

11:57

101.5

Umesh Yadav to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

11:56

101.3

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.

11:56

101.2

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs.

11:55

101.1

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge back to bowler for no runs.

11:54

100.6

Shardul Thakur to Alex Carey. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pujara.

11:53

100.5

Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

11:53

100.4

Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shami.

11:53

Another success with the ball for #TeamIndia! 👍 👍



Shardul Thakur gets the big wicket of Steve Smith 👏 👏



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw#WTC23 pic.twitter.com/7G0iEyKrjY — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2023

11:52

100.3

Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs.

11:52

100.2

Shardul Thakur to Alex Carey. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rahane.

11:51

100.1

Shardul Thakur to Alex Carey. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

Australia 388-6, Carey 10, Starc 0

11:50 , Sonia Twigg

99.6

Umesh Yadav to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

11:49

99.5

Umesh Yadav to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

11:48

99.3

Umesh Yadav to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

11:47

99.2

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.

11:47

99.1

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

11:46

98.6

Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Starc. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

11:45

98.5

Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

11:44

98.4

Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Starc. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

11:44

98.3

Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

11:43

98.2

Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Starc. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

11:42

98.1

OUT! Bowled. Shardul Thakur to Steven Smith. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge.

11:43

11:40

97.6

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs.

11:40

WTC FINAL. 97.5: Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey 4 runs, Australia 387/5 https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw #WTC23 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2023

11:39

97.5

FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

11:38

97.4

Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

11:37

97.3

Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

11:36

97.1

Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahane.

India review. Australia 382-5, Smith 120, Carey 4

11:32 , Sonia Twigg

Two big appeals in that over from Shami.

India thought about reviewing both, but chose to save them.

That’s drinks, and Smith remains unflappable on 120, with Carey on 4.

11:32

96.6

APPEAL! Mohammed Shami to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

11:31

96.5

APPEAL! Mohammed Shami to Alex Carey. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Thakur, appeal made for L.B.W.

11:30

96.4

Mohammed Shami to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

11:30

11:29

96.3

Mohammed Shami to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

11:29

96.2

FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

11:29

WTC FINAL. 96.2: Mohammad Shami to Alex Carey 4 runs, Australia 382/5 https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw #WTC23 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2023

11:28

96.1

Mohammed Shami to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Siraj.

11:27

95.6

Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

Australia 378-5

11:26 , Sonia Twigg

95.5

Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

11:25

95.4

Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Siraj.

11:24

95.3

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run.

11:24

95.2

Umesh Yadav to Alex Carey. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

