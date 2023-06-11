Australia vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Test Championship final

Cameron Green in action for Australia during the World Test Championship final (Getty Images)

Well, it’s exactly what the International Cricket Council would have wanted, a thrilling Test match that has come down to the final day.

India will break records and do something unimaginable if they are able to chase down 444, after resuming on the start of day five on 164 for three.

Crucially for India, Virat Kohli is still at the crease, and while a victory might be a long shot, there is a chance they could bat out the day and the match finish in a draw.

The game was handed an additional level of bite at the end of the fourth day when the third umpire had to get involved over a stunning low catch from Cameron Green, but the decision was upheld, Shubman Gill was on his way, and the Australian judged to have just got his hands underneath the ball.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below.

Australia vs India: World Test Championship latest

India begin day five 164 for three, chasing 444 to win

Wicket! Kohli out for 49! India 179-4

Australia vs India

11:05

46.5

OUT! Caught. Scott Boland to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge, caught by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:04

46.4

Scott Boland to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Wicket! Kohli out for 49, India 179-4

11:02 , Sonia Twigg

That’s the one Australia wanted!

India’s resistance has recieved a big blow. Kohli edged Boland to Smith in the slips, it was a good delivery with the seamer making the most of any movement on offer.

India are struggling here to save the game.

Australia vs India

11:02

46.3

OUT! Caught. Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to second slip, caught by Smith.

Australia vs India

11:00

46.2

Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

10:58

46.1

Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

10:57

45.6

Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

10:57

45.5

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

10:56

45.4

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

10:56

45.3

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to second slip for no runs, fielded by Smith.

Australia vs India

10:55

45.2

Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs India

10:54

45.1

Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs India

10:53

44.6

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

Australia vs India

10:52

44.5

Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

10:52

44.4

Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

10:51

44.3

Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

10:50

44.2

Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

Australia vs India

10:49

44.1

Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

10:49

43.6

FOUR! Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump ducked pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

10:48

43.5

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

10:47

43.4

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

10:47

43.3

Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

10:46

43.2

Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs India

10:45

43.1

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Labuschagne, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs India

10:44

42.6

Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

10:44

42.5

APPEAL! Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cummins, appeal made for L.B.W.

Australia vs India

10:42

42.4

Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

10:42

42.3

Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

10:41

42.2

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

10:40

42.1

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to silly point for no runs.

Australia vs India

10:39

41.6

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

10:39

41.5

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

10:38

41.4

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

10:37

41.3

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

10:37

41.2

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs India

10:36

41.1

Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Starc, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

10:34

40.6

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

10:34

40.5

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

10:33

40.4

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

10:33

40.3

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

Australia vs India

10:32

40.2

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

10:31

40.1

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 18:03

39.6

Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 18:02

39.5

Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 18:02

39.4

APPEAL! Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Smith, appeal made for Caught.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 18:01

39.3

Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 18:01

39.2

Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 18:01

39.1

FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 18:00

38.6

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:59

38.5

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:58

38.5

No ball Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point and it was a no ball, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:57

38.4

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:57

38.3

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:56

38.2

Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:55

38.1

Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:55

37.6

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Carey, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:54

37.5

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:53

37.4

APPEAL! Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne, appeal made for L.B.W.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:53

37.3

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:52

37.2

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:52

37.1

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:51

36.6

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon, mis-fielded by Carey, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:50

36.5

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:49

36.4

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:49

36.3

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:48

36.2

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:47

36.2

No ball Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:47

36.1

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:46

36.1

Wide Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to fine leg for 5 runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:44

35.6

Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Green.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:44

35.5

Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:43

35.4

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:43

35.3

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:42

35.2

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:42

35.1

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:41

34.6

FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:40

34.5

Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:39

34.4

Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:39

34.3

FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:38

34.2

Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:37

34.1

Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:36

33.6

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:36

33.5

Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:35

33.4

Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:35

33.3

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:34

33.2

FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:33

33.1

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:32

32.6

Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:31

32.5

FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:30

32.4

Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:30

32.3

Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:29

32.2

Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:29

32.1

Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, thick edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:27

31.6

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:26

31.5

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:26

31.4

Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:25

31.3

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:25

31.2

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:24

31.1

Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

Saturday 10 June 2023 17:24

30.6

Scott Boland to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

