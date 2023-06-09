Australia vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Test Championship final

Cameron Green in action for Australia during the World Test Championship final (Getty Images)

Australia have dominated the World Test Championship final, as India resume on the third day on 151 for five, 318 runs behind their opponents’ first innings total of 469.

While India will bemoan the decisions of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in leaving deliveries that went on to clatter the stumps, the Australian bowlers have been impressive. One wicket each for the five bowlers, with Scott Boland taking his first Test wicket outside Australia with only his 10th delivery, and before conceding a single run, it has put him into contention for an Ashes start.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It is hard to believe that Josh Hazelwood could add something to this attack who have reduced India to 151 for five, and will be looking to take the remaining wickets early on day three. Although captain Pat Cummins may resist the call to enforce the follow-on, the option may be there for Australia.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below.

Australia vs India: World Test Championship latest

India begin day three 151/5 following Australia’s 469

Wicket! Srikar Bharat b Boland 5, India 152-6

India 239-6, Rahane 74, Thakur 31

12:12 , Sonia Twigg

Australia have turned to Lyon to find the breakthrough, but his first delivery is just guided through the covers for a boundary.

Not quite the introduction he would have wanted.

Australia vs India

12:12

55.6

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

12:11

55.5

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to gully for 1 run, direct hit by Green, fielded by Starc.

Drop! Rahane dropped by Warner

12:10 , Sonia Twigg

Cummins has his head in his hands, that’s the wicket they’ve been looking for!

Rahane edges the ball and Warner goes for it, but it’s dropped and runs away.

Australia will be looking to improve that record with the Ashes next week.

Rahane survives on 74.

Australia vs India

12:10

55.4

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs, dropped catch by Warner, fielded by Boland.

Australia vs India

12:09

55.3

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

12:08

55.2

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Physio check for Rahane. India 235-6

12:08 , Sonia Twigg

Rahane had the physio out to check on his finger after recieving a blow there from Pat Cummins.

The Indian batter, who already has plasters on, has been deemed okay to continue.

Australia vs India

12:06

55.1

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Green.

Australia vs India

12:05

54.6

Cameron Green to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

India 233-6, Rahane 71, Thakur 30

12:04 , Sonia Twigg

India have shown grit and determination this session, and kept the run rate ticking along nicely.

Story continues

Rahane in particular has just found the gaps well and tried to attack the Australian bowlers when possible.

Lyon has just been doing some practice-bowling so could be coming on again soon.

Australia vs India

12:04

54.6

No ball Cameron Green to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off and it was a no ball, run save by Cummins.

Australia vs India

12:03

54.5

Cameron Green to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

12:02

54.4

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

12:02

54.3

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, shy attempt by Carey.

Australia vs India

12:01

54.2

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

12:01

54.1

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

Australia vs India

12:00

53.6

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

11:59

53.5

FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

11:58

53.4

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs India

11:57

53.3

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

11:57

53.2

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:56

53.1

Mitchell Starc to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

11:55

52.6

Cameron Green to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs India

11:54

52.5

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

11:53

52.4

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:53

52.3

Cameron Green to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

11:52

52.2

Cameron Green to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:51

52.1

Cameron Green to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:50

51.6

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:49

51.4

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boland.

Australia vs India

11:48

51.3

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:47

51.2

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

11:47

51.1

Mitchell Starc to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left to fine leg for 1 run, run save by Carey, fielded by Boland.

Australia vs India

11:45

50.6

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:45

50.5

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:44

50.4

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

11:44

50.3

Cameron Green to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

11:43

50.2

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

11:42

50.1

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

11:41

49.6

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

11:41

49.5

FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

11:40

49.4

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, shy attempt by Labuschagne, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

11:39

49.3

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:38

49.2

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:38

49.1

Mitchell Starc to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

India 210-6, Rahane 63, Thakur 16

11:37 , Sonia Twigg

India will be looking for longevity in this partnership when they resume after drinks.

It’s been a good morning for them so far, with just the one wicket fallen.

Australia vs India

11:33

48.6

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:33

48.5

Cameron Green to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

11:32

48.4

FOUR! Cameron Green to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

11:31

48.3

FOUR! Cameron Green to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

11:31

48.2

APPEAL! Cameron Green to Ajinkya Rahane. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Cummins, appeal made for L.B.W.

Review! India 204-6, Rahane 53, Thakur 16

11:31 , Sonia Twigg

Australia have used a review for an lbw shout against Rahane, but the batter survives with DRS upholding the original decision on umpires call.

The next delivery from Cameron Green is top-edged over the boundary for 6.

Australia vs India

11:29

48.1

Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

11:27

47.6

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boland.

Australia vs India

11:26

47.5

Mitchell Starc to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

11:26

47.4

Mitchell Starc to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

11:25

47.3

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

11:24

47.2

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:24

47.1

Mitchell Starc to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

Australia vs India

11:21

46.6

Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, Gloved to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs India

11:20

46.5

Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

Australia vs India

11:20

46.4

Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

11:19

46.3

Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

Australia vs India

11:18

46.2

Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

11:18

46.1

Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:16

45.6

SIX! Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.

Australia vs India

11:15

45.5

FOUR! Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past deep backward point for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

11:15

45.4

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs India

11:14

45.3

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

11:13

45.2

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

11:12

45.1

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:11

44.6

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Green.

Australia vs India

11:11

44.5

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

11:10

44.4

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

11:09

44.3

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:09

44.2

Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs India

11:08

44.1

Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:07

43.6

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Green.

Australia vs India

11:06

43.5

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Head.

Australia vs India

11:06

43.4

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:05

43.4

No ball Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body and it was a no ball, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:05

43.3

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

11:04

43.2

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, dropped catch by Green, fielded by Khawaja.

Australia vs India

11:03

43.1

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

11:02

42.6

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

Australia vs India

11:01

42.5

FOUR! Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

11:00

42.3

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.

Australia vs India

10:59

42.2

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

10:58

42.1

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

10:58

41.6

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Australia vs India

10:57

41.5

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.

Australia vs India

10:57

41.4

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

10:51

41.3

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs India

10:49

41.2

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit body to gully for no runs, fielded by Green.

Australia vs India

10:48

41.1

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

Australia vs India

10:47

40.6

Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

Australia vs India

10:46

40.5

FOUR! Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

10:45

40.4

Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left past fine leg for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

10:44

40.3

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website