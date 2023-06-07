Australia vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

The World Test Championship final is underway at The Oval in London (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Australia vs India from the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 today.

Both sides will be looking to cement their status as number one in the world in Test format, in a standalone match at The Oval in London.

Australia have already confirmed they will be without Josh Hazelwood, with their own preparations dominated by the five-Test Ashes series which starts on June 16.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner.

The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

Australia vs India LIVE: ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 updates

Toss: India win the toss and will bowl first in the World Test Championship

Wicket! Osman Khawaja falls for a duck. Australia 2-1

Australia vs India

11:08

7.1

Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Gloved to short leg for no runs, fielded by Thakur.

Australia 18-1, Warner 13, Labuschagne 4

11:07 , Sonia Twigg

This is turning into a thrilling contest.

The Indian bowlers are really looking to target the Australians, and there’s a bit of wobble seam around on an overcast morning in south London.

The sun is due to come out later and The Oval has been known to improve conditions throughout the first and second days so a crucial first session for both teams.

Australia vs India

11:06

6.6

Mohammed Shami to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Siraj, fielded by Sharma.

Australia vs India

11:05

6.5

Mohammed Shami to Marnus Labuschagne. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

Australia vs India

11:05

6.4

Mohammed Shami to Marnus Labuschagne. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Siraj.

Australia vs India

11:05

The Indian Cricket Team will observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval.



The team mourns the deaths and offers its deepest condolences to the families… pic.twitter.com/mS04eWz2Ym — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2023

Australia vs India

11:04

6.3

Mohammed Shami to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

Australia vs India

11:03

6.2

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

Australia vs India

11:03

6.1

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

Australia vs India

11:01

5.6

Mohammed Siraj to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, well timed to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Yadav.

Australia vs India

11:00

5.5

Mohammed Siraj to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

Australia vs India

11:00

5.4

Mohammed Siraj to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

Australia vs India

10:59

5.3

FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to David Warner. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

Australia vs India

10:59

WTC FINAL. 5.3: Mohammed Siraj to David Warner 4 runs, Australia 13/1 https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw #WTC23 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2023

Australia vs India

10:58

5.2

Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

Australia vs India

10:59

Australia vs India

10:57

5.1

Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.

Australia vs India

10:56

4.6

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs India

10:56

4.5

Mohammed Shami to Marnus Labuschagne. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to short third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bharat, fielded by Pujara.

Australia vs India

10:55

4.4

Mohammed Shami to Marnus Labuschagne. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

Australia vs India

10:53

4.3

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Yadav.

Australia vs India

10:52

4.1

APPEAL! Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane, appeal made for L.B.W.

Australia vs India

10:51

3.6

Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

Wicket: Australia 2-1

10:49 , Sonia Twigg

Wicket! India draw first blood in this game, Khawaja has gone for a duck.

Siraj bowled one that just caught the edge of the bat. India on top, and Marnus Labuschagne has come to the crease

Australia vs India

10:48

3.4

OUT! Caught. Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge, caught by Bharat.

Australia vs India

10:48

WTC FINAL. WICKET! 3.4: Usman Khawaja 0(10) ct Srikar Bharat b Mohammed Siraj, Australia 2/1 https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw #WTC23 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2023

Australia vs India

10:46

3.3

Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

Australia 2-0, Warner 2, Khawaja 0, Shami 0-2 (2)

10:45 , Sonia Twigg

India have come probing. Warner just managed to get a bat to defend the third ball from Shami.

In the third over, Australia eventually got off the mark, Warner just pushing one into the leg side, but it’s been clever bowling from India so far.

Shami followed up with one that zipped past Warner’s forearm and through to the wicketkeeper, Australia still under pressure.

Australia vs India

10:45

3.2

Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

Australia vs India

10:45

3.1

Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

Australia vs India

10:45

2.6

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

Australia vs India

10:44

2.5

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

Australia vs India

10:43

2.4

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Sharma.

Australia vs India

10:42

2.3

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

Australia vs India

10:42

2.2

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to second slip for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

Australia vs India

10:41

2.1

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

Australia vs India

10:40

1.6

Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

Australia vs India

10:39

1.5

Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

Australia vs India

10:38

1.4

Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

Australia vs India

10:37

1.2

Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs India

10:37

1.1

Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

Australia 0-0, Warner 0, Khawaja 0, Shami 0-0 (1)

10:36 , Sonia Twigg

That’s the first small test of the summer out the way for David Warner, although not quite his battle with Stuart Broad, he was deifnitely put under pressure in the first over from Mohammed Shami.

He tried his best to get off strike, but it’s a maiden first up.

Australia vs India

10:35

0.6

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Thakur.

Australia vs India

10:34

0.5

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

Australia vs India

10:34

0.4

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

Australia vs India

10:33

0.3

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

Australia vs India

10:33

0.2

Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

Australia vs India

10:32

0.1

NEW BALL. Mohammed Shami to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

Australia v India

10:29 , Sonia Twigg

A big show of pyrotechnics there from the ICC as the match is about to get underway.

Anthems sung, the mascots are heading back and it’s now time for the cricket.

Australia vs India

10:22

Australia vs India

10:20

Our Aussie men are batting first at The Oval!



Day 1 predictions? ⬇️ https://t.co/6DSwUU3atO — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 7, 2023

Australia vs India

10:11

WTC FINAL. Australia XI: D Warner, T Head, U Khawaja, S Smith, M Labuschagne, C Green, Pat Cummins (c), A Carey (wk), M Starc, N Lyon, S Boland. https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw #WTC23 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2023

Australia vs India

10:10

WTC FINAL. India XI: S Gill, R Sharma (c), C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, S Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, S Thakur, M Siraj, U Yadav, M Shami. https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw #WTC23 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2023

Australia vs India

10:09

Australia vs India

10:07

🚨 Toss Update 🚨@ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against Australia in the #WTC23 Final



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw pic.twitter.com/Kcn0xWDGrT — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2023

Toss- India to bowl first

10:06 , Sonia Twigg

India have won the toss and elected to bowl in the World Test Championship final.

The pitch looks green, but the sun is forecast to come out later.

Rohit Sharma said to Sky Sports at the toss: “I don’t think the pitch will change too much,” as he credits overcast conditions for the decision, with Australia captain Pat Cummins admitting he would have also chosen to bowl.

On leaving out Ashwin, he said: “It’s always been tough, he’s been so good for us, leaving him out is not an easy decision but you have to do the things that is needed for the team.

Australia vs India

10:05

WTC FINAL. India won the toss and elected to field. https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw #WTC23 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2023

Australia vs India

09:54

Australia vs India

09:51

Welcome to the live coverage of the WTC FINAL between India and Australia. https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw #WTC23 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2023

Australia vs India

09:46

A look at the canvas for the #WTC23 Final. pic.twitter.com/kpxYPLt5Na — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2023

Australia vs India

09:31

Good morning 👋🏻 from The Oval! ☁️



T-minus one hour until the first ball #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/2vQLYnQBtV — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 7, 2023

Australia vs India

09:26

Australia vs India

08:47

Australia vs India

07:31

Game day in London. See you tonight Aussie fans 🇦🇺 #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/o2Geker4m3 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 7, 2023

Australia vs India

06:32

Australia vs India

Tuesday 6 June 2023 20:16

Australia vs India

Tuesday 6 June 2023 16:42

1️⃣ Sleep Away from the #WTC23 Final ⏳



Drop in your wishes in the comments below & cheer for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/a6CmOiixWs — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2023

Australia vs India

Tuesday 6 June 2023 12:54

The Captains 👍

The Championship Mace 👌

The Big Battle 💪



All In Readiness for the #WTC23#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ep10vb2aj5 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2023

Australia vs India

Tuesday 6 June 2023 10:32

Teams will be announced at the toss

Australia vs India

Tuesday 6 June 2023 10:30

