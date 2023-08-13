Australia vs England: Women’s World Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

England are set for their toughest test yet at the Women’s World Cup when they meet co-hosts Australia for a place in the final.

Sarina Wiegman’s side came from behind to beat Colombia hours after the Matildas edged past France in an incredible penalty shootout.

While the Lionesses have not always proven convincing during this tournament, they boast big experience on this stage and momentum is with him.

Beating the co-hosts, however, is some ask.

Backed on by huge home support, it is a huge game with everything on the line.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Australia vs England is scheduled for an 11am kick-off time on Wednesday August 16, 2023.

The Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia will host.

Where to watch Australia vs England for free

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage starting at 10.30am.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website (both free with a subscription) will provide a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Australia vs England team news

Sam Kerr was not fit to start for the co-hosts but did come against France. Slowly but surely making her way back up to full fitness, the time is surely right to start the Chelsea star.

For England, Ella Toone replaced Lauren James for the win over Colombia and is likely to start again.

England are playing themselves into the tournament. Neither team has quite been at their best but the England defence looks stronger at this point, while Kerr isn’t fully fit for Australia.

For that reason, Wiegman should feel confident.

England to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Australia wins: 1

Draws: 1

England wins: 2

