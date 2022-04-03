Australia vs England: Women’s Cricket World Cup final prediction, UK start time, TV, live stream today

(AFP via Getty Images)

England are looking to defend their Women’s World Cup crown as they take on the might of Australia in Christchurch this weekend.

Heather Knight’s team have staged a remarkable turnaround to reach the final despite losing their first three games of the tournament, but face their biggest test yet against women’s cricket’s dominant force.

Australia hammered England during their multi-format Ashes series this winter and have won the World Cup six times - more than every other nation combined.

England are themselves four times champions but, somewhat surprisingly, this will be the first meeting between the two nations in a final since 1988.

Here’s all you need to know...

Date, UK start time and venue

Australia vs England is scheduled for a 2:00am BST start on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand will host the match.

Where to watch Australia vs England

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event, while the broadcaster have also decided to make the match available on free-to-air Sky Showcase and Pick channels.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app, while the match will also be streamed free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Australia vs England team news

Big in for Australia while England remain unchanged for the #CWC22 Final. pic.twitter.com/fNbJ5N8CR6 — ICC (@ICC) April 3, 2022

Unchanged for the #CWC22 final!@heatherknight55 wins the toss and we will bowl first. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 3, 2022

Australia vs England prediction

England’s turnaround in this competition has been remarkable but Australia have been head and shoulders above the rest of the world in this format for several years now.

They won all three ODIs in convincing fashion during the Ashes this winter and England will have to be pitch-perfect to avoid a similar result here.

Australia to win.