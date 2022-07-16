Is Australia vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international today

Sports Staff
·3 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

England face Australia in a mouth-watering series decider at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.

England head coach Eddie Jones was fearing the worst after the Wallabies edged an opening thriller 30-28 in Perth.

LIVE! Follow all the action from the Australia vs England series decider in Sydney with our blog

But the visitors responded brilliantly in the first half an hour in Brisbane last weekend, with defeat for the hosts being compounded by injuries.

England have their own issues - and are without Maro Itoje and Sam Underhill - but Jones has recalled Danny Care for the series decider.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Australia vs England?

The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia on Saturday 16 July, kick-off is slated for 10:55am BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, coverage starts at 10:15am BST.

As well as showing England in Australia this summer, Sky Sports will have Ireland’s five-match tour of New Zealand, Wales’ three-Test tour of South Africa and Scotland’s three-Test tour of Argentina.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription, from £11.99. Choose from Day or Month Membership

What is the team news?

England have been forced to replace openside flanker Sam Underhill and second row Maro Itoje after they suffered concussions in Brisbane and, as expected, Lewis Ludlum was brought into the back row with Ollie Chessum at lock. Eddie Jones made only one tactical change to his starting side, reverting to the experienced Danny Care as the starting scrumhalf with Jack van Poortvliet backing up.

Wallabies Reece Hodge and Harry Wilson will play their first tests this year and former rugby league standout Suliasi Vunivalu could make his test debut in Saturday’s series decider against England. Australia coach Dave Rennie made a raft of changes to his matchday 23 after the 25-17 in Brisbane last week that tied up the series 1-1, most of them forced by injury or suspension.

Australia: 15 Reece Hodge, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White; 1 James Slipper, 2 Dave Porecki, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Nick Frost, 5 Matt Philip, 6 Harry Wilson, 7 Michael Hooper (captain),8 Rob Valetini

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga’a, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Allan Ala’alatoa, 19 Rob Leota, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Len Ikitau, 23 Suliasi Vunivalu

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Guy Porter, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Tommy Freeman, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Danny Care; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Ollie Chessum, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Courtney Lawes (captain), 7 Lewis Ludlam, 8 Billy Vunipola,

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Jack Willis, 21 Jack van Poortvliet, 22 Will Joseph, 23 Henry Arundell

Odds

Australia win - 4/6

Draw - 20/1

England win - 13/10

TV Schedule for summer tours

Saturday, July 16

New Zealand vs Ireland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England – live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14