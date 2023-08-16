Australia vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Australia vs England LIVE!

The Lionesses and Matildas go head to head in a blockbuster semi-final showdown in Sydney today to determine who will face Spain in the Women’s World Cup showpiece this weekend. Sarina Wiegman’s England took a while to hit their stride at this tournament, but the confidence is now flowing freely after the reigning European champions saw off both Nigeria and Colombia in the knockout stages.

But co-hosts Australia will almost certainly offer the sternest test of their credentials thus far. Boosted by huge home support, they have captured the imagination of a nation. A victory on home soil, like England’s fairytale win at the European Championship last summer, would be a massive moment, the magnitude of which could span generations.

The Lionesses, however, are used to the big occasion. European champions, they feel the time is right to translate their continental success onto the global stage and reach a World Cup final for the very first time. Follow Australia vs England live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Stadium Australia in Sydney!

Australia vs England latest updates

Kick-off time and venue: 11am BST; Stadium Australia in Sydney

TV channel and live stream: BBC One and iPlayer

England team news: Lionesses unchanged

Australia team news: Sam Kerr fit to start

Prediction: England to make the final

Australia - England

England team news

09:35 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Earps, Bright, Greenwood, Carter, Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly, Toone, Russo, Hemp

Subs: Charles, Nobbs, Hampton, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem, Roebuck, Robinson

Wiegman learning about rivalry!

09:31 , Matt Verri

Sarina Wiegman has been picking the brains of her England players and staff to learn more about the country’s rivalry with Australia.

A crowd of 75,000 are expected for the semi-final, the latest instalment in the long-standing rivalry between Australia and England, who played out a thrilling Ashes series earlier this summer. And Lionesses boss Wiegman, who is Dutch, is ready to get a crash course in the rivalry to get her up to speed.

“I will speak to my players and staff to see what that rivalry is then,” she said earlier this week.

“We have had such a warm welcome here and really enjoyed our time here in Australia. I actually really like the people here but that doesn’t mean there’s no rivalry, so we will see.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal duo key for Matildas

09:22 , Matt Verri

Sam Kerr is pushing to start against England and her return to fitness has left Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson with a dilemma.

Before the Women’s World Cup, Chelsea star Kerr had formed a formidable partnership up front with Caitlin Foord. But when Kerr injured her calf ahead on the tournament, it forced Gustavsson into a re-think.

For Australia’s opening game, a 1-0 win against Ireland, he paired Foord with Mary Fowler. He then partnered Emily van Egmond with Foord for their second game, a shock 3-2 defeat by Nigeria. Neither partnership clicked and so, needing to win their final group game against Canada to reach the last-16, Gustavsson reached for the safety blanket.

Foord was moved to the wing, where she was able to reignite her partnership at club level with left-back Steph Catley. The pair have played together at Arsenal since 2020 and have developed what Australia assistant coach Aaron D’Antino calls a “telepathic” understanding. It certainly looked that way, as Australia ran out 4-0 winners, with Foord registering an assist and Catley scoring.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Stanway reveals Chadwick support

09:13 , Matt Verri

Georgia Stanway has revealed how she is being mentored by former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick.

Chadwick is helping the Lionesses star deal with the mental side of the game and providing off-field support. The former midfielder, 42, received abuse during his playing days and later admitted it impacted his mental health, and after retiring in 2016 he vowed to help other footballers.

Stanway began working with Chadwick in 2021 ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo and has carried on since then, with the 24-year-old speaking to him the day before every game at this World Cup.

“He went through his battles as a player and I was facing my own individual battles at Manchester City,” said Stanway, who now plays for Bayern Munich.

“He wanted to help mentor players - put them on the right path, make sure they didn’t experience what he did.

“He’s honestly one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet and he cares for absolutely everybody. He’s just so focused on making sure that he improves each individual.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Spain waiting in the final

09:05 , Matt Verri

Olga Carmona was Spain’s hero as the defender fired her country into their first Women’s World Cup final after a rollercoaster victory over Sweden yesterday.

What had been a cagey affair in Auckland came to life in the final ten minutes, with teenager Salma Paralluelo breaking the deadlock, only for Sweden to hit back through substitute Rebecka Blomqvist.

However, with the game headed for extra-time, Spain restored their lead immediately, Carmona firing in from long-range to earn a 2-1 win and break Swedish hearts once more.

Spain had never been beyond the last-16 of a World Cup coming into this tournament, but they marched on to Sunday’s final in Sydney.

(REUTERS)

Spy row in the build-up...

08:59 , Matt Verri

An Australian newspaper used a helicopter to spy on England’s final training session ahead of the semi-final.

The newspaper claimed they had managed to film England’s final training session by sending a helicopter over Sarina Wiegman’s preparations at the Central Coast Stadium in Gosford.

“If England’s Lionesses thought they would happily fly under the radar into the World Cup semi-final under the radar they were in for a rude shock,” they wrote.

“We’ve sent the chopper up to see how the old enemy are preparing… Welcome to the jungle, Lionesses, we’ve got fun and games.

“Just as we did last week when we wanted to know if Sam Kerr was back in full training mode or on restricted duties with her calf injury, The Daily Telegraph went to the sky with these exclusive aerial photographs of England’s final training run.

“‘It might not be in the spirit of football, but after last month’s men’s Ashes cricket series we will let the moral arbiters England pass judgment on what is and isn’t acceptable in the world of sport. But make no mistake, England are here to ruin Australia’s party.”

(REUTERS)

Perfect evening for it in Sydney!

08:52 , Matt Verri

Stadium Australia.



Three hours until England v Australia.

Standard Sport prediction

08:47 , Matt Verri

England are playing themselves into the tournament. Neither team has quite been at their best so far but the England defence looks stronger at this point, while Kerr is not yet up to full speed.

It is likely to be a nervy occasion, but the Lionesses can spoil the party and secure a place in Sunday’s final.

England to win, 2-1.

England team news

08:40 , Matt Verri

England should be unchanged for today’s Women’s World Cup semi-final showdown.

The Lionesses will once again be without Lauren James, who remains unavailable due to suspension after her sending off against Nigeria in the last 16, and Ella Toone is expected to start in her absence as she did in the quarter-final win over Colombia.

It would be a surprise if Wiegman moved away from the back-three system she has favoured in recent matches, with Alex Greenwood in particular excelling against Colombia. Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly will continue as the wing-backs.

Keira Walsh’s tournament appeared to be over when she was stretchered off with a knee injury against Denmark, but she made a remarkably swift recovery and has played all 210 minutes across the two knockout-stage wins.

Alessia Russo is set to continue leading the line with Lauren Hemp, with the Arsenal striker likely to be full of confidence after scoring what proved to be the winner in the quarter-finals.

Predicted England XI (3-4-1-2): Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp

(The FA via Getty Images)

Australia team news

08:33 , Matt Verri

Star striker Sam Kerr was not fully over her injury to start for the co-hosts in the quarter-finals before coming on against France, but she has declared herself fit to face England.

“When I hurt my calf, the plan was always to be ready for a semi-final, the final.

“So, I could have [started against France], but who knows what could have happened? The girls have been smashing it and absolutely dominating.

“I was ready to go, but we’ve had a plan this whole tournament and we just had to stick to it. That was part of the plan, to get 20 minutes against Denmark [in the last 16] to make me feel better for this game and now with another, what, 65 minutes, I feel better for it and I’ll have more training under my belt. So, I feel ready to go.”

(Getty Images)

How to watch Australia vs England

08:27 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage starting at 10.30am.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will have free live streams for fans online.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the stadium.

Good morning!

08:21 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Australia vs England!

A huge occasion in Sydney, it’s a Women’s World Cup semi-final clash between the hosts and the European champions, for a place in the final on Sunday against Spain.

Fair to say the Lionesses are going to be pretty unpopular - up to 80,000 fans expected to be roaring the Matildas on.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 11am BST from Stadium Australia.