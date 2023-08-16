Australia vs England live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup semi-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

Australia and England meet today to decide a place in the final of the Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses face a huge task to beat a Matildas team backed by huge home support in Sydney as the two countries engage in the latest chapter of their historic sporting rivalry.

A dramatic Ashes series was played out in both the men’s and the women’s games over the summer, adding further fuel to the fire.

The European champions face the co-hosts in what feels like the showpiece game of the tournament so far and Spain await in the final on Sunday after Olga Carmona's late winner sunk Sweden in Auckland yesterday. For the losers, a place in the third-place play-off on Saturday. Here’s how to watch all the semi-final action live today.

How to watch Australia vs England

TV channel: In the UK, today’s semi-final clash will be broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage starting at 10:30am BST ahead of an 11am kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action as it happens online for free via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: Follow the game with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog this morning. Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from Stadium Australia in Sydney.