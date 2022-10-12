Sam Curran clinches series for England with daring, death-bowling deeds

Australia vs England live: score and latest updates from the T20 international second match - Mark Evans/Getty Images

Australia vs England, second T20: live scoreboard

Malan and Moeen put on 92 for fifth-wicket

Australia drop four catches

Curran takes three for 25

Scroll down to ask Tim Wigmore a question​

England hope to leave Australia clutching far more than the Dettol T20 series trophy, but it certainly makes for a nice start. On a Canberra evening so chilly that it would have reminded any homesick tourists of autumnal October in England, Jos Buttler’s side clinched an eight-run victory – exactly matching the margin in Perth on Sunday – to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

And so, after an awkward first summer without Eoin Morgan, in which the T20 series against both India and South Africa were both lost, England can now await their World Cup campaign with the sense of something beginning anew.

The 4-3 victory in Pakistan was a testament to England’s power and batting depth. These two wins Down Under – both after losing the toss and batting first in high-scoring matches, the scenario that has often proved England’s undoing – including in the World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi last year – suggest that the bowling attack has become more robust in high-scoring games.

For all the focus on the return of one England all-rounder – and Ben Stokes’s leap at long off to flick the ball back one-handed and save four runs encapsulated how his value extends far beyond runs and wickets – another less-heralded cricketer has underpinned both victories in Australia. Fresh from defending 16 in the final over at Perth, Sam Curran came through the far less arduous task of defending 22 at the Manuka Oval, despite Pat Cummins thumping his first delivery for six.

But Curran had himself to thank for enjoying such a buffer. Confronting Tim David, whose power-studded 40 was the innings of an IPL millionaire, in the 18th over Curran packed the offside – giving himself the perfect field to deliver the ball to way outside off stump. In response, David shuffled across to the off side, ensuring that he could meet a wide ball at full pelt. Seeing – and, perhaps, pre-empting – what David was doing, Curran had the temerity to bowl a leg-stump yorker: the wrong ball for his field, but the perfect one for David’s position. In jubilation, Curran pointed to Buttler and a plan brilliantly hatched and executed even better. Buttler will now be loathe to do without Curran come the World Cup.

Story continues

Ben Stokes with an absolutely magical boundary save 😱



We can't get enough of this! 🔥



Silly stuff.#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/ipM9sYLVBl — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) October 12, 2022

While David – like Mitchell Marsh – threatened to do so, only one man got the pitch’s measure. Facing his fifth ball, Dawid Malan was met by the imposing sight of Pat Cummins, who had just gone around the wicket. A short of a length delivery was met by a thundering pull shot for six: a shot that encapsulated both Malan’s strength against pace bowling and his newfound haste at the start of his innings.

The Australian build-up to the match had focused on the return of the ‘cartel’ – the fast bowling trio of Josh Hazlewood, Cummins and Mitchell Starc, none of whom made the trip to Perth. Hazlewood and Cummins swiftly illustrated the threat that classical, Test match-style lengths at good pace pose in T20: Buttler had an lbw decision overturned and was dropped before falling to a top edge off Cummins on 17. Yet it was the altogether less heralded Marcus Stoinis who accounted for Alex Hales and Harry Brook, both to seemingly innocuous deliveries, to leave England stumbling at 54 for four in the ninth over.

It was a situation that, according to traditional thinking, demanded meticulous rebuilding. Instead, Malan – abetted by Moeen Ali at his fluent best – counter-attacked. The two added 94 in 8.4 overs: the decisive partnership of the match.

“You have that weird balance where you lose wickets and you know it's hard to score runs because you don't want to lose another one, but you still have to take certain risks,” said Malan, who was player of the match for his 82. “It helps when you have two guys that start batting at the same rhythm and tempo and you're scoring boundaries, that can transfer the pressure to them. It's never easy finding that balance but you'd rather try and get 180 and get bowled out for 120 than just get 140 for six.”

Dawid Malan hits his first six - Jason McCawley/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

It is a mindset that bodes well for England’s chances in the World Cup, which is likely to be markedly more high-scoring than the competition in the UAE last year. Making enough runs, especially when setting a target, will demand calculated risk-taking of the ilk that saw Malan loot three boundaries in his first seven balls against Adam Zampa, whose leg spin is normally a dependable source of Australian control in the middle of the innings.

Malan’s fluency was a contrast to Ben Stokes, whose 11-ball seven ended with an ungainly slog sweep against a quicker ball from Zampa, adding to the sense that he is working his way back into the T20 game. The format is so specialised that, even for a player of Stokes’s capabilities, missing 18 months before a World Cup is like a student missing an entire school year before their GCSEs.

And yet there would still be ample time for Stokes to impact the game. For the first time ever in any T20, he took the new ball. The gambit recognises Stokes’s qualities as a swing bowler; Australia’s skipper Aaron Finch seemed to agree, exclaiming “well bowled” after being squared up by a delivery that moved away. Stokes’s over yielded just four runs and the sense that – as with Adil Rashid in the UAE last year – England had unearthed an intriguing new ball option when the circumstances are right.

Stokes would return to dislodge Marsh, Australia’s top scorer, flicking to deep square. Yet his most memorable contribution would be against the same batsman earlier. When Marsh lofted Curran to long off, Stokes produced a brilliant jump, leaping like an exuberant cartoon character, at long off to flick the ball back inside the ropes and save four runs. Stokes may no longer be a three-format cricketer, but he emphatically remains a three-dimensional one.

Australia vs England, second T20i as it happened

01:11 PM

Dawid Malan is named man of the match

[On MEK Hussey, England's batting consultant, awarding him his 50th cap]. Mr Cricket was one of my idols growing up. It was great to have him say a few words. Nice to score runs and contribute to a win. Hopefully I can keep the runs coming. I feel I've found my rhythm.

01:09 PM

Aaron Finch speaks

The fielding was the difference. We were really poor, sloppy. Positives? [Tim] David has been fantastic. This XI is pretty close [to our best XI] but there is debate about one or two spots. We have three world-class quicks and it's a nice luxury as a captain to try different things with our bowling distribution [explaining why Mitchell Starc didn't open the bowling for only the second time in fifty-odd T20is].

01:06 PM

Jos Buttler speaks

Dawid has been really consistent and has done it against every side in the world. Sam is one of those guys that wants to bowl those tough overs, be in the thick of things at important moments. We had to get Tim David out to win the game and for Sam to [execute] that legside yorker [shows his skill and mettle].

01:02 PM

Moeen Ali speaks

We spoke about staying in the moment. Dawid played superbly, it was a crucial partnership. We take a lot of confidence, it's huge for our team with a lot of young players. We're progressing in the right direction. Pakistan was very big for us and now we've won two here with Jos coming back and in form.

12:58 PM

Any questions on white-ball cricket? Ask Tim here

12:55 PM

England win by eight runs and take the series

Having endured a very ropey whit-ball summer by their extraordinary standards, England's form suggests they area capable of winning their second World T20, making them world champions at 50-over and 20-over cricket at least for a year, after beating Australia's first choice XI. Their fielding was magnificent, Malan and Moeen batted beautifully and though they have genuine concerns about the form of Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan, the rest of the team look in fine fettle.

12:49 PM

OVER 20 AUS 170/6 (Wade 10 Cummins 18) chasing 179

Wade works two through midwicket.

England win by eight runs.

12:49 PM

OVER 19.5 AUS 168/6 (Wade 8 Cummins 18) chasing 179

Cummins walks across but can't collar his pull off the middle as Curran took the pace off. They can only manage a single.

12:47 PM

OVER 19.4 AUS 167/6 (Wade 8 Cummins 17) chasing 179

Curran targets the body of Wade who splices a pull for a single.

12:47 PM

OVER 19.3: AUS 166/6 (Wade 7 Cummins 17) chasing 179

Cummins hammers a single to long on. Wild throw would have made two easy but Wade sends him back.

12:46 PM

OVER 19.2: AUS 165/6 (Wade 7 Cummins 16) chasing 179

Curran pushes it wider outside off and Cummins drags a pull for two.

12:45 PM

OVER 19.1: AUS 163/6 (Wade 7 Cummins 14) chasing 179

Legside full toss from Cummins, flipped for six over deep fine leg!

12:44 PM

OVER 19: AUS 157/6 (Wade 7 Cummins 8) chasing 179

Topley shares death duties with his Surrey team-mate. The left-armer takes the pace off and forces Cummins to wait for it, cuffing a single to midwicket. Wade chisels out the yorker for a single and Cummins pulls the slow bouncer for two. He can't beat the outfield again with a drive down the ground and comes back for two. Topley is giving them nothing in the slot, no room to swing their arms. Cummins drags a single, cramped, to midwicket and Wade heaves one off the edge for two.

Australia need 22 off six balls.

12:40 PM

OVER 18: AUS 148/6 (Wade 4 Cummins 2) chasing 179

Curran runs up and down the speedometer from 119 kph to 135, messing with the batsmen's timing, and ends the over, from which only two runs come from the bat and one off the pad, with exemplary figures of 3-0-12-3.

Australia need 31 off 12.

12:35 PM

Wicket!!!

David b Curran 40 Moves the field to bolster the offside, feinting to bowl wide yorkers on a fifth-stump line but instead, spears one on to leg stump. David had walked across and is bowled round his legs. Brilliant from Curran and his captain. FOW 145/6

12:35 PM

OVER 17: AUS 145/5 (David 40 Wade 4) chasing 179

Curran makes another acrobatic dive at midwicket when David muscles a yorker through the onside. He did drag it back from the rope but it just brushed his thigh as he did so. Jordan's next ball is in the slot and David lumps it over extra-cover for six. 'Oooh Timmy David,' coos Adam Gilchrist.

Australia need 34 off 18.

12:30 PM

OVER 16: AUS 131/5 (David 27 Wade 3) chasing 179

Topley comes back for his third over. He sends down his second wide - seven so far by England today, continuing a worrying trend even if they have all been fine calls. David pings a cover drive for four, drags out the yorker for two, Willey saving the boundary, then cuts for a single. Wade cranks up to pull but doesn't connect cleanly, scuffing it for a single.

12:23 PM

OVER 15: AUS 120/5 (David 19 Wade 1) chasing 179

England's catching has been magnificent tonight, contrasting with Australia's butter-fingered cohort. Stokes bought the wicket with his slower ball, making Marsh wait and forcing him to reach for it and drag it. Wade skelps one round the corner, which has been reinforced with a short backward square and short fine leg for his nurdlesome approach.

Stokes strays on to David's legs who pans it round the corner for four.

Terrific bowling change from Buttler. If in a hole ... send for 'Golden Arm'.

Australia need 59 off 30.

12:17 PM

Wicket!!!

Marsh c Curran b Stokes 45 Excellent diving catch at deep midwicket, taking it just above the turf diving forward, almost grazing his knuckles. FOW 114/5

12:17 PM

OVER 14: AUS 114/4 (Marsh 45 David 14) chasing 179

Rashid finished with 4-0-38-0, which is a worry. But he has always found a way back to his very best over the past seven years.

Jordan is also struggling, oversteps and is penalised with the call of no-ball (a tight one) and a free hit. Jordan stops the crunching drive with his right hand and it looks like a horrible stinger. But he gives it a wring and continues.

Marsh bludgeons a drive for four. Stokes runs to his left at long on and dives to try to stop it but even the Superman of English fielding can't reach it. Apart from the boundary and the no-ball, the rest of the over is fairly respectable just five coming off five deliveries, leaving Australia needing 65 off 36.

12:11 PM

Here's that Stokes 'save'

Ben Stokes with an absolutely magical boundary save 😱



We can't get enough of this! 🔥



Silly stuff.#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/ipM9sYLVBl — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) October 12, 2022

12:10 PM

OVER 13: AUS 104/4 (Marsh 37 David 13) chasing 179

Rashid will bowl out. David drives the first back at the bowler but finds the gaps off the back foot off the next two balls, beating cover and long on. He has monstrous power and Rashid, not in great bowling nick, is bowling too short.

A buzzer turns a tight single to cover into two. David then slog sweeps. Willey charges in from deep midwicket but can't get there, making a risky stop that could have taken his teeth out on the half-volley, had he not got his hands up when diving forward.

12:06 PM

OVER 12: AUS 92/4 (Marsh 34 David 0) chasing 179

Sensational diving stop on the boundary by Stokes who dives backwards, knowing he couldn't possible legally catch Marsh at long off, to drag it back from going for six. They run two. Curran bags Stoinis who toes his pull to Brook and restricts David to a single. Curran is bowling himself into the World Cup XI.

12:03 PM

Wicket!!!

Stoinis c Brook b Curran 23 Holes out to the midwicket sweeper. Bad ball, short and asking to be pulled but Stoinis slapped it to Brook who took a running, diving catch 5m in from the fence. FOW 91/4

12:01 PM

OVER 11: AUS 88/3 (Marsh 34Stoinis 22) chasing 179

Marsh launches into a slog sweep off Rashid, taking on the googly and launching it over deep square leg for six. Five more singles come off the over. This is a match-winning partnership in the making. But you sense that if England can break it before they make 115, they will win.

11:55 AM

OVER 10: AUS 77/3 (Marsh 25 Stoinis 20) chasing 179

At the start of the over, WinViz gives England a 69 per cent chance of victory. Chris Jordan, back in the side, resumes his international career with a slower ball. Marsh drives crisply to Stokes on the boundary for a single. Stoinis punches two through cover then cleaves a cut off a fifth-stump pie for four. He spanked that. Too much experimentation from Jordan this over. There are a couple of wides in his first five deliveries as he struggles to find his line and hangs the last one outside off, straining for the tram lines. Stoinis leans back and scythes it for four with another blistering cut. Poor over. Time for drinks.

Australia need 102 off 30.

11:49 AM

OVER 9: AUS 62/3 (Marsh 23 Stoinis 9) chasing 179

Stoinis takes on Rashid, slog sweeping for six, absolutely nailing it high into the long pasture. Topley chases down a reverse sweep at third man, and dives, despite all his injuries, to claw back the ball from the rope, saving one run as they sprint three.

Marsh is more circumspect after being beaten by the googly in Perth, patting a single round the corner on the back foot round the corner.

11:46 AM

OVER 8: AUS 51/3 (Marsh 21 Stoinis 0) chasing 179

You can hear the proverbial pin drop at the Manuka Oval after a very clever over from Curran. Marsh smashes the low full toss, supposed to be a yorker, for four but the rest of the over sets up Maxwell who takes the bait off the fifth ball.

11:42 AM

Wicket!!!

Maxwell c Hales b Curran 8 Absolutely diddled him with a fast bouncer after taking the pace off, arrowing it perfectly over his left shoulder. He took it on and top-edged it to deep square leg. FOW 51/3

11:39 AM

OVER 7: AUS 45/2 (Marsh 16 Maxwell 7) chasing 179

Enter Rashid. Marsh premeditates the sweep and laps it fine for a single. Maxwell tries a reverse sweep but can't beat the field so tries the orthodox version and sweeps it for a single. Both right-handers, opting for discretion, crouch on the back foot to pat a singe apiece into the legside. Only four off the over.

11:36 AM

OVER 6: AUS 41/2 (Marsh 14 Maxwell 5) chasing 179

Dave Willey continues, bristling as ever and delivers a fine over. Has a good shout for leg-before but the ball pitched an inch outside leg stump which saved Maxwell. Australia's off-spinning all-rounder takes a pair of twos to mid-on and a leg bye. Marsh works one off middle through midwicket for a single.

Finch walks off - Jason McCawley/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

11:32 AM

OVER 5: AUS 35/2 (Marsh 13 Maxwell 1) chasing 179

Maxwell plays tip and run to get off the mark and only just makes it. Marsh drives Topley for two through mid-off then plays the right-handed version of the stroke that did for Warner, flicking it over midwicket for six. Topley keeps the ball full and Marsh times the pants off a cover drive for four. One more over of the Powerplay and then England will surely bring on Rashid to Marsh.

11:27 AM

Wicket!!!

Warner c Brook b Topley 4 The crowd falls very quiet when Warner tried to heave Topley to cow corner and gets a leading edge, closing the face too early. The ball steeples up to cover point and Brook swallows it. FOW 22/2

11:27 AM

OVER 4: AUS 22/1 (Warner 4 Marsh 1) chasing 179

Finch gloves a pull for two, cuts for four then yells, 'No!' as he realises he's thrown his wicket away.

11:23 AM

Wicket!!!

Finch c Stokes b Willey 13 Finch's technical problems are his undoing, spooning a drive to mid-off because his weight and momentum isn't being pushed on to the front foot. Like a pendulum if you tilt a clock 45 degrees to one side. FOW 20/1

11:23 AM

Any questions for Tim Wigmore?

11:22 AM

OVER 3: AUS 12/0 (Warner 3 Finch 7) chasing 179

Reece Topley replaces Stokes and starts impressively as usual with changes of pace and length, frustrating the openers who can't collar him. A wide and single are all that come off it as Finch's transfer of weight continues to undermine his form, hanging too far back and failing to get any momentum going forward.

Warner defends, plays and misses and then is beaten when trying to whip a wider ball through mdwicket, the ball kissing the edge as he closed the face but dropping 2ft in front of short third man's dive.

11:16 AM

OVER 2: AUS 10/0 (Warner 3 Finch 6) chasing 179

Willey shares the new ball. Swing to the left-hander, away from the bat. Warner can't pierce mid-off with a check drive then winds up but inside edges a heave into his pad for a single. Willey keeps Finch runless for a couple of deliveries, forcing him to grope at ones that are angled across. Willey was looking for inswing but there was none and Finch, having sussed that out, clears his front leg and chips a drive for four over cover.

11:11 AM

OVER 1: AUS 4/0 (Warner 2 Finch 1) chasing 179

Warner tucks Stokes' first ball off his hip for a single. Finch, the right-hander and captain, drives his first, an inswinger to cover and is squared up by the next one, an oustwinger that takes the edge as he jabbed at it. They run a single to short third man.

Stokes bangs one in, Warner shapes to pull but aborts the stroke halfway through and just slaps it back up the pitch. Warner carves a cut behind square for a single, Finch wafts at a legside wide and then pats the slower ball back up the pitch. Fine start by Stokes.

11:06 AM

Out come the players

Ben Stokes will open the bowling.

10:55 AM

Change of innings: ENG 178/7

Had Maxwell held on to that catch at backward point off Moeen, England would have fallen to 58 for five and to all intents and purposes toast. But that fifth-wicket partnership of 92 has given Australia a very challenging target to chase. Malan was superb as he always is once he gets going. But this time he didn't grind his way to 20 as he so often does, chewing up deliveries. He looked elegant and fluent right from the start.

10:52 AM

OVER 20: ENG 178/7 (Jordan 7 Willey 0)

Stoinis is given the last over. Jordan gets down the other end off the first ball with a leg-bye that was arrowing down legside. Malan has five balls, six actually as Stoinis starts with a wide. The next ball is a full toss on the pads and Malan slaps it through square leg. Starc gets to it on the rope, tries to pat it down inside the boundary but it carroms back and over the rope.

Malan is caught off the splice next ball. Willey comes in and tries to scoop the first two, missing both but jogging a bye off the second of then. One ball left, Jordan on strike.

Stoinis tries a slower ball on off and middle and Jordan flicks it over square leg for six!

10:49 AM

Wicket!!!

Malan c sub (Smith) b Stoinis 82 Spliced the off-side short cutter down midwicket's throat. FOW 171/7

10:47 AM

OVER 19: ENG 165/5 (Malan 78 Jordan 1)

Malan can't get any bat on Starc's yorker as it scuttles under his feet. The left-hander throws the bat at the next ball, and cloths it for two. Starc is landing his yorker perfectly now, causing Malan all sorts of problems when he tried tos weep, edging it into his body and they run a single. Curran drags a yorker on, Jordan chisels one out for a single. After a superb Hundred set of five balls, Starc ruins the over with his sixth, a slower ball that Malan picks and dumps it over midwicket for six.

10:43 AM

Wicket!!!

Curran b Starc 8 Walked across and tried to play the same stroke that brought him six off Hazlewood but it was much quicker and fuller and he could only divert it on to the stumps. FOW 158/6

A painful blow to the head for David Warner attempting this catch on Moeen Ali... #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/sdEb0L2vTe — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) October 12, 2022

10:41 AM

OVER 18: ENG 155/5 (Malan 69 Curran 8)

David Warner passes the concussion test and will open the innings for Australia. Hazlewood starts by conceding only a pair of singles from his first five deliveries, taking the pace off and using all available width outside off to mess with Curran's timing until the left-hander walks across to the last ball and flips it over square leg, picking it up off his toes, for six!

10:38 AM

OVER 17: ENG 147/5 (Malan 68 Curran 1)

Wise move from Finch. Zampa starts with two dot balls, the second of which looked like a wide but wasn't called. Moeen hammers the next one straight back at the bowler who dives to his right and tips the return catch round the post. They run two. Moeen smashes the next one straight back at the bowler, too, which would have removed his foot had he not leapt out of the way of the four-bound stroke. But Zampa bags his man next ball and after four drops, Australia cling on to one. Moeen departs for a 27-ball 44.

10:34 AM

Wicket!!!

Moeen c David b Zampa 44 Caught at long off. He took a stride towards the googly, the ball turned away and too the outside half of the bat, meaning he miscued it. FOW 146/5

10:32 AM

OVER 16: ENG 140/4 (Malan 68 Moeen 38)

Malan drives Cummins for two to cover then pumps four through cover at the very limit of his reach when Cummins goes wider. Cummins tries the yorker, doesn't land it, and Malan slaps a drive for a single down to long off. Moeen mistimes a pull but it lands safely in front of midwicket and they run one more.

Finch brings Zampa back.

10:29 AM

Any questions about the T20 World Cup?

10:28 AM

OVER 15: ENG 131/4 (Malan 60 Moeen 37)

Starc pitches up in the slot, Moeen throws his hands through the line and smears it over point. Warner, on the rope, charges in then has to backpedal, diving backwards and cracking his head on the ground as the ball sails over him for six. Warner is taken off for a concussion test. Moeen runs a single off the inside edge into his pad.

Malan then lofts a drive over long off and David tips it over the bar for six. Finally, Mark Waugh says "he should catch that every day of the week". Three good yorkers in the over but there's no justice for the bowler, Starc, who is taken for 15.

Moeen drives for six - Mark Evans/Getty Images

10:25 AM

NOT OUT

Indeed he did. Australia lose a review. He chipped the cover off it into his pad.

10:23 AM

Australia review

Moeen lbw b Starc Looked like he hit it.

10:20 AM

OVER 14: ENG 116/4 (Malan 54 Moeen 30)

Moeen brings up the half-century partnership off 32 balls by on-driving Hazlewood for a single. Malan takes two and a single to the cover sweeper to bring up his own half-century (off 30 balls), driving through the line, lovely high elbow. Fifty for Malan in his 50th T20i.

Moeen waits for the slower ball and pats it round the corner for a single. Hazlewood takes the pace off again and Malan is too soon into his shot, top-edging it over the keeper for three. After a wide, Moeen Harrow drives for four down to fine leg. Hazlewood stands at the end of his followthrough, hands on hips, in classic double teapot pose. (Isn't 'double teapot' more accurately 'the sugar bowl').

10:15 AM

OVER 13: ENG 103/4 (Malan 47 Moeen 24)

Stoinis returns, having taken a wicket with the first ball of his previous two overs. He starts with a slower ball angling on to the pads. Moeen waits for it and cuffs it round the corner for four. Stoinis goes for full pace next ball and Moeen carts it with gorgeous timing, depositing it into the last row of the stand at square leg for six. He hangs so deep in his crease and plays so late, he's such a menace in this format where bowlers have only one opportunity per over to knock his block off.

Malan pulls for six - Jason McCawley/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

10:09 AM

OVER 12: ENG 89/4 (Malan 46 Moeen 12)

Cummins returns for a third over and takes the pace off for a couple of balls, from which England glean a pair of singles. The fourth ball is a perfume delivery, rapid and short outside off, Moeen swings and misses but connects with the next, harpooning a drive between mid-off and the bowler for four. Moeen plays tip and run to farm the strike but only just beats the throw.

10:05 AM

OVER 11: ENG 82/4 (Malan 45 Moeen 6)

Zampa returns and Malan carries on with this handsome gem of an innings, driving the leg-spinner over extra-cover for four with the sweetest sound, clear as a bell. Two balls later he slog sweeps him over midwicket for six then drills the googly to cover for a single.

09:59 AM

OVER 10: ENG 70/4 (Malan 34 Moeen 5)

England take singles and are given a wide off Starc's first four balls. The left-arm quick decides to go short and Malan tucks in, swivelling on to a pull and collaring it for four in front of square. The next ball is short, too, but quicker and closer to the ribs. Malan gloves it fine for a single, trying to pull.

On come the drinks.

09:57 AM

OVER 9: ENG 60/4 (Malan 27 Moeen 3)

Brook, as is the modern method, stayed legside and didn't move his feet. Moeen tucks a single off his hip and Malan crunches two on the drive through cover. Stoinis fires the next ball into Malan's pads and he skelps it round the corner for a single.

Maxwell drops a dolly (at this level) at backward point when Moeen thumps a drive. Again, for the Australian commentators, there are mitigating factors. "He doesn't drop many ... he's in very close."

Another early departure for Ben Stokes 😔#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/KLrDo2ccqM — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) October 12, 2022

Should Stokes be given such a prominent role in the T20 side given he has scored only 451 runs at 19.60 to date?

09:49 AM

Wicket!!!

Brook c Wade b Stoinis 1 Wafted at a wide one, trying to punch it off the back foot and tickled it through to the keeper. FOW 54/4

09:49 AM

OVER 8: ENG 54/3 (Malan 24 Brook 1)

Zampa comes on with his leg-breaks. He does give the ball some air. Stokes taps a drive down the ground for a single. Malan drills a cover drive for four and then works a single round the corner. Stokes lines up the slog sweep, taking a punt on it being a leg-break. It was a leggie, but it was 93 kph, compared with 84 at the start of the over, and too full to sweep.

09:46 AM

Wicket!!!

Stokes b Zampa 7 Went for the slog sweep, the ball was too full, fast and straight, skidding on to knock back off and middle. FOW 52/3

09:44 AM

OVER 7: ENG 47/2 (Malan 19 Stokes 6)

End of the Powerplay heralds the off-spin of Glenn Maxwell to the two left-handers. Tight bowling and sharp fielding restrict England to six singles, all into the legside as Maxwell rattles through it, no flight yet.

Adam Zampa of Australia catches Jos Buttler of England during game two of the T20 International series between Australia and England - Mark Evans/Getty Images

09:40 AM

OVER 6: ENG 41/2 (Malan 16 Stokes 3)

Finally, here's Mitchell Starc and he starts with two dot balls to Stokes. The third ball is wider from over the wicket and Stokes slaps a cut for a single.

Malan looked in no nick at all until the last two games in Pakistan but looks in princely touch in Australia, caressing an off-drive past mid-off for four.

09:35 AM

OVER 5: ENG 34/2 (Malan 11 Stokes 2)

Stoinis, pumped to take a wicket with his loosener, greets Stokes by taking the pace off. England's Test captain pats a single off his hip. Malan drives the slower one but can't beat cover then the two left-handers end the over milking singles.

Dawid Malan with a monster! 💥#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/oI3h29Adjp — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) October 12, 2022

09:33 AM

Ask Wigmore

09:30 AM

Wicket!!!

Hales c Warner b Stoinis 4 Falls to the allrounder's first delivery a loosey-goosey length ball. Hales cloths his off-drive and Warner takes a good, diving catch at mid-off. FOW 31/2

09:30 AM

OVER 4: ENG 31/1 (Hales 4 Malan 10)

Malan takes three balls to get off the mark, stymied by the infield until given a slow ball in the slot that he chastises through the covers for four. Elegance personified. Cummins drops short, but not short enough and Malan climbs into it and pulls it over deep backward square for six. the bat halfway between horizontal and vertical. More pick-up than pull, really.

09:25 AM

Wicket!!!

Buttler c Zampa b Cummins 17 Zampa takes a swirler, diving forward at point, in the tips of his left hand. Buttler had swing across the line towards midwicket but the ball flew off the outside edge and went almost 180 degrees away from its intended destination. FOW 21/1

09:25 AM

OVER 3: ENG 21/0 (Buttler 17 Hales 4)

Buttler takes on Hazlewood, lofting a drive over the bowler for four. The right-armer drags back his length and Buttler rifles a pull that bursts through Marsh's hands at square leg, soaring high to his left. Four more. It wasn't really a drop (it was), say the home commentators. Gee, bring on the world feed for the tournament.

Buttler pulls the Sidebottom slow bouncer for a single and Hazlewood finally gets away off his sixth delivery, clearing the front leg and smearing a drive over cover for four.

09:20 AM

OVER 2: ENG 8/0 (Buttler 8 Hales 0)

No Starc early on. Unusual for Australia. It's Pat Cummins, the Test captain, sharing new-ball duties. Cummins, looking more clean cut than ever with his shorter hair, like a Band of Brothers hero, hits the channel, back of a length. Buttler leaves. He is given out when pinned but Cummins was wide on the crease and the ball did too much.

Two drives can't pierce the infield racking up the dot-balls to four at the start of the over before Cummins hoops one in, Buttler throws his hands at it and scuffs it off a thick bottom edge past the bowler for two. Hales ends the over with a forward defensive.

Plenty of swing around.

Cummins - BT SPORT

09:17 AM

NOT OUT

Angling too far down.

09:16 AM

England review

Buttler lbw b Cummins Angling in. Probably kissing leg stump.

09:13 AM

OVER 1: ENG 5/0 (Buttler 5 Hales 0)

Hazlewood opens the bowling, pitches up and Buttler creams a cover drive on the up for four. Shot! Quite a bit of damp around. After defending one, Buttler taps a drive off the outswinger for a single.

Hazlewood pulls his length back to his optimum Test length for Hales and beats him with a beauty that climbs outside off and leaves Hales' bat as he pushed his hands through the line. Hales ends the over, on the charge, but the ball is arrowed into his body and beats him on the inside edge.

09:09 AM

Out come the players

Wearing black armbands to commemorate those who were killed in the Bali bombings, 20 years ago today.

09:01 AM

Australia have won the toss

And put England in to bat. Five changes for Australia, two for England.

Australia David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England Jos Buttler (capt/wk),Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

08:59 AM

Good morning

England start today's second of three warm-up games against Australia 1-0 up in the series after that deserved victory in Perth, considerably enlivened by Matthew Wade's strong-arm tactics. It is no surprise that it brought such strident condemnation here and, sadly, little shock that the attitude of Fox's commentators, the host broadcasters whose feed is used by BT Sport in the UK, was so indulgent.

What is interesting, though, is the view of the wider cricket-watching public which, particularly in India, seems to hold the view that if England want to take the moral high ground and not appeal, more fool them. I think they made the right call, given how long they're going to be in the country. That's not to say I don't think the laws should be changed to allow the umpires to dismiss a batsman for obstructing the field without recourse to the fielding side, but that will have to wait for the next meeting of MCC's sub-committee.

Australia, with their reserve bowling attack, ran England very close in Wester Australia and welcome back Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Glenn Mazwell and Adam Zampa tonight in Camberra. England have never played an international fixture in the capital. It's a low-scoring, generally chasing ground. Australia have successfully hunted down 151 and 122 in two of the three games they have played at Manuka Oval but were, encouragingly for England, undone by the left-arm swing of Thangarasu Natarajan when falling 12 runs short when chasing 162 two years ago.

England will shuffle the pack of their bowlers tonight, we think, perhaps giving Chris Jordan and David Willey a gallop. Liam Livingstone, the recipient of a full contract, is still not ready to return but there are more optimistic sounds coming from the camp now concerning his viability for the tournament.