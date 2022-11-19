Australia vs England live: score and latest updates from second ODI in Sydney

Ellen McLaughlin
Dawid Malan of England celebrates his 100th run during game one of the One Day International series between Australia and England - Sarah Reed/Getty Images
03:26 AM

OVER 1: AUS 5/0 (Warner 1 Head 5)

Chris Woakes with the first over of the game after David Warner works the first for a single, wide long hop allows Travis Head to thump the next through the covers for four.

That is much better from Woakes after that boundary and he dots Head up for the rest of the over. He nearly snakes the last ball through the left-hander's but Travis Head gets his bat down just in time,

03:24 AM

We're ready to go

The Australia openers are out in the middle, so too the England fielders,

We're ready to go in this second ODI. Play!

03:20 AM

The teams in full

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlwood (c).

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid.

03:19 AM

Toss news

The first big news is that both teams have decided to rest their captains so it's Josh Hazelwood captaining Australia for the first time and Moeen Ali out in the middle.

Moeen calls wrong and Australia opt to bat first.

03:02 AM

Good morning

Jos Buttler will be looking for a positive result at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday after their first game since the T20 World Cup final ended in defeat.

Australia claimed a six-wicket victory in Adelaide, and they will wrap up a series victory if they can get the better of England in the second one-day international.

Pat Cummins could not have wished for a better start to his tenure as Australia's ODI captain after he led his side to a relatively comfortable victory in the first match of the series.

Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in what proved to be a smart decision as Australia restricted England to 287-9 following three wickets apiece for the Australian skipper and Adam X

David Warner and Travis Head racked up 86 and 69 respectively to get the run chase off to an ideal start, before Steven Smith steered the innings home with an 80 not out, ensuring that Australia head to Sydney with a 1-0 lead.

The hosts will be looking forward to Saturday's game after winning their previous four ODI matches at the SCG, although England were the last team to beat Australia in 50-over match at the venue.

The tourists were brought back down to earth in the first ODI after winning the T20 World Cup in Sunday's final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Only three players that featured in the final - captain Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan - played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, but many of those that were brought into the side failed to perform.

While the likes of James Vince, Jason Roy and Sam Billings offered very little with the bat, Malan scored 134 from 128 balls to help England set a competitive total.

Ultimately, England were unable to stop Australia from reaching the target with 19 balls to spare, ensuring that Buttler has begun all three of his series as ODI captain with a defeat.

As he looks to secure his first series victory as England's ODI skipper, Buttler will be keen for his side to draw level in Sydney and set up a series decider.

