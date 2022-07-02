Australia v England LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as Wallabies win despite Darcy Swain red card

(Getty Images)

England went down 30-28 to Australia in a rollercoaster first game of the three-match series in Perth on Saturday.

The Wallabies’ win snaps an eight-match losing streak against their old rivals despite the loss of lock Darcy Swain to a red card before half-time.

Winger Jordan Petaia, hooker Folau Fainga’a and loose forward Pete Samu scored tries in the last quarter as Australia recorded their first win over England since knocking the co-hosts out of the 2015 World Cup.

Samu’s try took Australia to a 30-14 lead but England debutants Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet scored tries in the dying minutes to make the scoreline more respectable.

The series continues over the next two weeks with tests at Brisbane’s Lang Park and the Sydney Cricket Ground. Follow all the reaction with our live blog:

Australia vs England

England lose first Test 30-28 to Australia in Perth

Wallabies score three second-half tries after Darcy Swain’s red card

Debutants Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet score late consolations

Three-match series continues in Brisbane next weekend

Eddie Jones is last in front of the Sky Sports microphone

13:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We had enough moments in the game to win it. At 14-9 with 20 minutes to go we should have put the game away but we didn’t. Now we’ve got to win the series 2-1 and make sure we don’t let them off the hook next time.

“In some ways a red card can work against you. The referee then starts to referee it differently, and we probably didn’t adjust well enough today.

“The message at halftime was to put more pressure on them and we did that in spurts, but a couple of times we were on their line and didn’t finish it off We’ve got to tidy up our ability to finish in attack. Defensively we could have gone after them a bit more.

“[Henry Arundell] is going to be a good player. If he can keep learning and work hard, he’s going to be a special talent for us. There are somepositives to come out of a loss that we are very disappointed in.”

Dave Rennie on his side’s victory

13:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I’m really proud. We lost Quade before the game, we lost Allan and Banksy before half-time, and then the red card. We lost collisions on both sides of the ball so I’m really rapt with the characted and the decision-making in the second half.

“I thought our leaders did a fantastic job problem solving on the run. We know England have got a lot more in them so we will be ready for that next week. We gave away too many penalties, so there is plenty to tidy up for us.”

A big win for Australia

13:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia probably needed a win like that. There were times in that first half where it looked like a day where everything might go wrong, Quade Cooper injured before kick-off, two more starters also forced off early, and then that Darcy Swain sending off. But it speaks volumes about the character that Dave Rennie has instilled in the side that they managed to stay in, and then decisively win the game. Their big players stood up - Michael Hooper, Nic White, Samu Kerevi - and Noah Lolesio grew increasingly into the game after his late call-up to start. The manner in which they attacked an England side on the ropes to extend their advantage showed a real ruthless edge, too - and that Pete Samu score ended up necessary.

Henry Arundell makes an impact

13:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This was rather good on debut from Henry Arundell.

𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐑𝐘! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | "What a start to your international career!" 🤩



With his first touch Henry Arundell proves too powerful in contact to power down the wing and go over! 💪 #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/CqjiCHgrfg — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 2, 2022

F/T: Australia 30-28 England

13:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s another tough day for England. Eddie Jones’ team are continuing to struggle to put teams away even when dominant for good periods. There was plenty to like about the manner in which their carriers attacked and so often won the gainline, but there was little of true incision that followed it and take the opportunities that should have come.

Those two late scores for Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet rather paper over quite significant cracks. Their attack still looks very disjointed, and they lacked control and direction in the second half.

And some thoughts from Michael Hooper

13:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“With all those things that happened, you can’t plan for that. I’m proud of our coaching staff to come up with a plan and our guys to partially execute that tonight.

“We’ll break down the game, what worked, what didn’t, how we can flip that around in seven days time. We know there will be a different beast coming and we’re expecting to improve as well.””

𝐀𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐀 𝐓𝐑𝐘! 🇦🇺 | "They'll celebrate all night!" 🤩



Samu leg drives all the way to the line and the Wallabies crowd goes wild! 🥳 #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/vSaQymBBn3 — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 2, 2022

A disappointed Courtney Lawes speaks to Sky Sports

13:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Very disappointed obviously. We came with a strategy that we didn’t execute, and Australia were the better team, so fair play to them.

“We spoke about discipline and we didn’t execute on that front. That let us down. Our defence wasn’t good enough today, but we played some good rugby. That’s the good thing, we’ve got a chance to right our wrongs [next week].”

F/T! Australia 30-28 England

13:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well wasn’t that all rather fun. A 6-6 half-time arm-wrestle gave way to a proper back-and-forth ding-dong battle after the interval, with Australia showing heaps of quality and fight to take control of the game. The 14-man Wallabies were deserving winners after a day when all seemed to be going wrong for Dave Rennie’s side, and claim their first win over England since the 2015 World Cup. Eddie Jones’ winning streak against his old employers is over.

FULL TIME! AUSTRALIA 30-28 ENGLAND

13:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

TRY! Australia 30-28 ENGLAND (Jack van Poortvliet try, 83 minutes)

13:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another try on debut - this time it is Jack van Poortvliet. It is all too little, too late for England, who nonetheless finish with a youthful flourish as the young Leicester scrum-half finds space as he snipes from the base of a ruck and makes the final score appear rather more favourable than England deserve.

Owen Farrell’s conversion is the last action.

Australia 30-21 England, 82 minutes

13:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

He’s at it again! Australia have a man in the bin for a deliberate knock-on and Arundell bursts through the Australian defensive line with his trademark shimmy, just about dragged down five out. Another penalty to England, who tap and go...

TRY! Australia 30-21 ENGLAND (Henry Arundell try, 80 minutes)

13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How about that from Henry Arundell? That is some first touch with ball-in-hand in international rugby from a true potential superstar. There appears little on as he is given the ball on the left, and even less as he directs himself for two Australian shoulders.

But there’s real power in Arundell’s seemingly slighter frame, and he wriggles free from both tacklers, fixing the feet of the last man with a feinted step and producing a moment of individual class. Owen Farrell converts as the clock ticks towards eighty.

TRY! AUSTRALIA 30-14 England (Pete Samu try, 78 minutes)

12:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pete Samu is over, and it will be 1-0 Australia! England are properly slipping and sliding out of this contest, ever in retreat as Australia play not to see it out but for the telling last blow. Samu Kerevi introduces Henry Arundell to international rugby, knocking the youngster back and nearly driving right o’er-the-top of him, and Samu deftly waves the red cape in front of a lunging Lewis Ludlam, avoiding the horns of the English tackler and crossing for the score to certainly seal it.

Noah Lolesio converts.

Australia 23-14 England, 76 minutes

12:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jake Gordon will take on scrum-half duties for the remaining five minutes or so, with Nic White taking a seat after a typically collected performance.

Any last hope for England? Australia are doubtful, Noah Lolesio very nearly putting this one fully to bed as he shuffles and sprints for a half-gap. The fly-half is just about hauled back.

Australia 23-14 England, 74 minutes

12:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a scrum from Australia! This is a manhandling, A tiring Will Stuart absolutely munched by Scott Sio with no flanker for support and the ball is already Australia’s when the penalty also goes their way.

Australia 23-14 England, 73 minutes

12:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia try to maul for extra territory at the lineout but it goes down, with no fault on the part of England, according to the referee. Danny Care will feed a scrum 25 metres out on the right.

Henry Arundell is on for an England debut. He travelled as an apprentice, but the incredibly exciting London Irish back-three livewire has forced his way in. Can he produce a moment of magic?

Australia 23-14 England, 72 minutes

12:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England must score quickly, you’d think - and they win the ball back from the restart! Jack Nowell is the beneficiary, entering the Australian 22.

Ollie Chessum has come on, and is launched into the gold Australian wall - but he is dumped on his back and isolated, and they are three Australian bodies there to force him to hold on, both prominently Pete Samu.

TRY! AUSTRALIA 23-14 England (Folau Fainga’a try, 70 minutes)

12:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Folau Fainga’a crashes over! England elect not to contest the replacement hooker’s throw, focussing their efforts on halting the maul drive. They do so, but not in a manner to please referee James Doleman - who grants Australia advantage.

England rush to the openside preparing for further defensive efforts, but Fainga’a gets his head up, spies great gaps close to the collapsed maul and carries two English tacklers with him as he crashes over.

Another Noan Lolesio conversion and the lead is nine points.

Australia 16-14 England, 69 minutes

12:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are galvanised. A clever stab in behind is chased by Jordan Petaia, who shunts Freddie Steward into touch by his own corner flag. A huge chance, this.

Yellow card! Billy Vunipola is sent to the sin bin! Australia 16-14 England, 68 minutes

12:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yellow it is. Most of the rest of the game will be played fourteen-aside.

Joe Marler, left out of the England touring squad, disagrees with James Doleman’s conclusion.

Ridiculous — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) July 2, 2022

TMO check! Australia 16-14 England, 68 minutes

12:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a double tackle from Vunipola and Will Stuart which Hooper dips into. “It’s passive”, James Doleman says, but he revises that slightly after seeing the collision at full speed.

Hooper’s dip will provide some mitigation, but this probably a card...

Australia 16-14 England, 67 minutes

12:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dave Rennie, face still a picture of focus, pumps his fist - the Australia head coach enjoyed that one. England call for Luke Cowan-Dickie to replace Jamie George.

Michael Hooper knocks on just inside his own half, but Billy Vunipola’s tackle might need a further look. There could well be shoulder-to-head contact.

TRY! AUSTRALIA 16-14 England (Jordan Petaia try, 64 minutes)

12:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And the Wallabies strike! Initially it is the forwards who make telling dents in fringe defence, condensing the English line, and drawing an error - a lazy tackler offside at the next ruck.

That brings penalty advantage, and a chance to use the hands. England are just about numbered up well but struggling to fill the width, and Len Ikitau squares them up before passing, allowing enough room for Jordan Petaia to get outside Freddie Steward and over the top of Danny Care in the corner. A well-take score and reward for Marika Koroibete’s outstanding chase at the restart.

Noah Lolesio converts very, very well, and Optus Stadium lifts with Australia again in the lead.

Australia 9-14 England, 62 minutes

12:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Better from Australia - a well-directed restart is superbly won in the air by Marika Koroibete, beating Jack Nowell in the air and his more dominant take earns a scrum call with the ruck unplayable.

PENALTY! Australia 9-14 ENGLAND (Owen Farrell penalty, 61 minutes)

12:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Owen Farrell adds three more to England’s tally from the tee.

Australia 9-11 England, 59 minutes

12:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But that’s not great game management from Australia. They throw the lineout quickly and punt a long clearance right to an English catcher, and Freddie Steward replies with a more contestable kick.

Noah Lolesio can’t handle the high hoist, and Australia are then penalised at the ruck.

Australia 9-11 England, 58 minutes

12:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are beginning to assert themselves on the contest and are still winning a majority of collisions, but Australia are clinging on gamely. Mako Vunipola replaces Ellis Genge as England launch their latest attack from on halfway, one that ends with Maro Itoje failing to grasp a lasered wide pass from Marcus Smith.

Australia 9-11 England, 56 minutes

12:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A vital intervention from Michael Hooper! England move ever nearer to the Australian line and are only a metre or so from it as a carrier gets a little isolated. Hooper is remarkably quick to the carrion, picking at the bits at the ruck and earning a crucial holding on penalty.

Australia 9-11 England, 55 minutes

12:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

From inside the Australia 22, England play, Jack Nowell attacking the space inside his ex-Exeter colleague Nic White. Ellis Genge carries firmly, and Billy Vunipola has a hint of space on the right.

He’s handled by Cadeyrn Neville, but Australia can only smother the ball into touch. England will go again from five out.

Australia 9-11 England, 54 minutes

12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Double switch for Australia - Angus Bell has had a solid 50 minutes and gets a warm farewell from his replacement Scott Sio, while the need for an extra specialist second row sees Rob Leota sacrificed as Matt Philip arrives.

Marika Koroibete is decisively handled by Lewis Ludlam, who has had an impactful first 15 miutes on the pitch, and earns England a penalty.

Australia 9-11 England, 52 minutes

12:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two majestic high takes from Freddie Steward, first from the restart and then Nic White’s skyward box. Andrew Kellaway perfoms catching duties similarly strongly, but is thumped by Joe Cokanasiga as he touches down.

England try to counter-ruck, initially legitimately through Lewis Ludlam, but rather less so as Jonny Hill and Ellis Genge enter through the side door.

TRY! Australia 9-11 ENGLAND (Ellis Genge try, 50 minutes)

12:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A long pause...and try given! This time England get moving, Australian bodies falling away as England produce a sustained effort. Ellis Genge and Lewis Ludlam go over with the ball in the loosehead’s hands, and after a protracted inspection from James Doleman, the referee spots a grounded ball between the bodies and is content to award the score.

The conversion slides by.

Australia 9-6 England, 48 minutes

12:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s maul doesn’t quite set up right, with Ellis Genge doing very well to keep hold of the ball and transfer to Jamie George. Michael Hooper enters the maul incorrectly - England will have another go after another kick to the corner.

Australia 9-6 England, 46 minutes

12:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A hint of space for England as Billy Vunipola lays a good platform with a first-phase carry, and Danny Care is prevented from exploiting it by a stray Australian limb. Advantage coming then, with Owen Farrell the chief illustrator, painting something jaunty down the right with a little right-footed prod...

That hopes invitingly for Jack Nowell! Andrew Kellaway misjudges it and suddenly England are eyeing further inroads. Australia penalised again...and Lewis Ludlam is forced into touch, so back referee James Doleman will come.

And England opt for the corner!

Australia 9-6 England, 44 minutes

12:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jonny Hill is back on.

Freddie Steward claims Nic White’s box kick near the right touchline, and does well to keep his limbs infield. Marcus Smith twice takes on the line but can’t find a half-gap, and on the second occasion loses control of the ball.

Andrew Kellaway kicks up the right-hand side and Owen Farrell shepherds it into touch.

PENALTY! AUSTRALIA 9-6 England (Noah Lolesio penalty, 43 minutes)

12:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Virtually a copy and paste of the penalty that drew Australia level on the stroke of half-time - Noah Lolesio pushes the home side into the lead for the first time.

Australia 6-6 England, 41 minutes

12:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A half-time change for England - Lewis Ludlam is out there in the place of Tom Curry, and immediately in to his defensive work as Marika Koroibete arcs infield with intent straight into the replacement flanker.

Maro Itoje is penalised for going off his feet. Jonny Hill’s period in the sin bin comes to an end as Noah Lolesio again looks towards the posts.

The second half is underway!

12:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Still 14 against 14 for now.

Back out there

12:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The two sides pop back out there. England have already lost once this summer to a 14-man team after an Australian second row had been sent off - what price on twice?

H/T: Australia 6-6 England

12:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I think Eddie Jones will be relatively pleased with the way his side won their collisions in that half, but he’ll be hoping that they can more certainly crack Australian open as they begin to tire. His half-time messaging will be key - England probably don’t want to be dragged into something increasingly scrappy, but their attacking tempo has generally been good.

Australia, conversely, might value more messiness. Samu Kerevi and Michael Hooper had excellent halves.

H/T: Australia 6-6 England

12:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There was a fair bit between Darcy Swain and Jonny Hill even before that incident. I reckon a two-handed push to the face of the Australian by Hill went unspotted earlier.

H/T: Australia 6-6 England

12:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Six apiece as the teams trot back into the sheds. You would say that is about fair after a physical half that never quite clicked into gear.

It may be all square, but Australia are certainly up against it. Having lost Quade Cooper five minutes before kick-off, Dave Rennie has also seen Tom Banks and Allan Alaalatoa depart with arm and brain injuries respectively, before Darcy Swain’s moment of madness saw his evening ended by the flourish of James Doleman’s red card. Jonny Hill will be back amongst things after his yellow about a minute into the second 40 - and England will thereafter have a player advantage, which feels like it may be key in a battle of attrition.

𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃! 🟥 Australia's Darcy Swain! ❌



After some hair pulling...England's Jonny Hill is sent to the sin bin, but Australia's Swain is sent off for a 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐁𝐔𝐓𝐓! ⤵️ #AUSvENGpic.twitter.com/OX4lm3nAUf — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 2, 2022

HALF TIME! Australia 6-6 England

11:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

PENALTY! AUSTRALIA 6-6 England (Noah Lolesio penalty, 43 minutes)

11:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A second penalty for Noah Lolesio and that is that for the half.

Australia 3-6 England, 41 minutes

11:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A penalty to Australia and they will have a last go at the English defence, opting to keep play going by kicking directly for touch.

Tom Curry thinks he has won a turnover, but his initial effort goes unrewarded and his second effort at nicking the ball from Rob Leota comes when he is off his feet. Another penalty to Australia, this time bang in front, and I reckon we might just be all square at the half.

Australia 3-6 England, 39 minutes

11:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Neither side has quite clicked yet. Owen Farrell has the option of either Freddie Steward on the short ball or Danny Care out the back, and perhaps chooses the wrong one as Care is given a bit of a tonking by Samu Kerevi after trying to catch Farrell’s floated pull-back.

Scrappy stuff, this.

Australia 3-6 England, 38 minutes

11:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Darcy Swain is still shaking his heads as he re-emerges from the dressing rooms and takes his seat next to a pensive Quade Cooper.

Australia knock on in midfield. Joe Cokanasiga, who played a bit of six at age-group level, is providing an extra body to the English scrum with Courtney Lawes in the row; Andrew Kellaway, who I doubt has too much experience at flanker, is doing the same for Australia.

Australia 3-5 England, 36 minutes

11:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just so, so foolish from both players, but particularly Swain, whose headbutt wasn’t particularly well executed, either. As a reminder to any Australian readers, unlike in Super Rugby Pacific, red means red - there’s no 20-minute replacement or anything of that sort.

England fumble their lines at the lineout.

RED CARD! DARCY SWAIN IS SENT OFF! Australia 3-6 England, 34 minutes

11:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yellow for Hill, red for Swain!! The replays aren’t good for Swain, showing a clear directing of his head into the chin of Hill, and that leaves James Doleman reaching to opposite pockets. Hill will sit down for ten minutes, Swain for the remainder of this game - and possibly the series.

Australia 3-6 England, 34 minutes

11:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hmm, this could be very, very interesting. It is Hill initially sparking it, unneccessarily pulling at Swain’s hair, but then there is a suspicion of a headbutt from the Australian lock.

This could be two cards.

Australia 3-6 England, 33 minutes

11:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

To the posts points Hooper in a bid for scoreboard parity.

Before Noah Lolesio kicks, a check with the TMO on some grappling between Darcy Swain and Jonny Hill. Both second rows appear to be pulling each other by the hair.

Australia 3-6 England, 32 minutes

11:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England kick away and now for the first time Australia really begin to fizz. Andrew Kellaway shimmies free of a tackle and then off goes Angus Bell, showing his turn of speed and deftly then offloading to Rob Valetini as Freddie Steward makes a strong last-ditch tackle.

Valetini is stopped by Marcus Smith within five metres of the English line but the visitors are then penalised. What’s the call from Michael Hooper?

Australia 3-6 England, 30 minutes

11:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Really lovely variation from Australia, that. Samu Kerevi has carried off first phase at virtually every set piece so far, and is given the ball soon after the scrum here, but instead of a hard charge produces a well-directed reverse kick back to the left that lands in open space behind the English backfield. It’s not far away from a 50:22. England’s lineout just ouside their own red zone.

Australia 3-6 England, 29 minutes

11:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Australia are dealing with England’s patterns well. There is a hint of space as Ellis Genge looks for a pull-back pass but he is hit with ideal timing, and a knock-on on the wide right will end the movement.

Australia 3-6 England, 28 minutes

11:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We are nearly half-an-hour in to this contest and yet it still feels like both sides are very much feeling their way into this one. England are beginning to gain more consistent collision dominance but aside from that Tom Curry charge and wide pass are yet to make too many telling bursts.

Missed penalty! Australia 3-6 England, 26 minutes

11:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Owen Farrell’s latest kick from the tee is not quite there, pulled just to the left of the posts.

Big test for Slipper, more often a loosehead, with nearly an hour left - that tighthead spot is a bit of a problem for Australia with no Taniela Tupou in the squad due to injury.

Australia 3-6 England, 24 minutes

11:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Freddie Steward again controls the skies as he takes down another Australian high kick. England attack with Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith largely alternating at first receiver rather than together in harness, before Steward next involvement - a punchy carry - ends with an England penalty.

This feels a bit harsh on Allan Alaalatoa, the penalised player - the tighthead appears to be in real strife in the ruck and perhaps even short of consciousness, and thus probably not likely to roll away. He will head off for at least an HIA, and probably a complete removal, with veteran James Slipper taking his place.

PENALTY! AUSTRALIA 3-6 England (Noah Lolesio penalty, 23 minutes)

11:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Lolesio finds the safe space between the uprights. Australia on the board.

Australia 0-6 England, 22 minutes

11:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia penalty! Ellis Genge seems confused by the call from the assistant referee that he is at fault for the scrum going down rather than Allan Alaalatoa, but that is the ruling, and back he will retreat as Noah Lolesio seeks Australia’s first points of the Perth evening.

Australia 0-6 England, 22 minutes

11:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A cart is called for as Banks is seen to, on his feet at first but rightly taking a seat with what you suspect is a broken arm. The versatile Jordan Petaia will replace him - he has played a fair bit of fifteen, but Andrew Kellaway can also cover full-back, and it appears Petaia will at least initially be stationed on the wing.

England scrum as Banks is applauded off.

Australia 0-6 England, 22 minutes

11:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh dear! Let’s not see that replay too many more times, please director - Tom Banks’ left arm becomes jelly-like as he lands on it, thrust at an awkward angle in an attempt to brace himself having toppled over Billy Vunipola. A very good chase from Banks, but that will end his series - not nice at all.

PENALTY! Australia 0-6 ENGLAND (Owen Farrell penalty, 21 minutes)

11:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two from two for Owen Farrell.

Australia 0-3 England, 20 minutes

11:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Or not! What a tackle from Marika Koroibete, detonating Marchant’s ribs as he corner-flags on the cover!

England go back to the left but Marcus Smith is cut down as he looks to jink. Australia infringe, though, and Owen Farrell again beckons for the tee.

Australia 0-3 England, 19 minutes

11:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia clear their lines effectively after a slight lineout wobble, but here come England again! Fine intensity in the carry and some lovely angles, and momentum begins to build.

Away bursts Tom Curry! Right up the centre goes the flanker after a brilliant flat miss ball. Can he find support? Yes, with the wide ball to Joe Marchant, who must canter in...

Australia 0-3 England, 17 minutes

11:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Billy Vunipola nearly brushes off the challenge of Samu Kerevi, and there are spaces opening as Danny Care again explores close-in possibilities. Marcus Smith prods a kick beyond the Australia defence, but it trickles out of play.

Australia 0-3 England, 16 minutes

11:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Strong carry from Rob Valetini, forcing Marcus Smith into retreat, but clever from Courtney Lawes, helping his fly-half out and rippping the ball away. Australia are then offside.

Australia 0-3 England, 14 minutes

11:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tom Curry’s head snaps back nastily as he tries to tackle Samu Kerevi, but he’s soon back amongst things as England look to contest a breakdown. Illegally, in fact - another Australian penalty and a return to the English 22.

Australia 0-3 England, 13 minutes

11:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marcus Smith has Joe Cokansiga on his shoulder and hits his wing nicely, Jack Nowell providing linking hands but not quite able to release Joe Marchant lurking on the left touchline.

Billy Vunipola is next to carry, but falls with ball exposed and Angus Bell, who is good over the ball for a prop, forces him to hold on. A decent defensive reset from Australia.

Australia 0-3 England, 12 minutes

11:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yet more chance for England’s forwards to note their delight with a roar - a scrum penalty.

England can thus attack, and do so relatively well, Danny Care providing swift service and threatening the fringes himself. The variation is a high cross-kick from Owen Farrell - which is won back by Freddie Steward!

Australia 0-3 England, 10 minutes

11:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A warning for Maro Itoje from the busy Doleman - Itoje’s screaming at the lineout is not to the referee’s liking as Dave Porecki prepares to throw.

Porecki’s dart is well-directed, but Itoje is soon screaming again, this time in delight as he and his teammates disrupt the Australian transfer and force a knock-on.

Australia 0-3 England, 9 minutes

11:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee Doleman really isn’t keen for any kind of messing about at the ruck. Courtney Lawes’ hands were caught in the cookie jar on that occasion. Australia kick into the England 22.

Australia 0-3 England, 8 minutes

11:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s better from the long-limbed Swain, a big right paw stealing England’s lineout ball on halfway.

Joe Marchant tackles firmly in the 13 channel but Australia win the next two collisions to regather momentum, and then earn penalty advantage.

Australia 0-3 England, 7 minutes

11:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty number two for England - Darcy Swain looks to be trapped at the bottom of a ruck, but he makes little effort to get out of the way and is pinged.

PENALTY! Australia 0-3 ENGLAND (Owen Farrell penalty, 6 minutes)

11:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A hint of right-to-left hook on Farrell’s first strike, but the direction is good. England lead.

Australia 0-0 England, 5 minutes

11:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Noah Lolesio punts for the stratosphere but Freddie Steward tracks it well and gathers with typical security.

Tom Curry carries strongly down the left and is then lurking out wide as Danny Care weights his box kick perfectly, allowing the openside to dart in as the first arriving player at the breakdown and win England’s first penalty.

Courtney Lawes points for the posts as Owen Farrell plants his tee.

Australia 0-0 England, 3 minutes

11:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Doleman wants to make sure the set-up is right before permitting the two front rows to do battle. Twice he whistles after a call of “bind!”, ensuring that both sides are clear of what he expects.

It doesn’t work. England put weight on early and are free-kicked for a premature drive.

Australia 0-0 England, 2 minutes

11:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s two-pronged playmaking axis get into their work, first Farrell at first receiver hitting Joe Marchant on a short line, then Marcus Smith taking Danny Care’s pass and seeking an inside runner. Ellis Genge is that carrier, and initially makes strong progress, but Cadeyrn Neville stalls the loosehead, and Australia hold him up. Scrum, Wallaby ball.

Australia 0-0 England, 1 minute

11:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is Owen Farrell who kicks off for England, landing it just inside Australia’s 22. Nic White clears in typically tidy boxed fashion. England’s first ball will come on the Australian ten metre line.

Kick-off!

11:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Doleman blows his whistle, and Australia against England has begun!

Anthems

11:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The English national anthem is sung with limited fuss or fanfare, but very pleasantly. England look full of anticipation, bouncing and fizzing.

“Advance Australia Fair” is given more gusto, including an extended final note vibrato. Nic White, sporting ever impressive moustache, shuts his eyes and sings along. Cadeyrn Neville, an unlikely debutant at the age of 33, looks rather proud.

Welcome to Country

11:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England received their own aboriginal Welcome to Country on arrival at camp in Western Australia last week, and the crowd warmly welcomes the pre-match tradition as the players prepare for the anthems.

And then Australia trot out

11:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is a longer walk from dressing room to pitch than at some grounds, allowing Michael Hooper and his team a chance to soak up the atmosphere. Noah Lolesio mixes quiet focus with, perhaps, a look of slight apprehension - to change roles so late must be tough, but the Brumbies playmaker is an undeniable talent.

Courtney Lawes leads England out

11:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The English players look up at the bright lights that ring the top of Optus Stadium. Most have never lost to Australia. What confidence will that give them?

A new trophy

11:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mark Ella carries out the Ella-Mobbs Cup - named after the first indigenous captain of Australia and Edgar Mobbs, the Northampton who won seven caps for England before his being killed in action in Flanders during the First World War.

Australia vs England

10:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James O’Connor burst into the Australian dressing room still holding his suit bundled up in his arms, having been hurriedly called down from the posh seats. He has hastily got his kit and boots on.

Optus Stadium looks well populated, with the temperature in the low teens. It really is a great sporting arena, though the distant stands are perhaps better suited to the more regular cricket and AFL contests held here.

Australia vs England

10:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The suggestion is that it is a lower calf issue ailing Cooper. So tough for the veteran ten, who would have loved another chance to spar with England in front of a strong Perth crowd.

Quade Cooper ruled out of Australia vs England

10:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

My oh my. A disaster for Australia - the talented Noah Lolesio faces a big test, stepping into the starting side at short notice, while James O’Connor is called on to the bench.

Breaking: Quade Cooper ruled out!

10:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A massive late blow for Australia - Quade Cooper is out with that injury!

Sky Sports speak with Eddie Jones

10:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A visibly excited Jones says: “It’s probably the first time we’ve had the bulk of the squad together since 2019. They are ready to go.

“Henry Arundell has got exceptional pace and a courage about him to attack.

“It’s just a fantastic occasion. There’s a buzz in the city - everyone loves an England-Australia clash.”

His former England captain Dylan Hartley then reveals that Jones is more animated pre-encounters with his compatriots, his language “more fruity”. Can Australia beat Jones’ England for the first time?

Kick-off nears

10:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Plenty of focus on the individual battle between Quade Cooper and Marcus Smith today, but it is their place in the wider patterns of Australia and England that may be decisive. Australia’s attack is overseen by Scott Wisemantel, so impressive in the same role with England at the 2019 World Cup, and he’ll presumably look to get the ball in Cooper’s hand with heaps of options at the line, encouraging his playmaker to pick his runners. I’d expect Samu Kerevi to be particularly used to get at England’s 10-12 axis of Smith and Owen Farrell, who have had limited time together in England camp with Farrell’s injury and Covid issues over the last 12 months or so.

Ah, hang on - Quade Cooper may have twinged something in the warm-up. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Australia vs England: Dave Rennie on his Wallabies side

10:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Australia head coach tells Sky Sports: “To be competitive we will have to go through the middle and be direct. We have got a good maul.

“We are very much focussed on what we have been doing. We have only had a couple of weeks together, but we are going in with a pretty simple gameplan and if we can execute that we will have a good shout. It is certainly not lost on me the history between Australia and England in any sport.”

Australia vs England

10:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sky Sports are rightly devoting some of their build-up time to a discussion of the interview given to the Mail on Sunday by Luther Burrell last weekend, in which the former England centre outlined his experiences of racism in rugby, describing it as “rife”. Full credit to Burrell for being prepared to speak openly - and Courtney Lawes would like those who abused his old teammate to be outded.

Courtney Lawes wants teammates who racially abused Luther Burrell exposed

Team News – England

10:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eddie Jones reckons he had as many as fifteen potential tourists unavailable to him when he named his squad for Australia, so it speaks to the depth of English rugby that he is able to put together what looks a starting fifteen of strong construct that has been (for once) warmly received by supporters.

Back in from the cold are Billy Vunipola, influential all year at Saracens after his autumn dropping, and Danny Care, finally rewarded for his late-career resurgence with Jones keen on his ability to attack with quick ball. Care combines with club colleague Marcus Smith, who starts inside Owen Farrell for only the second time for England.

Farrell is back after injury but no longer captain; Courtney Lawes fulfilled the duties well during the Six Nations and retains the role. It is a huge series for Will Stuart with Kyle Sinckler among the absentees, while the bench has a youthful look, particularly among the backs: Jack van Poortvliet, Guy Porter and Henry Arundell all eye debuts.

England: Steward; Nowell, Marchant, Farrell, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge, George, Stuart; Itoje, Hill; Lawes, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam; Van Poortvliet, Porter, Arundell.

Eddie Jones has named his squad for the first #AUSvENG Test match 🌹@O2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) June 30, 2022

Team News - Australia

10:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Typically a team’s debutants would be among the less experienced members of an international side’s squad, but that is not the case with Australia’s tight five first-cappers. Veterans Dave Porecki (29) and Cadeyrn Neville (33) will relish a chance to mix it at international level, and speak to Dave Rennie wishing to stabilise the set-piece and counter England’s potential up-front biff with a pair of wilier heads. Tighthead Taniela Tupou is absent with a calf injury, but Rob Valetini and Rob Leota each get the chance to build upon strong Super Rugby campaigns in the back row alongside ever-consistent skipper Michael Hooper.

Rennie is permitted three selections from outside Australia, and all start in the backs. It will be hope that the outstanding Samu Kerevi has similarly totemic impact on the side as last year, and Marika Koroibete adds an extra stick of dynamite to a fun backline. Tasked with lighting the fuse will be Quade Cooper, still possessing of all his flicks, tricks and individual gifts but also a wiser soul, who you would suggest is well-suited to the role of chief puppeteer in an attack designed by former England attack coach Scott Wisemantel.

Australia: Banks; Kellaway, Ikitau, Kerevi, Koroibete; Cooper, White; Bell, Porecki, Alaalatoa; Swain, Neville; Leota, Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Fainga’a, Sio, Slipper, Philip, Samu; Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.

England vs Australia

10:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is the only summer tour of the World Cup cycle for Eddie Jones and England, making it all the more important. Jones has never lost to his former employers with England - could familiar friends and foes be the perfect opponents to lift his side out of their Six Nations rut?

England meet familiar foes Australia in pursuit of revitalising summer down under

On to Australia against England...

10:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ll have plenty more reaction to New Zealand’s opening win over Ireland across the next couple of days, but such is the relentless nature of this super Saturday of international rugby that we must quickly switch focus to events across the Tasman.

And it is to the far side of Australia we turn, with the Wallabies and England familiarising themselves with the gleaming Optus Stadium in the western outpost of Perth. Kick-off is little more than half an hour away, so let’s get in to it...

F/T: New Zealand 42-19 Ireland

10:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand might be forced into some changes, though - I reckon the citing officer might want another look at this Scott Barrett challenge at a late ruck. Ireland tapped the penalty quickly before the TMO could request further inspection of the footage.

Penalised for no arms clear out, referee said he thought it to the body pic.twitter.com/78KpKFByJE — Ben Kay (@BenKay5) July 2, 2022

F/T: New Zealand 42-19 Ireland

10:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

O’Mahony appeared slightly more upbeat than you might expect for a beaten Irish player, particulalry given the optimism with which Ireland entered the game. There were certainly good bits of their performance, including the manner in which they controlled the opening exchanges, but the All Blacks showed the clinical edge that so often lifts them in encounters like this. That was comfortably the sloppiest that Ireland have played for a good while - and with Johnny Sexton presumably out of next week’s second meeting in Dunedin after failing a head injury assessment, it will be a huge seven days for Joey Carbery.

Peter O’Mahony reflects on Ireland’s defeat

10:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I thought we started really well, got into our flow nicely, but a couple of loose plays and a couple of dropped balls and a side of the All Blacks quality will take advantage. I think the challenge is to be consistent with our ball skills.

“Set piece battle was tough. I think the All Blacks got the upper hand. Three tests over here, it is a huge honour to be here, and I thought it was a great first test match. Plenty to work on for our side but a huge amount to take from it.

“We’ve got to understand how important it is to hold on to the ball and keep phases. WE have got to be on our very, very best game and be as consistent as we want to be.”

