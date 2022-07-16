Australia vs England LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from third Test in Sydney

(Getty Images)

England and Australia lock horns once again as the two rivals meet in a huge series decider at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which is set to host a Test match for the final time.

England are aiming for a repeat of their series victory Down Under secured six years ago, with Eddie Jones’ side responding from their opening defeat in Perth by defeating the Wallabies in Brisbane last weekend.

It sets up the decider perfectly, with the iconic SCG hosting the latest clash between England and Australia, even if it is a rarity in this particular sport. England coach Jones has spent the week urging his side to follow the example set by the epic State of Origin decider, as the Wallabies prepare for another bruising battle.

“It is great for rugby that we have a decider. We saw how big the decider was in State of Origin and how it has captivated fans,” Jones said. “We want to put on a show of a similar ilk against Australia, a really good tough game of rugby played at a historic ground and light rugby up a bit. It’s whether we can find that right balance of aggression and control and being fierce and being calm.”

Follow live updates from Australia vs England below, following the conclusion of New Zealand vs Ireland in another titanic series decider:

Australia vs England

Full updates following the conclusion of New Zealand vs Ireland

England face Australia in series decider at iconic Sydney Cricket Ground

Kick-off is at 10.55am

England levelled the series at 1-1 with victory in Brisbane last weekend

Danny Care starts at scrum-half for Eddie Jones’s men

YELLOW CARD! Andrew Porter is sent to the sin bin! New Zealand 10-22 Ireland, 51 minutes

09:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s yellow! Boos from the Wellington crowd recalling the dismissal of Angus Ta’avao last week, but the officials decide that this is a more passive collision, bringing the sanction down from red to yellow.

Off Porter goes for ten minutes, and Retallick, too - for an HIA that may end his evening. Tupou Vaa’i on in the All Blacks’ second row.

New Zealand 10-22 Ireland, 51 minutes

09:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andrew Porter is going to be in trouble here. He is upright as Retallick charges towards him, and there is direct head-to-head contact...

New Zealand 10-22 Ireland, 50 minutes

09:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A game of kick tennis breaks out as both sides seek to win a slow-developing territorial battle. Hugo Keenan very nearly knocks on, gathering on the scramble with his second clutch at Jordie Barrett’s thump, and it all eventually comes to a halt near halfway, where New Zealand will have a lineout.

Hang on - Brodie Retallick is down in discomfort after an apparent head-to-head collision with Andrew Porter. TMO Tom Foley calls down to Wayne Barnes, who will wander over to the screen...

New Zealand 10-22 Ireland, 49 minutes

09:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Beauden Barrett has developed his kicking game off his left peg over the years, and uses his weaker foot well, finding space beyond Mack Hansen and eventually touch to switch the field.

Johnny Sexton stays down for an extended period before Ireland throw a lineout. Joey Carbery rises from the bench and readies for entry, but Sexton will continue.

New Zealand 10-22 Ireland, 48 minutes

09:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Plucked out of the air! Tadhg Beirne extends his big left paw and hangs on, snaring the intercept as Aaron Smith fizzed a miss ball at the line for a lumbering Nepo Laulala.

The All Blacks scramble back well to prevent the long-striding Beirne getting up to full canter, and soon enough have the ball back as Ireland kick possession away.

New Zealand 10-22 Ireland, 47 minutes

09:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Lowe is given rather rough treatment as he comes off his wing and charges into a group of familiar friends and foes in black shirts.

Robbie Henshaw squirms out of a tackle but is then brought permanently to floor, the centre’s wriggling taking him away from supporting teammates and allowing Ardie Savea to win a turnover.

New Zealand 10-22 Ireland, 45 minutes

09:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand are clearly trying to remain at top intensity and put a bit of pressure back on Ireland. Aaron Smith is too hasty there, though, rushing around the corner of a ruck before the ball had exited the breakdown. Ireland kick down to New Zealand’s 22-metre line.

New Zealand 10-22 Ireland, 44 minutes

09:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Early second-half joy for New Zealand, but now a worry, too - the recently-arrived Ofa Tu’ungafasi took a rather nasty shoulder to the head from Bundee Aki and will have to leave for an HIA. Nepo Laulala returns.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 10-22 Ireland (Ardie Savea try, 44 minutes)

09:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This will stand! New Zealand needed a quick reaction and they’ve got one, the fire and fury of Savea around the corner making the final, telling punch, all bristling energy as he battles out of the clutches of the first tackler and through two more to get the ball down.

Jordie Barrett converts.

New Zealand 3-22 Ireland, 43 minutes

09:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The ball again hits the deck, but New Zealand get to it. A weaving Sevu Reece darts to within a couple of metres..and Ardie Savea might just have scored! This’ll be checked...

New Zealand 3-22 Ireland, 42 minutes

09:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The ball pops free and again ends up in B.Barrett’s hands, and this time he does find a hole! Ardie Savea keeps the momentum up, biffing away two tacklers, and New Zealand build up to 19 consecutive phases as they earn a penalty advantage.

New Zealand 3-22 Ireland, 41 minutes

09:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand fire out of the second half blocks. Akira Ioane and Jordie Barrett carry firmly before Sam Whitelock draws three with his charge. Beauden Barrett steps off his right boot and threatens to hurry through a half-hole, but can’t quite get away.

Second half begins!

09:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks get things back underway. Ireland are 40 minutes from a series win in New Zealand.

Nepo Laulala, who had a lot of strapping on his knee, has been replaced at half-time by Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

H/T: New Zealand 3-22 Ireland

09:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’ll soon be time for the resumption. Can New Zealand turn this around? They’ll have to score first in the second half, you’d say. Scott Barrett has been really missed at the lineout, and the backline really hasn’t worked well. Might we get an early look at Roger Tuivasa-Sheck?

H/T: New Zealand 3-22 Ireland

09:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks look completely lost. Defensively they are being picked apart, and they have made a number of elementary errors to prevent them gaining any sort of momentum. Has Scott Robertson got his phone on? If it continues in this manner, Ian Foster’s position will come under real scrutiny.

H/T: New Zealand 3-22 Ireland

08:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another outstanding, razor-sharp half from Ireland, who have once more cut New Zealand to a tangled mess of ribbons. They have unsettled the All Blacks’ lineout, held on to their opponents’ strike runners in defence and produced some typically fabulous touches in attack to extend their advantage to something rather commanding at the half.

HALF TIME! NEW ZEALAND 3-22 IRELAND

08:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand 3-22 Ireland, 41 minutes

08:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But that means it will be an All Blacks lineout, which isn’t particularly pretty at the moment. Again it clunks, Codie Taylor’s throw off-line in the direction of Ardie Savea and ruled not straight.

Ireland have to take the scrum before the half can end, but it’s strong and stable, and that’ll do us for the first 40.

New Zealand 3-22 Ireland, 40 minutes

08:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland have the ball in their hands as the clock ticks past 40 minutes. Jamison Gibson-Park begins to pick out a spot in the stands to send everyone down the tunnel as the half-time hooter blares, but Ireland fail to resource a ruck, and New Zealand jackal strongly to win a turnover penalty.

TRY! New Zealand 3-22 IRELAND (Robbie Henshaw try, 38 minutes)

08:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks defence opens again and Robbie Henshaw is over! Oh, this is delicious attacking play from Ireland, so many options creating plenty of problems for New Zealand.

The scrum initially is a little messy, but Caelan Doris’s forthright charge re-gathers momentum. That allows Ireland to settle into their pattern, Dan Sheehan pulling back from the centre of a forward pod, allowing Johnny Sexton to pick his options.

Beauden Barrett shoots out of the line to try and shut down the space out the back, granting Bundee Aki unimpeded passage as Sexton passes flat. Aki feeds Henshaw, who slides over. This is dominant from Ireland, with Sexton’s conversion adding another layer of icing on a rather tasty first-half cake.

New Zealand 3-15 Ireland, 36 minutes

08:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another lineout, yet more woe for New Zealand, James Ryan up at the front before Ardie Savea to rob the All Blacks of possession.

Hugo Keenan kicks into the 22 and Mack Hansen is a willing and able chaser, preventing Will Jordan from extricating himself. Nepo Laulala attempts an ambitious offload over the top of two defenders for propping partner George Bower, and Laulala’s loose lift is rightly ruled forward. Ireland scrum 15 out from the Ireland line, equidistant from each touchline.

New Zealand 3-15 Ireland, 35 minutes

08:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland kick away their advantage, and the All Blacks will come again. Ireland are beginning to fatigue, but manage to just about fill the field, spreading well. David Havili kicks against an Irish body and it will be a New Zealand lineout on the opposition ten-metre line.

New Zealand 3-15 Ireland, 33 minutes

08:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland are tackling particularly well so far, clutching at waist elastic and the All Blacks’ shirts to just about hold on as New Zealand play left and right in search of a space. Beauden Barrett again opts for a crossfield kick in the direction of Sevu Reece, and the wing claims nicely. He appears to be contacted in the air, but the officials let it go, and Brodie Retallick’s knock on will give Ireland the ball.

PENALTY! New Zealand 3-15 IRELAND (Johnny Sexton penalty, 32 minutes)

08:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is lengthy, 45 metres maybe on the angle. Johnny Sexton gives it a tonk...and over it goes! Ireland extend their lead.

New Zealand 3-12 Ireland, 30 minutes

08:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A rather basic error from New Zealand again. Sevu Reece wanders nowhere in particular as the green Irish wall advances in a well-organised kick chase, and a desperate Beauden Barrett’s clearout takes Andrew Porter far beyond the ball. The New Zealand fly-half is penalised; his opposite number, Johnny Sexton, calls for the tee.

TRY! New Zealand 3-12 IRELAND (Hugo Keenan try, 28 minutes)

08:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland score their second!

Ireland again advance through the mass and meat of their maul, earning a penalty advantage and granting a chance to play with freedom. Their first exploration of the left touchline is promising, James Lowe very nearly shimmying past last defender Jordie Barrett. Two phases later Jamison Gibson-Park opts to return to the fertile pastures to the left, Mack Hansen providing extra, expert linking hands, fizzing a delightful pass to create space.

Lowe feeds Hugo Keenan on his inside, and the full-back crosses in the corner. Johnny Sexton is good from the tee this time.

New Zealand 3-5 Ireland, 25 minutes

08:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Again New Zealand attack with a degree of purpose, Ardie Savea this time safely picking up from the base and making metres up the centre. The two Ioane brothers combine sharply but Rieko is isolated as he is snared, Josh van der Flier in close attention and winning both the turnover and a penalty with a breakdown snaffle.

New Zealand 3-5 Ireland, 24 minutes

08:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is just a sense that New Zealand are starting to settle into their attacking flow. Jordie Barrett beats a couple of would-be tacklers before Nepo Laulala’s sharp pull-back pass at the line creates space on the right. Will Jordan runs out of room so toes ahead, and a hurried Irish kick fails to make much ground. A good attacking platform for the All Blacks.

PENALTY! NEW ZEALAND 3-5 Ireland (Jordie Barrett penalty, 23 minutes)

08:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This one is as simple as they come - the All Blacks have their first points.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 22 minutes

08:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Unfortunate for Caelan Doris, who appears in outstanding jackal position with an All Black off their feet denying him access to the ball, but Johnny Sexton’s failure to roll away will undermine his back row’s efforts - and grant Jordie Barrett another chance to get New Zealand on the board.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 21 minutes

08:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that one is a 50:22! Mack Hansen wins back possession in the air for Ireland but Sam Whitelock nicks the ball on the floor as Ireland fail to clear a ruck. David Havili puts his foot through it safely inside his own half and his forwards will trudge forth to the lineout with possession as it trickles over the touchline soon after crossing Ireland’s 22-metre.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 20 minutes

08:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Johnny Sexton now seeks space in the All Blacks backfield and finds it with a clever little diagonal lift, but the bounce is friendly for Jordie Barrett, who kicks upfield.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 19 minutes

08:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland also kick on first phase, but Aaron Smith reads the danger like a holding midfielder, stepping across to intercept Jamison Gibson-Park’s threaded grubber through. The All Blacks kick up to near halfway.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 18 minutes

08:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now it will be Ireland possession though - it’s a pretty basic error from New Zealand, mauling to create a bit more space but getting the ball to embedded in the centre of their All Black mass. Irish limbs pin it in - turnover, Ireland scrum feed.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 17 minutes

08:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Once more to the skies go the All Blacks and it is Will Jordan’s hands first to it inside the Ireland 22, but the right wing can’t quite gather cleanly.

New Zealand’s next lineout is a mess, again, and Ireland thump a long clearance downfield, which pitches and spins on the Sky Stadium surface, hopping into touch before Will Jordan can retrieve it. Jordan is grateful for a last pivot for the touchline about a foot outside the 22, meaning it will be New Zealand’s ball rather than Ireland’s, with no 50:22 despite an excellent kick from James Lowe.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 15 minutes

08:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mack Hansen’s kick up the right touchline is charged down partially, sending it spinning dangerously for the All Blacks, but Sam Cane is quick to react. Savea takes up the charge, keeping those big quads pumping as he stays on his feet, offloading to Aaron Smith.

Smith switches blind, flicking a pass on for a dangerous triumvirate of Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett and Sevu Reece to advance up the left. Barrett prods a kick infield, but there are Irish hands waiting to collect, and the visitors clear.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 14 minutes

08:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Will Jordan is well-handled by an Irish defence fast up to him.

Akira Ioane makes a good charge in midfield, before Codie Taylor spins out of a couple of tackles. There is space apparent beside the ruck which Ardie Savea seeks, but he and Taylor tangle hands as Savea looks to pick-up, and the ball is knocked on.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 13 minutes

08:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I understand the pitch isn’t great but we need to be better than this,” Wayne Barnes says as the scrum goes down immediately and the turf churns. Re-set for another go, which is much more stable, and New Zealand play away.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 12 minutes

08:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An Ireland knock-on will bring the first scrum of the evening, and the All Blacks opt to scrum again when Dan Sheehan removes his brake foot too soon and is free-kicked.

Missed penalty! New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 10 minutes

08:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Crikey. That’s very out of character for Jordie Barrett at a ground he knows so well, pushing it to the right from pretty much bang in front. Perhaps he hoped for a gust of wind that never quite caught hold of the ball? In any case, three points gone.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 9 minutes

08:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland then disrupt the next New Zealand lineout from similar spot, denying them another opportunity to attack.

But the All Blacks are definitely trying to use contestable kicks to gain territory. Jordie Barrett gets up and taps back the latest high hoist, and Bundee Aki infringes two phases later at a luck. The youngest Barrett will dust himself off and kick for goal.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 8 minutes

08:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another kick option from the All Blacks! Their lineout functions nicely but Beauden Barrett goes straight to his boot, unfurling a devilish spiralling up-and-under.

But this time Hansen’s hands are secure, claiming a mark in the shadow of his own posts.

New Zealand 0-5 Ireland, 6 minutes

08:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It sounds rather quiet in Wellington, but the noise does lift as the All Blacks counter-attack from near halfway. The two Barretts left in the side combine initially before Beauden lifts a crossfield kick that Mack Hansen knocks on. Ardie Savea is then taken high - penalty to New Zealand and down to the fringes of the Irish 22.

TRY! New Zealand 0-5 IRELAND (Josh van der Flier try, 5 minutes)

08:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland strike early again! A powerful lineout drive and Josh van der Flier flops over!

Dan Sheehan hits James Ryan, who comes down with uncontested ball. New Zealand attack the back of the Ireland maul, but the Irish eight shimmy their emphasis slightly towards the touchline, taking Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Akira Ioane out of the counter-shove from the All Blacks.

The trio scramble to get back and deny Ireland but the maul by now has momentum and will not be halted, with van der Flier the buried beneficiary.

Johnny Sexton fails to convert.

New Zealand 0-0 Ireland, 3 minutes

08:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Ireland can attack from a lineout deep in New Zealand territory. They have identified a space at the back of the lineout all series, again Dan Sheehan looping around a feigned maul and sending Bundee Aki up on a charge, Ardie Savea hanging on well to drag him down.

Ireland fail to make much more progress after that and the All Blacks pilfer the ball at the ruck, but Sam Cane had bumped into Josh van der Flier off the ball - penalty to Ireland, which is pushed into the left corner!

New Zealand 0-0 Ireland, 1 minute

08:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Lowe races down and makes a good tackle inside the New Zealand 22. Aaron Smith can, then, clear directly to touch but opts instead to direct his box kick infield, inviting Ireland to run it back.

Fast start from the Irish! Caelan Doris produces some of his trademark sharp footwork at the line to beat a defender and then a pull-back puts Robbie Henshaw into space. He combines with Peter O’Mahony, but the flanker’s pop on ends up in the hands of Beauden Barrett, retreating and covering well. New Zealand scramble a clearance away.

KICK OFF!

08:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The third Test has begun!

Match Officials

08:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Plenty of focus on the officials this week - Wayne Barnes takes the whistle, an experienced head for a huge game, though not the most popular figure in New Zealand after the 2007 World Cup quarter-final against France.

Fellow Englishman Tom Foley is the TMO in an all RFU-supplied matchday team of officials.

Ireland to kick-off - here we go!

Haka

08:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aaron Smith leads the Haka, starting behind the rest of the squad and calling them to march forward into formation, presenting themselves in three rows of black shirts. Ireland stand, limbs locked together, staring on with steely focus. A little more intensity in that All Blacks challenge this week.

Anthems

08:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tears in the eyes of Dane Coles, back on the New Zealand bench in the city that has always been his rugby home, and plenty of other All Blacks, too, as they sing the national anthemm. They know how much this means.

New Zealand vs Ireland

07:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sam Cane steps up his pace into a jog as he leads the All Blacks out. Sam Whitelock swings his great limbs from side-to-side, warming the shoulders, bracing for battle. The veteran second row was hugely missed last weekend, but you’d suspect Ireland will again try to challenge New Zealand’s lineout having lost their third specialist jumper, Scott Barrett, late.

New Zealand vs Ireland

07:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mouthguard held between his teeth, Johnny Sexton marches out past the Steinlager Series trophy, roared on to the Sky Stadium surface by a healthy contingent of travelling fans in green.

New Zealand vs Ireland

07:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Cake Tin can be an unpleasant place to play rugby when the wind is up and the rain tumbling down, but it looks a fair enough evening in Wellington, if a little nippy. It’s 28 years since New Zealand were beaten in a series on home soil - can Ireland create yet more history?

New Zealand vs Ireland - Jordie Barrett warns Ireland to be ready for an All Blacks response

07:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Full-back Jordie Barrett is confident New Zealand can bounce back to secure series success against Ireland after their second-Test loss led to some serious soul-searching.

The All Blacks blitzed the Irish 42-19 in the Auckland opener a fortnight ago but were powerless to prevent last weekend’s dispiriting 23-12 defeat in Dunedin levelling matters at 1-1.

New Zealand have not lost a home series since 1994 and face a battle to maintain that record in Saturday’s crunch clash in Wellington.

“It is our turn to respond now,” said 25-year-old Barrett. “We feel a lot of it is in our control and we can influence this match.

“We’ve got to put the performance on the park and get the job done because it’s not going to be easy.”

Jordie Barrett warns that All Blacks are ready to bounce back

And a more upbeat Andy Farrell also has a chat with Sky Sports

07:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Excited. It is where we want to be, a series decider against the best team in the world. We’ve been told time and again that there is going to be a reaction from them so we will get them at their best, and that is what we want, to test ourselves against the best.

“We are fresh and ready to go. It’s been a brutal tour. We have put it all on the line with the schedule. We wanted to find out about ourselves on and off the field and we have certainly done that. It doesn’t get any better, does it? There’s a shot at a bit of history.”

An under-fire Ian Foster plays a straight bat pre-match

07:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It’s not ideal but we are used to that,” the All Blacks’ head coach tells Sky Sports of the late changes. “Scott is out and Akira is in, he is ready to go. It is what it is.

“We have got to stay confident with what we are trying to do. We got distracted in the second Test and beaten by a good Ireland team. But it has set it up well - 1-1 and a decider. They are a quality team and we are excited to test ourselves on the big stage.

“It’s always about the team. It is about us as a group performing to the level we want.”

Can the All Blacks ask different questions?

07:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The flurry of first-half cards and Ireland’s history-making win rather drew the post-match attention last week, but it was a pretty shoddy all-round performance from New Zealand. For a second week in a row they showed little fluency in attack, hamstrung by a failure to win the gainline and thus unable to work the ball wide.

The All Blacks are usually so good at solving problems on the fly but there is, perhaps, a need to take a slightly different approach this week. With Akira Ioane’s elevation to the starting back row they have an extra dominant carrier, while the classy David Havili adds another pair of fine distributing hands to the midfield. A better opening 20 minutes is a must, certainly - Ireland have decisively won each of the opening quarters in the series so far, and another slow start will further build the pressure on the hosts.

Team News - Ireland

07:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just the single change to the starting side for Ireland, so impressive in Dunedin last weekend. Garry Ringrose came off for an HIA after he and Ta’avao clashed heads and did not return – Bundee Aki, who really set the tone after his introduction last week, replaces Ringrose in the centres, with Robbie Henshaw pushed out a spot wider to 13.

Keith Earls, who captained the midweek Ireland team that beat the Maori All Blacks, takes Aki’s spot on an otherwise familiar bench.

Ireland XV: Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris; Gibson-Park, Sexton (c); Lowe, Aki, Henshaw, Hansen; Keenan.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan; Murray, Carbery, Earls.

Team News - New Zealand

07:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Late changes for the All Blacks were lagged in the media a couple of days ago but have only officially been confirmed today. Scott Barrett has barely trained and has unsurprisngly been ruled out, granting Akira Ioane a promotion to provide a different, perhaps more explosive threat at blindside flanker. Tupou Vaa’i is a late addition to the replacements.

Angus Ta’avao is suspended after his sending off last weekend, so in steps the steady Nepo Laulala at tighthead, while Aidan Ross is another late scratch – now on the bench is Karl Tu’inukuafe to cover loosehead.

Perhaps with a view to presenting different questions in attack, David Havili replaces Quinn Tupaea in midfield, while Will Jordan starts on the wing. Dane Coles will be back amongst things from the bench but the name that catches the eye among the replacements is Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. The former rugby league superstar enjoyed a solid first season with the Blues and is set for international honours in a second code.

New Zealand XV: Bower, Taylor, Laulala; Retallick, Whitelock; A Ioane, Cane (c), Savea; Smith, B Barrett; Jordan, Havili, R Ioane, Reece; J Barrett.

Replacements: Coles, Tu’inukuafe, Tu’ungafasi, Vaa’i, Papalii; Fakatava, Mo’unga, Tuivasa-Sheck.

New Zealand vs Ireland

07:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Morning! Well this is all rather tasty, isn’t it? The last Saturday of this summer swing and four deciding encounters to fill the day, beginning at the Cake Tin in windy Wellington, where Ireland are in search of yet more history - and the pressure is very much on the All Blacks, who have been forced into late alterations...

New Zealand vs Ireland - talking points

07:33 , Luke Baker

Sexton seeks milestone

While there is understandably more focus on the bigger picture, this weekend is likely to bring a major personal milestone in the career of Johnny Sexton.

The Ireland skipper, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday, is closing in on becoming only the second man to reach 1,000 points in the green jersey. He has already managed 78 points against the All Blacks and requires just six more to make it to four figures overall.

Only Ronan O’Gara (1,083) has managed more. Sexton holds a better points-per-game average than former fly-half rival O’Gara and, on the occasion of his 108th cap – moving him level with Paul O’Connell – will be desperate to drive his team to glory.

New Zealand vs Ireland - talking points

07:30 , Luke Baker

Better than a World Cup semi-final?

Ireland’s failure to so far reach a World Cup semi-final is well-documented. Yet Irish great Brian O’Driscoll believes a tour triumph over the All Blacks would be a greater achievement.

The Kiwis were the most-recent side to deny Ireland a maiden last-four appearance, thanks to a 46-14 win in Japan three years ago. Retired centre O’Driscoll feels joining the exclusive list of teams to have enjoyed series success in New Zealand would represent “tangible” reward for Farrell’s men and could be worn as a badge of honour.

With a World Cup quarter-final rematch against New Zealand a possibility next year in France, victory would certainly enhance growing belief within the Irish ranks.

New Zealand vs Ireland - talking points

07:27 , Luke Baker

Pressure mounting on All Blacks coach

Ian Foster has turned to experience in a bid to avoid an upset as he battles to convince the expectant New Zealand public of his capabilities.

The Kiwi head coach has come under fire on the back of three defeats from his last four Tests. Influential lock Sam Whitelock returns from concussion to strengthen a pack further bolstered by tighthead prop Nepo Laulala, while centre David Havili and winger Will Jordan are finally fit to start following bouts of coronavirus.

Although Foster – who served as assistant under predecessor Steve Hansen – has his critics, the current media consensus suggests his job is not on the line just yet.

New Zealand vs Ireland - talking points

07:24 , Luke Baker

More history in the making?

New Zealand have not suffered a series defeat on home soil since losing 2-0 to France 28 years ago. Following an alarming start to their tour, Ireland responded in style to wrestle the momentum from their formidable hosts and stand a genuine chance of achieving one of international rugby’s rarest feats.

The Irish have now won four of the past seven meetings between the two nations to significantly lessen – if not dispel – the fear factor of taking on the All Blacks.

Head coach Andy Farrell says the opportunity for his side is “like gold dust” and hopes the “best is saved till last”. Emulating the exploits of the 1994 French team will move Ireland to the top of the world rankings, above Les Bleus.

‘It’s our turn to respond’: Jordie Barrett warns that All Blacks are ready to bounce back

07:21 , Luke Baker

Full-back Jordie Barrett is confident New Zealand can bounce back to secure series success against Ireland after their second-Test loss led to some serious soul-searching.

The All Blacks blitzed the Irish 42-19 in the Auckland opener a fortnight ago but were powerless to prevent last weekend’s dispiriting 23-12 defeat in Dunedin levelling matters at 1-1.

New Zealand have not lost a home series since 1994 and face a battle to maintain that record in Saturday’s crunch clash in Wellington.

“It is our turn to respond now,” said 25-year-old Barrett. “We feel a lot of it is in our control and we can influence this match.

“We’ve got to put the performance on the park and get the job done because it’s not going to be easy.”

Jordie Barrett warns that All Blacks are ready to bounce back

Ireland’s New Zealand-born James Lowe determined to ‘knock over’ All Blacks in decider

07:18 , Luke Baker

Native New Zealander James Lowe admits he never envisaged returning for a shot at tour success over the All Blacks when he left his homeland for Ireland.

Winger Lowe, who previously represented the Maori All Blacks, switched international allegiance under residency rules in 2020, three years after joining Leinster from Hamilton-based club the Chiefs.

The 30-year-old, who was among the try scorers when the All Blacks were defeated 29-20 in Dublin last autumn, has been selected to start all three Tests and is eager to once again “knock over” the All Blacks.

New Zealand-born James Lowe determined to ‘knock over’ All Blacks in decider

Andy Farrell hoping Ireland ‘saved best till last’ as they chase New Zealand series win

07:15 , Luke Baker

Andy Farrell warned there is more to come from Ireland as he urged his players to “bring a bit of chaos” to New Zealand’s game plan during today’s decisive Test.

The Irish created history last weekend by winning away to the All Blacks for the first time to level the series at 1-1 and set up a crunch clash in Wellington.

Head coach Farrell is braced for a backlash from the three-time world champions but hopes the “best is saved till last” as his side seek to complete a landmark tour triumph.

“Everyone realises the size of the task in hand but there’s a lot of excitement in being able to deal with that,” he said.

“The best part of where we’re at is we know we can do better. Albeit we had a decent result in the last Test, hopefully our best is saved till last.”

Andy Farrell hoping Ireland ‘saved best till last’ as they chase NZ series win

New Zealand make four changes for Test series decider against Ireland

07:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster insists difficult weeks are “often the most exciting” after making four personnel changes for Saturday’s crunch showdown with Ireland.

Foster is under increasing pressure in his homeland ahead of the decider in Wellington, having now overseen three defeats from his last four matches.

The 57-year-old has responded to the 23-12 reverse in Dunedin, which followed a 42-19 win in Auckland, by recalling veteran lock Sam Whitelock after concussion, in addition to bolstering his forward pack with tighthead prop Nepo Laulala.

Winger Will Jordan, who scored the Kiwis’ second try after coming off the bench in the second Test, and centre David Havili have also been restored to the starting XV following recent bouts of coronavirus.

“It’s tough having a loss but the tough weeks are often the most exciting,” Foster told the All Blacks’ website. “A series decider against a high-quality side is a great occasion for our growth as a team.”

New Zealand: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. David Havili, 11. Sevu Reece, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith; 1. George Bower, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Sam Whitelock, 6. Akira Ioane, 7. Sam Cane (captain), 8. Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18. Ofa Tuungafasi, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Folau Fakatava, 22. Richie Mo’unga, 23. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Bundee Aki joins Ireland’s starting XV for New Zealand series decider

07:08 , Luke Baker

Bundee Aki has replaced the injured Garry Ringrose in the only change to Ireland’s starting XV for Saturday’s series decider against New Zealand in Wellington.

Centre Ringrose was forced off during last weekend’s historic 23-12 win in Dunedin following a sickening clash of heads which led to a red card for All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao.

Victory for Andy Farrell’s side at Forsyth Barr Stadium was a first Irish success over the three-time world champions on New Zealand soil and levelled the series at 1-1 following a 42-19 defeat in Auckland.

Captain Johnny Sexton, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday, will play his 108th Test for Ireland, moving level with Paul O’Connell as his country’s fifth most-capped player.

Ireland: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Bundee Aki, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Johnny Sexton (captain), 9. Jamison Gibson Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. James Ryan, 6. Peter O’Mahony, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris,

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Keith Earls

Ireland maintain momentum as second-string side impress in Maori All Blacks win

07:04 , Luke Baker

Ireland maintained momentum going into Saturday’s mouthwatering series decider against New Zealand after a second-string line-up impressively overcame the Maori All Blacks 30-2.

Andy Farrell’s squad will complete their Test trilogy against the All Blacks at Sky Stadium in Wellington and were given an early look at the venue on Tuesday.

With senior players watching from the stands, their understudies battled back from a sloppy start as two tries from Jordan Larmour, plus scores from Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes, helped avenge defeat to the Maoris in the opening match of the tour.

Rookie fly-half Ciaran Frawley slotted 10 points on a sodden, windy evening in the capital, during which Cian Prendergast and Larmour spent time in the sin bin.

Shaun Stevenson – who claimed one of four Maori scores in the initial meeting – gave the hosts an early lead, before a second-half penalty try and a superb Ruben Love score kept them in contention, prior to Brad Weber’s late consolation.

Ireland maintain momentum as second-string side impress in Maori All Blacks win

Andy Farrell says Ireland ‘back themselves against anyone’ after stunning NZ win

07:01 , Luke Baker

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says his history-making side “back themselves against anyone” after setting up a mouth-watering series decider against New Zealand.

The Irish ended their wait for a first away victory over the All Blacks thanks to Saturday’s stunning 23-12 success in Dunedin.

A milestone victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium came just seven days after the tourists were blitzed 42-19 in Auckland to leave the three-match contest tantalisingly poised at 1-1.

Farrell is braced for a Kiwi backlash during next weekend’s Wellington finale but insists his players return to the North Island brimming with belief.

Andy Farrell says Ireland ‘back themselves against anyone’ after stunning NZ win

Ireland secure first-ever win over All Blacks in New Zealand thanks to Andrew Porter try double

06:57 , Luke Baker

Last weekend, Ireland claimed a historic first win away to New Zealand to force a series decider following a breathless Dunedin encounter packed with drama.

Andrew Porter twice powered over to help the impressive Irish to a deserved 23-12 victory over the indisciplined All Blacks.

Captain Johnny Sexton – passed fit to play following concussion concerns – added 13 points as Andy Farrell’s side set up a tantalising third and final Test in Wellington thanks to a landmark result.

Replacement All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao was sent off for ploughing into the head of Garry Ringrose at the end of a chaotic 15-minute first-half spell during which teammates Leicester Fainga’anuku and Ofa Tu’ungafasi were sin-binned.

Beauden Barrett’s improvised score and a late Will Jordan try gave the depleted Kiwis hope but they proved powerless to prevent a first home defeat to their opponents, having won the previous 12 meetings.

Ireland secure first-ever win over All Blacks in New Zealand thanks to Porter tries

Is New Zealand vs Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch summer tour today

06:53 , Luke Baker

Ireland plan to unleash “chaos” on New Zealand as they face the All Blacks in a mouth-watering series decider in Wellington.

Andy Farrell’s side have the momentum after claiming a historic first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, responding brilliantly to their heavy opening defeat.

New Zealand have not lost back-to-back games on home soil since 1998 but Ireland sense the opportunity to deliver a huge statement a year out from the World Cup.

“They’ve got a plan but it’s up to us, like I keep saying, to bring a bit of chaos to that plan,” Farrell said. “And we’ve got to make sure we put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks’ minds as the game goes, like every other game.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is New Zealand vs Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch summer tour

New Zealand vs Ireland

06:47 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the third Test between New Zealand and Ireland.

Ireland sense an opportunity to claim one of rugby’s rarest feats as they face New Zealand in a titatic series decider. The All Blacks have not lost a Test series on home soil since 1994 but Ireland’s historic first away victory in Dunedin last weekend sets up a mouth-watering final clash.

New Zealand are under pressure to respond, with head coach Ian Foster on thin ice a year out from the World Cup, and their opening victory over the Irish at Eden Park now feels like a distant memory.

Ireland captain Jonny Sexton has called on his team to deliver their “performance of the season” while head coach Andy Farrell says the opportunity to pull off a series victory over the All Blacks is “like gold dust”.

Stick with us as we guide you through all the action from Wellington.