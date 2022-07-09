Australia 0-16 England LIVE! Rugby match stream, latest score and second Test updates today

George Flood
·18 min read
Australia vs England LIVE!

England are in must-win territory as the second Test takes place at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium this morning. Eddie Jones’ side need to produce a victory to force a summer series decider in Sydney next weekend after suffering a painful loss in the opener in Perth last Saturday.

The Wallabies finally snapped an eight-match losing streak against their old rivals despite seeing lock Darcy Swain sent off in the first half for a headbutt on Jonny Hill. A remarkable finish with a flurry of late tries saw Australia hold on to win 30-28, though such a result came at a cost with Dave Rennie dealing with multiple injuries that has led to him making seven changes for today’s contest.

England counterpart Jones has rolled the dice in a crucial clash with debuts for Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman and a first start for scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet, while Sam Underhill replaces the injured Tom Curry. Jack Willis is a late withdrawal through injury, meaning Will Joseph comes into the squad. Follow Australia vs England in the second Test live below!

Australia vs England latest news

  • TRY! Vunipola goes over early after lineout move

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • England lineup as Porter and Freeman handed debuts

  • Willis withdrawn through injury with Joseph on bench

  • Australia lineup with seven changes as Tupou returns

Penalty! Australia 0-16 England | Owen Farrell 22'

11:40 , George Flood

22 mins: Farrell maintains his 100 per cent start to proceedings with the boot.

The England lead grows and grows...

Yellow card - Izaia Perese (Australia)

11:39 , George Flood

22 mins: Boos from the home fans as Perese is sent to the sin bin for that attempted one-handed interception.

A costly error from the former rugby league star.

An easy chance for Farrell to extend England’s advantage even further from the tee...

11:37 , George Flood

21 mins: More strong carrying inside the Wallabies 22 from Stuart, George and Vunipola.

England have an advantage for offside and Smith’s looping pass out to Freeman is knocked on by Perese.

The interception wouldn’t have mattered anyway, but the attempt could spell trouble for Australia’s replacement full-back.

The TMO is taking a look. I think this is going to be a yellow card...

11:35 , George Flood

19 mins: Australia are desperate to find some momentum as they riskily run out from their own 22.

They begin to put some phases together, but they concede another penalty after fantastic recovery work at the breakdown from skipper Lawes.

11:34 , George Flood

17 mins: The ultra-aggressive Genge is certainly winning that battle with Tupou at the moment.

Another scrum penalty goes against Australia, who do manage to drive England back and recover possession following the subsequent lineout midway inside their own half.

Watch: Billy Vunipola scores England’s first try

11:32 , George Flood

11:31 , George Flood

15 mins: The partisan home crowd want Genge booked for a forearm to the head of moustachioed Wallabies scrum-half Nic White.

The TMO takes a look, but referee Andrew Brace is content with just a penalty.

Genge lucky there, it must be said.

England cannot afford to lose their discipline after such a strong start to this crucial fixture.

Penalty! Australia 0-13 England | Owen Farrell 14'

11:28 , George Flood

14 mins: No mistake again from Farrell, who puts England 13 points up inside 15 minutes in Brisbane.

Jones on his feet in the coaches box. What an opening from his side.

11:26 , George Flood

11 mins: Hill is penalised for a botched attempted interception, but there’s no fireworks at that scrum as Australia are quickly whistled for an infringement.

The pressure is piled on again by England, who have another very kickable penalty for a dangerous clearout at a ruck just outside the opposition 22.

Penalty! Australia 0-10 England | Owen Farrell 9'

11:23 , George Flood

9 mins: England are just everywhere at the moment, ferocious all over the park and maintaining a fearsome intensity in both attack and defence.

Itoje does superbly well at the breakdown and the visitors eventually get a penalty for the Aussie tackler not rolling away.

Farrell steps up and drills his second kick through the posts. Injury-hit Australia look a bit blindsided by this blistering start.

TRY! Australia 0-7 England | Billy Vunipola 5'

11:19 , George Flood

5 mins: What a fantastic start to this must-win Test for England.

A training ground move at the lineout works perfectly, with Itoje popping George’s throw straight off to Vunipola.

The Wallabies defence is suckered in and all at sea as the No8 is driven over for the first try of the game.

Farrell had a mixed day from the tee in Perth, but makes a difficult first conversion.

Just what Eddie Jones would have wanted so far.

11:17 , George Flood

4 mins: Yet another injury in this series for the Wallabies.

Petaia looks very groggy indeed after his head collided nastily with Freeman’s knee.

No way he can continue and he’ll go into the dressing room for further assessment, I wouldn’t expect to see him back.

Izaia Perese is on.

11:15 , George Flood

3 mins: Play goes on and Australia eventually call for the mark, with some monster physicality in the collisions as England come battering forward with pace once more.

A strong start for the tourists, with some huge carries from the likes of Billy Vunipola.

They are moving the ball quickly and with purpose out left, with Petaia down after a poor tackle attempt on Freeman.

But the Aussies steal it back at the breakdown. A fast and furious start to this crunch Test, as you might expect.

11:13 , George Flood

1 mins: A huge early burst from Genge as England look to make a dominant start, with Hooper smashed back by the rampaging prop.

Smith applies the pressure with a little grubber deep into the 22, but Australia manage to gather and clear their lines.

But a knock-on from Hooper has the ball swiftly back in English hands...

Kick-off

11:11 , George Flood

We are underway in Brisbane!

Can England bounce back to level proceedings and force a huge series decider in Sydney next Saturday, or will Australia clinch the new Ella-Mobbs Trophy with a game to spare?

Here we go...

11:09 , George Flood

After the crowd are fired up with some tribal chanting, it’s time for the national anthems.

God Save the Queen comes first, with the Wallabies now to sing Advance Australia Fair in the Yugambeh language alongside the Yugambeh Youth Choir.

11:04 , George Flood

Plenty of pre-match fireworks and pyrotechnics as the anticipation and atmosphere builds in Brisbane.

Here come England, slowly emerging from the tunnel led by Courtney Lawes.

Lawes and Jones have insisted this week that performance is more important than result today, though most fans would beg to differ.

A huge roar greets the Wallabies as they sprint out to the middle in their First Nations jerseys.

10:59 , George Flood

In his pre-match interview with Sky Sports, Eddie Jones is unhappy about the watering of the pitch at what he calls one of the greatest rugby stadiums in the world.

He insists it has left a layer of water on the surface.

He is also expecting fireworks in that Genge vs Tupou front-row battle... if the referee allows them to scrummage properly.

10:55 , George Flood

Final preparations in Brisbane...

10:41 , George Flood

As with last weekend’s first Test in Perth, it seems that kick-off this morning will be slightly later than advertised.

Sky saying it will be an 11:05am BST start at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, where the Wallabies have won each of their last 10 Tests.

Their last defeat at the venue was by England during their famous series whitewash down under in 2016.

Jonathan Joseph, Marland Yarde and Jack Nowell all notched tries in that blistering 39-28 victory, England’s first ever win in Brisbane.

Owen Farrell also kicked 24 points on a memorable day.

Michael Hooper actually crossed twice for Australia that evening, along with tries for Tevita Kuridrani and Israel Folau.

Lawes wins coin toss again

10:31 , George Flood

For the second Saturday in a row, England captain Courtney Lawes wins the pre-match coin toss and elects to kick-off.

Michael Hooper wants Australia playing from left to right in the first half at Suncorp Stadium, where the conditions should be primed for some quick attacking rugby.

Ireland’s Andrew Brace is today’s referee.

10:27 , George Flood

A closer look at those First Nations jerseys Australia will be wearing in Brisbane today...

Ireland beat All Blacks in New Zealand for first time

10:25 , George Flood

History has been made in Dunedin today!

Ireland have beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand for the very first time.

Prop Andrew Porter scored two tries and captain Johnny Sexton added 13 points with the boot to win 23-12 and bounce back from last week’s 42-19 loss at Eden Park, levelling the series at 1-1.

What an achievement to set up a mouthwatering decider in Wellington next week.

The ill-disciplined All Blacks lost prop Angus Ta’avao to a first-half red card and also saw two yellow cards.

Will Joseph poised for England debut

10:15 , George Flood

From being designated as ‘apprentice players’ on tour unlikely to be capped to both being on the bench for a must-win second Test... what a journey it’s been so far this summer for London Irish starlets Will Joseph and Henry Arundell.

Indeed, many believe the latter should be starting today after his trademark brilliant try with his first touch in senior international rugby off the bench in Perth.

How important a role could they both play here?

Australia mark Naidoc week in second Test

10:05 , George Flood

Australia are donning their First Nations jerseys at the Suncorp Stadium today, to mark Naidoc week.

The kits were designed by Kamilaroi-Gamilaraay man Dennis Golding.

The Wallabies will also sing their pre-match national anthem in the Yugambeh language alongside the Yugambeh Youth Choir.

They are paying tribute to Uncle Lloyd McDermott, who was the first Australia player to identify as a First Nations man.

“As a team, we’re extremely proud to be able to celebrate Naidoc week by wearing our First Nations jersey and singing in Uncle’s language on Saturday night in Brisbane,” said Australia head coach Dave Rennie.

“We put a lot of time into understanding who we play for and who we represent and the privilege to play for Australia isn’t lost on us.”

Willis replaced by Joseph in England squad

09:51 , George Flood

Some breaking team news from the England camp this morning.

Jack Willis has been withdrawn from the squad due to a rib injury.

His place on the bench is taken by Will Joseph, who joins fellow London Irish starlet and ‘apprentice player’ Henry Arundell.

Joseph, younger brother of England centre Jonathan Joseph, is therefore poised to earn his first senior international cap in Brisbane today.

Great for Joseph but a blow for Jones, who has had to revert to a 5:3 bench split and loses the significant impact of Willis at the breakdown off the bench.

Another setback for the desperately unlucky Wasps flanker, who has already battled back admirably from two major knee injuries aged 25 to get back into the England squad.

Jones rolls the dice but tourists in vital need of instant boost

09:48 , George Flood

Eddie Jones has nailed his colours to the World Cup mast for next year, but must be hoping history does not rewind nearly two-and-a-half decades here in Queensland, the scene of England’s most ignominious Test match, writes Adam Hathaway in Brisbane.

Boris Johnson is not the only high-profile national leader who has been under the cosh recently. Jones is feeling the heat, and the events here in 1998 still have English rugby fans breaking out in a cold sweat.

Twenty four years ago, England, under Clive Woodward, kicked off the notorious ‘Tour of Hell’ that killed many careers stone dead with a 76-0 defeat by the Wallabies.

Woodward travelled to the southern hemisphere with a callow squad who proceeded to lose seven games out of seven, including four Test matches, one to Australia, two to New Zealand and one to South Africa, and were hammered from pillar to post.

He was hamstrung by the withdrawals of a slew of players who had beaten the Springboks a year earlier with the Lions and many of their replacements were never to be seen again at the highest level.

Click here to read the full match preview

Australia vs England: Head to head results

09:37 , George Flood

Australia’s first-Test win snapped an eight-match losing streak against Eddie Jones’ England, their first win over their old rivals since they confirmed their humiliating exit from a home World Cup in 2015 at the pool stage.

The all-time record now stands level at 26 wins apiece from 53 matches, with one solitary draw.

However, it is worth noting that Australia have won all of their last 10 Tests at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

A tough test awaits for England to break that run this morning.

Key battles

09:30 , George Flood

Nic White vs Jack van Poortvliet

This is perhaps Jones’s boldest selection. Danny Care tried his damnedest last week to make things happen in the face of some desperately slow ball, but the Leicester youngster’s sparky, try-scoring display off the bench has won him selection.

He is up against White, one of the canniest operators in the world, and one very familiar to England’s Exeter contingent, after his time in the west country.

Key battles

09:22 , George Flood

Michael Hooper vs Sam Underhill

Underhill was the logical choice to come in for the concussed Tom Curry. He is the most experienced of the three options and will bring defensive ferocity.

One area he will be challenged is at the breakdown, where Hooper is a real wizard. Underhill needs to help win quicker ball, but Eddie Jones has opted for a beefed-up bench, including Jack Willis and Lewis Ludlam.

England want to go hard for 80 minutes.

Key battles

09:10 , George Flood

Taniela Tupou vs Ellis Genge

This is an epic battle in the front row. Tupou was missing last week with a calf injury, and Genge had a good game. ‘Tongan Thor’ presents an altogether more aggressive challenge for the abrasive Bristolian, who does not take a backward step himself.

In a competitive field on the loose-head, Genge has emerged as England’s No1 and evolved into a key leader. This is a great opportunity to lay down a marker.

Dallaglio: Jones has twisted when he should have stuck

09:05 , George Flood

England desperately need a win — any win — which is why I was slightly surprised by the team Eddie Jones has selected, writes Lawrence Dallaglio.

England have lost their last three games, as well as a non-cap game against the Barbarians. A big series is on the line and there is an appetite for results among England fans. Lose this game, the series is over, and it suddenly feels a long tour. Eddie’s rhetoric, though, is all about the World Cup next year.

There are fewer than 15 games to go until then, so it is absolutely fair enough to be thinking about it. You want your pairings and partnerships to be coming together at this stage.

Instead, he is chopping and changing. It feels a bit erratic, and lacking stability. And the results are not coming either.

England lost last week, but I thought Jones picked a team that was pretty much spot-on. It was a good-looking side that did not execute. The art, then, is knowing when to stick or twist.

Click here to read Lawrence Dallaglio’s latest Standard Sport column

Australia vs England prediction

08:57 , George Flood

This is must-win territory for England, who are reeling amid a dismal run of form and growing sense of disillusionment among the rugby public with Jones’ tenure.

They started with confidence in Perth and dominated after the interval, but could not provide the cutting edge needed to break the resolve of Australia’s 14 men and paid a heavy price.

Jones has rolled the dice on the selection front and will be desperate for Freeman and Porter to quickly justify their surprise selections.

Australia will be in buoyant mood after their first-Test comeback but lack continuity with so many injuries, which could well prove their undoing here.

England to win by a narrow margin and tee up a delicious winner-takes-all series decider in Sydney next weekend.

Australia lineup

08:56 , George Flood

Australia: Petaia; Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete; Lolesio, White; Bell, Porecki, Tupou, Philip, Neville, Leota, Hooper (c), Valetini

Replacements: Fainga’a, Sio, Slipper, Frost, Samu, Gordon, O’Connor, Perese

Australia team news - Raft of changes as Tupou returns

08:55 , George Flood

Australia have been decimated by injuries, with head coach Dave Rennie making seven changes from the first Test.

‘Tongan Thor’ Taniela Tupou is back from a calf injury and replaces Allan Alaalatoa at tighthead prop, with the latter suffering a head injury in Perth. The suspended Swain is replaced in the second row by Matt Phillip.

The Japan-bound Tom Banks broke his arm in the first Test and Andrew Kellaway has a hamstring injury, meaning a start at full-back for Jordan Petaia, who scored off the bench last week.

Tom Wright and Hunter Paisami also come in, with Len Ikitau out. There is still no place for former rugby league star Suliasi Vunivalu, with Noah Lolesio preferred to James O’Connor at fly-half following his first-Test performance with Quade Cooper (calf) still missing with the injury he sustained in the warm-up.

Nick Frost is poised to make his Australia debut from the bench, with Izaia Perese also drafted in as a replacement.

England lineup

08:54 , George Flood

England XV: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (c), Underhill, B Vunipola

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Joseph, Care, Arundell

England team news - Debuts for Freeman and Porter

08:54 , George Flood

Eddie Jones has gambled on his team selection for this do-or-die clash, with debuts for Northampton wing Tommy Freeman and Leicester centre Guy Porter, who replace Joe Cokanasiga and Joe Marchant respectively.

Tigers scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet makes his first start in place of Danny Care after a try-scoring debut cameo off the bench in Perth, while Tom Curry - off the tour due to concussion - makes way on the openside for Sam Underhill, who wasn’t in the squad last week.

England have reverted to a 6:2 bench split, with London Irish starlet Henry Arundell again a replacement despite his own debut try off the bench last weekend.

The oft-debated Marcus Smith/Owen Farrell axis remains, with Jack Willis also coming into the matchday squad. Jonny May remains sidelines due to the lingering effects of Covid.

How to watch Australia vs England

08:51 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Australia vs England will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage beginning at 10:15am BST

Live stream: Subscribers can also watch the action unfold live online using the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Australia vs England LIVE coverage

08:49 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of the second Test between Australia and England!

Eddie Jones' team can have no excuses in Brisbane this morning as they desperately try to snap a four-match losing streak and force a winner-takes-all series decider in Sydney next weekend.

14-man Australia produced a stirring fightback despite Darcy Swain's red card to win the opening contest 30-28 in Perth seven days ago, finally ending an eight-game horror run against England teams managed by Jones.

The Wallabies picked up several damaging injuries in that memorable victory, though will still fancy their chances of clinching the series today having won each of their last 10 Tests at Suncorp Stadium.

Stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and thoughts from both camps before live updates from kick off at 10:55am BST.

The stakes are huge - you won't want to miss this!

