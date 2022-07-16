Australia vs England LIVE! Rugby match stream, latest score and third Test updates today

Australia vs England - LIVE!

England head into the third Test Down Under on level terms after a stunning win in Brisbane last weekend. Having been humiliated in Perth, the Red Rose roared back in Brisbane to set-up a mouth-watering clash in Sydney later today. By doing so, Eddie Jones’ side ended a four-match winless run and raised moreal ahead of the showdown in just a few hours’ time.

Injury to Maro Itoje, however, is a bitter pill for Jones to swallow and unboubtedly weakens England’s chances. Australia were hardly easy opponents before the Saracens lock’s head injury and overcoming the challenge in Sydney has become significantly harder.

Still, England should take heart from last week. At their best, they are a match for anybody and the heart they showed in Brisbane came amidst a backdrop of injury issues. Ireland and Wales also recorded famous wins last week and there’s no reason to think England can’t complete what would be a stunning series comeback. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Australia vs England latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 10.55am BST, Sydney Cricket Ground

TV channel: Sky Sports

England team news: Danny Care one of three changes

Australia team news: Suliasi Vunivalu could make debut

Confirmed lineups

09:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Australia: Hodge, Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete, Lolesio, White, Valetini, Hooper (capt), Wilson, Philip, Frost, Tupou, Porecki, Slipper.

Replacements: Fainga’a, Bell, Ala’alatoa, Leota, Samu, McDermott, Ikitau, Vunivalu.

England: Steward, Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman, Smith, Care, B Vunipola, Ludlam, Lawes (capt), Hill, Chessum, Stuart, George, Genge.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Isiekwe, Willis, Van Poortvliet, Joseph, Arundell.

England leveled the series with a fantastic win in Brisbane. (AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Australia team news

09:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Australia have also been forced to shuffle their hand. Coach Dave Rennie has made four changes to his starting XV, and more on his bench.

Reece Hodge comes in at full-back after Australia lost three No15s to injury, while Nick Frost and Harry Wilson come into the pack. The veteran James Slipper starts on the loosehead.

James O’Connor is dropped from the bench, but Suliasi Vunivalu – a former NRL star – could make his debut in the backs.

“We have been lacking that [intensity] with the Wallabies for our first 20 minutes, so if we can bring that up and shut the Pommies up, we’ll do a good job,” Vunivalu said.

(Getty Images)

England team news: Danny Care one of three changes

08:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jones has recalled the experience of Danny Care as one of three changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s series decider.

The win in Brisbane came at a cost for England. After they lost Tom Curry to concussion in Perth, Maro Itoje and Sam Underhill also suffered tour-ending brain injuries, stretching resources up front. Northampton captain Lewis Ludlam, who has been impressive off the bench in both the first two Tests, becomes the third man to wear the No7 jersey for England in this series.

With Charlie Ewels and Joe Launchbury injured, Itoje’s absence is more difficult to cover, but Leicester’s Ollie Chessum comes into the second row for his first Test start, alongside Jonny Hill.

Nick Isiekwe and Jack Willis are poised to make their first appearances of the tour from the bench. Wasps flanker Willis was named on the bench last week but withdrew with an injury suffered in training. Last week, Jones overhauled his backline, but he has limited himself to one tactical change this week. Jack van Poortvliet, who made his first start and won man of the match, drops to the bench, with veteran Care starting.

At 21, van Poortvliet is the oldest back on England’s bench, as he lines up alongside the London Irish 19-year-olds Will Joseph and Henry Arundell, who have both made their debuts on this tour.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Australia vs England

08:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, Australia vs England will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage beginning at 10:15am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also watch the action unfold live online using the Sky Go app.

Live coverage: You can follow the game on Saturday morning with Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog.

(Getty Images)

Welcome

Friday 15 July 2022 10:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England third and final Test against Australia.

A mouth-watering decider ahead, kick-off from the Syndey Cricket Ground is at 10.55am BST.