Australia vs England: Hungry Lionesses resolved to make this Matildas’ last waltz

The stars of the Australian team are everywhere you look in Sydney. From billboards to skyscrapers and even a mural by Bondi beach, a face from the squad greets you at every turn.

The media out here have dubbed it ‘Matilda Mania’ — and tomorrow that will reach new levels when Australia face England for a place in the Women’s World Cup Final.

Given their status as European champions, England are used to big occasions and dealing with pressure. For once, though, the spotlight is not on them as all eyes are on the co-hosts.

More than 75,000 fans will fill Stadium Australia, while television companies are predicting the biggest viewing figures since Cathy Freeman raced to Olympic 400m gold here in 2000.

Like England did on home soil at last summer’s Euros, Australia have captured the imagination of a nation. Now their challenge is to make the most of it.

Head coach Tony Gustavsson this morning joked that the Aussies needed a bigger room as he walked into a packed press conference, before declaring tomorrow is a “crossroads moment” when it comes to investment in women’s football in Australia, given how much a victory would mean.

“I have said from day one, we actually don’t look at it as pressure,” said Gustavsson. “We look at it as a privilege that so many people believe in this team. We feel the support. We feel the energy every time, whether we are arriving at the hotel, coming to the airport, going to the stadium or during the games. So, in that sense, we look at it more as fuel and energy rather than pressure.”

Gustavsson has described England as “massive favourites”, but it is hard to choose between the two teams.

Australia are the only side to have beaten the Lionesses during Sarina Wiegman’s tenure, having won 2-0 in a friendly at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium in April.

Sam Kerr was England’s nemesis that day, scoring the opener and setting up the second. A calf injury sustained on the eve of the World Cup means she has not started a game yet, and she is likely to be used off the bench again tomorrow, despite saying she is “ready to go”.

Gustavsson believes England have learned lessons from their meeting then, citing how during this tournament Wiegman has shifted to a 3-4-1-2 formation and a more direct approach.

As they did at Brentford, Australia will sit back tomorrow and look to hit England on the counter. It is why Wiegman is likely to stick with a back three, as that helps cover the Lionesses when teams try to counter them.

England have nullified counter-attacking teams Nigeria and Colombia in their two knockout games here so far, with defenders Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter the star performers.

Wing-backs Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly will need to be wary about getting forward, especially given the form of Australia wingers Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso, but Wiegman is confident she has a plan in place.

“We know their strengths and we have our plan,” she said this morning. “The better we do, the less they can use those qualities.

“We hope we have the ball a lot and we keep the ball really well, that prevents all those moments, too.

“I don’t think Australia are underdogs. They play at home and the stadium will be really full. It’s two strong teams who have grown into the tournament. Tomorrow is going to be very tight and competitive.”