Australia vs England, fourth Ashes Test player ratings: Who starred and who struggled in Sydney draw? - Getty Images

England clung on for a draw in the fourth Ashes Test, defying expectation to survive the final day with the bat.

After losing three consecutive Tests, it was England's best performance so far with impressive individual displays with bat and ball.

Here, our chief cricket correspondent Nick Hoult delivers his verdict on each player.

England

Haseeb Hameed

Tried to get further forward in this Test but continued to get out the same way, edging balls outside off stump. Was dropped twice, so in effect was out four times for 14 runs. The end looms. 2/10

Zak Crawley

Played the most entertaining innings by an England player in this series, pulling and driving majestically to prove he has the game for Test cricket. We knew that. Does he have the mental application too? 7/10

Dawid Malan

Those two unconverted 80s at the start of the series were opportunities he had to take and now has 41 runs in five innings. He has been on tour since September and looks weary. He needs a break but has done enough to carry on at no 3. 2/10

Joe Root

His strength in England - playing off the back foot with a straight bat - is a weakness on quicker, bouncier Australia pitches and all eight of his dismissals have been to balls outside off that would not have hit the stumps. That first Ashes hundred in Australia feels a long way off now. 4/10

Ben Stokes

Put his body on the line bowling bodyline and paid the price. Battled the pain of a side injury to make two fifties, and put some pride back in the England side. 7/10

Jonny Bairstow

A Test career saved by a brilliant, feisty hundred when the pitch was at its most spiteful, and he carries the scars to prove it. Bouncier pitches in Australia make his weakness to balls nipping in on the stumps less of an issue. Lower, slower Caribbean pitches next will be different. 8/10

An injured Jos Buttler falls in England's final-day resistance - and that's the end of his tour - Shutterstock

Jos Buttler

Tour ended by a finger injury and it could not come soon enough for Buttler looked broken after the Melbourne Test. His keeping has been erratic and cannot seem to decide whether to attack or defend with the bat. Batting here impaired by his injury but that is probably it for him in Test cricket. 4/10

Story continues

Mark Wood

England’s best bowler, and most potent threat in the three Tests he has played. Hooked Cummins for three sixes to prove he can be a Test no 9. A cricketer to be treasured, and his bowling numbers - 8 wickets at 37.62 - do not do him justice. 8/10

Jack Leach

A tough, resolute character who was there again for England when they needed him with the bat. Root owes him now after the way he has treated his bowling. His four for 84 was reward for battling his way back from Brisbane. There was more rhythm in his bowling and flight on the ball. 7/10

Stuart Broad

Defiant with bat, ball and words. Blocked to save the Test, and took five wickets to save his career (probably). Defiantly declared he wants to play the 2023 Ashes but savvy enough to know someone will pay the price for this series. 6/10

James Anderson

Did the job as no 11 under intense pressure but a quiet Test. He ran out of gas in the second innings as Wood shouldered the work. Still leading wicket-taker in the series for England, and a pink ball and a Test under lights on Hobart, where it swings and seams, may well inspire him to one more performance in Australia. 6/10