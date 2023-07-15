Australia vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby Championship score and latest updates as Wallabies face Pumas

(AFP via Getty Images)

Australia and Argentina will be desperate to put chastening losses behind them this morning when they do battle in Sydney in round two of the Rugby Championship.

The opening weekend could hardly have gone worse for both sides as the All Blacks demolished the Pumas 41-12 in Argentina and while Wallabies coach Eddie Jones had talked big pre-match about making history in South Africa, the Springboks obliterated them 43-12 on home turf. With only one more round of games following this weekend’s action, both teams’ chances of lifting the trophy is already slim but a loss would extinguish that hope completely.

Jones was hoping to make a statement in his first game back as Australia boss but instead, the scale of the challenge in front of him with the World Cup looming became stark. His countryman Michael Cheika, with whom he has a complicated history, faces similar questions in his role as Pumas head coach.

History favours the Wallabies in this fixture – since 1991, only four of the 30 fixtures contested have been won by Argentina and only one of those victories came in Australia (in 2018). However, the Pumas did win the most recent game between the sides handsomely – 48-17 in last year’s Rugby Championship – and also recorded a pair of draws in Australia back in 2020.

Follow all the live updates from the Rugby Championship below:

Australia vs Argentina - Rugby Championship live updates

Australia face Argentina in the Rugby Championship in Sydney after both sides endured heavy losses in round 1

TRY! Australia 10-10 ARGENTINA, (Jeronimo de la Fuente, 25 mins)

TRY! AUSTRALIA 7-0 Argentina, (Len Ikitau, 5 mins)

TEAM NEWS: Eddie Jones makes five changes to his Wallabies side that was thumped by the Springboks

TEAM NEWS: Michael Cheika changes four of his starting XV including a debut for Rodrigo Isgro

New Zealand beat South Africa earlier this morning to all but seal the Rugby Championship title

TRY! Australia 10-10 ARGENTINA, (Jeronimo de la Fuente, 25 mins)

11:26 , Luke Baker

Argentina probe and probe and finally get the breakthrough as Jeronimo de la Fuente burrows over!

It’s great patience by the Pumas as they get into the 22, then work to five metres out and keep things tight with the forwards.

Good, disciplined defence by Australia but eventually so many men get sucked in that Bertranou flat passes out to De la Fuente who splits two men and crashes over.

Boffelli nails the conversion and we’re all level in Sydney.

Australia 10-3 Argentina, 22 mins

11:22 , Luke Baker

Mark Nawaqanitawase soars high to grab the kick-off but loses the ball on landing. Unlucky.

Carter Gordon looks to be playing at 12 by the way, with Samu Kerevi out to 13. Shades of Marcus Smith-Owen Farrell or even George Ford-Owen Farrell with two No 10s as a double playmaker pivot. Eddie Jones doing what he knows!

PEANLTY! Australia 10-3 ARGENTINA (Emiliano Boffelli, 20 mins)

11:20 , Luke Baker

Simple kick for Emiliano Boffelli from bang in front and Argentina are on the board

Australia 10-0 Argentina, 19 mins

11:19 , Luke Baker

Matias Alemanno scampers through, maybe more marauds, given his height. More possession in the 22 for the Pumas anyway.

Gonzalo Bertranou wants runners as Argentina keep it tight, before a couple of probes with the backs. Solid defence by the Wallabies so far. Eventually a penalty as Allan Alaalatoa gets caught off his feet at the breakdown and they’ll kick at goal.

Australia 10-0 Argentina, 18 mins

11:17 , Luke Baker

Really good defensive set from Australia, maintaining their shape. Santiago Carreras tries the stabbed grubber but Marika Koroibete is quick to turn and touch down in his own in-goal area for a goal-line drop-out.

Ah, bad news for the Wallabies. Len Ikitau hasn’t recovered from injuring his shoulder while scoring that try and he’s forced off. On comes Carter Gordon - the talented young No 10. May be that he goes to 15 and Tom Wright to 13? We’ll see.

Australia 10-0 Argentina, 16 mins

11:15 , Luke Baker

Argentina probe down the left through Mateo Carreras. Then they go right and Rodrigo Isgro has a half-break but Samu Kerevi makes a superb tackle.

Up to the five-metre line though.

Australia 10-0 Argentina, 15 mins

11:14 , Luke Baker

The spider cam cables get git by a Gonzalo Bertranou box kick but we play on. Decent attacking lineout opportunity for the Pumas but they can’t execute, stolen by Australia.

A better lineout this time from Argentina. But then great work by Allan Alaalatoa at the breakdown to steal the ball, only for the visitors to steal it straight back. They’re up to the 22 now.

Australia 10-0 Argentina, 13 mins

11:12 , Luke Baker

The kick-off is the one area that Australia have looked sloppy so far, another one fumbled but Skelton tidies up and no harm done.

PENALTY! AUSTRALIA 10-0 Argentina (Quade Cooper, 12 mins)

11:11 , Luke Baker

Good work by the Australian forwards again and they win a penalty. Right in front of the posts, a few metres outside the 22, and Quade Cooper makes no mistake.

Australia 7-0 Argentina, 10 mins

11:09 , Luke Baker

Illegal cleanout from Argentina, forced by Will Skelton and Australia move up past halfway for the lineout.

Skelton has been involved at the breakdown a couple of times already.

Australia 7-0 Argentina, 8 mins

11:07 , Luke Baker

Argentina debutant Rodrigo Isgro jumps well from the kick-off to snatch it away and give Los Pumas possession in the attacking third. The ex-sevens star showing his athleticism.

A grubber kick goes to touch though, Jed Holloway claims the lineout well but the clearance clear is half charged down. Another good attacking platform for Argentina.

TRY! AUSTRALIA 7-0 Argentina, (Len Ikitau, 5 mins)

11:06 , Luke Baker

Good maul by Australia marching towards halfway and then they win a penalty. Quickly-taken and Tom Wright is suddenly in the Argentina 22.

And Australia think they’ve scored! Worked wide with a looped pass from Quade Cooper to Len Ikitau who tries to go over in the corner. Emiliano Boffelli covering with the tackle, aiming to push him into touch.

It’s no try on the field but we go to the TMO and it’s a TRY! Grounding is good! Ikitau has hurt his shoulder during the score but hopefully he can continue.

Superb conversion from the touchline by Quade Cooper. Aussies on top

PENALTY MISS! Australia 0-0 Argentina, 3 mins

11:02 , Luke Baker

Wow! That’s a collector’s item. A very kickable penalty for Emiliano Boffelli, who is normally metronomic from the tee.

But he hits the right upright from the 22, to the left of the posts. A missed opportunity. Pumas are then offside trying to block the clearance kick, so an Australia penalty.

Australia 0-0 Argentina, 2 mins

11:00 , Luke Baker

Lovely scything run from Lucio Cinti cuts through the Australian defence with a sidestep of Len Ikitau and finds Carreras to take the Pumas into the 22.

A stabbed grubber kick through is placed behind Tom Wright but the ball goes dead before Mateo Carreras can get there. Back for an Argentina penalty. Good start by the visitors.

KICK-OFF! Australia vs Argentina

10:58 , Luke Baker

We’re underway! Santiago Carreras boots the ball into the air and it’s safely claimed just outside the 22.

Australia vs Argentina

10:57 , Luke Baker

‘Advance Australia Fair’ sung by Justin Smith (with help from the stadium as a whole). A bit more grandiose than the Argentine anthem but another good one.

Right, kick-off is now imminent at CommBank Stadium in Sydney. Will Australia or Argentina bounce back from last week’s slightly embarrassing losses?

Australia vs Argentina

10:55 , Luke Baker

It’s national anthem time. Argentina’s is a jaunty little number as we know, although has one of the longest intros on earth - a lot of instrumental before you reach the lyrics. Still a banger though.

Australia vs Argentina

10:52 , Luke Baker

The players run out on to the pitch with the light show flashing away. Must admit, I’d temporarily forgotten that Australia like to pretend a match is going to kick off at one time but not even bring the players on to the pitch until five minutes or so after that.

It’ll be closer to 11am BST by the time we actually kick off than the billed 10.45am.

Australia vs Argentina - Eddie Jones vs Michael Cheika

10:50 , Luke Baker

It’s two Aussies and, in fact, Wallabies head coaches past and present on the sidelines this morning. Eddie Jones and Michael Cheika have a complicated history but there seems to be a mutual respect there these days.

Jones is looking for his first win in his latest spell as Australia boss, while Cheika would love nothing more than getting one over on his homeland as coach of the Pumas

Australia vs Argentina

10:42 , Luke Baker

Only a couple of minutes until kick-off now and the fans are out in force in Sydney

Rugby Championship fixtures and results

10:37 , Luke Baker

A reminder of where we stand heading into the game

Rugby Championship fixtures 2023

Round 1: South Africa 43-12 Australia

Round 1: Argentina 12-41 New Zealand

Round 2: New Zealand 35-20 South Africa

Round 2: Australia vs Argentina - Saturday, July 15 - 10.45am, Sky Sports Action (BST)

Round 3: Australia vs New Zealand - Saturday, July 29 - 10.45am, Sky Sports Action (BST)

Round 3: South Africa vs Argentina - Saturday, July 29 - 4.05pm, Sky Sports Action (BST)

Australia vs Argentina odds

10:30 , Luke Baker

Given that Argentina have beaten Australia just four times since 1990, and only once on Australian soil in that period, the Wallabies are unsurprisingly favourites for this clash.

They’ll have to play better than last weekend to get a first win for Eddie Jones in his latest spell as boss though

Australia win 1/4

Draw 22/1

Argentina win 3/1

TEAM NEWS: Argentina hand debut to Rodrigo Isgro

10:20 , Luke Baker

Argentina boss Michael Cheika has also wielded the axe for the clash against his homeland, bringing in four new faces after their All Blacks mauling.

Ex-sevens star Rodrigo Isgro makes his debut on the wing, while centre Jeronimo de la Fuente is given the run of the No 12 jersey. Prop Francisco Gomez Kodela and flanker Santiago Grondona are the other alterations as Juan Martin Gonzalez switches to No 8 despite a sub-par performance last weekend.

Argentina XV: Emiliano Boffelli; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo De La Fuente, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (c), Francisco Gomez Kodela, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Santiago Grondona, Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Hahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Eduardo Bello, Lucas Paulos, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Moroni

TEAM NEWS: Australia ring the changes

10:10 , Luke Baker

Anyway, on to this game and two wounded lions (or Pumas/Wallabies) after last week’s chastening losses.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, both teams have rung the changes following last week’s debacles. Eddie Jones has opted for five alterations to his starting Australia line-up that lost heavily to the Springboks.

Winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, centre Samu Kerevi, flankers Jed Holloway and Fraser McReight and lock Richie Arnold all come into the starting XV. Co-captain Michael Hooper is injured, meaning McReight gets his chance in the No 7 jersey. Another flanker, Josh Kemeny, could make his international debut from the bench and Jones has resisted the temptation to start young star Carter Gordon, insisting the rookie fly-half needs more experience from the bench first.

Australia XV: Tom Wright; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Quade Cooper, Nic White; James Slipper (c), David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa, Richie Arnold, Will Skelton, Jed Holloway, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Josh Kemeny, Tate McDermott, Carter Gordon

New Zealand vs South Africa

10:03 , Luke Baker

In the other Rugby Championship contest this morning, the All Blacks laid down a serious marker as they beat South Africa 35-20 in Auckland - a superb performance by Ian Foster’s men.

Given the shortened nature of the Championship this year, they’ve all but won the title now and will be excitedly eyeing the World Cup.

Follow all the reaction and relive the win with our blog from that game:

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby Championship result and reaction

Australia vs Argentina: How to watch Rugby Championship online and on TV

10:01 , Luke Baker

Welcome to our coverage of Australia vs Argentina in the Rugby Championship. Both sides will be desperate to bounce back after disheartening defeats last week.