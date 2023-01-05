Australia: Video shows moment passenger warns pilot before mid-air helicopter crash at Gold Coast Sea World
A passenger inside a helicopter can be seen tapping the pilot moments before a deadly-mid air collision in Australia.
The new video shows the pilot Michael James being alerted to the danger before the impact with another helicopter.
A British couple and two Australians died in the impact on Monday afternoon on Australia’s Gold Coast.
The footage, published by Australia’s 7 News - was filmed on board a Sea World sightseeing helicopter which managed to land safely after the impact, although five of the six on board suffered injuries.
The film cuts off as a rotor from the other helicopter crashes through the windscreen. The helicopter landed on a sand bank.
As well as four people killed in the other helicopter, three others were badly injured. The second helicopter was also a tourist flight being operated for Sea World.
Investigations are currently ongoing as to the cause of the mid-air crash.
Air safety commissioner Angus Mitchell told reporters on Wednesday: “What we do need to know now is what was occurring inside those two cockpits at the time.”
The helicopters operate on a quick turnaround, offering a five minute ride for AUS$85 or ten minutes for AUS$145.
Accidents of this nature are extremely rare.