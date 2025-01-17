Australia on verge of retaining Women’s Ashes with 86-run win in Hobart

A superb batting display put Australia on the verge of retaining the Women’s Ashes with an 86-run victory over England in the third and final ODI.

Ashleigh Gardner’s barnstorming effort of 102 from as many balls helped propel the hosts to 308 in Hobart, with England falling short at 222 in response.

England’s bowlers got the game off to a strong start, Lauren Bell claiming the wicket of danger-woman Ellyse Perry for just two runs to leave the hosts under pressure at 46 for three.

England’s Tammy Beaumont, left, and batting partner Nat Sciver-Brunt make runs against Australia (Linda Higginson/AAP Image via AP)

But half-centuries from Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath and Gardner’s superb century turned the tide of the match, ultimately setting a daunting figure for England to chase.

The visitors’ turn at the crease got off to an unhelpful start with opener Maia Bouchier dismissed for a duck, but 54 from Tamsin Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 61 kept England’s hopes alive.

Those dreams were quickly dashed however, with Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s dismissal at 200 for five quickly followed by Alice Capsey’s duck.

England managed just 21 runs from there, with the visitors needing to win the three remaining T20s and Test match to regain the Ashes.