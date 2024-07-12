Is Australia v Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch second Test

Wales continue their hunt for a first win of 2024 as they look to secure a drawn series against Australia.

Defeat in the first Test in Sydney extended the Welsh losing streak to eight games and plunged Warren Gatland’s side to 11th in the world rankings, a new low.

It was a strong start to life under Joe Schmidt for the Wallabies, though, as the veteran coach sets about shaping his squad ahead of a home World Cup in 2027.

Another victory and a series win would give the hosts plenty of confidence of a bright future after a difficult 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Australia vs Wales?

The second Test is due to kick off at 10.45am BST on Saturday 13 July at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 10.30am BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Veteran prop James Slipper skippers the Wallabies with Liam Wright, captain last week, unavailable due to a shoulder injury. Charlie Cale starts at number eight as Rob Valetini moves to the blindside in the only alteration to the starting team. Hooker Josh Nasser is a new face among the replacements, though, and should get a debut off the bench.

Wales have suffered a major injury blow with Aaron Wainwright — one of their best in Sydney and throughout the Six Nations — ruled out. Taine Plumtree moves to number eight with James Botham brought in on the flank, while there are changes in the back three, too: Liam Williams slides out to the wing and Cameron Winnett is at full-back.

Line-ups

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper (capt.), 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Jeremy Williams, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Charlie Cale; 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Filipo Daugunu, 12 Hunter Paisami, 13 Josh Flook, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Josh Nasser, 17 Isaac Kailea, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Angus Blyth, 20 Langi Gleeson, 21 Nic White, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Dylan Pietsch.

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Archie Griffin; 4 Christ Tshiunza, 5 Dafydd Jenkins; 6 James Botham, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Taine Plumtree; 9 Ellis Bevan, 10 Ben Thomas; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Mason Grady, 13 Owen Watkin, 14 Liam Williams; 15 Cameron Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Evan Lloyd, 17 Kemsley Mathias, 18 Harri O’Connor, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Mackenzie Martin; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Sam Costelow, 23 Nick Tompkins.

Odds

Australia win 5/19

Draw 29/1

Wales win 7/2

Prediction

Australia 25-20 Wales

