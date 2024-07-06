Australia v Wales LIVE rugby: Build-up and latest updates from first Test in Syndey

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wales face Australia in Sydney this morning in the first of two summer international Tests against the Wallabies.

Warren Gatland’s side come into the game off the back of seven straight defeats, having lost all of their matches at the Six Nations earlier this year and then falling to a 41-13 defeat at the hands of South Africa in June.

And they face an Australia team who have had similarly poor fortunes of late, with new head coach Joe Schmidt taking over after Eddie Jones led them to a humiliating elimination at the pool stage of the 2023 World Cup.

Both of these sides faced off in that tournament, with Wales running out 40-6 victors in September, though injuries and retirements mean that this time round, Gatland’s squad is weaker than he’d have liked heading into the tour.

Follow all the latest updates and reaction during the first test below, as well as all the reaction to New Zealand v England:

Summer Internationals: Australia v Wales