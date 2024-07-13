Australia v Wales LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as Dawi Lake scores second try to reduce deficit

Wales’s search for a first win of 2024 goes on as Warren Gatland’s tourists face Australia in Melbourne.

A losing run stretching back to last year’s World Cup was extended last week in Sydney as the Wallabies began life under Joe Schmidt with victory in an encounter that would have encouraged two young sides.

Each has suffered a significant back row injury blow ahead of the second Test of this two-match series, with Schmidt forced to employ a new skipper in the absence of Liam Wright and Aaron Wainwright forced out with a shoulder problem for Wales.

Defeat last week plunged Gatland’s men to a new low of 11th in the world as pressure begins to build on the New Zealander, who has asked for patience as he rebuilds a side shorn of a number of senior leaders over the last 12 months. Can they finally find an elusive victory at AAMI Park?

Follow all of the action from Australia vs Wales below:

Australia vs Wales second Test

Defeat in Sydney last week continued an eight-match losing run for Wales

Wallabies forced to switch skipper after injury hits Liam Wright, with James Slipper steppingin

7’ TRY! Daugunu secures dream start for Australia [7-0]

25’ TRY! Gordon punishes sloppy Wales [17-0]

28’ TRY! Dawi Lake scores after Wales drive well from the line out [AUS 17-7 WAL]

36’ TRY! Lake has another for the Welsh [AUS 20-14 WAL]

HT: Australia 23-14 Wales

Australia 23-14 Wales

12:00 , Sonia Twigg

42 minutes: Australia will continue to be a player down for first couple of minutes of the second half.

Will that give Wales a chance to capitalise?

Australia 23-14 Wales

11:59 , Sonia Twigg

41 minutes: Wales kick the second half underway

HT: Australia 23-14 Wales

11:50 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from the first half:

HT: Australia 23-14 Wales

11:43 , Sonia Twigg

40 minutes: Australia drive forward and are just metres out moments from half time, but Wales have the penalty.

The Wallabies joined the ruck incorrectly, and Wales can get a bit of a breather and a chance to regroup at the break.

Australia 23-14 Wales

11:40 , Sonia Twigg

39 minutes: As they wait to take the penalty, Salakaia-Loto’s yellow card will remain a yellow.

Lolesio has continued to kick well, it’s straight through the middle of the posts.

Australia 20-14 Wales

11:39 , Sonia Twigg

38 minutes: Penalty! But again Australia have a penalty almost immediately afterwards, right off the restart. The exact same thing happened after their first try.

Australia 20-14 Wales

11:37 , Sonia Twigg

36 minutes: The conversion is good from Thomas, and Wales are within just one kick of Australia’s total.

Try! Australia 20-12 Wales

11:36 , Sonia Twigg

36 minutes: It’s the driving maul again!

This Welsh maul is just unstoppable, and Dawi Lake has another!

They made the most of the advantage when Salakaia-Loto was shown a yellow card.

Australia 20-7 Wales

11:32 , Sonia Twigg

34 minutes: This is better from Wales, they have charged down a kick and find themselves 15 metres out.

Winnett looked like he was running well, but the pressure is gone and the Wallabies have the penalty!

Australia 20-7 Wales

11:31 , Sonia Twigg

32 minutes: There was just a brief break in play while Jeremy Williams received treatment for a head knock, alerted by the smart mouth guards.

Australia 20-7 Wales

11:29 , Sonia Twigg

31 minutes: Penalty! Wales had worked so hard to reduce the deficit, but a good penalty from Lolesio has extended their advantage.

Cam Winnett held onto the ball in a tackle straight from the kick off, and those three points have been gifted back to the Wallabies.

Try! Australia 17-7 Wales

11:25 , Sonia Twigg

28 minutes: Try! Wales drove well from the line out in Sydney, and they have done so again here, and they have the try!

Dewi Lake is the player to drop the ball over the line, it’s not an easy conversion for Thomas, but this one he has managed!

Conversion! Australia 17-0 Wales

11:22 , Sonia Twigg

23 minutes: The conversion is also good from Lolesio.

Try! Australia 15-0 Wales

11:22 , Sonia Twigg

25 minutes: Wales have made another mistake, the ball was dropped in the air, and the Wallabies have another try.

The ball falls to Gordon who drives over the line!

Australia 10-0 Wales

11:20 , Sonia Twigg

24 minutes: Thomas loses his footing, and Wales lose possession at the scrum.

It’s so wet in Melbourne there have been a lot of turnovers, and it might just be levelling the playing field between the teams.

Australia 10-0 Wales

11:18 , Sonia Twigg

21 minutes: Wales have an attacking scrum and a great opportunity, the scrum dissolves, the ball has gone backwards, and the Wallabies have the turnover.

Australia 10-0 Wales

11:17 , Sonia Twigg

20 minutes: The rain is falling thick and fast in Melbourne, Plumtree picks the ball up after an overthrown lineout, but is held up over the line.

Australia 10-0 Wales

11:14 , Sonia Twigg

18 minutes: Botham pushes towards the line but has just been pushed into touch and the Wallabies have the line out.

Australia 10-0 Wales

11:13 , Sonia Twigg

16 minutes: Penalty! Wales have a penalty.

Thomas has missed! It has gone too far to the right-hand side, and it was a poor miss from the Welsh kicker.

It was in a relatively central position.

Penalty! Australia 10-0 Wales

11:11 , Sonia Twigg

14 minutes: Australia lose the ball forward, but they have the penalty.

Lolesio was at 60 per cent last week, but he has a penalty and a chance to make the lead double figures, and he takes it!

Australia 7-0 Wales

11:09 , Sonia Twigg

Inside the Wales 22, Australia have the advantage, but they are driving for the line after 17 phases.

Within three metres, they have another advantage, and 21 phases...

Australia 7-0 Wales

11:08 , Sonia Twigg

12 minutes: Australia are going through the phases inside the Wales half after passing the ball across the field with ease to keep charging forwards.

Australia 7-0 Wales

11:07 , Sonia Twigg

It was Rio Dyer who released Daugunu for the try after Andrew Kellaway launched the counter-attack.

Plumtree missed the tackle and after a promising start, Wales are firmly on the back foot, and Australia are flying.

Australia 7-0 Wales

11:04 , Sonia Twigg

7 minutes: Try! Australia have scored the first points of the match!

It was a phenomenal play, and Wales had built up so well and were inside the Australia 22, but one kick up the field has just released the pressure.

The chip and chase paid off and Filipo Daugunu has put the ball under the posts.

The conversion is also good.

Australia 0-0 Wales

11:01 , Sonia Twigg

5 minutes: Wales are just starting to build and edge towards the 22, but an attempted cross kick goes int touch and that has just halted all the momentum.

Australia 0-0 Wales

11:00 , Sonia Twigg

3 minutes: Australia have the first scrum, and it’s a solid one, they win the ball easily without conceding any ground.

Australia 0-0 Wales

10:58 , Sonia Twigg

2 minutes: So far it has been a game of exchanging kicks, both sides haven’t really driven through the middle of the park yet.

Australai 0-0 Wales, 1 min

10:56 , Sonia Twigg

Australia kick the game underway.

Australia v Wales

10:55 , Sonia Twigg

The welcome to county and anthems are done and the match is about to get underway.

Australia v Wales

10:50 , Sonia Twigg

There has been a big push to attract fans to Rugby Union in Melbourne, where it is usually firmly behind AFL and Rugby League.

There has been a rock concert among others, and now a light show as the players make their way onto the field for the national anthems.

Australia v Wales

10:48 , Sonia Twigg

The pre-match show is still going on, but here are some photos of the players:

Australia v Wales

10:40 , Sonia Twigg

The match will kick off in around five minutes’ time as Wales look to bounce back after losing the first Test in Sydney.

Australia vs Wales

10:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With one child set to make his rugby test debut for Australia on Saturday and another to debut in sevens at the Olympics, former Wallabies loose forward Brendan Nasser may be the country’s proudest sporting dad over the next fortnight.

Son Josh, a hooker for Super Rugby side Queensland Reds, was named on the bench for the Wallabies’ second test against Wales in Melbourne on Saturday and will hope to help the hosts complete a series sweep.

He follows in the footsteps of his dad, a hard-nosed flanker who played eight tests and was a member of the Wallabies squad that won the 1991 World Cup.

Josh’s younger sister Bella was selected for her first Olympics and could end up a gold medallist at Paris given the strength of the Australian women’s squad.

The siblings, who grew up playing backyard games of touch rugby in Brisbane, will play in front of heaving stadiums on opposite sides of the world.

Josh Nasser has played professionally for five years for the Brisbane-based Reds but has had to bide his time for a shot at test rugby due to a succession of injuries.

A solid season for the Reds and a Wallabies rebuild under new coach Joe Schmidt has now opened the door for the 25-year-old.

Schmidt said he liked Nasser’s background as a prop for Australia’s under-20 team.

“We’ve been really happy with the way he’s trained internally and he’s a very strong scrummager,” Schmidt told reporters on Thursday.

“Josh is an ex-prop so he’s moved into hooker there so he gives us a really strong scrum in the back half of the game.”

Australia vs Wales

10:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There were some signs of promise from Wales’ new-look midfield last week. It is worth remembering that both Ben Thomas and Mason Grady are at least one spot out of position at 10 and 12 perspectively, but Warren Gatland has identified potential in each man at two problem spots within his squad. I’m sure Gatland will be hoping they grow together in those roles, but there is no guarantee that Cardiff utilise the pair in that axis next season with Callum Sheedy on his way to the Welsh capital, making this another crucial opportunity for the head coach to assess them in partnership.

(Getty Images)

Australia vs Wales

10:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Charlie Cale began the Super Rugby Pacific season having made just four appearances at senior level, but has burst to prominence after an impressive campaign at the base of the Brumbies scrum. Tall and talented, Cale adds nice balance with his lineout prowess, offering both threat as an aerial poacher and solidity as a third target when the Wallabies throw. His long strides, meanwhile, mean he is a real handful in open spaces, marrying well with Rob Valetini’s ability to get across the gainline.

He’s obviously still got a way to go until he’s the finished article, but for an Australia side seeking building blocks as they embark on a new era, Cale looks like a player that Joe Schmidt might stick with.

(Getty Images)

Dewi Lake says morale not a problem for Wales despite eight-match losing streak

10:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales captain Dewi Lake says that morale is not an issue as Wales strive to end one of the longest losing runs in their international rugby history.

Dewi Lake says morale not a problem for Wales despite eight-match losing streak

Wales team news

09:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales have suffered a major injury blow with Aaron Wainwright — one of their best in Sydney and throughout the Six Nations — ruled out. Taine Plumtree moves to number eight with James Botham brought in on the flank, while there are changes in the back three, too: Liam Williams slides out to the wing and Cameron Winnett is at full-back.

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Archie Griffin; 4 Christ Tshiunza, 5 Dafydd Jenkins; 6 James Botham, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Taine Plumtree; 9 Ellis Bevan, 10 Ben Thomas; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Mason Grady, 13 Owen Watkin, 14 Liam Williams; 15 Cameron Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Evan Lloyd, 17 Kemsley Mathias, 18 Harri O’Connor, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Mackenzie Martin; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Sam Costelow, 23 Nick Tompkins.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝐗𝐕 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐑𝐔 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



The 23 players for the 2nd Test in Melbourne.



👊 Amdani bois!



Full story below ⬇️ — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 10, 2024

Australia team news

09:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Veteran prop James Slipper skippers the Wallabies with Liam Wright, captain last week, unavailable due to a shoulder injury. Charlie Cale starts at number eight as Rob Valetini moves to the blindside in the only alteration to the starting team. Hooker Josh Nasser is a new face among the replacements, though, and should get a debut off the bench.

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper (capt.), 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Jeremy Williams, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Charlie Cale; 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Filipo Daugunu, 12 Hunter Paisami, 13 Josh Flook, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Josh Nasser, 17 Isaac Kailea, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Angus Blyth, 20 Langi Gleeson, 21 Nic White, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Dylan Pietsch.

Australia vs Wales talking points: Can a Botham inspire victory in Melbourne again?

09:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Botham will hope to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather – cricket great Sir Ian Botham – when he features at AAMI Park. It was 38 years ago, barely a five-minute walk away, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground that Sir Ian played a major role in England retaining the Ashes. The 1986 Boxing Day Test saw him take five first-innings wickets as Australia collapsed to 141 all out, and England went on to win by an innings inside three days, giving them a 2-0 series lead with one game left. James will certainly not lack any inspiration, and maybe it will turn out to be another memorable Botham family day.

The key talking points ahead of the second Test between Australia and Wales

Australia vs Wales talking points: Visitors’ pack light on experience

09:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia captain James Slipper has 135 Test caps – 23 more than the entire Wales pack on Saturday. Their combined total is just 112, including only 35 in the back-row where a reshuffled unit sees Taine Plumtree switched to number eight instead of Wainwright and James Botham starting at blindside flanker. Wales encountered problems at scrum and lineout time during the first Test, which are two areas that will require considerable improvement if they are to have any chance of avoiding a 2-0 series defeat. Australia’s forwards are not the most fearsome in world rugby, and Wales must at least gain parity up-front.

Prop James Slipper captains the Wallabies and has more caps than the entire Welsh pack (Getty Images)

Australia vs Wales talking points: Aaron Wainwright injury a major blow

09:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Amid Wales’ prolonged struggle, number eight Wainwright has shone like a beacon through one outstanding display after another. He marked his 50th cap in Sydney last weekend by producing a performance that put him head and shoulder above any of his team-mates – then it all went wrong. Wainwright suffered a hamstring injury during the closing minutes, ruling him out of the tour remainder and potentially serious enough to mean several weeks’ sidelined. There can be little doubt that when it rains, it pours for Wales at the moment. Losing Wainwright is a setback from which they might not recover from.

(PA Wire)

It is ‘non-negotiable’ that Wales win second Test in Australia – Owen Watkin

08:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Owen Watkin says it is “non-negotiable” that Wales win Saturday’s second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Wales face the Wallabies for a second time in eight days, having lost 25-16 last weekend.

That defeat was Wales’ eighth on the bounce and they have not won a Test match since beating 2023 World Cup pool-stage opponents Georgia.

Another defeat against Australia would leave Wales one short of their worst Test run, which was a 10-game sequence in 2002 and 2003 under New Zealander Steve Hansen.

It is ‘non-negotiable’ that Wales win second Test in Australia – Owen Watkin

Warren Gatland says Wales have got to stay ‘in the arm-wrestle’ amid losing run

08:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales will meet Australia in Melbourne after slumping to an all-time world ranking low and facing a possible ninth consecutive Test defeat.

A 25-16 first Test loss in Sydney meant that Wales dropped to 11th place – they have been overtaken by Fiji – only five years after briefly being ranked world number one.

It is the first time since World Rugby launched its rankings in 2003 that Wales have fallen outside the top 10.

Warren Gatland says Wales have got to stay ‘in the arm-wrestle’ amid losing run

Australia vs Wales key details

08:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

When is Australia vs Wales?

The second Test is due to kick off at 10.45am BST on Saturday 13 July at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 10.30am BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Is Australia v Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch second Test

Australia vs Wales

Friday 12 July 2024 13:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second Test between Australia and Wales in Melbourne.

The Wallabies made an excellent start to life under new head coach Joe Schmidt in Sydney last week, finding their stride to secure victory and take a 1-0 lead in this two-match series.

Defeat for Wales, meanwhile, kept an eight-match winless run going for Warren Gatland’s side as they continue to seek direction amid a significant rebuild under the New Zealander.

Kick off at AAMI Park is at 10.45am BST.