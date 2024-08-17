Australia v South Africa LIVE: Latest build-up and updates from Rugby Championship fixture in Perth

The Springboks ran out 33-7 winners in the tournament opener (Getty Images)

Australia host South Africa in Perth on Saturday morning as they look to avenge a disappointing 33-7 defeat to the Springboks in their Rugby Championship opener.

The Wallabies were blown away by the world champions in Brisbane, with Siya Kolisi and Kurt-Lee Arendse among the scorers as the Springboks ran in five tries.

Coach Joe Schmidt will look for an improved performance in Perth as he continues to build on his young, much-changed side, who had beaten Wales and Georgia in summer tests as a warm up for the Championship.

And the Wallabies may face slightly easier opposition too, as South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed he had made 10 changes to the side that won last week, with Kolisi and Arendse among those sitting out today’s match.

Whether Australia can take advantage of a supposedly ‘weaker’ South Africa starting fifteen remains to be seen, but there’ll be no respite from the Springboks as they chase their first Rugby Championship title since 2019.

Follow all of the build-up to the clash in Perth below:

Australia v South Africa LIVE