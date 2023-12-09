Australia v Pakistan: David Warner plays down Mitchell Johnson criticism

Mitchell Johnson and David Warner played together in the Australia Test team from 2011 to 2015

Australia v Pakistan - first Test Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth Date: 14 December Time: 02:20 GMT BBC coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Australia batter David Warner has played down criticism from former team-mate Mitchell Johnson as he prepares to end his Test career.

The 37-year-old will retire from Tests after the series against Pakistan, which starts on 14 December in Perth.

Johnson questioned whether Warner deserves a "hero's send-off" after his central role in the 2018 'sandpapergate' ball-tampering scandal.

"Everyone is entitled to an opinion," Warner said.

"It would not be a summer of cricket without a headline. But moving forward, we are looking to a nice Test over in the west."

Warner has been named in Australia's squad for the first Test and could make his final appearance at his home ground in Sydney on 2 January.

Johnson, who featured in 72 Tests for Australia, questioned the motivation behind selecting Warner after his form has tailed off.

Opener Warner has scored 8,487 runs at an average of 44.43 in 109 Tests since 2011, but he has averaged less than 30 over the past two years.

Australia captain Pat Cummins defended Warner, saying: "I think we protect each other a lot. We have been through a lot over the years.

"It is hard to say [what Johnson's motivation is]. You have to ask Mitch. But there are so many things we should be celebrating about Australian cricket at the moment."

