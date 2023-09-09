Australia v Georgia live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Australia will be hoping to avoid a massive upset against much-improved Georgia - David Ramos/World Rugby

Winless Wallabies

Australia are still chasing their first win of 2023, having lost all five games under Eddie Jones since he returned as head coach, including a 41-17 defeat by France in their final warm-up game last month. In fact, this is the first time they have started a Rugby World Cup without a win in the same calendar year.

Head to head

This will be only the second ever meeting between these two sides, who met at the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the pool stages, with the Wallabies coming out on top 27-8. They went on to lose their subsequent quarter-final against...England.

If Georgia, who have never progressed beyond the pool stages since their World Cup debut in 2003, can seal a momentous win today, they will have one eye on the knockouts.

Wales, Fiji and Portugal are the other two nations in Pool C, with the two top-ranked sides in the pool progressing to the quarter-final.

Here's how both teams line up

Australia 15 Ben Donaldson; 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Carter Gordon, 9 Tate McDermott; 1 Angus Bell, 2 David Porecki, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Richard Arnold, 5 Will Skelton, 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Rob Valetini.

Replacements 16 Matt Faessler, 17 Blake Schoupp, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Robert Leota, 20 Langi Gleeson, 21 Nic White, 22 Lalakai Foketi, 23 Suli Vunivalu.

Eddie Jones makes three changes to the side that were beaten 41-17 by France in their final warm-up game at the Stade de France a fortnight ago, with regular starting centre Samu Kerevi, who was an injury doubt for the game, returning to the side for Lalakai Foketi. Ben Donaldson and wing Marika Koroibete also come into the back three while Australia’s pack remains unchanged, with 22-stone lock Will Skelton continuing as captain.

Georgia 15 Davit Niniashvili; 14 Akaki Tabutsadze, 13 Demur Tapladze, 12 Merab Sharikadze, 11 Miriani Modebadze, 10 Luka Matkava, 9 Vasil Lobzhanidze; 1 Nika Abuladze, 2 Shalva Mamukashvili, 3 Guram Papidze, 4 Nodar Cheishvili, 5 Konstantine Mikautadze, 6 Tornike Jalagonia, 7 Luka Ivanishvili, 8 Beka Gorgadze.

Replacements 16 Tengizi Zamtaradze, 17 Guram Gogichashvili, 18 Beka Gigashvili, 19 Lasha Jaiani, 20 Giorgi Tsutskiridze, 21 Gela Aprasidze, 22 Tedo Abzhandadze, 23 Giorgi Kveseladze.

Head coach Levan Maisashvili has named nine players in his match-day 23 from the last time they played the Wallabies at RWC 2019. Twelve players in the match-day 23 play their club rugby in France, while captain Merab Sharikadze is one of only nine Georgians to play 90 or more tests, 42 of them leading his country.

Referee Luke Pearce (RFU)

Good afternoon

.. and welcome to live coverage of Australia v Georgia at the Rugby World Cup.

The ninth and 11th-ranked sides in the world kick off Pool C as the action returns to Stade de France less than 24 hours after the tournament opener between France and New Zealand.

Georgia, who sit two places below Australia in the world rankings, will fancy their chances against a youthful Wallabies outfit who are, frankly, desperate to find some form.

Eddie Jones’ Australia head into their tournament opener off the back of a five-match losing streak. You read that right. Jones returned for a second stint as the Wallabies’ head coach in January this year and while he has talked up his side’s potential, they are yet to fire on the pitch.

Having controversially left out stars Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper, former England head coach Jones has backed his side - which is the youngest squad at the World Cup with an average age of 26.5 years - to come out firing.

“It is 20 years since Australia has picked a young team like this,” said Jones. “It shows a changing of the guard. This is a new team that want to take Australian rugby forward. We want to play a game that enthuses people in Australia to want to follow the Wallabies again.

“We have dropped down the rankings in national sports teams. We want to be a team that everybody in Australia admires and respects and can’t wait to see us play, and this group of young men have the opportunity to do that.”

Georgia will be buoyed after their historic 13-12 victory over Wales in Cardiff last autumn and while getting out of their pool remains a long shot, they are no longer considered minnows on the world stage, having harboured long-term ambitions to play in the Six Nations.

The Lelos achieved a 50-point victory over Romania in the warm-ups and will back themselves against an Australian side low on confidence.