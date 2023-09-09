Australia v Georgia LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up, team news and latest updates

(Getty Images)

Australia begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Georgie with Eddie Jones fighting both the critics and a series of on-field problems.

The enormous personality of Jones offers protection to this struggling Wallabies side who are short on experience but still packed with talent to make some noise in France. Jones has become embroiled in a war of words with ex-England fly-half Danny Cipriani, with the Australia head coach labelling his allegations as "f****** nonsense”. But the main concern is no victory since he return home and an untested Carter Gordon tasked with inspiring this giant on the big stage.

Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux below. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds and the latest tips and odds here.

Rugby World Cup 2023: Australia vs Georgia

Kick-off 5pm BST at Stade de France, Paris

Full coverage following the conclusion of Ireland vs Romania

Eddie Jones brings noise and unpredictability – but also gives Australia a proven route to success

Australia Rugby World Cup fixtures: Full schedule and route to the final

Ireland 47-8 Romania, 59 minutes

15:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A couple more changes for Ireland, with Conor Murray on at nine for Jamison Gibson-Park and Mack Hansen replacing Keith Earls in the back three. Johnny Sexton is still out there, though - clearly Andy Farrell thinks his captain needs as many minutes as possible in his legs having not played since March.

Sexton finds the corner after his muscular mates win a set piece penalty.

Ireland 47-8 Romania, 59 minutes

15:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Ireland 47-8 Romania, 59 minutes

15:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hinckley Vaovasa has really flashed on an otherwise tough afternoon for Romania, the versatile back appearing to be blanketed by green shirts as he collects inside his own 22 but producing a devilish bit of footwork to dance between them. He beats one more defender before appearing to run out of puff, slightly, coughing up possession near halfway having briefly threatened to go the distance.

Story continues

Time for a water break.

Ireland 47-8 Romania, 58 minutes

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Josh van der Flier apparates out of a maul and strides away from the Romanian defence, powering into the backfield. But, for once, support is lacking - Romania get over the ball and Ireland infringe.

Ireland 47-8 Romania, 57 minutes

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Job one for Henderson and Van der Flier is destroying the Romanian maul, which the former does almost single handedly. And that’s excellent from Joe McCarthy, biding his time as two teammates make the tackle and in to win a holding on penalty five metres from his own line.

Ireland 47-8 Romania, 56 minutes

15:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Romania’s new propping pair do well - penalty against Jeremy Loughman after he hits the deck.

Iain Henderson and Josh van der Flier replace James Ryan and Caelan Doris in the Ireland pack with Andy Farrell protecting a couple of his most important forwards. Interesting to see who occupies the number eight berth for Ireland from here.

Ireland 47-8 Romania, 55 minutes

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Garry Ringrose curses under his breath at himself after fumbling while trying to spin out of a tackle after Ireland had utilised a nifty switch of direction in a running exit from their own territory.

A couple more changes - Florin Bardasu and Alexandru Savin on at hooker and looshead prop for Romania.

Ireland 47-8 Romania, 52 minutes

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Front row changes for both teams: Ireland swap three new burly blokes in, with Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman and Tom O’Toole replacing Rob Herring, Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, while Romania bring on a new tighthead in Gheorge Gajion, formerly of Moldova, as Alexandru Gordas takes leave.

TRY! IRELAND 47-8 Romania (Peter O’Mahony try, 50 minutes)

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Ireland soon break Romania open!

It’s getting worrying for the Oaks, this. Rob Herring hurries through a gap and connects with the busy Bundee Aki, ever eager in support today. Quick ball allows James Lowe to make further progress, stepping out of a tackle.

Lowe is eventually felled a couple of metres short, and Jamison Gibson-Park has his pick of three forwards waiting to biff over. Peter O’Mahony’s channel offers the path of least resistance; Sexton converts the score with Ireland closing in on 50.

Ireland 40-8 Romania, 48 minutes

15:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Romania restart travels out on the full, but Ireland can’t make the most of their midfield platform, Bundee Aki knocking on. Hugo Keenan appears to have produced a beaut of a 50:22, but assistant refere Wayne Barnes rules his kick pitched into touch just short of the Romanian 22-metre line.

TRY! IRELAND 40-8 Romania (Rob Herring try, 46 minutes)

15:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

...And Rob Herring will score!

The hooker burrows like a rodent, excavating a couple of would-be tacklers and tunneling to the line.

Ireland 33-8 Romania, 44 minutes

15:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Romania are pinged for offside again, but just about hold out as Ireland’s forwards pound the fringes. Rob Herring will tap and go...

Ireland 33-8 Romania, 43 minutes

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It takes a couple of attempts for the scrum to form to Nika Amashukeli’s liking, and when it eventually does, Romania are immediately offside. Johnny Sexton punts Ireland down into Romania’s 22.

Ireland 33-8 Romania, 41 minutes

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marius Simionescu starts the half still in the bin, but is soon back amongst things after Jason Tomane fails to take an attempted intercept. Just a knock on, the officials rule - Ireland’s scrum 45 metres out from their own line, wide on the left.

Ireland 33-8 Romania, second half

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back to Bordeaux, where the shade is ever larger over the playing surface, which will please the players having to exert themselves in the sapping Saturday heat.

Hinckley Vaovasa is set for the resumption, ball in hand. His left boot gets the second alf going.

Australia Rugby World Cup fixtures: Full schedule and route to the final

15:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia open their Pool C efforts against a dangerous Georgia in a couple of hours. Here’s a look at their full itinerary - including their possible route to the final...

Australia Rugby World Cup fixtures: Full schedule and route to the final

Eddie Jones brings noise and unpredictability – but also gives Australia a proven route to success

15:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s not too long until Australia get their campaign underway, with the Wallabies just starting to make their way over to a sweltering Stade de France. Eddie Jones’s side are without a win this year, and have one eye on a home World Cup in four years’ time, but could they yet be players at this year’s party?

Eddie Jones brings noise - but also gives Australia a proven route to success

HT: Ireland 33-8 Romania

15:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A handful of handling errors but otherwise pretty handy so far from Ireland, repeatedly cutting a weak Romanian defence to ribbons with typically adept pattern play. The backs have done the sprinting, the forwards have connected the dots, and Gabriel Rupanu’s opening score aside, Romania have barely been able to fire a shot.

How much longer does Andy Farrell give his key individuals? Another ten or 15 minutes after half time and then cotton wool them for the sterner stuff to come?

The bonus point secured for Ireland! 🇮🇪



Bundee Aki powers through the Romanian defence to score 💪#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/JJjDMhW9js — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 9, 2023

HALF TIME: IRELAND 33-8 ROMANIA

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

TRY! IRELAND 33-8 Romania (Johnny Sexton try, 41 minutes)

15:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Ireland make them pay!

Try five of the half for Ireland, scored and converted by their returning skipper. Hugo Keenan is halted as he tries to counter attack but Romania are penalised at the breakdown, allowing Jamison Gibson-Park to tap and go into open green pasture.

The scrum half is hauled down but, as has been the case all half, has plenty of support, Bundee Aki brushing off one tackler and tossing to his fly half for the run in. Sexton gets up looking at a wounded paw, his hand having been trapped awkwardly under Jason Tomane’s body after scoring, but it doesn’t look like there’s major damage as he trots down the tunnel at the interval.

Ireland 26-8 Romania, 39 minutes

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A vital carry from Critian Chirica, emerging the cocoon of a messy scrum with Romania under pressure to allow space for a punt up field.

But Romania fail to find touch...

Ireland 26-8 Romania, 38 minutes

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A better kick from Keenan, probing the space left vacant by Romania’s absent full back, and Keith Earls is an ever willing greyhound after the hare. A fumble on the floor is all that presents another Irish score.

Ireland 26-8 Romania, 37 minutes

15:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There were a few remarks last night about how far these World Cup balls seem to carry, and James Lowe’s thumping left boot has been employed plenty of times to flip the field so far. But his back three colleague Hugo Keenan is caught out by the extra amplitude, flighting his kick too far and grimacing as it travels out on the full.

TRY! IRELAND 26-8 Romania (Bundee Aki try, 35 minutes)

15:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Romania can’t hold out for long!

Shorn of a member of their backline, Romania are struggling out wide as Ireland play to width, Bundee Aki accelerating away from lumbering lock Stefan Iancu. A dummy and a dive and Aki is over as Vaovasa tries in vain to salvage matters for a second time in quick succession.

Johnny Sexton’s conversion from the left is a good’un.

Ireland 19-8 Romania, 32 minutes

15:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Held up! What work from Hinckley Vaovasa, seemingly outmatched as Joe McCarthy clatters into him in the carry. Vaovasa manages to get his shoulder beneath the ball as the Ireland lock tries to ground to prevent what looked a certain try.

YELLOW CARD! Marius Simionescu is sent to the sin bin! Ireland 19-8 Romania, 32 minutes

15:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Romania lose a man. The Oaks’ forwards are offside as they hare after a punt upfield, and after Johnny Sexton takes a quick tap, full back Marius Simionescu is deemed to have cynically made a mess of the resultant ruck. It seems a touch harsh on the replay, with Simionescu trying to vacate the space, but Nika Amashukeli is always an assertive official and you can understand his judgement.

Ireland 19-8 Romania, 29 minutes

15:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland don’t quite get things right in the midfield and cough up possession. Prop Iulian Hartig requires a new boot, with his having burst. He’s back amongst things as Romania throw a lineout near halfway.

Ireland 19-8 Romania, 28 minutes

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Even when Ireland do things badly it is seeming to work out well. Tadhg Furlong is intercepted by Jason Tomane, thrusting out his hands at the right time to cut off the prop’s past, but Furlong is immediately over the top of the centre as he hits the deck to win a jackal penalty. Ireland back down towards Romania’s 22.

Ireland 19-8 Romania, 27 minutes

15:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland look capable of scoring every time they touch the ball. The latest Lowe-led burst sees the wing accompanied by Tadhg Beirne and Jamison Gibson-Park, but an errant pass is shelled by the scrum half.

Ireland 19-8 Romania, 25 minutes

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland put Romania under all sorts of bother on their own line, driving the Oaks back, and Gabriel Rupanu’s hurried boxed clearance falcons a teammate. Ireland had infringed, though, reprieving the scrum half.

Ireland 19-8 Romania, 24 minutes

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fumbled with the line in sight! More vibrant attacking play from Ireland and it looks like James Lowe’s inward fling has put Keith Earls away on the left, but the 35-year-old can’t quite gather cleanly and the chance goes begging. Lovely footwork from Lowe to dance to the outside but Romania are getting sucked in during virtually every Irish passage of play.

Ireland 19-8 Romania, 22 minutes

14:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nika Amashukeli has to urge Ireland back into action after the water break, with Johnny Sexton and co. taking on the fluids for as long as possible. It’s that sort of day.

PENALTY! Ireland 19-8 ROMANIA (Gabriel Rupanu penalty, 21 minutes)

14:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Straight and true from the scrum half. Time for a (much needed) water break at the natural pause in play.

Ireland 19-5 Romania, 20 minutes

14:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Romania coaching box has an electric fan on at full blast, with Eugen Apjok and his staff feeling the heat in Bordeaux. After such an outstanding start, Romania just haven’t got things right defensively, which was a prevailing theme of their three warm-up fixtures before the tournament.

A penalty against Bundee Aki may allow Gabriel Rupanu to knock over three points, though.

TRY! IRELAND 19-5 Romania (Tadhg Beirne try, 17 minutes)

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another!

A little bit too simple for Ireland. James Lowe is well marshalled as he loops around to provide extra hands, and an appropriately formed backfield should deal with his scrambled nudge ahead reasonably simply. Romania are loose in that regard, though, allowing first Keith Earls and then Hugo Keenan to latch on deep in enemy territory.

Peter O’Mahony is biffed back but Romania are short of numbers on their right defensive edge, allowing Lowe to fizz the scoring pass out to Tadhg Beirne, who dives in before Tevita Manumua can cover.

Ireland 14-5 Romania, 16 minutes

14:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Tadhg Furlong wins a penalty out of Iulian Hartig on the Romanian loosehead side.

Ireland 14-5 Romania, 15 minutes

14:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An excellent restart from Romania leaves Keenan with nowhere to tread but touch as the chasers contact him, but Ireland’s maul defence firms up to win turnover possession 20 metres from their own line.

TRY! IRELAND 14-5 Romania (Hugo Keenan try, 13 minutes)

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Superb handling and a second Ireland try!

Classic Ireland, that, stressing the edges and then finding the fissure up the middle. Sexton finds Peter O’Mahony at the line, who tips on to James Ryan, who has the presence of mind to hook an offload up to Hugo Keenan to provide the finishing touches. Sexton adds the extra two from bang in front.

Ireland 7-5 Romania, 12 minutes

14:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland settle into their attacking shape, Johnny Sexton involved early and often in the movement. An inside ball doesn’t quite connect with the intended catcher but onwards they go, Andrew Porter and then Bundee Aki using their burl to make metres.

Ireland 7-5 Romania, 10 minutes

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlog get their timing right but Romania hold firm. The Oaks attack back to the blindside, Florian Rosu doing the toting up the touchline having lingered after the scrum.

Gabrial Rupanu tries to lift the tempo but Ireland slow ruck ball. Keith Earls latches over the top...penalty to Ireland. Sharp work from the veteran wing, picking his moment to pounce.

Here’s how Romania took a surprise early lead.

Ireland 7-5 Romania, 9 minutes

14:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

These are very shallow in-goal areas - Gibson-Park almost ran out of room having taken a few strides after crossing the line there.

Heavy breathing already as Ireland knock on 30 metres from their own line. How will Romania’s scrum fare? Ireland put weight on too soon and the Oaks are happy to set it again.

TRY! IRELAND 7-5 Romania (Jamison Gibson-Park, 6 minutes)

14:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland hit back!

That’s what they can do. A first chance with ball inside Romania’s half and Ireland open their opponents up, Johnny Sexton driving to the line and putting Bundee Aki into a hole. Garry Ringrose and Jamison Gibson-Park provide support and the latter can go in untouched.

TRY! Ireland 0-5 ROMANIA (Gabriel Rupanu try, 3 minutes)

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a start for Romania!

Well isn’t that a turn up for the books? The first try of the game is Romania’s, Hinckley Vaovasa shuffling across to collect an angled grubber from Johnny Sexton and seeing only space in front of him with Keith Earls overcomitting to his pursuit.

Vaovasa races up the touchline and finds his half back partner to the inside, with Gabriel Rupanu scuttling over to put Romania in front.

Ireland 0-0 Romania, 2 minutes

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Lowe shields his eyes from the sun twice in succession as Romania punt balls his way. It is incredibly bright in the Stade de Bordeaux.

Ireland 0-0 Romania, 1 minute

14:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A solid first clearance from Hinckley Vaovasa, stepping in at ten to try and solve a problem area for Romania.

Rob Herring doesn’t quite get his first throw right, and the hooker can’t salvage the situation as he tries to corral a loose ball. Romania instigate a bit of kick tennis.

KICK OFF!

14:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland in green, Romania in white, the Stade de Bordaux bathed in sunshine. Johnny Sexton will get things underway on his return to action - he drops ball to boot, and we are up and running in Pool B.

Ireland vs Romania

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It would appear that tournament organisers are persisting with anthems sung by choirs of children, with recordings of “Ireland’s Call” and “DeÈteaptÄ-te, române!” played at the Stade de Bordeaux. Oddly haunting.

Ireland vs Romania

14:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few Irish fans in the sunshine have shed their shirts, soaking up the rays ahead of kick off. Sexton and Chirica have a quick chat and mutually agree to step into the shade before the anthems are played.

Ireland vs Romani

14:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here they come then, Johnny Sexton fiddling with his shirt and slapping the mascots on the shoulders as he heads the Irish line. Cristian Chirica, scrum cap in hand, leads his Romanian side out into the tunnel.

Ireland vs Romania

14:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A good number of travelling Ireland fans in Bordeaux, a wonderfully charming city on the Garonne. They’ve taken the tram out to the Stade de Bordeaux, which thankfully provides plenty of shade from the burning afternoon sun.

Ireland vs Romania

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That said, I’m excited to see this Romanian backline, which tends to chop and change around a fair bit with plenty of versatility across their squad. Can they cause Ireland a couple of problems?

Ireland vs Romania

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is properly hot in Bordeaux, too, which tends to favour the more established nations. Romania are on a bit of a rough run, with plenty of concerns in the country over what the future of their national side looks like after former head coach Andy Robinson’s abrupt departure last December. The Oaks’ age group sides have been struggling, too.

Ireland vs Romania

14:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Johnny Sexton doesn’t tend to struggle with ring rust, but how he goes today will be fascinating. He remains Ireland’s most important player, and in theory this side should be capable of carving Romania open, but Andy Farrell clearly wasn’t happy with his team’s warm-up work, hence his strong selection today.

Ireland’s Rob Herring ‘raring to go’ ahead of overdue World Cup debut

14:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Veteran Ireland hooker Rob Herring never doubted his ability to play at a Rugby World Cup as he prepares to make up for past disappointments with an overdue tournament debut.

South Africa-born Herring has been selected to start the Pool B opener against Romania ahead of the fit-again Ronan Kelleher and in the absence of the injured Dan Sheehan.

The 33-year-old was called up by Joe Schmidt in the build-up to the 2015 and 2019 competitions before being cut from the final squads.

He subsequently flew to Japan four years ago as an injury replacement for Sean Cronin but was not involved as Ireland crashed out in the quarter-finals to New Zealand and has since been eclipsed by the emergence of Leinster pair Sheehan and Kelleher.

“Yeah, it’s been a long run for me,” said Herring. “I was involved in the two previous World Cup pre-seasons and missed out on selection so I think all the work over the last year, it’s paid off to be here now.

“I always believed I was good enough to be here. The selection calls were tight in the last World Cup.

“I’ve been heavily involved in the squad since the last World Cup and I’m really enjoying my time under Faz (Andy Farrell) and the leadership of the coaches.”

Ireland’s Rob Herring ‘raring to go’ ahead of overdue World Cup debut

Italy get tournament up and running with win

13:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s all over in St Etienne, with Italy surviving the searing heat to put Namibia away 50-8. The African side tired late on, understandably, allowing Kieran Crowley’s men to open up their advantage, ironing out the handling errors frm the first half to take five tournament points.

Ex-England squad member Paolo Odogwu sprinted into the corner for their seventh and final score - Italy go top of Pool A with Uruguay their next fixture in a week and a half. Namibia, meanwhile, have a short turnaround before taking on the All Blacks on Friday.

(Getty Images)

Nika Amshukeli set to make history

13:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Making a first World Cup entrance a little bit later will be referee Nika Amashukeli, the first Georgian official to take charge of a fixture at the tournament. The fast rising whistler will become the youngest World Cup referee since Wayne Barnes made his debut in 2007 - and, in a nice coincidence, Amashukeli will have the Englishman as one of his assistants today.

New Zealand’s Brendon Pickerill is the TMO.

16 years ago I refereed @IrishRugby v @GEORGIARUGBY in Bordeaux.



Nika Amashukeli was 12 years old and watching the game in Tbilisi with his dad.



How good is it that I get to run touch for him today in the @rugbyworldcup? pic.twitter.com/3Oj5fftqOr — Wayne Barnes (@WayneBarnesRef) September 9, 2023

Romania ready for World Cup return

13:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Romania missed out on the 2019 tournament after falling foul of World Rugby’s player eligibility rules, losing their place at the World Cup. It was the first time the Oaks hadn’t been present at the quadrennial men’s tournament, and head coach Eugen Apjok is hopeful that his squad will take plenty out of today’s opening fixture as Romania make their return to rugby’s biggest stage.

"We chose the best players that we could for this game, and also we want to give them the opportunity to play against the number one team in the rankings,” said Apjok. “We think we are ready for this game.

"They must play at 100 per cent because their individual performances will have a great impact on the team performance.

"It is very important for them to play and enjoy this game as it can be a moment where we see our strengths and weaknesses. Also, it can be a very important start to build towards qualification for the next World Cup as 95% of the players at this World Cup will be available for the next one also.

"It will be a special moment for all the 23 players. It will be their first game in the World Cup. I hope there will be positive emotions. It depends on how they manage these emotions so they can do what we prepared for this game.

"We will have tough moments but we will see how the leaders of the team react at that point, but I am truly convinced that this experience will help us in the future."

Team News – Romania

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eugen Apjok’s Romania have endured a difficult build up to this tournament, losing their three warm-up games and a couple of key individuals to injury. Apjok shuffles his backline around for their Pool B opener, with Hinckley Vaovasa, more often a full back or centre, taking the starting ten shirt in the seventh different Romanian half back partnership of the year.

Florian Rosu comes in to the starting side at six, joining captain Critian Chirica and Vlad Neculau in the back row. Lock Adrian Motoc, who impressed with Biarritz in Pro D2 last season, was sent off in the Oaks’ final warm-up game against Italy, but a disciplinary committee dismissed his red card, leaving him free to start.

Romania XV: Iulian Hartig, Ovidiu Cojocaru, Alexandru Gordas; Adrian Motoc, Stefan Ianu; Florian Rosu, Vlad Neculau, Cristian Chirica (capt.); Gabriel Rupanu, Hinckley Vaovasa; Tevita Manumua, Fonovai Tangimana, Jason Tomane, Nicolas Onutu; Marius Simionescu.

Replacements: Florin Bardasu, Alexandru Savin, Gheorghe Gajion, Marius Iftimiciuc, Dragos Ser; Alin Conache, Tudor Boldor, Taylor Gontineac.

Team News - Ireland

13:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland welcome back captain Johnny Sexton for their World Cup opener, the fly half not having played since their grand slam securing win over England at the end of the Six Nations due to injury and then suspension. He leads a strong Irish side, with Andy Farrell opting to give many of his first choice starters an immediate chance to get into the swing of things.

Keith Earls starts on the wing, while Leinster lock Joe McCarthy gets an opportunity alongside clubmate James Ryan. The back row looks slightly different to usual – Tadhg Beirne is more than comfortable sliding across from the second row to the blindside, while Peter O’Mahony has plenty of openside experience, too.

And there’s a late change among the replacements, with Robbie Henshaw withdrawn as a precaution; Mack Hansen comes into jersey 23.

Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tahdg Beirne, Peter O’Maony, Caelan Doris; Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton; James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Keith Earls; Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier; Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Mack Hansen.

Team update: Robbie Henshaw has been withdrawn from today’s match as a precaution, with Mack Hansen coming into the Match Day Squad 🟢#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/9W5jxS5mXh — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 9, 2023

Andy Farrell expects Ireland to step up quality in World Cup opener

13:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So with Italy in command in Saint Etienne, let’s switch our focus more fully to building up to today’s second fixture. Romania might have been hoping to meet a slightly under-strength Ireland given the tough tests Andy Farrell’s side have to come, but the Six Nations winners are pretty close to fully loaded, and their head coach is hoping for a step up in quality.

Andy Farrell expects Ireland to step up quality in World Cup opener

Italy begin to pull away

13:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a stunning score from Italy, going from inside their own half and cutting Namibia apart out wide, Ange Capuozzo exchanging passes with Monty Ioane before scurrying into the corner. It all came after a vital turnover on his own line from replacement flanker Manuel Zuliani with Namibia looking for a second try, and that’s the best we’ve seen from Italy in possession.

Tommaso Allan knocks over a touchline conversion: Italy 31-8 Namibia.

Ireland arrive at the Stade de Bordeaux

13:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Little more than an hour now until Ireland get their World Cup underway against Romania. Andy Farrell’s side have safely made it out to the rather funky Matmut Atlantique, which will be known as the Stade de Bordeaux for this tournament.

Italy extend advantage

13:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More like it from Italy, getting their kicking game right early in the second half and bashing their way over the line after making initial progress with the maul to the left corner. Dino Lamb is the scorer - the Harlequins lock represented England at U20 level.

Tommaso Allan, himself a recently departed Harlequin, knocks over the extra two points to swell Italy’s lead to 24-8.

Italy 17-8 Namibia - second half under way

13:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

They are back out there in the Saint Etienne heat. Can Italy kick into gear in the second half? It’s just been a little bit too inaccurate so far from Kieran Crowley’s side.

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Rating every nation’s chances ahead of the tournament

12:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Rating every nation’s chances ahead of the tournament

HT: Italy 17-8 Namibia

12:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A captivating first 40 in Saint-Etienne, with Italy taking a lead down the tunnel but not having it all their own way at Stade Geoffroy Guichard. Tiaan Swanepoel had the chance to knock through three more Namibian points just before the interval, and had the distance from all of 60 metres on the angle, but pushed his penalty out to the right.

(Getty Images)

James Ryan urges Ireland to begin Rugby World Cup with ‘real intent’

12:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Vice-captain James Ryan insists Ireland must begin the Rugby World Cup with “real intent” if they have genuine aspirations of being crowned champions.

Andy Farrell’s side are out to substantiate their status as the top-ranked Test team and one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The Six Nations winners launch their campaign against Pool B minnows Romania at a sold-out Stade de Bordeaux expected to be packed with Irish fans.

Leinster lock Ryan, who concedes Ireland were below their best in warm-up victories over Italy, England and Samoa, says his side are striving for a complete 80-minute performance.

“It’s definitely not about easing ourselves in,” said the 27-year-old. “If we’re going to take this competition seriously I don’t think you can ease yourself into any game.

“We’ve got to go in with the right mentality.

“Tomorrow is about playing with real intent and putting in a performance that we know we’re capable of.”

James Ryan urges Ireland to begin Rugby World Cup with ‘real intent’

Ireland have greatest chance to break Rugby World Cup curse but questions remain

12:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Our primary focus this afternoon will be on Ireland’s opener, with Johnny Sexton back in harness after serving his suspension in a mightily strong side named to take on Romania. Luke Baker asks if the grand slammers are the team to finally end Ireland’s World Cup woe.

Ireland have greatest chance to break Rugby World Cup curse but questions remain

Rugby World Cup 2023

12:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a cracking contest so far between Itay and Namibia. Gerswin Mouton has gone over in the corner to narrow Italy’s lead to nine points, with Namibia throwing plenty at this impressivee young Italian side. Things didn’t work out with South Africa for Allister Coetzee, sacked in 2018 before Rassie Erasmus turned the Springboks into World Cup winners, but the veteran coach has his side well drilled.

Rugby World Cup 2023: Stuart Hogg joins The Independent as columnist for the tournament

12:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ve got a major addition to our Rugby World Cup squad: Scotland and Lions legend Stuart Hogg has joined The Independent as a premium columnist for the tournament! The former full back, who confirmed his retirement a couple of months ago, will be offering his insight exclusively to subscribers across the next couple of months - you can sign up for access here, and read his first column below:

Stuart Hogg column: Scotland can cause a stir in wide open Rugby World Cup

Rugby World Cup 2023

12:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It looks positively sweltering in Saint Etienne, with the mercury still climbing with most of France roasting this weekend. Handling the heat could be a key theme of the seven fixtures over the next two days - both the All Blacks and France struggled at times last night with their handling.

Italy have a second score - a loose lineout from Namibia with their hooker off, and Paolo Garbisi capitalised with a 25-metre canter to the line. 17-3.

Warren Gatland insists Wales are heat-proof before sweltering showdown with Fiji

Italy into the lead against Namibia

12:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Today’s opening encounter comes from Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, with two of France and New Zealand’s Pool A foes in action. Namibia took an early lead against Italy through Tiaan Swanepoel’s booming right boot, but the Azzurri have hit back and gone in front with Lorenzo Cannone wiggling his way to the line from the middle of a maul.

Namibia have also lost hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld to the sin bin after a maul offence just prior to Cannone’s score.

Rugby World Cup 2023: France lay down a marker on sultry opening night

12:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Recovered from last night? It was hot and humid inside the biggest discotheque in Paris as two contenders got the tournament underway. Luke Baker was inside the Stade de France feeling the beat and the heat as the hosts got their World Cup off to a strong start:

France lay down Rugby World Cup marker but not how they intended

Rugby World Cup 2023

12:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bonjour et bienvenue, tout le monde, to an action-packed second day of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Four fixtures today, with play already underway in Saint-Etienne between Italy and Nambia, all building up to tonight’s mega-clash in Marseille between Argentina and England.

World Cup brings timely boost to rugby – and why France is the ideal host

Johnny Sexton returns as Ireland confirm two key absentees for World Cup line-up to face Romania

Friday 8 September 2023 09:33 , Jack Rathborn

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will make his first competitive appearance in almost six months after being selected to start Saturday’s Rugby World Cup clash with Romania.

Fly-half Sexton missed his country’s three warm-up matches through suspension, having not played since injuring a groin as Ireland clinched the Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam on March 18.

The 38-year-old, who will retire after the tournament, will partner Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park on his long-awaited comeback in Bordeaux.

Johnny Sexton returns as Ireland confirm two key absentees for World Cup line-up

Rugby World Cup 2023 TV schedule: Channels, times and how to watch every fixture online

Friday 8 September 2023 09:32 , Jack Rathborn

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is underway and a lop-sided draw means pools A and B are stacked with much of the world’s heavyweight nations and sees South Africa, Ireland and Scotland all fighting to qualify from the same group.

It also opens up a path for progress on the weaker side of the draw and means two of Wales, Australia, Fiji, England, Argentina and Japan are likely to reach the semi-finals.

Chile make their tournament debut after beating Canada and the USA in Americas qualifying, while Portugal are set to return to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Rugby World Cup 2023 on TV: Channels, times and how to watch every fixture online