Australia v Fiji live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

04:56 PM BST

7 min AUS 3 FIJ 0

A steady first scrum from both sides.

Now it’s Australia’s turn to attack, and they take to the skies looking to use the height advantage of Nawaqanitawase. The ball comes forward off the winger and Fiji have a scrum.

His duel with Radradra on the wing will be a fascinating contest today.

04:54 PM BST

5 min AUS 3 FIJ 0

Fiji ship it from coast to coast as if they are playing Sevens.

There’s already been some monstrous impacts and were only a few of minutes in.

Fiji are making progress with their carrying, forcing Australia to defend out wide.

But the ball goes forwards, and Australia have a scrum just outside their 22.

04:52 PM BST

5 min AUS 3 FIJ 0

Fiji go off the top and test the Australian defence for the firs time.

The weather is perfect today, so expect plenty of running rugby from these two blockbuster sides.

04:51 PM BST

4 min AUS 3 FIJ 0

Fiji kick deep off the re-start before clearing touch touch just short of half-way through young fly-half Carter Gordon.

04:50 PM BST

3 min AUS 3 FIJ 0

It’s an easy kick for Donaldson from straight in front, and he makes no mistake.

Australia are off the mark.

04:50 PM BST

3 min AUS 0 FIJ 0

Good lineout ball from Australia.

They drive in-field and play inder penalty advantage for another high tackle.

Andrew Brace warns Nayacalevu. Fiji must be carefule here.

Australia go for the posts.

04:49 PM BST

1 min AUS 0 FIJ 0

Early penalty for Australia after a Fiji seatbelt tackle on Petaia.

Donaldson nudges downfield for a lineout just inside the Fiji 22.

04:48 PM BST

1 min AUS 0 FIJ 0

And we’re off!

Ben Donaldson gets us under way. Fiji gather and box kick to halfway.

04:45 PM BST

Kick off moments away

The challenge has been laid down by Fiji. Kick-off is imminent!

04:45 PM BST

The teams are out

The teams are out, the anthems are done, and now it’s time for the Fijian Cibi led by captain Nayacalevu.

04:44 PM BST

Australia's not-so-secret Fijian weapons

The Wallabies are well set to face Fiji, with seven Fijians if their own in Eddie Jones’s squad.

At this tournament, there is a sense that Fiji are tired of being rugby’s favourite underdog and are here to go toe-to-toe with the very best.

There is still a mountain to climb though. If Fiji win today, it will be the first time they’ve beaten the wallabies since 1954.

For their part, Australia boast seven players of Fijian heritage in their match-day squad in Koroibete, Kerevi,Vunivalu, Fines-Leleiwasa, back-row Rob Valetini and wing Nawaqanitawase. It remains to be seen which Fijians come out tops!

For more on Australia’s Fijian influx, check out Ben Coles’s piece here.

04:41 PM BST

The mood in Saint Etienne

It’s a cracking ground here in Saint Etienne and while outside it felt like every supporters was wearing a Wallabies shirt, the spread looks a bit more even inside the ground.

French fans just like last week will be firmly behind Fiji. It’s hot but not humid like Fiji’s opener last Sunday against Wales, which hopefully means fewer handling errors. This should be a ripper (have I said that right?)

04:35 PM BST

Fiji fired up

Fiji will come into this game with the bit between their teeth have come within a whisker of derailing Wales’ World Cup ambitions in their opening game last week.

If it wasn’t for some lenient refereeing of Wales’ red-zone defence and a Fiji knock-on in the dying moments as the try line beckoned, it could have been a very different story.

Indeed, centre Waisea Nayacalevu’s reaction said everything as he huffed and puffed like Mr Wolf in his post-match interview.

Fiji aren’t short of firepower today as they bring the human wrecking ball Joshua Tuisova into the midfield alongside captain Waisea Nayacalevu. Semi Radradra, a physical specimen in his own right, moves to the wing.

“We did our review and got out of it what we need to do better against the Wallabies,” Simon Raiwalui told reporters in Bordeaux after naming his team on Friday.

“I think Eddie (Jones) will have them firing for the match and we’re looking forward to a great occasion, two teams who like to play rugby, play with ball carriers and strike weapons so it should be a good match.”

Nayacalevu, who scored another of Fiji’s tries against the Welsh, added: “It’s a do-or-die game this week for us, so that’s our mentality this week.

“We take Australia seriously and we’ve prepared well this week for the game on Sunday.”

04:17 PM BST

The XVs

Australia

15-Ben Donaldson, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Nic White, 1-Angus Bell, 2-Dave Porecki, 3-James Slipper, 4-Nick Frost, 5-Richie Arnold, 6-Tom Hooper, 7-Fraser McReight, 8-Rob Valetini

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-Blake Schoupp, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Matt Philip, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22-Lalakai Foketi, 23-Suliasi Vunivalu

Fiji

15-Ilaisa Droasese, 14-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu, 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Semi Radradra, 10-Teti Tela, 9-Simione Kuruvoli, 1-Eroni Mawi, 2-Sam Matavesi, 3-Luke Tagi, 4-Isoa Nasilasila, 5-Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 6-Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7-Levani Botia, 8-Viliame Mata

Replacements: 16-Tevita Ikanivere, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Mesake Doge, 19-Temo Mayanavanua, 20-Albert Tuisue, 21-Frank Lomani, 22-Vilimoni Botitu, 23-Vinaya Habosi

04:08 PM BST

A vital Pool C clash

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of this afternoon’s Pool C clash between Australia and Fiji in Saint-Etienne.

And there is late team news to report! Will Skelton, Australia’s captain who was going to be given “until kick-off” to prove his fitness after a calf strain, is out for the Wallabies, as part of a double injury hammerblow. Taniela Tupou, Australia’s rampaging tighthead who has been scrummaging so successfully in front of Skelton, is also out, with a hamstring injury. Given how destructive that duo had been, their loss is a significant blow to the Wallabies’ chances of overcoming a Fijian side that must win this afternoon to stand a realistic chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Richie Arnold of Toulouse comes in for Skelton in the second row while James Slipper, traditionally a loosehead, fills the void left by Tupou on the tighthead. David Porecki at hooker will captain the side and Matt Philip comes onto the bench in place of Arnold.

Australia’s line-out coach Dan Palmer insisted on Friday that there were no mind games at play with the Skelton selection.

“We [gave] Will as much time as possible to get ready for the game. We [gave him] until the last minute to be ready.

“There’s no mind games, we just [gave] him as long as possible. He’s an important part of our team and we were prepared to do that.

“We are confident that MP [Matt Philip] can step up and do a job for us, he’s a world-class lock.”

Fiji, meanwhile, have been bolstered by the return of world-class duo Levani Botia and Josua Tuisova to the flank and centre respectively, after the pair came on in the second half in the loss to Wales last Sunday. Tuisova’s return pushes Semi Radradra, almost the hero in Bordeaux, out to the wing.

Of that decision, Graham Dewes, Fiji’s assistant coach, said: “We want to give Josua a go, he’s a big power-runner. We see Australia as a team that has a lot of power runners as well, so we want to bring some of our biggest power runners on right from the start this weekend.”

We’ll bring you those confirmed teams next.