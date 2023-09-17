Australia v Fiji LIVE: Score and latest updates from crunch Rugby World Cup clash

(AFP via Getty Images)

Australia take on Fiji in one of the most highly-anticipated group-stage clashes of the entire Rugby World Cup this afternoon, where the result could be decisive in deciding who emerges from Pool C.

Eddie Jones’s side ended their five-game losing streak in convincing fashion as they beat Georgia 35-15 on the opening weekend of the tournament. Jones is in his second stint managing the Wallabies and will be keen to build on that opening-weekend momentum against the Pacific Islanders, who they are unbeaten against since 1954.

Fiji, however, will provide a mighty test as they look to bounce back from their heartbreaking 32-26 defeat to Wales in Bordeaux last weekend – a game they probably should have won – with their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals resting on securing a victory.

Australia vs Fiji latest updates

Australia take on Fiji in a decisive Pool C encounter, live on ITV1

Fiji must win to keep their quarter-final hopes alive after a heartbreaking defeat to Wales last weekend

Australia 3-3 Fiji, 13 mins

17:02 , Luke Baker

BANG! Fiji prop Eroni Mawi lays a huge hit on Australia fly half Carter Gordon - no room down the blindside there, Carter...

The ball squirts free and gives Fiji a scrum on their own 22. Good defensive hit from Mawi.

PENALTY! Australia 3-3 Fiji (Simione Kuruvoli, 11 mins)

17:00 , Luke Baker

Fiji earn a penalty, fairly central, on about the ten-metre line. Without starting 10 Caleb Muntz, they have struggled from the tee but scrum half Simione Kuruvoli is the man on duty today and that’s a great start as he bangs it over.

Australia 3-0 Fiji, 10 mins

16:58 , Luke Baker

Mark Nawaqanitawase and Semi Radradra compete in the air for a high ball. Advantage Radradra as Nawaqanitawase knocks on. That’s a battle to watch.

A second scrum and Fiji solid on their own ball, although a wheel means a reset. Solid enough again and a Jiuta Wainiqolo takes them into Australian territory

Australia 3-0 Fiji, 7 mins

16:55 , Luke Baker

A patented one-handed carry from the captain Waisea Nayacalevu . The crowd stir when he gets up to speed.

Fiji attacking the wide areas and making some early ground but they’re pinged for a forward pass. on the ten-metre line. First scrum of the day upcoming.

Australia 3-0 Fiji, 5 mins

16:53 , Luke Baker

First bit of ball in hand for Fiji. They look to win collisions with their physicality and Australia are happy not to contest the rucks for the time being.

It’s a good defensive set and the ball is spilled after some overly-ambitious offloads. It squirts out for a Fiji lineout on halfway however.

PENALTY! Australia 3-0 Fiji (Ben Donaldson, 3 mins)

16:50 , Luke Baker

Good physicality in the early carries from Australia. A second high tackle from the Fijians and the Wallabies have a penalty bang in front of the posts.

Ben Donaldson takes his time lining it up but a simple kick and 3-0 to the Aussies. Perfect start from them

Australia 0-0 Fiji, 2 mins

16:49 , Luke Baker

Carter Gordon hit hard after taking a high ball - Fiji laying down a physical marker immediately. But they stray slightly high on a subsequent tackle and the Wallabies can kick into the 22 and build from the lineout

KICK-OFF! Australia 0-0 Fiji, 1 mins

16:47 , Luke Baker

I’m excited for this one - could be the game of the World Cup so far! So much on the line. Referee Andrew Brace gets us underway

Australia vs Fiji

16:44 , Luke Baker

A final bit of pre-match viewing. Australia coach Eddie Jones has been interviewed on ITV - some good stuff in there

🗣️"I just try to be myself, I don't pretend to be anyone else" @gabrielclarke05 sits down for a no holds bar interview with Eddie Jones!#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/QhQLKNZHFV — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 17, 2023

Australia vs Fiji

16:40 , Luke Baker

The teams are out on the pitch. This should be an absolute belter of a match. Can Fiji keep their quarter-final hopes alive?

Fiji team news

16:37 , Luke Baker

Simon Raiwalui makes four changes after Fiji’s narrow defeat to Wales. There are changes on both wings as Selestino Ravutaumada and Vinaya Habosi miss out, with Jiuta Wainiqolo coming in on the right wing and Semi Radradra moving out of the midfield and onto the left,with Josua Tuisova replacing him at inside centre.

Elsewhere, Simione Kuruvoli is preferred to Frank Lomani at scrum-half, while Levani Botia replaces Albert Tuisue in the back row.

Fiji XV: 15-Ilaisa Droasese, 14-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu (c), 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Semi Radradra, 10-Teti Tela, 9-Simione Kuruvoli; 1-Eroni Mawi, 2-Samuel Matavesi, 3-Luke Tagi, 4-Isoa Nasilasila, 5-Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 6-Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7-Levani Botia, 8-Viliame Mata.

Replacements: 16-Tevita Ikanivere, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Mesake Doge, 19-Temo Mayanavanua, 20-Albert Tuisue, 21-Frank Lomani, 22-Vilimoni Botitu, 23-Vinaya Habosi.

When is Australia vs Fiji and how can I watch it?

16:31 , Luke Baker

When is Australia vs Fiji?

Australia vs Fiji is due to kick off at 4:45pm BST on Sunday 17 September at the S Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4:15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

Is Australia vs Fiji on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

16:25 , Luke Baker

Australia look to cement their position at the top of Pool C but they face a tricky encounter against Fiji.

Eddie Jones’s side ended their five-game losing streak in convincing fashion as they beat Georgia 35-15 on the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup. Jones is in his second stint managing the Wallabies and will be keen to build on that opening-weekend momentum against the Pacific Islanders who they are unbeaten against since 1954.

Fiji, however, will provide a stern test as they look to bounce back from their heartbreaking 32-26 defeat to Wales in Bordeaux last weekend and keep their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Australia vs Fiji on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Australia team news - captain Will Skelton ruled out with a calf injury

16:17 , Luke Baker

Australia captain Will Skelton has been withdrawn from today’s crunch World Cup clash against Fiji with a calf strain after failing to prove his fitness.

Hooker Dave Porecki will lead the Wallabies in the Pool C match in his absence, while Richie Arnold will take his place in the second row and Matt Philip comes in as cover for the locks on the bench.

Skelton’s injury is a second blow for Australia this week as they prepare for a match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard which could all but earn them a place in the quarter-finals. Tighthead prop Taniela “Tongan Thor” Tupou will miss the match after sustaining a hamstring strain also described as minor by team officials.

Team: 15-Ben Donaldson, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Nic White, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Richie Arnold, 4-Nick Frost, 3-James Slipper, 2-David Porecki (captain), 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-Blake Schoupp, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Matt Philip, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22-Lalakai Foketi, 23-Suliasi Vunivalu

Australia vs Fiji

16:04 , Luke Baker

Ok, with that huge South Africa win in the books, we’ll be turning our attention to Australia vs Fiji very shortly. It’s arguably the biggest game of the weekend with serious implications in the race for the quarter-final places in Pool C.

(Getty Images)

South Africa 76-0 Romania

16:02 , Luke Baker

Here was one of Makazole Mapimpi’s three tries today. A superb performance from the flying winger

FULL-TIME! South Africa 76-0 Romania

15:49 , Luke Baker

And that’s it! All over in Bordeaux as South Africa do exactly what’s expected of them - they thump Romania 76-0, very impressive.

Reinach and Mapimpi with hat-tricks and they now turn attention towards Ireland. A huge game

(AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa 76-0 Romania, 80 mins

15:48 , Luke Baker

Makazole Mapimpi named player of the match. He’s scored a hat-trick, so it’s fair enough, but Kwagga Smith deserves a serious nod for his breakdown work and turnover count.

Scrum in midfield, free-kick to South Africa as the clock turns red. We’re gonna reset with a Springbok put-in this time. Final knockings.

South Africa 76-0 Romania, 78 mins

15:46 , Luke Baker

Some, frankly ineffectual, phases and the Oaks then knock on in contact. Probably a fitting summary of their day - they’ve been outclassed here, completely understandably I hasten to add.

South Africa 76-0 Romania, 77 mins

15:45 , Luke Baker

Into the final couple of minutes. Romania have a lineout on the 22. Can they get anything from their day?

TRY! South Africa 76-0 Romania (Willie le Roux, 74 mins)

15:44 , Luke Baker

And another! Willie le Roux has his first World Cup try. Remarkable really, given what a great player he’s been and that he’s at his third tournament.

The Springboks have played an expansive game in this second half, they go from left to right, Le Roux has Mapimpi outside him but slides through a gap himself and runs over the line. De Klerk’s conversion hits the post

South Africa 71-0 Romania, 72 mins

15:40 , Luke Baker

Desperate scramble defence from Romania. Steven Kitshoff lowers his shoulder and smashes defenders out of the way down the right flank, rumbling forward.

He’s eventually hauled down metres from the line, Hendrikse picks and goes for the corner but two defenders just drag him out short of the line.

South Africa 71-0 Romania, 70 mins

15:39 , Luke Baker

Another Romania attack ends with a penalty. 17 penalties conceded this match by the Oaks - there’s been no cohesion from them.

Van Staden, who hasn’t played hooker since his school days, faced with a lineout but it’s nicely executed. Won easily by the Springboks.

TRY! South Africa 71-0 Romania (Makazole Mapimpi, 67 mins)

15:37 , Luke Baker

And now a hat-trick for Makazole Mapimpi. A lineout just inside the Romania half drives forward to give front-foot ball.

It’s then spread out to the left, Le Roux perfectly times his pass to Mapimpi to stretch his legs and go over in the corner.

Nice conversion by De Klerk from out wide. 70 points up and going at more than a point per minute as we enter the final 10.

TRY! South Africa 64-0 Romania (Makazole Mapimpi, 63 mins)

15:33 , Luke Baker

Two tries in as many minutes for the Boks. They go from their own 22 to a try in a matter of seconds.

Good awareness by De Klerk on a turnover, the ball is spread along the line out to Makazole Mapimpi on the left wing, he bursts into space, steps the defender and then races away for the try.

Too easy really but pure gas from Mapimpi - a winger in full flight is a great sight. His eighth World Cup try in seven matches.

TRY! South Africa 59-0 Romania (Grant Williams, 62 mins)

15:31 , Luke Baker

Another attacking scrum and another try for South Africa.

The scrum steadily marches forward, the ball is flipped to Faf de Klerk in the 10 channel by Hendrikse, he pops it back inside to an onrushing Grant Williams who has run a great line and bursts across the whitewash. Lovely first-phase move.

De Klerk now on kicking duty and he adds the extras

South Africa 52-0 Romania, 60 mins

15:27 , Luke Baker

South Africa showing more innovation as Marco van Staden, wearing No 6 on his back and having played the first hour in the back row, steps up to hooker at this scrum.

Thinking outside the box to solve their hooker woes. The first scrum is solid and the Boks are well into the 22.

South Africa 52-0 Romania, 59 mins

15:24 , Luke Baker

Romania captain Cristi Chirica makes a few metres on an overlap down the left flank to take the Oaks into opposition territory.

For the first time, they’re making inroads as Damian Stratila keeps his legs turning to reach the 22 but again, the green wall steps up. Kwagga Smith over the top and steals the ball at the breakdown for maybe the third or fourth time this match - he’s been brilliant today.

The Springboks probably should score on the counter as they stream forward but Moodie goes outside rather than in towards his support and Le Roux then forward passes.

TRY! South Africa 52-0 Romania (Grant Williams, 55 mins)

15:20 , Luke Baker

Wow! The pace and class of Grant Williams on full display for try number eight!

A lovely scissors move as Williams runs a hard line to the outside, he skips past Nicolas Onutu and accelerates away from everyone else for the try. Conversion added and the Boks are past 50 points.

PENALTY TRY! South Africa 45-0 Romania, 53 mins

15:18 , Luke Baker

Still a scrum to South Africa though as they had advantage coming and it leads to a penalty try!

The Springboks pack march the scrum towards the line, the Oaks are pinged as it collapses and it would’ve have been a try so Matthieu Raynal raises his arm and runs under the posts. Try number seven in the books

NO TRY! South Africa 38-0 Romania, 52 mins

15:16 , Luke Baker

South Africa on the attack once more. Calmly going through the phases and eating up ground in the 22.

And then Damian Willemse goes over! Gorgeous step off his left foot to slide between defenders and touch down!

TMO check though. Did Canan Moodie block off defenders? Yes he did, show the replays so it’s chalked off. Willemse denied his second try of the game

South Africa 38-0 Romania, 49 mins

15:11 , Luke Baker

Adrian Motoc cleanly takes the lineout and they maul for a couple of metres before being stopped. Now time to go through the phases.

They keep it tight with the forwards but Andre Gorin penalised for sealing off the ball by going off his feet and South Africa win the penalty. Boos from the crowd.

South Africa 38-0 Romania, 48 mins

15:10 , Luke Baker

Romania’s lineout have been devastatingly poor this afternoon. This one isn’t straight and turns the ball over in a good position.

The scrum does better though! They win the scrum penalty and then kick to the corner. A five-metre lineout, can they get this one right and score their first points? The crowd roar them on.

South Africa 38-0 Romania, 46 mins

15:09 , Luke Baker

Romania get a bit of ball in Boks territory and Iulian Hartig powers into contact. But a couple of phases later, they turn the ball over trying to offload.

Willemse’s attempted flick then doesn’t find Williams and bounces into touch.

Hat-trick hero Cobus Reinach comes off, with Jaden Hendrikse on at scrum half.

TRY! South Africa 38-0 Romania (Deon Fourie, 43 mins)

15:07 , Luke Baker

The Boks immediately down into Romania territory and it’s a five-metre lineout. Same result as the first half, the inexorable driving maul rumbles towards the line and this time it’s Deon Fourie to touch down.

Fourie immediately picking up this hooker lark! The 37-year-old, who was 35 when he made his international debut, finds Snyman at the lineout and then directs the maul over the line where he can flop down on the ball.

Willemse misses his first conversion since the opening try as he pushes it wide of the right upright.

South Africa 33-0 Romania, 42 mins

15:05 , Luke Baker

A couple of half-time changes for the Springboks as Deon Fourie and RG Snyman come on. Fourie playing hooker for the first time in years as South Africa protect Bongi Mbonambi - their only specialist hooker left after the injury to Malcolm Marx. Snyman playing his normal position of lock

KICK-OFF! South Africa 33-0 Romania

15:03 , Luke Baker

Second half underway in Bordeaux and I’m pleased to say the rain has stopped

HALF-TIME! South Africa 33-0 Romania

14:56 , Luke Baker

So far, so straightforward for South Africa.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(EPA)

(AFP via Getty Images)

HALF-TIME! South Africa 33-0 Romania

14:49 , Luke Baker

And that’s half-time. Pretty much a perfect half for the Springboks who have dominated and blown Romania away with five tries.

The game is over as a contest - what positional experiments will Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus try in the second half?

(PA)

South Africa 33-0 Romania, 39 mins

14:48 , Luke Baker

I don’t have any real desire to sit here and talk about refereeing decisions but Jean Kleyn can consider himself very lucky the TMO didn’t take another look at that tackle. It looks high, shoulder makes contact with the head and the ball carrier didn’t appear to be falling... He could’ve been in real trouble.

Anyway, it’s just started to absolutely pelt it down. Biblical levels of rain which will make handling interesting...

South Africa 33-0 Romania, 37 mins

14:46 , Luke Baker

Things getting a shade untidy from the Springboks, becoming a bit loose in possession.

A high tackle from Jean Kleyn then penalised (although the TMO doesn’t take a look despite it being a shoulder to the head...) and the Oaks kick to the corner.

This is their best chance to score and they secure the lineout but the Springboks win the penalty as Kwagga Smith gets over the ball and Adrian Motoc is turned over.

South Africa 33-0 Romania, 35 mins

14:42 , Luke Baker

It’s not often that Grant Williams loses a foot-race but on this occasion, the ball just wins as Willemse’s grubber through that the winger/scrum half chases, just bounces dead.

Cursing the small in-goal areas here in Bordeaux, I’m sure.

South Africa 33-0 Romania, 34 mins

14:41 , Luke Baker

Another Romania lineout stolen - it’s fallen to pieces here. But when they get the ball back on their own 22, centre Taylor Gontineac makes a break from the base of a ruck and makes 25 metres.

The Springboks scramble back to cover though.

South Africa 33-0 Romania, 32 mins

14:39 , Luke Baker

Good defence by the Springboks, driving ball-carriers backwards at the collision. Eventually, the ball is knocked loose, the Oaks are pinged at the breakdown and Willemse boots miles clear.

Solid defensive set, that

South Africa 33-0 Romania, 29 mins

14:37 , Luke Baker

Oooh, a rare Le Roux error as he fumbles a fairly aimless Simionescu kick. It has started to rain in Bordeaux, so the ball may be getting slippy.

The Oaks have a scrum on the Boks 22. Can they get on the scoreboard here?

South Africa 33-0 Romania, 28 mins

14:35 , Luke Baker

A couple of scrum resets but it ends with the Springboks having controlled the set-piece and having an attacking base to build from.

Great clearance kick by Marius Simionescu though, when Willemse probes with a grubber through.

TRY! South Africa 33-0 Romania (Cobus Reinach, 24 mins)

14:31 , Luke Baker

And Cobus Reinach does complete his hat-trick. The scrum absolutely pulverises the Romanian pack and the scrum half picks up at the back and dives over the line.

Easy peasy. Reinach does what he did against Canada in Kobe four years ago, albeit a few minutes slower this time.

South Africa 26-0 Romania, 23 mins

14:30 , Luke Baker

The maul gets South Africa with a metre or so but they knock on while diving for the line. Back for a penalty and the pack will get a chance to cause more havoc with a scrum

South Africa 26-0 Romania, 22 mins

14:29 , Luke Baker

Romania can’t afford basic errors like that. A lineout on halfway overthrown and the Boks attack once more.

Mapimpi’s clever kick over the top initially dealt with but a great counter-ruck by South Africa and they win a penalty. A kick to the corner, lineout incoming...

South Africa 26-0 Romania, 20 mins

14:26 , Luke Baker

Here was Makazole Mapimpi’s try, a lovely piece of play by Willie Le Roux to set it up. One of four Springboks tries int he first 12 minutes...

🇿🇦 The floodgates are opening...



South Africa 26-0 Romania, 20 mins

14:25 , Luke Baker

We’ve reached the first water break. Romania have managed to stop the bleeding in the last five minutes or so.

Marius Simionescu was challenged unfairly in the air to win a penalty and the Oaks pack kept things tight with a couple of big carries in midfield.

The Springboks will be delighted with this opening quarter though

NO TRY! South Africa 26-0 Romania, 16 mins

14:21 , Luke Baker

Try number five for South Africa? A five-metre lineout, the driving maul gets rolling, Marco van Staden comes through the middle with the ball and rumbles over in the corner.

But it’s checked by the TMO and the two Springboks locks detach from each other and end up blocking the Romania defenders. So the score is chalked off and the Oaks can clear from the penalty

MISSED PENALTY! South Africa 26-0 Romania (Hinckley Vaovasa, 14 mins)

14:18 , Luke Baker

Oh no! Romania get a chance for some points on the board as the Boks are off their feet at a ruck on the 22 but Hinckley Vaovasa slides his penalty wide right.

That’s a shame for the Oaks

TRY! South Africa 26-0 Romania (Damian Willemse, 12 mins)

14:15 , Luke Baker

A bonus point sealed in just 11 mins and 15 seconds...

Kwagga Smith with a punishing carry, barrelling through defenders. Then a lovely bit of individualism from Damian Willemse and he shows and goes, scythes through the defensive line and glides in for the try.

Irrepressible from the Springboks so far.

TRY! South Africa 19-0 Romania (Cobus Reinach, 9 mins)

14:13 , Luke Baker

Oh dear. This is too easy for the Boks. Romania have absolute no defence around the base of a ruck, Cobus Reinach picks and goes, charges through a gaping hole in the middle of the defence with the slightest of dummies and races over the line.

Simply conversion for Willemse and it’s 19-0 inside 10 minutes. Reinach only needs one more try for that hat-trick we mentioned.

TRY! South Africa 12-0 Romania (Makazole Mapimpi, 7 mins)

14:09 , Luke Baker

The maul is actually well defended by Romania but South Africa go wide and Makazole Mapimpi scores.

Willemse fires a long pass out to Willie le Roux who draws two defenders and flicks out the back of his hand to Mapimpi to run inside and touch down. Lovely touch by Le Roux.

A seventh try in his seventh RWC appearance for the winger. This time Willemse nails the extras

🇿🇦 The floodgates are opening...



South Africa 5-0 Romania, 5 mins

14:08 , Luke Baker

Romania off their feet at the breakdown and it’s another attacking opportunity for the Springboks as they boot to the corner.

Lineout secured and the maul sets up...

TRY! South Africa 5-0 Romania (Cobus Reinach, 3 mins)

14:06 , Luke Baker

That didn’t take long. The South Africa front row splinter their Romania opponents, Cobus Reinach picks up from the base, throws a dummy and darts over the line.

He scored a hat-trick in his last World Cup start, another today? Willemse misses the conversion wide to the left - that is a slight Achilles heel for the Boks.

South Africa 0-0 Romania, 2 mins

14:05 , Luke Baker

Some battering carries from the Boks, as you would expect - with Ox Nche driving defenders backwards.

Damian Willemse knocks on in contact but penalty coming and it’s a first scrum of the afternoon

South Africa 0-0 Romania, 2 mins

14:04 , Luke Baker

Not an ideal start from Romania as Marius Simionescu kicks out on the full from outside his own 22 and it’s an attacking lineout for South Africa. Nicely claimed and they’re into the 22 already

KICK-OFF! South Africa 0-0 Romania, 1 mins

14:02 , Luke Baker

And we’re off as Matthieu Raynal blows his whistle! Ireland beat Romania 82-8 a week ago, will South Africa match that today?