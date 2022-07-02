England suffer chastening defeat to 14-man Australia - latest reaction

Battered and bloodied - England reflect on a first defeat to Australia since 2015 - SHUTTERSTOCK

This was as chastening a defeat as England have suffered under Eddie Jones against a 14-man Australia team that he used to be guaranteed victory against.

There have been heavier losses under Jones but this was a microcosm of all that was wrong with England since the 2019 World Cup. Shapeless in attack, porous defence and comprehensively beaten up at the breakdown and scrum by an Australian team that played more than half the game with a man short after Darcy Swain’s red card.

England got all the breaks, but they could not take advantage as Australia snapped their 8-0 losing record facing Jones. It was only once England had found themselves on the end of a comprehensive beating that they summoned a response from replacements Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet.

Leading 14-9 thanks to Ellis Genge's try from a maul, England seemed to be in total control. But once they lost momentum they had no means of hauling it back as tries from replacements Jordan Petaia, Folau Fainga’a and Pete Samu gave Australia a comprehensive victory. Jones only emptied his bench once the game was out of sight, but lo and behold wonderkid Arundell scored a try with his first touch in international rugby. Expect a few more of those down the line.

𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐑𝐘! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | "What a start to your international career!" 🤩



With his first touch Henry Arundell proves too powerful in contact to power down the wing and go over! 💪 #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/CqjiCHgrfg — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 2, 2022

That, however, is a silver lining in an otherwise bleak day for English rugby. Jones simply must summon a response for the second Test in Brisbane from a team that seems to be unsure of themselves and potentially him.

Story continues

This was an evening where everything that could go wrong for Australia, did go wrong. They lost fly half Quade Cooper to a calf strain with just minutes remaining of the warm-up, forcing Noah Lolesio into the starting XV and James O’Connor to rapidly change from his corporate civvies. The Wallabies kept falling as full back Tom Banks suffered a gruesome arm break after an awkward fall and starting tighthead Allan Alaalatoa suffered an apparent concussion.

Then came the crucial moment with just five minutes before halftime. Locks Jonny Hill and Swain had been engaged in a running battle from the very start, but tempers boiled over at a maul. Hill yanked Swain’s hair and just as they were parting ways, the Australian lock responded with a headbutt.

It was hardly GBH and many will feel it was justice for Hill’s petulant tug, but the law is the law and referee James Doleman showed a red card to Swain and a yellow to the Exeter lock.

𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃! 🟥 Australia's Darcy Swain! ❌



There is some mutual hair pulling between Jonny Hill and Darcy Swain! England's Hill is sent to the sin bin and Australia's Swain is sent off for a 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐁𝐔𝐓𝐓! ⤵️ #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/MBpkwdlB6l — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 2, 2022

So what could England do with all this good fortune? In the first half a not a great deal. Farrell kicked them into a lead thanks to some strong jackalling work by Tom Curry, who was also involved in England’s best moment of the half. Running a hard line onto Farrell’s pass, Curry sliced through the Australian defence and released Marchant with a terrific left-hand pass. Only a brilliant cover tackle from Marika Koroibete prevented the try, but the wing was caught off his feet at a subsequent ruck allowing Farrell to make it 6-0.

England were shading the kicking battle, but Australia were disrupting their momentum by flooding rucks. A scrum penalty allowed the Wallabies to get on the board through Lolesio and only something terrific scrambling defence from Freddie Steward and Courtney Lawes prevented Australia from capitalising upon Angus Bell’s linebreak.

A pair of English ruck offences either side of halftime allowed Lolesio to nudge Australia in front with Tom Curry also not emerging from the changing room. Farrell had the opportunity to draw England level but chose to kick to the corner. Australia were pinged from coming in a the side of the maul first time around, but second time Itoje claimed and Genge was driven over with an assist latch from Lewis Ludlam.

Ellis Genge of England powers his way to the line - GETTY IMAGES

England were in total ascendancy at this point, but chances were passing them by. Another close-range lineout resulted in Michael Hooper winning a turnover on his own tryline while Itoje spilt a tough pass from Smith on the touchline. In the end they had to settle for a Farrell penalty to extend their lead to 14-9.

The white wave of momentum did not last. From the restart, Koroibete superbly claimed the ball and earned a scrum. Big carries from Rob Valetini and Michael Hooper laid the platform before the call came to pull play back with Kerevi, Len Ikitau and Andrew Kellaway combining to put Petaia over in the corner despite Danny Care’s attempted tackle. Lolesio converted to give Australia the lead.

Things were going from bad to worse as Billy Vunipola was sin-binned for a high tackle on Hooper before Freddie Steward was forced to concede a close-range lineout. The Australian maul looked to have lost momentum only for Fainga’a to break off the back and bust past Care. Lolesio’s conversion gave England a nine-point deficit.

England had to respond quickly but despite getting to within five metres of the tryline, Ollie Chessum was pounced on by a combination of Hooper and Pete Samu. Then Samu got in on the act at the other end with England now falling off tackles.

The finish will at least give England supporters a modicum of hope for next week. Arundell, the 19-year-old wing, scored the type of sensational try he is quickly making his trademark, swerving around Wallabies like they were toddlers. He then nearly did again with the clock gone red and a few phases later Van Poortvliet sniped from close range.

01:48 PM

That's a wrap

Until next week. Don't let those late tries fool you - England have a lot of work to do.

01:42 PM

Jack van Poortvliet's late debut try

He only came on in the 79th minute. Nice moment for him.

𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐑𝐘! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Jack van Poortlviet gets in on the act and gets his first try on his debut! 💪



FT - Australia 30 - 28 England #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/mCRvCoQPeC — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 2, 2022

01:40 PM

Eddie Jones speaks

Well we had enough moments in the game to win it, and we should have put that game away and we're disappointed in that. The commitment from the players is we have to win 2-1 and now let them off the hook next time. The message at half-time was more pressure and we did that in spurts, but we let them off when we were on their line. Whenever they got in our 22 they finished their movement off. Look we just have tidy up our ability to finish in attack, and in defence we feel we could have got after them a bit more. [Arundell] he's going to be a good player, and if can keep learning and working he's going to be a special talent. JVP came on at half-back and acquitted himself really well.

01:38 PM

A word on the Wallabies

That's their first win over England since the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool stage match at Twickenham. And it's not that long since England wiped the floor with them in the 2019 quarter-final winning 40-16.

Dave Rennie most of all you imagine will be thrilled with how his pack responded to being a player down and the impact off the bench too from Fainga'a and Samu. There's depth there now. Lolesio also performed pretty well considering the late disruption.

01:32 PM

Jack van Poortvliet speaks

Obviously a bit of weird one coming on, knowing the game was gone. Very grateful for the opportunity, but it's bittersweet. It's been a hectic couple of weeks, I wasn't really expecting it. It's a nice moment but now we focus on getting 2-1.

01:24 PM

Ellis Genge speaks

[Arundell and Van Poortvliet] showed why they're in the squad. First touch of the ball, [Tom] Curry said 'he's gonna score that', and he actually did. It shows the calibre of player we have in the squad. [On the Swain red card] -We had a yellow card, played the game a man down for 20 minutes, so it's not an excuse. When you lose a leg, sometimes you grow a little bit.

01:18 PM

Catch him if you can

England's Henry Arundell breaks clear ahead of a special debut try - AP

01:16 PM

Michael Hooper speaks

We couldn't spend much time on [Quade's injury]. Easier happening there than a few minutes into the game. Noah's been training so well it was going to be a tough selection who started at 10 for this series. Proud of our coaching staff coming up with a plan. [The red card] is part of the game now and teams have to deal with that. We'll break down what worked, what didn't, and we're expecting to improve ourselves for sure.

01:11 PM

Courtney Lawes speaks

Very disappointed. We came with a strategy we didn't execute. If you do that kind of stuff nowadays you're going to get a red. We had a pretty solid strategy coming out, spoke about discipline, and we didn't execute on that front. Our defence wasn't good enough today but we played some good rugby. Next week is a chance to right our wrongs and the main things is discipline.

01:05 PM

That magic Arundell try (another one)

𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐑𝐘! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | "What a start to your international career!" 🤩



With his first touch Henry Arundell proves too powerful in contact to power down the wing and go over! 💪 #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/CqjiCHgrfg — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 2, 2022

01:05 PM

FULL-TIME: Australia 30-28 England

Has more late gloss ever been applied to a loss? Two late tries might give England a lift going into next week but really this is about Australia, who were 9-14 down after 61 minutes and came back brilliantly well.

They deservedly lead the series 1-0. After a grim first half, the second one wasn't that bad.

01:03 PM

TRY VAN POORTVLIET! Australia 30-28 England

England still have the advantage as Van Poortvliet snipes through to score on debut as well! The result's gone, but that's a cool moment for the Leicester scrum-half and might get Eddie Jones thinking.

01:02 PM

80+2 mins - Australia 30-21 England

Somehow this game is still going, after a deliberate knock-on from Lolesio as Steward was trying to feed Arundell.

Now Arundell's through again! Stunning break as he's just stopped short of the line. Another England penalty, trying to drive over for another try for some pride.

01:00 PM

TRY ARUNDELL! Australia 30-21 England

Well, how about that. A bleak night for England but that's an amazing finish from the teenager, powering through two tackles with his first touch and then having the pace to burn off O'Connor and score in the corner. That was nice, and Farrell converts.

12:58 PM

TRY SAMU! Australia 30-14 England

Australia going for the kill, attacking in England's 22 and they can taste blood.

Huge Kerevi carry, he's immense at that, Australia now five metres out, really taking the ball up to the line and Samu thunders over! It's now a thrashing. From 9-14 to 30-14 in 20 minutes with Lolesio's conversion.

Kerevi's been named player of the match.

12:55 PM

That's one way of putting it

F*ck me dead — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) July 2, 2022

12:55 PM

75 mins - Australia 23-14 England

Long stoppage as Cowan-Dickie had treatment.

Monster scrum from the Wallabies! Winning a penalty - England had no flanker there and it cost them - and now Australia clear upfield, lineout on halfway.

12:51 PM

74 mins - Australia 23-14 England

Australia's maul collapses and that's a turnover, England getting a scrum. Nice work by Chessum.

Arundell is on for his debut.

12:50 PM

72 mins - Australia 23-14 England

Nowell with a take at the restart! Smith and Nowell then combine, England two metres short and it's a turnover penalty from Hooper and Samu! England's attack snuffed out. Chessum on for Hill was the player who had the ball poached and the Wallabies clear.

12:47 PM

TRY FAINGA'A! Australia 23-14 England

The maul rumbles, penalty collapsing but the Wallabies have more than that - they've scored! Folau Fainga'a scores after coming on for Porecki and Australia are right in charge now.

Lolesio's conversion is... good! Close to chargedown but it's over inside the right post, and the Wallabies are more than a score ahead.

England, what have you got?

12:46 PM

69 mins - Australia 16-14 England

Wallabies have their tails up as a kick through is fielded by Steward and gets thumped into attack by Petaia (who's having a stormer).

Australia lineout five metres out...

12:44 PM

Yellow card for Billy Vunipola!

TMO check for a potential high tackle from Billy Vunipola on Hooper. He was passive, Hooper was low, but it's contact to the head... yellow card! England back down to 14!

12:42 PM

67 mins - Australia 16-14 England

Kellaway with a good take under the high ball, but Hooper then knocks on in the tackle. England with a scrum just inside Australia's half.

12:41 PM

What nags about that try is...

The depth, the running lines, the slick passing - England have shown none of that in this Test whereas Australia executed despite being a man down.

12:40 PM

TRY PETAIA! Australia 16-14 England

Australia steadily building up steam, Kerevi with a nice run, and now they have an advantage. Worked wide, Petaia steps in, try! Quality finish and the Wallabies can take the lead with a conversion!

Great depth from Australia's backs, Kerevi and Ikitau with good hands and straight lines before Kellaway supplies the final pass and Petaia powers through Care to score.

Lolesio's conversion is... good! The Wallabies are ahead!

12:37 PM

62 mins - Australia 9-14 England

Australia this time kick towards Nowell, with Koroibete piling on pressure, and the Wallabies force a knock-on to get a scrum in England's 22.

Michael Lynagh's just described Steward as "the best catcher in world rugby".

12:36 PM

PENALTY FARRELL! Australia 9-14 England

After a couple of pulls to the left, Farrell recovers and lands his third penalty. Bit of breathing room for England but they still need to land a knockout punch.

12:34 PM

60 mins - Australia 9-11 England

Genge off, Mako on, as England and Itoje spill a pass out wide. Still messy. But, England get a breakdown penalty through George for holding on after a Lolesio spill under a high ball.

12:32 PM

58 mins - Australia 9-11 England

Hill with the lineout steal, making amends, kicked deep and Australia reply into touch through White. Again, England bossing the territory.

Jonny Hill of England takes a lineout - GETTY IMAGes

12:31 PM

57 mins - Australia 9-11 England

Unreal turnover from Hooper with Australia on the ropes, quality work from the Wallabies skipper. England were poised to strike. Lolesio clears to touch outside the 22.

12:30 PM

Genge's opening try

𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐑𝐘! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Genge drives it in hard off the back of another maul down the short side and he is over! 💪



Farrell can't add the extras but England are back in front! #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/3pybb8RHBO — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 2, 2022

12:30 PM

55 mins - Australia 9-11 England

Bit of deception at the lineout as Nowell cuts back on the angle and makes good ground. Promising for England but Vunipola is bundled into touch five metres out, but it's an England lineout.

12:29 PM

55 mins - Australia 9-11 England

Sio and Philip on for Australia, replacing Bell and Leota.

Kerevi bumps through Smith, Koroibete then driven back brilliantly by Ludlam and George and England get the penalty! Ludlam's made a great impact, Koroibete doesn't get shunted back like that. England kick to touch.

12:26 PM

53 mins - Australia 9-11 England

High kick taken by Kellaway but he gets hammered by Cokanasiga, and then Ludlam turns the ball over... but illegally with hands in the ruck. Think it was Genge at fault. Australia can clear.

12:25 PM

51 mins - Australia 9-11 England

Quality take in the air from Steward off the restart - how often do we say that - and England clear.

12:23 PM

TRY GENGE! Australia 9-11 England

And the maul delivers. Genge, with Ludlam supporting, bursts to the right and England's pack produces the first try.

Farrell can't convert, another effort fading to the left.

12:22 PM

48 mins - Australia 9-6 England

England's maul doesn't click, fumble in the transfer at the back, but Australia come in at the side so another England penalty and they go back to the corner.

12:20 PM

47 mins - Australia 9-6 England

Mis-field from the Wallabies and Nowell makes a break! Outside the Wallabies' 22 and now England have an advantage for not releasing. Farrell wide to Ludlam who then gets put in touch too easily - there was very little imagination there from England, no runners from deep, no deception.

Back we come for the penalty. Farrell will go... to the corner! Big call, but Hill is back and they have the advantage in the pack.

12:19 PM

45 mins - Australia 9-6 England

Good turnover by the Wallabies on Smith who was a bit isolated, and now Australia clear. Momentum's definitely shifted now Australia's way. Alaalatoa failed his HIA so Slipper stays on.

Dave Porecki having a very good game on debut. #AUSvENG — Sam Bruce (@Sambruce86) July 2, 2022

12:18 PM

PENALTY LOLESIO! Australia 9-6 England

Another good strike from the young No 10 and the Wallabies edge ahead, I'd say deservedly so as well.

12:15 PM

Second half underway

Taken deep by England, Care feeds Genge for a burst and then Care clears with a low box kick to Koroibete.

Ludlam's on for England, think maybe for Curry. Confirmed: Curry replaced.

Australia win a penalty for offside and can take the lead for the first time.

12:13 PM

The Swain red aside, that's been quite dull

Waiting for England to show a bit more with ball in hand, even with Care lifting the tempo. That felt rusty (if we're being kind) and it's not been a great game at all, really.

12:05 PM

One that was missed?

Hill might have an appointment with the citing officer in the week...

So is contact the the head now allowed? No mitigation, and 2 feet from the referee@Pick_DriveRugby#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/iysJhfjXZv — Saint Drogo (@liquorbox_) July 2, 2022

11:59 AM

HALF-TIME: Australia 6-6 England

Right down Broadway from Lolesio to level the scores and that's half-time! The Wallabies showing plenty of grit despite those injuries and Swain's mad red card. England will feel they haven't capitalised at all despite having plenty of ball and the attack is yet to fire. Can they make the numerical advantage count when Hill returns?

Marcus Smith of England passes the ball away - getty images

11:57 AM

40 mins - Australia 3-6 England

Good rumble from Valetini and then Genge infringes, blocking White's pass, so Austraila will kick to touch, about 35 metres out.

Into overtime as Australia try to build the phases... and get another penalty, against Curry for playing the ball on the ground. Going in level would be huge for the Wallabies given how little territory they've had.

11:54 AM

The Swain red card, madness

𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃! 🟥 Australia's Darcy Swain! ❌



There is some mutual hair pulling between Jonny Hill and Darcy Swain! England's Hill is sent to the sin bin and Australia's Swain is sent off for a 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐁𝐔𝐓𝐓! ⤵️ #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/MBpkwdlB6l — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 2, 2022

11:54 AM

39 mins - Australia 3-6 England

...which they don't make the most of. Farrell trying a loop with Care which doesn't come off with Kerevi breathing down on him.

To be honest, it's been a bit scrappy.

11:51 AM

36 mins - Australia 3-6 England

So it's 14 v 14 for now, but England will get Hill back. Australia have lost Cooper, Banks, Alaalatoa to injury and now Swain to a red card, which is heavy damage.

After all that we have a scrum for the Wallabies just outside their own 22, followed by another Kerevi kick. Maybe that's what he's been working on with Eddie at Suntory...

Knock on by Kerevi, forced by Itoje, gives England an attacking scrum.

11:49 AM

Red card for the Wallabies!

Right - Swain and Hill were getting into it, had a scrap pulling each other's hair, and as it was over Swain went in with a headbutt on Hill!

Hill sees yellow, Swain sees red! Blimey. Appreciate Swain's blood was running hot but that's utter madness.

Swain headbutt

Wow. Shades of 2016 with England looking gassed on the half-hour and then that happens... eeesh. — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) July 2, 2022

11:46 AM

34 mins - Australia 3-6 England

Decent nudge from Kerevi, who's clearly been working on that. Australia trying to get some rare territory.

Now a great rumble by Bell through the middle after a nice offload off the deck! Australia five metres out, with an advantage, going wide but now backwards after a pass goes to ground. They'll take the penalty, think Lawes was offside, and Lolesio will have a shot.

11:41 AM

29 mins - Australia 3-6 England

England's kick chase, from Nowell, has been very good. So has Care's kicking to be fair.

Good turnover by the Wallabies but they waste that really, kicked to Farrell who takes that easily. Bit of kick tennis before Australia try to launch something within their half... only to kick again.

After about 10 kicks Genge rumbles over halfway. Marchant seems to be being used exclusively as a winger despite 13 being on his back.

Bad pass from Smith is too far behind Farrell and England knock on, scrum for Australia in their half.

11:38 AM

27 mins - Australia 3-6 England

Farrell... misses to the left. That doesn't happen often. Not by much but slithers past the left post.

11:38 AM

Curry's break and that excellent Koroibete tackle

11:37 AM

25 mins - Australia 3-6 England

Australia, again, a bit sloppy at the breakdown defending England and that's another penalty. Actually looks as though Alaalatoa was knocked out, so of course he couldn't roll away...

Slipper on to replace him and Farrell's lining up another shot.

11:36 AM

PENALTY LOLESIO! Australia 3-6 England

Good strike for the young No 10 and the Wallabies cut the deficit.

Nic White of the Wallabies chased down by Maro Itoje - GETTY IMAGES

11:34 AM

23 mins - Australia 0-6 England

Scrum penalty Australia! Looked to be on Genge for hinging - England just need to manage that power advantage - and Lolesio will have a shot.

11:31 AM

21 mins - Australia 0-6 England

Oh no, that's a horror moment. Banks coming down after going for a high ball looks to have fractured his arm - Australian TV showing it twice which was not needed! - and he'll be replaced by Petaia. A lot of disruption for the Wallabies.

Seems as though Petaia's on the wing and Kellaway, the former Northampton Saint, is now at full-back.

Australia's Tom Banks leaves the field - AP

11:29 AM

PENALTY FARRELL! Australia 0-6 England

Easy shot that for Farrell and England double their tally. Tries are coming, you sense.

11:28 AM

19 mins - Australia 0-3 England

Care has a snipe and does well, before Smith's low kick finds touch in Australia's 22. Another nice carry then from Vunipola, who's started well.

Australia just about get the lineout back, under pressure five metres from their line.

Now they clear but super footwork from Nowell beats a few defenders as England counter. Stuart with a nice rumble through Lolesio.

Curry slashes through, good pass wide to Marchant and that's a super tackle from Koroibete to keep him out. Penalty coming for England, five metres out in the middle of the field. Farrell will take a shot.

Noah Lolesio (C) of the Wallabies, a late replacement for Quade Cooper - SHUTTERSTOCK

11:24 AM

16 mins - Australia 0-3 England

Spilled in contact by Valetini, think it was a Farrell rip, and England get a breakdown penalty. Farrell has popped up a lot at first receiver so far, which is giving Smith width.

11:23 AM

14 mins - Australia 0-3 England

Australia go long at the lineout with Kerevi crushing up, huge collision with Curry. England actually steal it back but then Nic White snaffles a turnover penalty and Australia kick to touch. Just edging back into this.

11:21 AM

12 mins - Australia 0-3 England

Big rumble from Vunipola, nice ruck speed from England, they're over 10 phases after George does well to tap back a chip kick from Farrell to Steward, but then Bell pounces for a turnover and Australia win a penalty. That was timely, England were building well.

11:19 AM

10 mins - Australia 0-3 England

Itoje getting told off for screaming ahead of the Australia lineout (!) and then England win it back anyway when the ball comes in with an drop at the lineout. That was funny. Itoje's been doing that for years. England scrum and... they get the penalty! Stuart giving Alaalatoa a rough time.

11:17 AM

9 mins - Australia 0-3 England

Ball won back by the Wallabies who try to counter, Kerevi rumbling well down the short side. Now an advantage for hands in the ruck and after a drop, Australia stick that into touch on England's 22.

11:15 AM

7 mins - Australia 0-3 England

Another breakdown penalty for England as Swain fails to roll away. Touch found by Farrell right on halfway.

11:14 AM

PENALTY FARRELL! Australia 0-3 England

Bends that in inside the left post and England take the early lead. Lengthy chat before that between Genge and the referee clarifying what the referee wants from Genge's scrum bind.

11:13 AM

4 mins - Australia 0-0 England

Couple of resets, your referee tonight is James Doleman (NZR), who then gives a free-kick. A few kicking exchanges before Curry leaps in to win a breakdown turnover, excellent work after Care's box kick. Chance now for Farrell to open the scoring.

This highlights the disruption for the Wallabies, O'Connor was in civvies at a pre-match function!

Just interviewed James O’Connor at pre match function. 5 mins later he’s called onto @wallabies bench. Man for all jobs! — Greg Clark (@greg_clarkie) July 2, 2022

11:10 AM

2 mins - Australia 0-0 England

England win that lineout, shift it wide before Genge gets held up and Australia win a scrum. Neville on debut played a big role in that.

Footage of Quade and Sonny Bill Williams, who are cousins, catching up in the changing room.

Cooper and Sonny Bill Williams in the changing room

11:08 AM

Kick-off!

Hit deep by England, taken by Australia in their own 22. One phase to the right and then White box kicks into touch to Australia's 10-metre line.

11:07 AM

It's time

After the Welcome to Country and the anthems, we're ready. I'll lean towards England by eight.

11:02 AM

Courtney Lawes leads out England

His 94th Test and sixth as captain. Huge moment for the Northampton Saints giant. Now Hooper leads out the Wallabies through the corridor of fans.

Hooper through the fans

11:00 AM

Well that's one vote of confidence

This pack will eat them alive — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) July 2, 2022

10:57 AM

Right, seconds away now

Plenty of fancy pyrotechnics as both teams prepare to come out. Cooper being out does feel massive but can Australia find a way?

Being reported as a calf injury, so you wonder if he'll be ready for the second Test next week.

10:51 AM

Breaking: Quade Cooper ruled out

That's a hammer blow for Australia, ruled out five minutes before kick-off. Noah Lolesio comes in at 10, James O'Connor on the bench.

Takes a lot of flair out of the game for Australia but also denies Dave Rennie one of his Giteau's Law picks as well, which must be frustrating (thinking about Will Skelton).

10:49 AM

Eddie Jones pre-match to Sky

It's the first time we've had the bulk of the squad back for a game since 2019 and they're ready to go. Arundell has exceptional pace, ability to beat players in small spaces, and a courage about him to attack. It's master v apprentice [with Hooper v Curry]. Hooper's 31 and has played 100 Tests, Tom's still developing and is going to be an outstanding player. It's just a fantastic occasion. There's a buzz in the city, all the old Wallabies are back and it's a great occasion.

10:47 AM

Ten minutes to go

Leaning slightly towards England but there's news developing that Quade Cooper might have picked up an injury in the warm-up, which would definitely sway things.

Quade Cooper of the Wallabies receives attention from the trainer - GETTY IMAGES

10:45 AM

No clouds = party time

Good news eastern-seaboard ark dwellers. Can report there's not a cloud in the sky in beautiful Perth, so Wallabies-England will be played in ideal conditions (albeit with some dew). Expecting a crowd of 48-50k. pic.twitter.com/rZOOBqpl9x — iainpayten (@iainpayten) July 2, 2022

10:39 AM

Look who's back

It's a first cap for Owen Farrell since facing the Wallabies last autumn. You can imagine he'll be chomping at the bit.

Owen Farrell of England runs during the warm-up - GETTY IMAGES

10:36 AM

Pace off the bench

It's been some ride hasn't it for 19-year-old Henry Arundell, with a potential Test debut coming off the bench today.

After that try against Toulon (which surely you've all seen by now...)

HENRY ARUNDELL, THAT IS UNREAL! 😱



You won't see a better solo try than this for a very, very long time.



If you hadn’t noticed the youngster before, you certainly will do now 😅#ChallengeCupRugby pic.twitter.com/KV86sxRySf — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 8, 2022

It sounds like Arundell backed it up with a cracking try in training in Perth which convinced Eddie Jones to give him a shot (and definitely not because Scotland and Wales would like to have him).

10:29 AM

Tactical breakdown

Our very own Charlie Morgan has dissected six key areas in Perth that England need to get right.

Joe Cokanasiga feels pretty key doesn't he? Here's an example of how England have used him more in recent matches.

10:17 AM

Strong comments from Lawes overnight

The England captain addressed Luther Burrell's recent interview where he discussed receiving racial abuse in rugby.

I’m feeling for him and I’m not sure what’s going on up there, but it’s absolutely not acceptable. I’m with (Ellis) Gengey – I think the person or people who are doing that need to be outed, because it’s just not acceptable in our game, at this point in time.

10:14 AM

It's all over at Eden Park

What a pasting from the All Blacks. That's a disappointing effort from Ireland even with Sexton off early after so much promise.

Pita Gus Sowakula of New Zealand celebrates after scoring his side's sixth try - SPORTSFILE

09:55 AM

Welcome aboard

Morning everybody. Hope you enjoyed that first course from Eden Park. The All Blacks are going to lose there one day, surely, but it's been 28 years and you do start to wonder...

Anyway, onto Perth we go. It's a funny old series to predict this one after England's middling Six Nations but you get the feeling if it goes wrong today in Perth, then Eddie Jones and his squad face a rough couple of weeks.

Reasons to be cheerful include: the returns of Danny Care and Billy Vunipola, particularly with the latter in excellent form for Saracens this season after being left out of multiple England squads.

England have certainly promised to ramp their attack up in this series but we'll believe when we see it. However, something Martin Gleeson the attack coach mentioned last month about England's carries across the gain-line in the Six Nations, and how England just need to capitalise on those, gave you a little bit of hope.

As for the Wallabies, any chance to watch Quade Cooper is great fun, while Samu Kerevi was Australia's best player at the last Rugby World Cup before moving to Japan and just offers so much to like his direct carrying and offload game. Marcus Smith will know what's coming down the track.

A couple of cool stories in the Wallabies pack as well with Dave David Porecki making his debut at hooker, having left London Irish a couple of years ago after a good stint in England with the intention of become a Test player. At lock as well there's a debut for 33-year-old Caderyn Neville. You could probably forgive him for wondering at one point if he felt his chance had gone.

So, having unpacked all that, get your late breakfasts ready as we set up for kick-off.