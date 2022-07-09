Australia v England live: Score and latest updates from the second Test

australia v england live score 2022 tour 2nd test - SHUTTERSTOCK

10:09 AM

More on that England squad change

England suffered a setback shortly before their second Test against Australia at Suncorp Stadium when flanker Jack Willis was withdrawn from the bench because of a rib injury.

Willis' place is taken by Will Joseph, the London Irish centre whose promotion from outside the 23 changes the split between forwards and back among the replacements from six-two to five-three.

England have awarded debuts to centre Guy Porter and wing Tommy Freeman for their attempt to level the series after the Wallabies won the opener 30-28.

09:53 AM

Willis out....uncapped Joseph in

09:41 AM

A defining moment for Eddie Jones and England

Following their 30-28 defeat by Australia in the first Test on Saturday England know they cannot afford another slip-up in the second match today.

Eddie Jones has handed debuts to Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman with Jack van Poortvliet coming in at scrum-half, too. Never a dull moment when it comes to Jones' England selections...

Debate will rage, and yet this is a side capable of squaring the series. Porter, resourceful and tough, was one of the most important players over Leicester Tigers’ triumphant Premiership campaign. Van Poortvliet played a significant part, building on a breakthrough campaign 2020-21. Freeman is a hugely exciting talent.

Regardless of personnel you sense this game is a defining moment for Jones. As Austin Healey writes in his latest Telegraph column this week, at times "Jones has seemed impossible to remove - much like Boris Johnson used to be... If England play well and win, and his young guys perform, then he stays. But if he loses, I think Eddie is probably gone."

England are playing to avoid a fifth straight defeat and are also coming to terms with the demise of their eight-Test winning run against the Wallabies.

"I was surprised and thought they were better than what we perceived they were going to be. That was probably a bit naive on our part. Good for them," said England prop Ellis Genge yesterday.

"What are we going to do to turn that around? Find out on Saturday. Go harder. We've got to be better everywhere. We've got to be better because we lost. We won't be caught cold.

"We have just got to be better in general - I know that is a vague way of putting it - but we need to be better in all facets. We were five per cent off everywhere which cumulatively makes a big difference. "I don't think we were miles off it. They were good, really good, and at the top level you get punished for being off anything."