Australia v England LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from 2nd Test in Brisbane

England face Australia in the second Test of a three-match series on Saturday, looking to avenge the disheartening defeat they suffered in Perth a week ago.

England lost 30-28 – their first defeat by the Wallabies since 2015 and the first time Eddie Jones has been on the wrong side of a result against the country of his birth since taking over as head coach of the Red Rose - but that scoreline obscures the fact that they trailed 30-14 at the death before late Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet tries added a veneer of respectability.

Australia had been down to 14 men since Darcy Swain's 34th-minute red card for headbutting Jonny Hill but the disjointed visitors failed to capitalise and Jones has rung the changes for the second Test at Lang Stadium in Brisbane as they try to keep the series alive.

He has opted for the greeness of youth with Tommy Freeman, Guy Porter and Van Poortvliet all starting and as calls for a change of coach grow with little more than a year to go until the World Cup, getting a result is imperative.

New Zealand 7-23 Ireland, 74 minutes

10:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here go New Zealand, Ofa Tu’ungafasi carrying to within a metre. Has Samison Taukei’aho got there in the next phase? The replacement hooker is close...

New Zealand 7-23 Ireland, 73 minutes

09:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bundee Aki has been outstanding off the bench for Ireland, over the gainline at every opportunityy and creating so much space for the rest of his team. Peter O’Mahony, too, has been a standout, the blindside making a break again after Aki’s initial hard charge.

But Sevu Reece has put out fires all night for New Zealand, attacking the ruck with expert timing to once more pilfer back the ball and keep the All Blacks fading hopes just, just about alive.

Penalty now to the hosts after a trademark weave from Will Jordan up the right. It is kicked down into the Irish 22 - New Zealand simply have to score.

Johnny Sexton lies prone after making the tackle on Jordan. He appeared to tweak something after slipping while kicking a moment ago, and trudges off in discomfort. Joey Carbery on for the denouement.

New Zealand 7-23 Ireland, 71 minutes

09:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And a creaking scrum won’t help their chances. Again New Zealand are penalised at the set piece as Forsyth Barr Stadium falls silent.

New Zealand 7-23 Ireland, 70 minutes

09:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is hard, of course, to play such long periods down a player but I am struggling to recall an All Blacks performance as bad as this in attack. Their basics, normally so solid, have been far short of the required standard in the face of a strong Irish defensive showing.

New Zealand 7-23 Ireland, 69 minutes

09:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Conor Murray is on for Ireland, a steady hand at the tiller to see them safely home.

Pita Gus Sowakula is introduced for the All Blacks and lurks on the right wing, but the back-row can’t collect Richie Mo’unga’s long fling to him.

PENALTY! New Zealand 7-23 IRELAND (Johnny Sexton penalty, 68 minutes)

09:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Three more points to the Irish tally. 16 points, 12 minutes, the All Blacks down to 14 men - is Ireland’s duck in New Zealand about to come to an end?

New Zealand 7-20 Ireland, 66 minutes

09:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But again All Black hands get up to nick the Irish lineout!

New Zealand play deep inside their own 22. Foolishly, it transpires, as Richie Mo’unga is snared with no support and righly penalised for clinging on as the Irish bodies arrive.

Once more the tee comes on for Johnny Sexton to extend the lead.

New Zealand 7-20 Ireland, 65 minutes

09:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a kick from Peter O’Mahony! It’s a 50:22! Another error in possession from New Zealand, the two debutants Folau Fakatava and Aidan Ross not on the same page.

The ball pops up into O’Mahony’s arms and the blindside flanker produces a cultured effort with the outside of his right boot, finding open space behind Jordie Barrett to give Ireland an attacking lineout.

New Zealand 7-20 Ireland, 64 minutes

09:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland are pinged for lifting a leg at the maul. That isn’t the first time today, and Jaco Peyper warns the Irish pack to sort their maul defence discipline. The lineout drive about the one thing that has functioned consistently for New Zealand today. Can they force their way back into this?

New Zealand 7-20 Ireland, 63 minutes

09:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is properly, properly physical. New Zealand defend well and force a knock-on with a hard hit on the otherwise irrepressible Tadhg Beirne.

Folau Fakatava replaces Aaron Smith, making his international debut, and fellow first-capper Aidan Ross is back with us, too, after his brief first-half appearance. Back row Jack Conan and hooker Rob Herring are introduced for Ireland.

New Zealand 7-20 Ireland, 61 minutes

09:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twice New Zealand nearly burst free! That is an extraordinary tap tackle from Caelan Doris, Jordie Barrett breaking the first tackle after a clever short ball from Rieko Ioane but somehow snared at the ankle by Doris just as he and Ioane look set to romp away into the Irish backfield.

New Zealand keep hold of the ball and big George Bower produces a nasty piece of footwork to make a half-break, but is then isolated, allowing the Irish scavengers to feast on an under-resourced ruck and draw the holding on call.

New Zealand 7-20 Ireland, 59 minutes

09:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland are again rewarded with a scrum penalty, but Sevu Reece shows some circus skills to keep the Johnny Sexton’s punt out of touch as he pirouettes back into the field of play.

New Zealand 7-20 Ireland, 58 minutes

09:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland’s defence looks secure again after losing their shape a bit in the final five minutes of the first half. They have stood up well to New Zealand’s forward carriers all day, which has largely left the All Black backs to play from behind the gainline and against a well-set defensive line. Jordie Barrett takes charge, providing a close-in option for Aaron Smith to try and generate any kind of go-forward, but the full-back knocks on. Richie Mo’unga has been brought on for Beauden Barrett.

PENALTY! New Zealand 7-20 IRELAND (Johnny Sexton penalty, 56 minutes)

09:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The crowd does not fall silent for the kick, frustrated as they are by the fact their team is trailing and Ireland’s increasingly strong position, which is further secured by Sexton’s clean strike.

New Zealand 7-17 Ireland, 54 minutes

09:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Will Jordan has been sent on by New Zealand, replacing his Crusaders teammate Leicester Fainga’anuku. His first real involvement is failing to take a high kick, earning Ireland advanced attacking position.

Jaco Peyper re-extends his arm, this time for a penalty advantage as the prominent Tadhg Beirne carries with fury. James Lowe’s long pass is over-ambitious and sails into touch.

Back for the penalty, which Johnny Sexton will send for the posts.

New Zealand 7-17 Ireland, 52 minutes

09:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And with James Ryan back amongst things pushing in the row, Ireland get a nudge on. Penalty their way for the All Blacks part in the scrum’s collapse.

New Zealand 7-17 Ireland, 50 minutes

09:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A firm double tackle from Ireland’s flankers forces the ball free from Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s grip as New Zealand try to build phases on the fringes of the Irish 22. Peter O’Mahony’s part in the tackle leaves him sore, but he’s back amongst things for the scrum.

TRY! New Zealand 7-17 IRELAND (Andrew Porter try, 49 minutes)

09:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Try number two for Andrew Porter! Ireland finally have their second, Porter supported by Josh van der Flier as he picked and drived around the corner, getting low and levering back the New Zealand defenders to place beneath the posts. The prop has doubled his international tally tonight.

Johnny Sexton converts, and James Ryan returns as Ireland are restored to 15 men.

New Zealand 7-10 Ireland, 48 minutes

09:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland break New Zealand open! Relentless physcality from the Irish in carry and clearout and eventually the space is created on the right by James Lowe’s offload, Bundee Aki hurrying into space and combining with Peter O’Mahony.

With Johnny Sexton orchestrating superbly, Tadhg Beirne bashes back Jordie Barrett as the Irish pressure begins to build.

New Zealand 7-10 Ireland, 46 minutes

09:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two and a bit minutes left until James Ryan is permitted to return, so it is seven against seven at the scrum. It is unsteady, and reset. This is a good attacking platform for Ireland, invitingly right at centrefield.

New Zealand 7-10 Ireland, 45 minutes

09:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stolen again by New Zealand! Fine work at the ruck this time from Sevu Reece, getting over the ball in combination with Sam Cane and emerging with it having executed a perfect jackal.

Rieko Ioane threatens the outside but Bundee Aki tracks him well, biting the knees with a secure diving tackle. Still New Zealand attack, Beauden Barrett prodding ahead with brother Scott in energetic chase, but the sliding second row can only knock on as he tries to gather.

New Zealand 7-10 Ireland, 43 minutes

09:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A ha - after New Zealand clear for touch inside their own half, Retallick is removed. The doctors have rightly taken him from the field. Patrick Tuipulotu comes on.

He takes his place in the defensive All Blacks lineout, but it is his locking partner Scott Barrett who is hoisted high to steal Irish ball.

Leicester Fainga’anuku appears to be stripped of the ball as he carries in midfield but is deemed to have knocked on.

New Zealand 7-10 Ireland, 41 minutes

09:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hmm. Retallick is, perplexing, allowed to continue. That looked a very heavy bang to the head - surprised that he is not even being assessed.

Jamison Gibson-Park stabs a grubber into open space on the blindside but his kick spins into touch before Mack Hansen can get to it.

New Zealand 7-10 Ireland, 41 minutes

09:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Early aerial joy for Ireland, getting their mitts to a high kick and tapping it back their way. But soon after the game is halted - Brodie Retalick’s head has made heavy contact with Johnny Sexton’s hips and the New Zealand lock is sat in some discomfort as Jaco Peyper blows his whistle.

The second half is underway!

09:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland kick off the second 40.

Second half

09:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Garry Ringrose will not be rejoining proceedings after that nasty collision with Ta’avao. Bundee Aki remains in the Irish midfield.

Ardie Savea is also done for the evening after a substitution snafu as New Zealand were forced to make sure they had qualified front-rowers on the pitch having lost two tightheads.

What more can this game possibly have in store for us? Here we go.

H/T: New Zealand 7-10 Ireland

09:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But, somehow, New Zealand ended the half the stronger. Their first real opportunity in the Ireland 22 eventually ended in Beauden Barrett’s fortuitous score after James Ryan had been sent for the naughty step following repeated Irish infringements. The second half will begin 14 against 14, with New Zealand only three points behind.

By the way, it appears that in all of the confusion after the flurry of cards, New Zealand failed to drop to 12 men after going to uncontested scrums, and thus had an extra body in the defensive line as James Lowe fumbled his and Ireland’s lines with a score seemingly certain. Another moment of drama in a half with no shortage of talking points - and I hope everyone has managed to re-charge, because the second 40 minutes is just about ready to begin...

H/T: New Zealand 7-10 Ireland

09:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

First to leave the field was a leaping Leicester Fainga’anuku, perhaps fortunate to only see yellow after making clumsy contact with Mack Hansen’s cheek. Then it was Ofa Tu’ungafasi, tackling Garry Ringrose awaiting an inside pass with line in sight and again very, very lucky that the officials decided that there was sufficient cover not to award a penalty try.

Finally, no debate about this one. A certain red for an upright Angus Ta’avao:

New Zealand are given a RED CARD 🔴



Things are heating up in Dunedin 🔥#NZvsIRE pic.twitter.com/tJZFHBSedV — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 9, 2022

H/T: NEW ZEALAND 7-10 IRELAND

09:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Crikey. Where to even begin? A remarkable half. So much has gone Ireland’s way, but Andy Farrell’s side have only a narrow half-time lead despite largely dominating the encounter.

Andrew Porter struck in the opening five minutes as the visitors started fast, but that is, somehow, Ireland’s only try of a half that saw New Zealand given three cards and Ireland one.

HALF TIME! NEW ZEALAND 7-10 IRELAND

09:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 7-10 Ireland (Beauden Barrett try, 41 minutes)

09:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And there is the try! An extraordinary end to an extraordinary half as the ball pops free from a ruck, hits Beauden Barrett’s boot and rolls into the in-goal, the New Zealand fly-half typically swift on to it to dot down as Ireland cry foul, but there is no knock-on - the try is good, and Jordie Barrett’s conversion narrows the half-time gap, improbably, to just three.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 40 minutes

09:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland offside again. Tadhg Beirne this time. More of the same from the All Blacks, Brodie Retallick carrying well. Dalton Papalii puts some footwork on to make three metres as New Zealand edge ever closer and the hooter blares.

YELLOW CARD! James Ryan is sent to the sin bin! New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 39 minutes

09:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Ryan was barely back five metres, let alone ten, and he is rightly sin binned. New Zealand will tap and go again from underneath the posts...

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 39 minutes

08:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here come New Zealand! Another powerful surge draws advantage, and Ireland then fail to roll away. Quick tap, Ireland not back ten - another advantage, and probably an eventual card...

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 37 minutes

08:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand had 15 on the field in all that confusion, but can finally throw the lineout as Savea eventually is told to trot off.

Another lineout is earned as an Irish leg deflects a kick into touch. The home side maul well, and a lifted leg grants them a penalty - which is kicked into the corner. Bold call.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 35 minutes

08:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, that’s the end of Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s period in the sin bin. New Zealand restored to 14.

Hang on, there’s a big debate about who the All Blacks can leave on. Dalton Papalii was taken off when Tu’ungafasi was binned to allow Aidan Ross to come on, while Ardie Savea departed when Ross was sent off. The match officials have a chat. New Zealand are understandably keen for the all-action Savea to remain on - but the ruling is that it is Papalii who must stay.

A major blow for New Zealand.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 35 minutes

08:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is a remarkable half of rugby. Aaron Smith makes a brilliant tackle on Hugo Keenan as the Ireland full-back looks to counter-attack but there is space on the right as Mack Hansen is lifted a wide pass. Again the Ireland wing chips ahead, avoiding the collision this time, and thus well placed to clap his hands in frustration as he watches his kick land on the line, out on the full.

New Zealand lineout from where he kicked it.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 33 minutes

08:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Knocked on! New Zealand survive again! This is extraordinary profligacy from Ireland, who play out the back, slightly curiously, on first phase, and good outside blitz defence from New Zealand forces a hurried James Lowe to drop the ball.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 32 minutes

08:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Codie Taylor wrenches the maul down, and then Sam Cane cynically kills the Irish advantage with another offence. “I’m not going to back down,” the All Blacks captain is warned by Jaco Peyper, who suggests that another penalisable act in this territory will send a third New Zealand player from the field.

Ireland opt for the scrum. Aidan Ross is sent on for a debut to provide propping cover, but neither he nor George Bower can scrummage on the tighthead, so New Zealand will lose another body - Ardie Savea is gone from the uncontested scrum.

This must be an Irish score. Beauden Barrett and Quinn Tupaea are forced to pack down in the back row with the All Blacks now desperately short of backs.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 31 minutes

08:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another Ireland chance goes awry! After kicking into the New Zealand 22, they use the same feigned maul play as earlier, Dan Sheehan dummying and going himself this time. He appears to have made a telling burst, but gets to his feet having been tackled without releasing, penalised just as another scoring chance appeared certain to come.

New Zealand had already infringed at the lineout, so Ireland will reload and go again with a five-metre lineout.

RED CARD! Angus Ta’avao is sent off! New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 30 minutes

08:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is. A disaster of a half for New Zealand continues as Ta’avao, whose face is pouring with blood, is sent off. There are still more than four minutes left on Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s yellow, leaving New Zealand without a specialist tighthead.

Garry Ringrose is also going off - Bundee Aki replaces the centre, who will have to have a head injury assessment.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 30 minutes

08:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jaco Peyper was quick to his whistle and initially termed the collision an accident, but a first look at the replay reveals this to be rather more. Ta’avao is upright, there’s significant force and clear head-to-head contact. This may well be red.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 30 minutes

08:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An onrushing Quinn Tupaea knocks on as New Zealand vary their lineout, throwing long over the top. Ireland scrum.

Oh dear! A horrible clash of heads as Garry Ringrose takes a switch ball and slams into Angus Ta’avao. Ta’avao hasn’t dipped at all - which may mean a second tighthead in disciplinary trouble...

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 28 minutes

08:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Angus Ta’avao has been introduced to cover for the absent Tu’ungafasi, and he and George Bower win the battle at scrum-time, earning a penalty.

Despite their dominance, not much has gone right for Ireland. That’s several opportunities gone, and though the two TMO checks have resulted in yellows, you’d say that New Zealand have been lucky to escape stiffer sanction (a red in the first instance, a penalty try in the second) on each occasion.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 27 minutes

08:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Still, an outstanding chance for Ireland, who very nearly fumble early in the movemebnt but just about keep the ball alive.

But the defence is brilliant from New Zealand. Their 13 men stay on their feet and show no obvious fissures, rushing up to force quick Irish decisions and chopping the legs of heavy carriers like Tadhg Furlong. The ball again flops free from Irish hands, and though Jaco Peyper initially deemed it to have been dislodged by New Zealand, his assistant informs him it was, in fact, a knock-on.

Another chance gone for Ireland, and Leicester Fainga’anuku has congratulatory back slaps for his teammates as the wing returns from his spell in the sin bin after a fine defensive stand. New Zealand scrum.

YELLOW CARD! Ofa Tu’ungafasi is sent to the sin bin! New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 25 minutes

08:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another yellow for New Zealand, but surely that should be a penalty try? Tu’ungafasi has tackled Ringrose without the ball just as Sexton looks to pop infield to his centre, and without the prop’s intervention, cover was lacking. TMO Tom Foley and referee Jaco Peyper are content that Jordie Barrett, some distance away, would have got back to make a tackle - I’m really not sure.

Johnny Sexton argues as much, but it is only yellow, and an Ireland penalty. New Zealand drop to 13 men and will be forced to call on a specialist prop as Ireland take the scrum. A let off, you’d say, for the All Blacks.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 25 minutes

08:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nearly for Ireland! A clever kick from Johnny Sexton forces the Barrett brothers into hasty retreat and Beauden’s’ clearance remains infield, granting Ireland a chance to run it back.

It is Sexton who is off and up the tramline down the left, rounding a fatigued Tu’ungafasi. He looks inwards for Garry Ringrose, but can’t find him, perhaps due to an early tackle from the tighthead.

Here go Ireland again, surely numbers to the short side - intercepted! Beauden Barrett gets to the ball to deny a certain score!

But the TMO wants to check Tu’ungafasi’s tackle on Ringrose...

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 23 minutes

08:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twice Ireland explore the blindside but Ofa Tu’ungafasi stands up strongly, making two strong hits.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 22 minutes

08:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is very, very scratchy from New Zealand. Another lineout launch play goes all wrong, with Sevu Reece forced to swiftly clean up the mess. It ends any thought of a sustained attack from halfway as Beauden Barrett is again forced to the air. The All Blacks have not settled into their attacking patterns at all.

Sam Cane is offside at the first Irish ruck after the high kick is claimed.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 21 minutes

08:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yet Ireland again grant New Zealand an easy escape with a lineout infringement.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 20 minutes

08:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The clock ticks beyond 20 minutes as Aaron Smith kicks high and deep, Ireland taking it well. They’ll be hoping for a better second quarter than a week ago, and that’s a tidy start from Garry Ringrose, thumping a kick into touch on the hop to switch the field, Beauden Barrett watching it over the line five metres outside of his 22.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 19 minutes

08:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Slightly curiously, both Josh van der Flier and Sam Cane pop up off the side of the scrum before Ardie Savea has extracted the ball. The Irish seven is marginally quicker to do so, and duly penalised, allowing New Zealand an easier clearance and lineout possession.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 18 minutes

08:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to Ireland where the ball landed, which is deep in New Zealand territory. To the corner they go for a lineout, and a maul...

Which New Zealand stall! Excellent set-piece defence from the All Blacks, bringing it down legally and ensuring the ball won’t come back. It’ll be the hosts’ scrum feed, and that’s three points turned down by Ireland...

YELLOW CARD! Leicester Fainga’anuku is sent to the sin bin! New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 17 minutes

08:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s yellow! That’s a little bit reckless from Fainga’anuku, and though the crowd boo as he is sent from the field for ten minutes, you’d suggest it was closer to red than just a penalty. Very clumsy.

TMO check! New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 17 minutes

08:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is a leaping Leicester Fainga’anuku who lands on Hansen, jumping to try and block the kick ahead but then doing little avoid a collision. There’s head contact.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 17 minutes

08:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ooh! Mack Hansen kicks ahead and is rather nastily collided with by a New Zealand body. Hansen stays down - and TMO Tom Foley calls down to Jaco Peyper, suggesting the referee takes a look. There’s blood on the Ireland wing’s face...

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 15 minutes

08:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks are intent to play from deep but their runners are struggling to make significant, consistent dents. Eight phases inside their own half come to little before Barrett looks to the air, weighting his high bomb close to perfectly and allowing Leicester Fainga’anuku a chance to challenge. He times his leap well but can’t quite clutch a fast-falling ball, knocking on.

New Zealand 0-10 Ireland, 14 minutes

08:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland again get their restart set-up slightly wrong, with Peter O’Mahony forced to arch backwards in the air to take a floated kick from Beauden Barrett. Good hands from the Ireland blindside.

PENALTY! New Zealand 0-10 IRELAND (Johnny Sexton penalty, 13 minutes)

08:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

39 metres, just outside of the right-hand upright, but nothing to unduly trouble Johnny Sexton, who has started this game well.

New Zealand 0-7 Ireland, 12 minutes

08:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another very pleasant picture at scrum-time, Ireland getting a late nudge on but New Zealand able to play away. Rieko Ioane makes a half-break up the left, but Ireland drag him down. There is quick ball, but Brodie Retallick is isolated as he carries and Caelan Doris is expertly over the ball, two arriving All Blacks unable to shift the limpet, who earns a holding on penalty.

Johnny Sexton gestures for the uprights.

New Zealand 0-7 Ireland,11 minutes

08:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland penalty, then, and a return to advanced territory. That’s a nice set-piece variation, too, feigning the maul after the lineout and sending Dan Sheehan looping around the pack, the hooker feeding Robbie Henshaw on an unders line. Alas, the Irish centre can’t quite gather as he seeks a soft shoulder - knocked on.

New Zealand 0-7 Ireland, 10 minutes

08:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More lineout woe for New Zealand. A move at the front does not work and Dalton Papalii then goes beyond the ball with an over-enthusiastic clearout.

New Zealand 0-7 Ireland, 8 minutes

08:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stolen! Telegraphed by New Zealand with little misdirection to hide their front ball, and James Ryan is up quickly to snatch out of the sky. Ireland clear.

New Zealand 0-7 Ireland, 8 minutes

08:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Solid from both front rows as they pack down for the first time. Again, it is slightly untidy from the All Blacks, but Sam Cane is hauled forward by Brodie Rettalick to set a better attacking platform.

Now the Barretts go to work. First Beauden fizzes a pass out the back, allowing Leicester Fainga’anuku to go on the rumble for the first time, and then brother Jordie produces a sharp step, offloading out the back to Quinn Tupaea.

The centre can’t take, but only due to a premature tug on his shirt from an Irish arm. Penalty to New Zealand - booted down into the Irish 22.

New Zealand 0-7 Ireland, 6 minutes

08:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andy Farrell mentioned that Ireland would have to take every chance, and that was a very composed spell inside the All Blacks 22 after that initial Tadhg Beirne burst.

New Zealand attack in a considered fashion for the first time, Jordie Barrett joining the line and drawing two. That tightens up the Ireland defence, but they can’t force an overlap to the blindside. There’s an Irish hand involved as the ball hits the deck - New Zealand scrum.

TRY! New Zealand 0-7 IRELAND (Andrew Porter try, 4 minutes)

08:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andrew Porter scores! Another outstanding start for Ireland, and they take their first chance.

With Ireland playing with advantage, the All Blacks defensive line spreads, but Johnny Sexton again picks a short-line runner, hitting Porter on his shoulder. The loosehead wriggles free of a tackle and keeps his legs pumping as he crosses by the left-hand post, and Sexton’s conversion is simple.

New Zealand 0-0 Ireland, 3 minutes

08:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Advantage for Ireland. Can they make the All Blacks pay? Wide to the right, Mack Hansen shimmies and goes close, but can’t quite get there. The wing does well to keep the ball alive.

Back infield, another advantage coming. Here goes Hansen again, nearly escaping the clutches of Ardie Savea...

New Zealand 0-0 Ireland, 2 minutes

08:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pressure immediately on the New Zealand lineout, James Ryan disrupting and forcing the All Blacks to play slowly. Aaron Smith kicks long and Mack Hansen takes well.

A break from Tadhg Beirne! Lovely short ball from Johnny Sexton and the second row bashes his way through, stomping down into the New Zealand 22!

New Zealand 0-0 Ireland, 1 minute

08:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A nervy start from Ireland, nearly contriving to drop the opening kick-off, but Hugo Keenan eventually taking safe possession of the ball. Jamison Gibson-Park’s first clearance is a good’un. New Zealand lineout roundabout the halfway line.

KICK OFF!

08:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand vs Ireland is underway!

Match Officials

08:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa’s Jaco Peyper takes the whistle this week, assisted by Tom Foley in the TMO truck. Karl Dickson and Jordan Way are the assistants.

Peyper produces a lovely left-hand pass to deliver the ball to Beauden Barrett, who will get things underway.

Haka

08:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand, just as a week ago, are led in their pre-match cahllenge by Aaron Smith, skipper Sam Cane forming the point of a triangle that roars at the Irish line, stood at respectful distance with faces of steely focus.

A first Irish win in New Zealand? Or will the All Blacks seal the series?

God Defend New Zealand

08:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The crowd are in good voice, aided by the Forsyth Barr roof, which amplifies a pleasant rendition of “God Defend New Zealand”.

Ireland’s Call

08:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A green mouthguard for Johnny Sexton today, the Ireland skipper popping it back in after joining his teammates in a strong singing of “Ireland’s Call”. Tadhg Furlong sang every note with a look of apparent disgust - fancy that the tighthead, perhaps a little quieter than usual seven days ago, is rather up for this one.

And here are New Zealand

07:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An emphatic lifting of the volume from the crowd as the first All Black faces emerge from the tunnel.

Out come Ireland

07:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In the interests of balance, Ireland have also never lost at the Glasshouse, beating Italy in Dunedin during the 2011 World Cup.

Johnny Sexton leads the men in green out.

Ireland vs New Zealand

07:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Looks a very healthy crowd in Forsyth Barr Stadium. The All Blacks are seven from seven at the Dunedin ground. Ominous.

Ireland vs New Zealand

07:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andy Farrell also mentioned that his Ireland side need to cause some chaos for New Zealand today, which seems counter-intuitive given the manner in which the All Blacks pounced on any untidiness last weekend. One wonders what the Ireland head coach has up his sleeve.

The players are beginning to ready themselves in the dressing rooms.

Ireland vs New Zealand

07:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One of the features of last week’s encounter was the manner in which New Zealand were able to slow Irish ruck ball. Ireland started well in Auckland, but as the game got messier, so did their ruck detail. There’s little suggestion that the All Blacks will be less active in that area this week, naming an extra specialist scavenger in Dalton Papalii to combine with Sam Cane and Ardie Savea. Can Ireland counter their threat?

Andy Farrell has a chat with Sky Sports

07:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Once you dust yourself off, start getting into the week and understand where you went wrong, preparation has been very good from there on in.

“We know that the All Blacks are going to be better as well. There were a few chances that weren’t taken last week and you don’t win against the All Blacks if you don’t cross the line every time. That’s obvious for us.”

Team News - Ireland

07:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One story has dominated the discussion of Ireland’s selection, with Johnny Sexton retained as fly-half and captain. Sexton failed an in-game head injury assessment last weekend, ending his game half-an-hour in, but has passed two subsequent checks, clearing him to play. He is unsurprisingly selected by Andy Farrell.

There is just one change to the starting side, in fact: Mack Hansen swaps in on the wing for Keith Earls. Front-rowers Rob Herring and Finlay Bealham take spots on the bench.

Ireland XV: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Aki.

Introducing your Ireland team for Saturday's second Test in Dunedin! ✊#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 7, 2022

Team News – New Zealand

07:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s no Sam Whitelock for New Zealand this week, with the veteran lock reporting some brain injury symptoms in training and thus sat down. There are plenty who feel Scott Barrett probably shouldn’t be involved, either, after the manner in which he used his shoulder late in last weekend’s encounter, but Barrett was not cited and fills Whitelock’s berth in the engine room.

His shuffling forward means the All Blacks required a new six, who is actually a seven – Dalton Papalii is promoted from the bench to complete a full back-row of individuals who would probably prefer to be stationed on the openside. The backs are unchanged.

On the bench, burly prop Aidan Ross and fizzing half-back Folau Fakatava are set to make their debut, while Patrick Tuipulotu has been hastily called in to provide second row cover with Tupou Vaai ruled out due to Covid. Will Jordan missed out last week having received the dreaded two lines on his test, but is clear to return and primed to cause damage late on.

New Zealand: J Barrett; Reece, Ioane, Tupaea, Fainga’anuku; B Barrett, Smith; Bower, Taylor, Tu’ungafasi, Retallick, S Barrett, Papalii, Cane (capt), Savea.

Replacements: Taukei’aho, Ross, Ta’avao, Tuipulotu, Sowakula, Fakatava, Mo’unga, Jordan.

Ireland vs New Zealand

07:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

To Dunedin, where Ireland go back into battle with the All Blacks having been reminded just how tough it is to win in New Zealand. Andy Farrell’s side are still seeking that elusive, historic first win in Aotearoa, and after a midweek hop from North Island to South, the All Blacks will be hoping to again turn up the heat in the Glasshouse.

Kick-off is not too far away, so let’s take a closer look at the two teams...

Ireland vs New Zealand

07:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Welcome, then, to another mammoth day of rugby. Last week, it was the four Rugby Championship sides that nudged 1-0 ahead in the series, with Sanzaar smiling and the Home Nations left licking some rather sore wounds. Can the Northern Hemisphere sides hit back?

Talking points ahead of New Zealand vs Ireland

07:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

State-of-the-art stadium

While there has been incessant wet weather in Dunedin, with more rain forecast, the conditions cannot dampen the spectacle, as Saturday’s encounter will be staged at the revolutionary Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Dubbed ‘The Glasshouse’, the 30,000-seater venue features a grass pitch underneath a permanent, transparent roof constructed from the same plastic material used to create the Eden Project in Cornwall.

Protection from the elements should prove conducive to the free-flowing, running rugby favoured by both sides. Ireland’s only previous appearance at the ground came in the pool stage of the 2011 World Cup when a team including current internationals Sexton, Earls, Cian Healy and Conor Murray defeated Italy 36-6.

Talking point ahead of New Zealand vs Ireland

07:32 , Luke Baker

Eradicating errors

Ireland faded fast from a strong start in the opener and were undermined by a string of costly blunders which the ruthless All Blacks clinically exploited.

While Farrell has shown loyalty in his selection, he knows that a repeat of the alarming error count will almost certainly culminate in a similar outcome.

On the flipside, the Englishman can take comfort from his team’s encouraging attacking play. Ireland enjoyed plenty of forays into New Zealand’s 22, ran in three tries and were held up on a number of occasions, with Joey Carbery and Josh Van Der Flier particularly unfortunatTightening up and coming out on the right side of some fine e. margins could make a substantial difference.

Talking points ahead of New Zealand vs Ireland

07:29 , Luke Baker

Staying alive

As bluntly pointed out by assistant coach Mike Catt, Ireland do not have time to “muck about” or feel sorry for themselves. While the Auckland hammering was only a second defeat in 14 Tests for Farrell’s men, it no doubt dealt a blow to confidence.

If the Irish wish to remain alive in the series, they must immediately regroup and somehow mastermind a maiden success over the Kiwis on New Zealand soil.

Australia-born Hansen believes many have already written off Ireland and feels the greater pressure is on the hosts. He also said the opportunity to make history serves as an additional incentive in the quest to force a decider in Wellington.

Talking points ahead of New Zealand vs Ireland

07:26 , Luke Baker

Return of the Mack

Ireland’s ranks have been bolstered by fit-again winger Mack Hansen following his bout of Covid-19. The 24-year-old replaces Keith Earls in the only change to Andy Farrell’s starting XV and could offer a different dimension to the Irish attack having impressed since making his Test debut in this year’s Six Nations.

New Zealand have also made a single change, albeit an enforced one. Experienced lock Sam Whitelock, who last week became the All Blacks’ second most-capped player, misses out due to concussion, resulting in a reshuffle in the pack as Scott Barrett pushes forward into the second row and Dalton Papalii comes in at blindside flanker.

Talking points ahead of New Zealand vs Ireland

07:23 , Luke Baker

Here’s Johnny

All eyes will be on Johnny Sexton after his selection raised concerns and prompted ongoing debate. Ireland’s influential skipper was unable to have much impact at Eden Park and became a doubt for the second Test after being forced off by a head knock with around half an hour gone.

Sexton, who will celebrate his 37th birthday on Monday, has passed subsequent assessments to satisfy World Rugby rules regarding suspected concussion and retain the No 10 jersey.

He insisted there are no issues with his physical condition. Yet the swift return to action has not been well received by some, including safety campaign group Progressive Rugby.

Winger Mack Hansen happy for Ireland to be written off against New Zealand

07:19 , Luke Baker

Fit-again winger Mack Hansen insists Ireland are not in New Zealand “just to take part” but is happy for his side to be written off.

The All Blacks are strong favourites to clinch an early series victory ahead of Saturday’s second Test in Dunedin following a dominant 42-19 win last weekend in Auckland.

Connacht back Hansen has been recalled on the right flank in place of Keith Earls in the only change to Andy Farrell’s starting XV after recovering from Covid-19.

The 24-year-old, who believes there is greater pressure on Ian Foster’s hosts, says the Irish camp remains in high spirits as they once again go in search of a maiden success on New Zealand soil.

“I think everybody’s definitely written us off straight away,” he said. “We had a very good Six Nations and autumn Tests leading up to that, so people can say what they want to say.

“We know what we need to do to get a win and there’s a great feeling around the group so, if everybody wants to write us off, that’s great.”

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton ‘fine’ for second Test against New Zealand

07:14 , Luke Baker

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton insisted he is “fine” and passed head injury tests “with flying colours” as he allayed concerns about his selection for Saturday’s second Test against New Zealand.

The influential fly-half failed an on-pitch assessment during the first half of last weekend’s 42-19 first-Test defeat by the All Blacks and left the field without returning.

Head coach Andy Farrell’s decision to pick his skipper for the next instalment of the series in Dunedin has been questioned in some quarters, including by safety campaign group Progressive Rugby.

Yet Sexton, who expected to come back on in Auckland having sustained the knock by slipping into New Zealand captain Sam Cane, played down fears surrounding his physical condition.

“You go off for an HIA (head injury assessment) and you don’t come back on, everyone presumes that’s a concussion, but it’s not,” he said, according to the Irish Times. “It’s just, if there is a suspected (concussion) or if there is any doubt about the player.”

World Rugby defends head-injury protocols in wake of Johnny Sexton’s selection

07:09 , Luke Baker

World Rugby has warned against “irresponsible” remote head-injury diagnosis in defending its Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocols.

Safety campaign group Progressive Rugby has claimed HIA checks are “being exposed” in the wake of Johnny Sexton’s selection for Ireland’s second Test against New Zealand.

Talismanic fly-half Sexton failed HIA1 – an on-field assessment – in Ireland’s 42-19 defeat by the All Blacks in Auckland last weekend.

Progressive Rugby has called into question Sexton’s subsequent selection for Saturday’s second Test in Dunedin, raising fears over the HIA process.

But World Rugby has stressed that failing the HIA1 on-field assessment does not automatically mean a player has sustained concussion.

Johnny Sexton’s Ireland selection raises concern with safety campaigners

07:01 , Luke Baker

Safety campaigners have warned that rugby’s head-injury checks are “being exposed” after Johnny Sexton was selected for Ireland’s second Test against New Zealand.

Talismanic fly-half Sexton failed an on-pitch assessment in last weekend’s 42-19 first Test defeat by the All Blacks, leaving the field and not returning.

Ireland confirmed earlier this week that Sexton passed the latter stages of the head-injury assessment (HIA) process, however, leaving the 36-year-old available for Saturday’s second Test in Dunedin.

Sexton was duly named in Ireland’s starting line-up on Thursday, in a move that raised concerns with safety campaign group Progressive Rugby.

“Elite players who fail an in-game HIA1 have, by definition, displayed cognitive dysfunction requiring their removal,” said a Progressive Rugby spokesperson.

“In our view, this is sufficient evidence, regardless of subsequent testing, to exercise extreme caution for the good of both their short and long-term health.”

Ireland hammered by ruthless New Zealand in Auckland

06:54 , Luke Baker

Ireland capitulated following a strong start and lost captain Johnny Sexton to injury as a clinical New Zealand side recorded an emphatic 42-19 first-Test victory in Auckland.

Keith Earls scored his 35th international try inside six minutes as Andy Farrell’s side flew out of the blocks at a sold-out Eden Park but things swiftly unravelled on a punishing evening.

Ardie Savea claimed two of the ruthless All Blacks’ six tries, with Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Quinn Tupaea and debutant Pita Gus Sowakula also crossing.

Influential fly-half Sexton was forced off in the aftermath of Reece’s breakaway try and later failed a head injury assessment to compound a miserable outing.

Ireland, who made the scoreline more respectable thanks to second-half scores from Garry Ringrose and New Zealand-born Bundee Aki, paid a heavy price for repeated defensive lapses and face an uphill task to salvage the series.

New Zealand vs Ireland team news

06:48 , Luke Baker

Despite the first Test humbling, Andy Farrell has opted for just one change to the starting XV as Mack Hansen, who was ruled out of the opening match due to Covid, replaces Keith Earls on the wing. Captain Johnny Sexton starts at fly-half despite failing an HIA in Auckland, having subsequently passed further head injury assessments meaning there is no confirmed concussion. On the bench, Rob Herring comes in as replacement hooker and Finlay Bealham covers tighthead after missing the first Test with Covid.

The All Blacks have also made just one change, as Dalton Papalii comes into the back row, with Scott Barrett moving to lock after Sam Whitelock was ruled out with delayed onset concussion. Two players are in line to make their Test debuts from the bench – prop Aidan Ross and scrum-half Folau Fakatava.

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Quinn Tupeaa, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 George Bower, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Dalton Papalii, 7 Sam Cane (c), 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukeiaho, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Angus Ta’avao, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Pita Gus Sowakula, 21 Folau Fakatava, 22 Richie Mo’unga, 23 Will Jordan.

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Finlay Bealham, 18 Cian Healy, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Bundee Aki.

Is New Zealand vs Ireland on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch summer tour

06:43 , Luke Baker

Ireland head to Dunedin for the second of three Tests against New Zealand on Saturday (kick-off 8.05am BST), looking to bounce back from a humbling defeat a week ago.

The All Blacks had lost three of their previous six Tests heading into the series opener but as it turns out, reports of their demise had been greatly exaggerated. They withstood an early Ireland storm before crushing them in the 20 minutes before half-time to notch a comprehensive 42-19 victory.

Andy Farrell’s men are therefore still looking for a first win on New Zealand soil in their history and although they did show more fight in the second half, it will still be a huge ask to triumph at Otago Stadium.

They will at least have talismanic skipper Johnny Sexton to call upon after the fly-half has controversially been deemed fit despite exiting the first Test due to a suspected concussion. He failed his first HIA to be forced out of the action early in Auckland but passed HIA2 and HIA3 and, under current rules, that means he doesn’t have to miss this weekend’s contest despite his history of head injuries.

Here’s all you need to know about the second Test:

New Zealand vs Ireland

06:31 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second Test of Ireland’s tour to New Zealand.

Heading into last week’s opening Test, the All Blacks had lost three of their previous six Tests but, as it turns out, reports of their demise had been greatly exaggerated. They withstood an early Ireland storm before crushing them in the 20 minutes before half-time to notch a comprehensive 42-19 victory.

Andy Farrell’s men are therefore still looking for a first win on New Zealand soil in their history and although they did show more fight in the second half, it will still be a huge ask to triumph at Otago Stadium.

They will at least have talismanic skipper Johnny Sexton to call upon after the fly-half has controversially been deemed fit despite exiting the first Test due to a suspected concussion. He failed his first HIA to be forced out of the action early in Auckland but passed HIA2 and HIA3 and, under current rules, that means he doesn’t have to miss this weekend’s contest despite his history of head injuries.

Stick with us as we take you through all the action in our live blog.