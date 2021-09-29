Australia on track to open international borders for nationals by 'Christmas at the latest'

Australia is set to open international borders for Australians by "Christmas at the latest," Dan Tehan, Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, said last week.

The country implemented one of the world’s strictest controls on overseas incoming and outgoing travel since the pandemic began in 2020. Even movement between states for Australians is restricted.

"I do empathize with the Australians who have been denied the opportunity to travel overseas this year – it's another reason why everyone should get vaccinated and we have to stick to the national plan that will see our international border open up – at this rate by Christmas at the latest," Tehan said during a National Press Club address.

Australians would be expected to travel with proof of vaccination as a QR code linked to their passport, he added.

Tehan expanded on his statement during an interview with Sky News saying the national plan includes getting to 80% national vaccination rate and that "state and territory reach is 80% then we would open the international border."

It remains unclear when Australia could reopen to the rest of the world.

Can U.S. travelers visit Australia?

Australia’s borders are currently closed to all travelers. Entry to the country remains only available for those who are exempt (e.g. travelers escorting Australian citizens or permanent resident minors) or have been granted an individual exemption.

Exempted travelers from the U.S. need to provide a negative COVID-19 test, must quarantine and undergo health screening procedures in place at airports and other ports of entry.

The U.S. Department of State assigned Australia a level 3 status on Sept. 13, urging travelers to reconsider because of COVID-19-related restrictions.

Australia reported more than 47,000 COVID-19 cases in the past 28 days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

