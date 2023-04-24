Australia taught us how to laugh at ourselves

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries

Dame Edna is in heaven. One hopes they can find room for all her frocks. Her creator Barry Humphries, who left us last week aged 89, was part of a cohort of Aussies who taught the poms how to laugh at ourselves. In the 1960s, when my grandparents were headed to Australia, following their dream of a better tax rate, coming in the opposite direction were Humphries, Germaine Greer and Clive James – each of them wonderfully funny. Dr Greer, around the time that she was teaching at the university of Warwick, made a sketch show with Kenny Everett for ITV.

The expat Aussies saw the humour in British life because they had escaped a country that was almost a parody of it: patriotic, reactionary, dull (“To live in Australia permanently,” explained Humphries, “is rather like going to a party and dancing all night with one’s mother.”) What’s forgotten about early Edna is that when she was plain Mrs Everage, she was conservative and drab – and her desperate loyalty to the mother country wasn’t returned. When she visited Britain in the 1972 movie The Adventures of Barry McKenzie, clutching gladioli, she was ridiculed by English snobs.

Back home, things were changing fast. That same year, the Australian Labor Party won a landslide, and the new PM, Gough Whitlam, altered the anthem, banned the death penalty and made overtures to China. He wanted to create a new Australia, nationalist yet cosmopolitan. To promote the domestic film industry, he even agreed to meet Mrs Everage on her return from the UK in the sequel Barry McKenzie Holds his Own. At the airport, Whitlam ad-libbed the line, “Arise, Dame Edna!” and changed the world, too.

Privately, Humphries’ politics were conservative. His other great creation, drunken, non-PC and lascivious Sir Les Patterson, might sound like a mockery of the Right – but Sir Les was a parody of a Labor man, having served as Gough’s minister for drought, for shark conservation and as chairman of the Australian cheeseboard. One of my favourite gags was Sir Les’ imagined account of marching into Gough’s office and demanding big money for a special project. “It’s the disabled, black, lesbian puppet workshop.” Whitlam started to write the cheque, paused and asked “what’s this really for?” Sir Les laughed and admitted he was going to drink every last penny of it.

Whitlam said, “Les, you’re an honest man. I’ll double it.”

In real life, the Whitlam government became mired in financial scandal and was dismissed by the governor general. On the steps of Parliament, Whitlam declared, “Well may we say, God save the Queen, because nothing will save the governor general!” – and it’s a testament to the Australian sense of humour that standing near to him was Norman Gunston, a comic persona, who punctured the moment by asking if the dismissal was a constitutional outrage, or a stroke of good luck?

See, good satire doesn’t pick sides. The idea parroted by modern comedians that comedy is the armed wing of Left-wing politics, punching upwards, was disproved by Sir Les and Dame Edna, who punched in all directions – not to get a round of applause but a laugh. When the right was in power, Humphries mocked them. When the Left took over, he ribbed them, too.

In the materialist Eighties, Edna began to wear massive hair, big glasses, sparkly dresses. The new target was the age of celebrity (who she defined as “a nobody who got lucky”), and whereas Johnny Carson would pretend to find his chatshow guests fascinating, and they would pretend to adore their fans, Edna took the mick out of both - even the “little faces” in the audience, “looking up, grotesque with gratitude.” In a stroke of postmodern genius, she transformed the spectator into the punchline. Our envy was well-observed. Britons tuning-in to a new show called Neighbours were jealous of our antipodean cousins’ weather, their looks, their growing wealth. Today Humphries leaves behind an Australia that there is no need to emigrate from, for it may soon eclipse the UK.

To clear up one detail: Edna was not a drag act. Drag acts are great, but part of the joke is that when the show’s over, we know they take the wig off and unwind with a pint. Edna was a character with a life that one imagined continued off-stage, independent of Humphries. Indeed, she described him in our Telegraph obituary as “a footnote to my spectacular career”. I had the honour, when I was a boy, of seeing her on stage at the peak of her powers. My late father took me. Though he and I didn’t get on, laughing with him - at Edna laughing at us - is one of the happiest memories of my life.

No emergency

No, I did not get the emergency alert test on my phone yesterday, because I turned the wretched thing off. We were told it was necessary to warn us in the event of “flooding or wildfires”. Well, there are no trees near me and though my building does flood, that’s not due to global warming but because one of the neighbours routinely pours cooking oil down the drain.

I’ve had enough of government. Not this government in particular, though it is irritating, but any government at all – because aside from controlling my money and ordering me to stay indoors, it now wants to harass me on the phone. It’s as if I’ve elected my stalker.