Australia targets NHS doctors with ‘cheeky’ job billboards by picket lines

Junior doctors and hospital workers from British Medical Association (BMA) at a picket line outside University College London Hospital in London - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock

Striking NHS doctors are being directly targeted on Twitter as part of Australia’s “cheeky” recruitment drive.

Taking advantage of a 72-hour strike by junior doctors which began on Wednesday, South Australia’s department for health began tactically replying to tweets by disaffected NHS workers.

Sharing a link to a tourism website and a video promoting the state, the department’s official Twitter account urged doctors to consider relocating overseas to “discover work-life balance at its best”.

Consider taking your medical career to South Australia and discover work-life balance at its best.

We can help with relocation costs of up to AUD $15,000 to make the move.

Visit https://t.co/kKbIBm1Jnt to learn more and apply. pic.twitter.com/TwgSXxwoMs — SA Health (@SAHealth) June 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Australian ministers planted large electronic billboards outside picket lines at hospitals around the UK to advertise the work and lifestyle perks of emigrating there.

The Australian government openly admitted to using “cheeky tactics” to lure NHS workers abroad to ease pressure on the country’s strained health system.

“A few weeks ago, a number of our junior doctors who work in SA Health came to me.

“[They] really enjoy working here and want to see more people from the UK make the trip here and suggested we step up our game in terms of these more cheeky tactics,” Chris Picton, South Australia’s health minister, told ABC Radio.

Appearing to boast about the stunts, Mr Picton added: “Not only are we replying to tweets but we’ve also, overnight, had some trucks out with electronic billboards outside their protests and their picket lines outside hospitals.

“This is now being picked up and tweeted around the UK with lots of very positive comments from UK doctors.”

He added: “They are in the midst of a strike at the moment.

“What better time to make sure that they know about the offer of potentially coming to South Australia.”

On Thursday, members of the British Medical Association (BMA) mounted picket lines outside hospitals across the country for the second of a three-day walk-out in a long-running disagreement over pay.

More than half a million appointments and procedures have been postponed due to industrial action since December, figures show, with this week’s action expected to lead to tens of thousands more appointments and procedures being delayed.

The dispute remains deadlocked, with no talks planned amid the ongoing stand-off between the BMA and Government.

The BMA has urged Rishi Sunak to get involved in talks, but it was made clear that he will not intervene.

‘Only by negotiating in good faith’

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, wrote to the BMA “replying on the Prime Minister’s behalf”.

He said: “If you show a willingness to move from your unreasonable position of pay rises of 35 per cent this year, or at least 49 per cent next year, and agree to pause strikes, I would be ready to continue talks.

“That position remains. If you pause strikes, both ongoing and planned, and show willingness to move significantly, then I will be willing to meet you and the junior doctors committee at your earliest convenience.

“It is only by negotiating in good faith and seeking a reasonable outcome together that we will resolve this dispute.”

There is no sign of the BMA changing its demand for a pay rise to make up for a decade of wages falling further behind inflation.

Australian recruiters have previously targeted dissatisfied NHS medics, with a delegation of state government and industry officials visiting the UK earlier this year to lure workers to the country.

