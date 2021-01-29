Australia’s state by state Covid restrictions and coronavirus lockdown rules explained

Guardian staff
Updated ·20 min read
<span>Photograph: Chris Putnam/REX/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Chris Putnam/REX/Shutterstock

Australian states and territories have different levels of restrictions to contain Covid-19.

Here we answer some common questions about restrictions in each state, based on the information available as of 29 January.

This article should not be treated as legal advice. It will be updated as restrictions are announced, implemented or repealed.

default

Here are the official state and territory restriction guides for New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia, South Australia, the Northern Territory and the ACT.

How many people can I have over at my house?

New South Wales: residences in greater Sydney, Central Coast, Blue Mountains and Wollongong are allowed a maximum of 30 guests including children. In the rest of the state, people are allowed a maximum of 50 visitors in their homes at a time. However NSW Health strongly recommends having no more than 30 visitors at a time if the residence has no outdoor area. If there are more than 50 visitors at a home, every person can be held individually responsible for a breach of the public health order.

Victoria: you can have up to 30 visitors to your home each day.

Queensland: up to 50 people can gather at a private property, including those who live there.

Tasmania: a maximum of 100 people are allowed to gather at residential premises (including shacks) whether inside or outside.

Western Australia: there is no limit to the number of guests you are allowed as long as there is no more than one person per 2 sq metres.

South Australia: gatherings in private homes are limited to 50 people. All gatherings must observe the density requirements of one person per 2 sq metres.

Northern Territory: there is no limit on how many people can gather indoors or outdoors, but physical distancing is required. Gatherings of more than 100 require the completion of a Covid-19 checklist.

ACT: there is no limit on visitors as long as social distancing rules can be followed.

When do I need to wear a mask?

States and territories have agreed that anyone catching domestic or international flights must wear a mask on the plane and in the airport. Some states have additional mask-wearing requirements to control outbreaks.

New South Wales: in the greater Sydney area, masks are recommended but no longer compulsory at retail shopping venues. Masks must still be worn on public transport, for front-of-house hospitality staff, in places of worship, hairdressers, beauticians and gaming rooms.

Victoria: masks no longer need to be worn in all public indoor settings. They must still be worn on public transport, in a taxi or ride sharing vehicle, in shopping centres and large retail stores.

Queensland: masks are no longer mandatory in greater Brisbane, but people are encouraged to wear masks on public transport, in taxis or ride share vehicles, and in places where social distancing isn’t possible.

How many people can gather outside?

New South Wales: public gatherings in greater Sydney, Central Coast, Blue Mountains and Wollongong of up to 50 people are allowed. In regional NSW, public gatherings of 100 people are allowed. This limit does not apply if the group of people are all from the same household or if it is a controlled outdoor event.

Victoria: up to 100 people from any number of households can gather outside. 1.5 metres should be maintained between yourself and others not from your household.

Queensland: 50 people can gather at a private property and a maximum of 100 people can gather in public outdoor spaces. This number includes people from the same household. This does not apply to businesses operating with a Covid-safe plan.

Tasmania: up to 250 people are allowed in an undivided indoor space and up to 1,000 in an outdoor space, as long as there is at least 2 sq metres of space per person.

Western Australia: there is no limit on the number allowed at public gatherings as long as there is at least 2 sq metres of space per person.

South Australia: gatherings at public places are capped at 50, with density requirements of one person every 4 sq metres.

Northern Territory: there are no limits but you should maintain physical distancing. Gatherings of more than 100 will require completion of a Covid-19 checklist.

ACT: up to 500 people can gather together outdoors as long as 2 sq metres of space per person is maintained. If people wish to hold gatherings of greater than 500 people, they must seek an exemption in accordance with the COVID Safe Event Protocol.

Can I visit someone in an aged care facility?

Visitors cannot enter an aged care facility in any state if they have recently been overseas, been in recent contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19, or feel unwell.

New South Wales: visitors are allowed at aged care facilities in NSW. Under NSW Health guidelines, visitors should wear masks.

Victoria: there are no restrictions on visits to care facilities in Victoria. People of any age can visit residents for as long as desired, as long as the rules set by the facility are followed. Face masks must still be worn.

Queensland: residents can have as many visitors as the facility allows. They should also follow Queensland government guidelines for protecting aged care residents. This also applies to aged care facilities in greater Brisbane, since a ban on visitors was lifted on 22 January.

Tasmania: residents can have up to two visitors at one time. There is no limit on the number of visits in a day or the length of each visit. Residents are allowed to go outside on trips, and hairdressers can be allowed in. Additional visitors are allowed for end of life support, or if needed to reduce distress and confusion given a resident’s medical condition.

Western Australia: each resident can have one care and support visit a day, with up to two visitors at a time. Only immediate social supports, such as family and close friends, professional help or advocacy services can attend. Additionally, anyone who visits an aged care facility must have a flu vaccination.

South Australia: people from NSW, greater Brisbane, and people who have been in Covid hotspots are not permitted to visit SA aged care facilities. Aside from that, up to two people can visit at the same time for care and support. There is no limit to the length of each visit. Workers must wear a mask where physical distancing isn’t possible, and they can work at only one site.

Northern Territory: residents can have up to two visitors at a time. There is no limit on the number of visits in a day or the length of each visit.

ACT: residents can be visited by up to two people at a time. There is no limit on the number of visits in a day or the length of each visit.

Can I eat at a restaurant, cafe or pub?

New South Wales: yes, as long as venues observe the 4 sq metre per person rule up to a cap of 300 for each separate area at any time. All diners must provide name and contact details, including a phone number or email address, for contact tracing. Food courts have reopened. Nightclubs remain closed.

Victoria: there are specific directions for differently sized indoor venues. Venues are capped subject to a density rule of one person per 2 sq metres, with no other cap. There are no longer any group booking limitations.

Queensland: restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered clubs, RSL clubs and hotels with a Covid-safe checklist can seat any number of patrons as long as the 2 sq metre per person limit is observed. Diners allowed to stand while eating and drinking, if the venue has a Covid-safe plan in place

Tasmania: up to 250 are allowed in an undivided space as long as there is no more than one person every 2 sq metres. Up to 1,000 people are allowed in an undivided outdoor space, density requirements permitting.

Western Australia: cafes and restaurants (including in pubs, bars, hotels, casinos, clubs) can open to up to seated diners, with one person every 2 sq metres. There is no requirement for businesses to maintain a patron register, but they must display a COVID Safety Plan Certificate in a prominent location visible to patrons.

South Australia: restaurants, cafes, pubs, food courts, nightclubs and casinos have density requirements of one person per 2 sq metres.

Northern Territory: all businesses can reopen as long as they have a Covid plan.

ACT: restaurants, cafes and other hospitality venues offering seated dining can host up to one person per 4 sq metres. Venues can register to host one person per 2 sq metres.

How far can I travel on holiday within my state?

The only restrictions on travel within states are in Western Australia and South Australia where there are restrictions on visiting some remote Aboriginal communities.

Can I visit another state?

New South Wales: anyone can enter NSW.

Victoria: a permit system is in place for travel to Victoria from all parts of Australia. It is based on a traffic light system where different areas are classified red, orange and green. From 23 January all parts of Sydney except the Cumberland local government area in Sydney were downgraded to orange, which means people in these areas are able to travel to Victoria. They’ll need to get a test on arrival and self-isolate until receiving a negative result. The rest of Australia is currently classified green which means you’ll still need to get a permit but no test is required.

Queensland: from 1 February, there will be no restrictions on travelling to Queensland from anywhere in Australia, including all of NSW. That follows a decision to remove greater Sydney and surrounds from the declared Covid hotspots list on 1 February, meaning residents can visit without quarantining for two weeks.

Tasmania: from 31 January the greater Sydney suburbs of Blacktown, Burwood, Canada Bay, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Inner West, Liverpool, Parramatta and Strathfield will no longer be considered medium risk locations and residents from those areas will not have to quarantine. Restrictions still apply for travellers from New Zealand who have visited designated high risk locations.

There are no restrictions on Tasmanians travelling to other states and territories.

Western Australia: People visiting from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria must self-quarantine at a suitable premises for 14 days. If a suitable premises is not available, you will be directed to a government-approved quarantine facility at your own expense. Travellers are allowed to enter with a G2G PASS, but must quarantine for 14 days. Travellers from very low risk states are allowed to enter with a G2G PASS without the need to quarantine.

South Australia: anyone travelling to SA must complete a cross-border travel registration. People arriving from greater Brisbane will need have a coronavirus test but will no longer have to quarantine. People from greater Sydney, Wollongong and the Central Coast are not allowed to enter, but people from the rest of NSW can go to SA. They must have a coronavirus test on days one, five and 12 after arrival.

Northern Territory: you can enter provided you fill out a border entry form up to 72 hours before arrival and present it upon entry. You will be required to legally declare you have not been in an area the state considers a Covid-19 hotspot in the past 28 days. Parts of Sydney are currently deemed a hotspot, although the greater Brisbane area is no longer considered one. Penalties of up to $5,000 and up to three years in prison apply for providing misleading information. Arrivals from a hotspot area must go into 14 days supervised quarantine at the traveller’s expense.

ACT: the ACT has lifted all travel restrictions between Canberra and Sydney, with the Cumberland local government area removed from the hotspot list on 29 January and Northern Beaches removed from the list on 19 January. There are no restrictions on travel to other states and territories.

How many people can attend a wedding or funeral?

New South Wales: up to 300 can attend a wedding, subject to the 4 sq metre rule indoors. For weddings, up to 20 people in the wedding party are permitted on the dance floor. This applies only to members of the official wedding party and dancers cannot be rotated or substituted throughout the celebration. Funerals can be attended by up to 300 providing there is at least 4 sq metre per person. This applies to indoor and outdoor ceremonies. Those attending will have to provide name and contact details. In greater Sydney – which includes the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains – singing is limited to five people at any indoor venue including choirs or places of worship.

Victoria: Weddings and funerals are subject to a one person per 2 sq metres density rule, with no other caps. A wedding or funeral held at a private residence is limited to up to 30 people. The four-square metre rule must be applied to limit the number of people on the dance floor and there can only be up to 50 people on the dance floor at one time, if space allows.

Queensland: up to 200 can attend weddings and funerals at a professional venue or private residence as long as a Covidsafe plan is in place. Private wedding services in public areas or private homes can have up to 100 people in outdoor public spaces and 50 people in private properties. A record of names and contact details of each guest must be kept for 56 days.

Tasmania: in commercial spaces, up to 250 can gather in an undivided indoor space, and up to 1,000 in an undivided outdoor space. In both cases, the number present must also not exceed one person per 2 sq metres. Up to 100 people can gather at private residences. Rules apply to the number of people allowed to consume alcohol while standing.

Western Australia: there is no limit as long as there is no more than one person every 2 sq m.

South Australia: weddings at commercial venues are capped at 200 people, with a maximum of one person per 2 sq metres, and dancing is permitted. At a private residence, 50 people are allowed per house. The same limits apply to funerals.

Northern Territory: there is no limit but gatherings of more than 100 will be required to complete a Covid-19 checklist.

ACT: the maximum number of people who can attend a wedding is 500 people, not including celebrants and staff. If using the Check In CBR app, the one person per 2 sq metres rule in indoor and outdoor space applies. If not using the app, the one person for 4 sq metre rule applies.

Organisers for events for between 201 and 500 people are required to notify ACT Health and submit their Covid-safe plan (via the online form), and events over 500 will need an exemption in accordance with the Covid-safe Event Protocol. Dancing at weddings is permitted.

Can I go to my place of worship?

New South Wales: the number of people in a public place of worship must not exceed 100, and the 4 sq metre physical distancing rule must be observed. An outdoor religious service is subject to the one person per 2 sq metre rule.

Victoria: religious gatherings are subject to a one person per 2 sq metres density rule, with no other caps.

Queensland: places of worship can have one person per 2 sq metres.

Tasmania: up to 250 can gather in an undivided indoor space, as long as there are 2 sq metres per person.

Western Australia: attendance is limited only by the 2 sq metre rule.

South Australia: capped at 200. Attendance is limited only by the one person per 2 sq metre rule.

Northern Territory: there is no limit on how many can attend at the same time but social distancing should be observed.

ACT: capped at 25 people across the entire venue. If a venue wants to have more than 25 people, it can have one person per two square metres of usable space in each indoor and outdoor space (excluding staff) provided they are using the Check In CBR app.

Are schools back in session?

Students in all states and territories are currently on holidays so restrictions are not current.

Are salons, spas and other beauty services open?

Yes, hairdressers, barbers, nail waxing, tanning and beauty salons, tattoo and massage parlours have reopened across the country. Businesses must meet density limits, and, in South Australia, service providers must wear a mask. In Victoria, masks are strongly recommended for both the client and the person providing the service.

What about cinemas, entertainment venues, museums, libraries and open houses?

New South Wales: museums, galleries and libraries, National Trust and Historic Houses Trust properties are open to guests, as long as 4 sq m is allowed per person and they have a Covid-19 safety plan. For large venues attendance to a ticketed event with allocated seating must not exceed 50% of capacity. The total number of people in a major recreational facility hosting a non-ticketed or non-seated event must not exceed one person per 4 square m (excluding staff) with no maximum capacity.

Victoria: entertainment and cultural venues such as music venues, museums, indoor and outdoor cinemas, and the casino are open, subject to capacity restrictions. Night clubs are also able to reopen. Brothels and strip clubs have reopened, but must have Covid-safe plans in place and follow strict patron limits.

Queensland: libraries, museums, art galleries, historic sites, indoor cinemas, concert venues, theatres, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums, nightclubs, outdoor amusement parks, zoos and arcades can reopen with a Covid-safe plan.

Tasmania: up to 250 can attend each undivided space in indoor recreational facilities, such as libraries, arcades, play centres, cinemas, museums, national institutions, historic sites and galleries, the 2 sq metre rule permitting. Up to 1,000 are allowed in each undivided outdoor space.

Western Australia: community facilities, libraries, galleries, museums, theatres, auditoriums, cinemas and concert venues can reopen, as can Perth zoo, wildlife and amusement parks, arcades, skate rinks and indoor play centres. All venues can have as many people as the one person per 2 sq metre rule allows. There is a 50% capacity cap on major sport and entertainment venues, such as the Optus Stadium, HBF Park and RAC Arena. All events are allowed, except for large scale, multi-stage music festivals. Unseated performances can go ahead at concert halls, live music venues, bars, pubs and nightclubs, and the casino gaming floor can reopen under temporary restrictions.

South Australia: venues are open, but density requirements must be observed, with a maximum of one person per 2 sq metres allowed at cinemas, theatres, concert venues, zoos, galleries, museums and historic sites.

Northern Territory: public libraries, art galleries, museums, zoos, cinemas and theatres, music halls, nightclubs, amusement parks, community centres, stadiums, sporting facility and similar entertainment venues are open.

ACT: movie theatres, indoor amusement centres, arcades, outdoor and indoor play centres, betting agencies, outdoor amusements and attractions, community and youth centres, galleries, museums, national institutions, libraries historic sites and zoos can sell seated (when applicable) tickets at no more than 50% of capacity of each venue. There can only be one person per 2 sq metres throughout the venue as long as the venue has the Check In CBR app.

Can I go to the gym? What else can I do for exercise?

New South Wales: gyms, fitness centres and studios (such as dance studios) may open for up to 30 a class. The total in a facility must not exceed one person in 4 sq metres, excluding staff. Outside of greater Sydney, gym classes can have up to 50 participants. Indoor pools and saunas have also reopened subject to the one person per 4 sq metre rule in greater Sydney and one person per 2 sq metre rule in regional NSW. Community sporting competitions and training can go ahead as long as the number in a facility does not exceed one person every 4 sq metres, excluding staff, to a maximum of 500. You can use outdoor gym equipment in public, with caution, and enjoy activities such as fishing, hunting and boating.

Victoria: personal training is allowed and exercise in a group of up to 100 in a public place is permitted. For indoor exercise classes, the cap is 50 people. In general, gyms are subject to the one per 4 sq metre density rule when staffed and the one per 8 sq metres when unstaffed. Outdoor sport recreational facilities, such as tennis courts, golf courses or bowling greens, are open with some restrictions. Outdoor and indoor pools have opened, with restrictions on capacity.

Queensland: gyms, health clubs, yoga studios and community sports clubs can open for up to one person per 2 sq metres. People can gather outside (capped at 20 people in greater Brisbane), play non-contact sport and participate in outdoor group training and boot camps with physical distancing. Parks, playgrounds, skateparks and pools are open with physical distancing rules.

Tasmania: gatherings are limited to 1,000 people in the outdoors of a premises for community sport and 250 for an undivided space in an indoor premises, or a maximum of one person per 2 sq metres. Indoor pools are limited to 250 people in each single undivided space, or a maximum of one person per 2 sq metres. Outdoor pools are limited to a maximum of 1,000 people in the whole outdoor area of premises, or a maximum of one person per 2 sq metres.

Western Australia: gyms, health clubs, and indoor sports centres can reopen for up to one person per 2 sq metres. Gyms can operate unstaffed but must undergo regular cleaning. Contact sport and training has recommenced, and playgrounds, outdoor gym equipment and skate parks can be used.

South Australia: sport (including sports training), fitness and recreation activities are all subject to the one person per 2 sq metres rule.

Northern Territory: gyms, fitness studios and indoor training activities such as Cross Fit are allowed. You can also officiate, participate and support team sports, such as football, basketball, soccer and netball.

ACT: gyms and fitness centres are open to up to 500 people, subject to the one person per 2 sq m rule if they have the Check In CBR app and 4 sq metres per person if they don’t. Full contact training for sport, dance and martial arts, as well as circuit training, is allowed.

Who decides if I am breaking the new laws?

Generally, enforcement is left up to the discretion of police officers.

States have taken different approaches. For example, the ACT says it will issue a warning while Victoria has adopted a more hardline attitude to those breaking social distancing rules.

The NSW police commissioner Mick Fuller said he would review all physical-distancing fines.

“If I think it’s unreasonable, it will be withdrawn immediately and we’ll make personal contact with the individual,” he said.

What are my options for challenging a fine?

Not all states have specified this but it appears fines can be appealed using the same process as other fines issued by police.

Information on how to lodge an appeal should be available on your state or territory’s government website.

  • Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being regularly updated to ensure that it reflects the situation at the date of publication. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will continue to be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Boeser's three-point night leads Vancouver Canucks to 4-1 win over Ottawa Senators

    VANCOUVER — Sweeping a three-game series against the Ottawa Senators has refreshed the Vancouver Canucks outlook as the squad heads back out on the road. The Canucks (5-5-0) completed the feat with a 4-1 victory over the Sens Thursday. It was the third time in four nights that Vancouver topped Ottawa (1-6-1). “It was a great win. It’s not easy to beat a team after you’ve beaten them twice. Their team was extremely hungry tonight," said Canucks coach Travis Green. Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist in the victory, extending his record of big showings in games against goalie Matt Murray. “Definitely I’ve had some success against him. I can’t tell you what it is, just shooting the puck and it’s going in the net right now. So it’s good," said the right-winger, who now has nine points (six goals, three assists) this season. Boeser's first of the night came 5:30 into the game after Ottawa's Austin Watson was called for interference. The Sens winger vocally protested the call with some colourful language as he headed to the box. The Canucks top power-play unit settled in with some patient passing around the perimeter before Boeser muscled his way around Ottawa defender Josh Brown and buried a wrist shot from the top of the crease. Elias Pettersson scored and had an assist for Vancouver, while Tanner Pearson tallied a goal and Quinn Hughes chalked up two assists. For the third game in a row, the Senators outshot the Canucks, this time by a margin of 36-to-25. Vancouver netminder Braden Holtby weathered the onslaught, making 35 saves and tallying an assist. Green said he and his staff are keeping tabs on the number of chances the team concedes. “We gave up a fair amount of shots. I’d like to cut them down," he said. "We also played a team that throws a lot of pucks at the net, they go to the net hard. We gave up some shots on the power play the last few games. But it’s something that we have our eye on, for sure.” The number of shots a goalie faces can be misleading, Holtby said, giving credit to his teammates for limiting the number of options opponents have had on a given shot in recent games. “I think from the west to the east, the style of game is a little different in terms of quantities. And our division is a mixture of both, so it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out," said the former Washington Capitals goalie. Seeing different teams is one of things that Holtby said excited him about joining the Canucks in free agency. "You get a little sick of seeing Pittsburgh every week," the former Washington Capital said with a grin." It’s fun and there’s a ton of talent in this division, especially. So it’s a lot of fun to challenge yourself against that.” At the other end of the ice, Murray stopped 21-of-25 shots as Ottawa dropped its seventh game in a row. Despite the final result, Sens coach D.J. Smith liked much of what he saw Thursday. "We played the right way. I thought we played winning hockey," he said. "We didn't win tonight but that's our best effort of the three games for sure. ... If we play that hard every night we're going to start to win games." The Sens had a prime opportunity to cut into the Canucks' lead when they got a two-man advantage with less than 10 minutes on the clock. Vancouver defender Jalen Chatfield had been sent to the box for going after Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk when he hit Tyler Motte near centre ice. The pair had a brief tussle before both were handed penalties for roughing, and Chatfield given an additional two-minute minor for interference. Just 30 seconds into the Ottawa power play, veteran Canucks defenceman Alex Edler was sanctioned for cross-checking Drake Batherson, leaving the Sens with a minute and 30 seconds of 5-on-3 hockey. Ottawa got a few decent shots off across the stretch but none that caused Holtby much trouble. The Senators' lone marker came from Thomas Chabot, an unassisted goal 14:15 into the second period. Tensions boiled over at times on Thursday. Brady Tkachuk left the ice in a rage in the final minute after dropping the gloves with Vancouver's Zack MacEwen. Both were given five-minute major penalties for fighting. Tkachuk continued having words with the Canucks bench as he headed for the dressing room, smacking the wall on his way down the tunnel. Smith knows there will be some high emotions among his young players following another loss. "I'm sure frustration is going to be there but these are young guys, a lot of them are trying to find their way in the league," he said. "So, we're going to be frustrated with results, but as a team we're starting to learn what it's going to take for us to win some games and I think that'll happen shortly." Thursday's game was the last in a six-game homestand for the Canucks. The squad will now hit the road, stopping first in Winnipeg to face the Jets on Saturday. The Senators will continue their western swing Sunday when they visit the Oilers. NOTES: Adam Gaudette replaced Jake Virtanen in the Canucks lineup. Virtanen was a healthy scratch. … Ottawa defenceman Josh Brown played his 100th regular-season game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Matthew Tkachuk's frustrations continue to boil over in fight with Canadiens' Chiarot

    Calgary's All-Star forward continues to have a nightmare week, after losing handily to Montreal's Ben Chiarot in a fight Thursday.

  • Report: Canelo Alvarez to face Billy Joe Saunders in super middleweight unification bout

    Boxing's biggest star is now scheduled for three fights in the span of six months.

  • Source: Deshaun Watson requests trade from Texans

    Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Masahiro Tanaka returning to original Japanese team after 7 seasons with Yankees

    Masahiro Tanaka is headed back to Japan to play for his original NPB team, the Rakuten Eagles.

  • Ben Roethlisberger wants to return to Steelers, doesn't care about 2021 salary

    Ben Roethlisberger said on Thursday that he's willing to restructure his contract so he can return to the Steelers in 2021.

  • Canadiens rookie Alexander Romanov is living up to all the hype

    The 21-year-old defenceman has wasted little time making his impact felt with the Canadiens.

  • Patrick Mahomes laughs off Jets coach Robert Saleh's 'little old man jog' comment

    Don't be fooled by Patrick Mahomes' "little old man jog" in the Super Bowl, Bucs defenders.

  • Tom Brady had no idea where New England was after getting drafted by Patriots

    Tom Brady was even more confused after his plane landed in Rhode Island, not Massachusetts.

  • How Nick Nurse makes mental health a priority for Raptors

    On #BellLetsTalk Day, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses how he’s kept himself motivated and sharp over the past nine months and discloses what songs he’s learning on the guitar.

  • Matthews bags winner, Leafs beat Oilers in another one-goal game to extend win streak

    EDMONTON — The Maple Leafs didn't have much success in tight games last season. The script has been flipped — at least early — in this abbreviated, still-young campaign. Auston Matthews scored the winner on a third-period power play Thursday as Toronto defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in a back-and-forth encounter that featured 11 power plays and big momentum swings. The Leafs led 2-0 and 3-2 before finally sealing the victory with 6:23 left in regulation when Matthews walked into one of his trademark snapshots and beat Mikko Koskinen with his fifth goal of the season. "We got the win, which is all that matters," said Matthews, who has scored in four straight appearances. "There was a lot of disrupted flow. We're taking way too many penalties right now, but special teams came up big. "We squeaked out with this one." Jason Spezza, with a goal and an assist, William Nylander and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (7-2-0), which has won four straight and six of its last seven. "We've defended hard," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "The guys are working and have significantly cut down on the high-danger chances and odd-man rushes. "It's been far from perfect. We've got a lot of areas to grow." Toronto improved to an NHL-best 5-0-0 in one-goal games in 2020-21 after tying for last with just 10 victories under the same parameters in 2019-20, while Frederik Andersen, who made 26 saves, is now 14-1-1 in his career against the Oilers. "Just finding a way is big," Andersen after moving to 6-0-0 all-time in Edmonton. "Sticking with the process, even though it's a game that goes back and forth ... our resiliency has been good." Leon Draisaitl, with his fifth and sixth goals in the last five games, and Zack Kassian replied for Edmonton (3-6-0), while Connor McDavid added two assists. Koskinen stopped 23 shots as the Oilers lost their second straight contest. "It's definitely not easy to chase games," McDavid said. "I liked how we were able to find ways to get back to even, but when we get it to even we've got to hold it there and keep building on that." The Leafs and Oilers — who split a pair of games in Toronto last week that failed to produce the expected fireworks with the likes of McDavid, Matthews, Draisaitl and Mitch Marner sharing the same ice surface — will go right back at it Saturday in Edmonton for the fourth of nine meetings between the teams in this season's all-Canadian North Division. The Oilers tied things 2-2 seven minutes into the final period when Draisaitl poked home his second of the night and sixth of the campaign on an Edmonton man advantage. The Leafs responded just 53 seconds later when Simmonds scored his third of the season, and third in as many games, when he tipped Marner's shot on a Toronto power play. But the Oilers battled back once again at 11:11 when Kassian picked up his own rebound off a deflection to deposit his first. After the Leafs went ahead 4-3 thanks on Matthews' goal, Edmonton got its seventh man advantage with under three minutes to go when Nylander went off for tripping, but couldn't find the mark with Koskinen on the bench as Draisaitl hit the post from a sharp angle. "There's definitely a belief that's growing within our group," Spezza said. "We still feel like we can do better when we have leads. "Winning breeds confidence, and we're starting to believe we can win every night." Having swept a two-game set in Calgary against the Flames to kick off this swing through Alberta, the Leafs opened the scoring at 9:31 of the first when Spezza snapped a 27-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 7, 2020. The 37-year-old, who had an assist in each of his two previous games before getting a rest Tuesday, shovelled a shot past Koskinen after the Edmonton netminder coughed up the puck behind his net. The Oilers, who were coming off Tuesday's 6-4 loss in Winnipeg to the Jets, had a couple of good chances to get even later in the period, but Andersen denied Dominik Kahun on a 2-on-1 before Draisaitl missed a wide-open cage. Toronto doubled its advantage with 1:38 left in the first just as a power play expired when John Tavares took a pass from Spezza and found Nylander at the lip of the crease to score his third of the campaign, and first since opening night. The Leafs took four straight minor penalties in the second, but the Oilers couldn't do much with those chances until Alexander Kerfoot went off for a slash that had Keefe seeking an explanation from the officials. Zach Hyman was then whistled for tripping to set up a 5-on-3 power play for 1:30. Draisaitl, who came in with goals in four straight games, rattled a shot off the post early in the two-man advantage, but got another opportunity from the same spot and wired his fifth past Andersen at 18:11. "We're not even close to being the team we can be — the team that we would need to be," Keefe said. "But a lot of positive things have gotten us to be (7-2-0). "The greatest news of all is that none of the games have been perfect and there's lots of room for growth." Notes: Koskinen has played every minute for Edmonton this season with fellow netminder Mike Smith out injured. ... After wrapping their series with Toronto on Saturday, the Oilers will welcome the Ottawa Senators for two contests Sunday and Tuesday. ... The Leafs' next action after departing Alberta is next Thursday for the first of three straight at home against the Vancouver Canucks. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter The Canadian Press

  • 'We have to figure this out': Heat say turnaround will come

    MIAMI — As if losing the NBA Finals isn’t bad enough, there now seems to be a curse that stretches into the following season. The Miami Heat aren’t believing that quite yet — even after a disastrous start to the 2020-21 campaign. The reigning Eastern Conference champions are 6-12, matching the franchise’s worst 18-game start since opening 4-14 in 2007-08. The roster has been decimated by injuries and virus-related issues, and the current losing streak reached five games after a 108-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in a game where Miami led by 18 points early but wound up trailing by as many as 19. “Heat Nation, we are going to figure this out,” All-Star centre Bam Adebayo said. “Just bear with us. We are going to figure this out. I can promise them that we are going to figure this out. I know that they’re tired of seeing us lose. We’re tired of losing. We have to figure this out.” The next chance to get things right comes Saturday when Miami hosts Sacramento. The year after losing the finals has not been kind to the most recent teams who have dropped the title series. Cleveland lost the finals in 2018, LeBron James left to join the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cavaliers haven’t been close to the same since. Golden State lost the finals in 2019, saw most of the roster get hurt, watched Kevin Durant leave for Brooklyn and finished last season with the NBA’s worst record. It’s not that bad for the Heat. Bad enough, though. Jimmy Butler has missed 12 of Miami’s 18 games, mostly because of the league’s health and safety protocols established for safe play during the coronavirus pandemic. Avery Bradley, brought in as a free agent, has missed 10 games, and most of that is because of virus-related issues. Tyler Herro missed seven games with neck spasms. Meyers Leonard, a key performer last season, has appeared in only three games this season and is now out with a shoulder injury. The Heat have used 13 starting lineups, are 0-10 when shooting less than 48%, set an NBA record on Wednesday by missing 15 3-point tries in the first quarter and are shooting 29% from beyond the arc in this five-game losing streak. “You can’t make an excuse for it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You just have to continue to grind, to learn, to compete for each other, get better. There are certain points where we are and we just need to be more consistent with it. We will be getting guys back soon enough.” Miami’s seven most experienced players, in terms of years in the NBA, were all unavailable Thursday. This was the lineup the Heat started the fourth quarter with against the Clippers: Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, who are on two-way contracts; Precious Achiuwa, who is a rookie; KZ Okpala, a second-year pro who played in five games last season; and Herro, a second-year guard who hadn’t played in two weeks. “A lot of dudes that are playing right now are the young guys, including me,” Adebayo said. Help is on the way. The Heat hope Butler can play Saturday. Dragic isn’t expected to be out for long. Herro, in his return game Thursday, had a big fourth quarter to lead a comeback attempt. He insists the turnaround is coming. “No one’s sorry for us,” Herro said. “There’s no excuses. We’re just going to continue to get better and hopefully one day we can get everybody back and show everybody what we’re made of.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • NFL's revenue dip in pandemic significant, but not crippling

    New York Giants co-owner John Mara could have been speaking for all in the tight-lipped world of NFL finances by saying his club's pandemic-induced losses in revenue have been substantial but not crippling. The biggest positive in this season of COVID-19 might not be measurable: the value of finishing on time in Tampa with the Super Bowl between Tampa Bay and Kansas City on Feb. 7. “They got all the games in,” said Marc Ganis, co-founder of Chicago-based consulting group Sportscorp and a confidant of many NFL owners. “They got ’em all in on time, within the 17-week window. That’s enormous. “We’re not taking it for granted, but the effort that was necessary by tens of thousands of people, family members, to make that happen, the sacrifices that were necessary, the union stepping up together with the league, that’s an incredible accomplishment done without bubbles.” The biggest negative, said Ganis, was revenues on the lower end of what was hoped since the majority of stadiums either didn't have fans at all or just a few thousand at most. In keeping with a previous estimate that revenues could be down by at least $100 million for each of the 32 teams, Ganis says the league missed out on $3 billion to $4 billion while playing in the pandemic. But Mara says the losses are manageable. “It was a huge financial hit for us this year, no question about it,” Mara said. “But it’s not going to affect our ability to be active in free agency or to do what we have to do to improve the team. Hopefully this is a one-year thing and we’ll be able to have fans back in the building next season.” It remains to be seen whether a legacy of co-operation will last between owners and the union after essentially negotiating two collective bargaining agreements in a matter of months. The first was a new 10-year agreement that passed on a close vote by the players just as the pandemic was gripping the country. In retrospect, it looks like a good move given the financial uncertainty with ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The second was a plan for playing in the pandemic, including an all-virtual off-season and the players' demands to dump preseason games and be tested daily while accepting limits to social interaction in their personal lives. Another part of the negotiation was assuring the salary cap would be no lower than $175 million per team, with the league holding out hope of keeping it much closer to the 2020 figure of $198.2 million. “None of us are going to be surprised that there’s going to be a significant drop-off from overall revenue,” union executive director DeMaurice Smith said. "I’m just happy that we have a floor for the cap next year. And because of that floor, teams at least have a solid number in order to figure out how to restructure contracts, if that’s what they want to do. “One effect of the 2011 CBA was to allow teams to carry over money from previous years and put that money into the salary cap this year. And if there was ever a time where I was glad that we negotiated for that carryover effect, it’s now.” With the majority of revenue tied to national TV contracts that benefit all teams equally, the NFL was well-positioned to handle the pandemic as long as games could be played. While the TV ratings were down 7% during the regular season, Ganis said the NFL actually widened the gap with other pro sports leagues and non-sports entertainment. Other experts also say the ratings don't matter much because the league is poised for more huge TV contracts in the next couple of years. The next rounds of deals are likely to start at more than $10 billion annually and grow from there. “So the NFL, its position as the top broadcast property in the United States actually got stronger,” Ganis said. “But they don’t make more money off of that. That just helps going into the negotiations for the next media deal.” While the Dallas Cowboys led the NFL in attendance during the pandemic at nearly 30,000 fans per game, America's Team also had the most to lose. Forbes magazine estimated Dallas took in by far the most stadium revenue in the league at $621 million in 2018, the most recent year analyzed. The view from outside the NFL is quite a bit different, though, Ganis said. There aren't rich teams or poor teams, just rich players and richer owners, with millions around the U.S. dealing with their own much more dire financial pictures. “Nobody is going to cry for teams that are worth an average of $2 billion,” Ganis said. “And they’re not asking for people to feel sorry. And no one’s going to cry for players who are going to get reductions in salaries over the next two or three years. “Both the league and the players association recognize that there was something going on much bigger than their own interests. They did the right things the right way, and they gave the country a sense of normalcy that it desperately needed in the early fall and winter.” ___ AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

  • Meet the coaches that scrutinize the world’s greatest shot

    Brandon Payne and Bruce Fraser have watched Stephen Curry shoot more than anyone on the planet. They scrutinize the world’s greatest shot, in search of what it lacks, imperfections the naked eye can hardly perceive, so the rest of us can bask in the sublime beauty of its seeming perfection.

  • John Wall takes shot at James Harden after Rockets win fourth straight

    The Rockets are now 5-3 since Harden's exit.

  • Suns snap 3-game skid, roll to 114-93 win over Warriors

    PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges scored 20 points, Deandre Ayton added 12 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 114-93 on Thursday night. The Suns snapped a three-game losing streak and moved back above .500 at 9-8. The Warriors fell to 10-9. Phoenix turned a five-point halftime advantage into an 85-71 lead by the end of the third. The Suns have struggled to hold leads over the past few weeks but didn’t have a problem Thursday, pulling ahead 100-81 after Abdel Nader hit back-to-back 3s on passes from Frank Kaminsky. The Suns did some of their best work when the bench was in the game. Kaminsky narrowly missed a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and Nader added 16 points and five rebounds. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Andrew Wiggins had 16 points, and Eric Paschall 12. Golden State shot just 38% from the field, going 29% from 3-point range. Phoenix built a 14-point lead by late in the first quarter but Golden State pulled to 52-47 at halftime. TIP-INS Warriors: Kelly Oubre Jr. had four points and four rebounds in his first game against his former team. He shot just 1 of 11 from the field. Oubre was part of the trade with Oklahoma City that brought Chris Paul to the desert. Oubre was then traded to the Warriors about a week later. Suns: All-Star guard Devin Booker missed his third straight game with a sore hamstring. Coach Monty Williams said Booker has done some shooting during practice but hasn't tested the hamstring with full-speed drills. ... Paul had 13 points and four assists. UP NEXT Warriors: Host Detroit on Saturday night. Suns: At Dallas on Saturday and Monday nights. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press

  • Tom Brady's parents to attend Super Bowl LV after recovering from COVID-19

    Tom Brady's parents will be on hand for his 10th Super Bowl.

  • Quickest way for Bill Belichick to move Patriots out of Tom Brady's shadow: Make a move on Deshaun Watson

    It wouldn’t be Belichick’s style to be driven to make a move based on Brady's 2020 success, it would be his style to recognize Watson for what he is.

  • Dallas Stars beat Red Wings 7-3 to improve to 4-0 on season

    DALLAS — Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal of the season, Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots in his first NHL start and the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 on Thursday night to finish undefeated in their season-opening four-game homestand. Denis Gurianov had a goal and two assists while Ty Dellandrea had his first NHL goal and first assist — both coming in the final 5:08 when Dallas stretched out a one-goal lead. Seven Stars scored. Andrew Cogliano, Jamie Oleksiak, Justin Dowling and John Klingberg added goals for the defending Western Conference champion Stars, who last season didn't win until their fourth game during a 1-7-1 start. Miro Heiskanen, their standout young defenceman, had three assists. Valtteri Filppula knocked in a rebound for his first goal for the Red Wings (2-5-1). Tyler Bertuzzi added a power-play goal in the third period, and Danny DeKeyser made it a one-goal game with 6:56 left before Dellandrea got his goal, with Dowling following with an empty-netter and Dellandrea assisting Klingberg. Oettinger, who turned 22 last month, was the 26th overall pick in the first round by the Stars in the 2017 draft — they got Heiskanen with the third pick that year. The goalie made his NHL debut in the playoffs last season, stopping all eight shots faced in two games after relieving Anton Khudobin. Oettinger was the backup through the post-season because of a knee injury to Ben Bishop, the veteran still out until at least late March while rehabbing from a second surgery. Detroit starting goalie Jonathan Bernier allowed three goals on 19 shots before Thomas Griess gave up three goals on nine shots. UPON REVIEW Gurianov's unassisted goal in the second period was confirmed on a replay review after Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha slid through the crease, taking Bernier with him and knocking the net loose. The puck crossed the line just before the Red Wings did. PAVS POINTS Pavelski is off to a fast start in the second of his three-season contract with the Stars, with four goals and five assists. In 67 regular-season games last year, the 36-year-old centre had only 14 goals and didn't reach four goals and nine points until his 19th game The 14 overall goals matched his career low set in 46 games as rookie for San Jose in 2006-07. Pavelski then had 13 goals in 27 playoffs games for Dallas. LOT OF GAMES Marc Staal's eighth game with the Red Wings was the 900th of his NHL career. The first 892 games came the previous 13 seasons with the New York Rangers, who in September traded him to Detroit. WHAT’S NEXT Both teams play back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, the Red Wings at home against Florida, and the Stars on the road for the first time this season at Carolina. Dallas was initially supposed to open with four road games before those games were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press