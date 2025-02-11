Australia soccer star Sam Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment

LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr, one of the world’s top female soccer players, was found not guilty of the racially aggravated harassment of a police officer, Britain's Press Association reported Tuesday.

Kerr, a striker for Australia and for English club Chelsea, accepted she called Police Constable Stephen Lovell “stupid and white” during a heated exchange at a police station after a night out, but had denied that it amounted to the charge.

The verdict came on the seventh day of the trial at Kingston Crown Court in London.

