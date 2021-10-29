Australia’s Securities Regulator Issues Criteria for Crypto-Asset ETPs

Australia’s securities regulator has determined that bitcoin and ether are likely to satisfy its criteria as appropriate underlying assets for exchange-traded products (ETPs).

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) published on Friday its guidance for providers wishing to offer ETPs linked to the performance of cryptocurrency, following a request from market participants for feedback in June.

For crypto to be a permissible asset for to back an ETP or other structured product, it must meet five criteria: A high level of institutional support and acceptance; reputable and experienced service providers to support the products; a mature spot market; regulated futures markets for trading derivatives and robust and transparent pricing mechanisms.

On this basis, bitcoin and ether “appear likely to satisfy all five factors ... to determine appropriate underlying assets for an ETP,” the ASIC said.