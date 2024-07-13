Australia seal series victory as Wales’ losing run continues

Wales slumped to a ninth successive Test match defeat as Australia secured victory in Melbourne - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

Australia 38 Wales 28

A difficult season ended in damp disappointment for Wales as Australia consigned Warren Gatland to a ninth consecutive Test defeat in rainy Melbourne thanks to a brace from Filipo Daugunu.

The result secured a 2-0 series triumph for Joe Schmidt in his maiden campaign as Wallabies head coach, though the meticulous Kiwi would have been frustrated with how the hosts allowed their opponents back into the contest from 17-0 behind.

Afterwards, Australia skipper James Slipper sounded relieved that his team had prevailed from “one of those gritty Test matches”. Dewi Lake, his counterpart, admitted that the loss was “a bitter pill” for Wales, who had given themselves “a mountain to climb” with “little inaccuracies”.

Gatland insisted that he will develop “an incredibly good team” from this crop. Becoming more “streetwise”, he suggested, was a priority, because avoidable lapses hurt Wales down here.

Both teams were admirably willing despite sodden conditions, Australia conjuring a 98-metre try in the opening minutes. From just in front of his own line, Andrew Kellaway escaped what seemed to be a blind alley and collected his own chip ahead. Fraser McReight was in support to receive Kellaway’s flick and fed Daugunu.

Noah Lolesio converted and added a penalty before Wales’ misery was compounded when Cameron Winnett spilled a box-kick from Jake Gordon, who followed up to dive over.

Lake embodied the tourists’ defiance. The hooker and captain, bound to be part of the conversation for next year’s British and Irish Lions squad, scored from two trucking mauls to peg back Australia as Lukhan Salakaia-Loto saw yellow for a high tackle on Archie Griffin.

Lake also pounced to nab a vital jackal turnover on the stroke of half-time and continually dented Australia with his carrying before Liam Williams sliced over seven minutes into the second period, cutting an incisive angle off the shoulder of Winnett.

Williams, the veteran right wing, was typically spiky. He produced a couple of breakdown steals but invited pressure by conceding a penalty after an off-the-ball scrape with Charlie Cale. Gifted good field position, Australia shunted across the whitewash through Allan Alaalatoa.

Rob Valetini, excellent for the Wallabies across these two games, jackalled to derail a promising attack at the end of the third quarter and then came a sequence that encapsulated the contest.

Wales coughed up a penalty for obstruction while they were in possession and Lolesio attempted to find touch. Liam Williams leapt to bat the ball back in-field, but only succeeded in diverting it directly to Daugunu, who was rewarded for his enthusiasm on the chase and trotted clear.

Rio Dyer surged through three tackles to bring Wales within five at 33-28 behind, but they would shoot themselves in the foot twice more. On for Lake, Evan Lloyd missed his jumpers at two late line-outs and a sloppy offside allowed Ben Donaldson to slot a decisive shot at goal.

Lake, described by Gatland as a “fantastic” captain, saluted the maul as a “massive weapon” that Wales can build upon. The performances of Griffin at tighthead prop represent another positive from this tour.

The trip finishes with an outing against the Reds on Friday, with victory essential for self-belief. An autumn schedule of fixtures against Fiji, Australia and South Africa is on the horizon. By that time, Wales will need to have improved.

Match details

Australia: T Wright; Kellaway, Flook, Paisami, Daugunu; Lolesio, J Gordon; Slipper (capt), M Faessler, Tupou, J Williams, Salakaia-Loto, Valetini, McReight, Cale.

Replacements: Nasser, Kailea, Alaalatoa, Blyth, Gleeson, White, Donaldson, Pietsch.

Sin-bin: Salakaia-Loto 35.

Wales: Winnett; L Williams, Watkin, Grady, Dyer; B Thomas, Bevan; G Thomas, Lake (capt), Griffin, Tshiunza, D Jenkins, Botham, Reffell, Plumtree.

Replacements: E Lloyd, Mathias, H O’Connor, Hill, Martin, Hardy, Costelow, Tompkins.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU).

Australia v Wales: As it happened . . .

01:26 PM BST

Joe Schmidt relieved after hard fought win

Schmidt: “I’m just relieved. Dewi Lake really leads those guys forward. It was a real arm wrestle. We managed to keep our noses in front but we came under some serious pressure.

“We were a bit fortuitous with a couple of tries. Sometimes you take chances and you get the right bounce.

“I thought last week we got the better of a few tight battles but this week they really got back at us”

01:16 PM BST

Botham says age is no excuse

Wales’ James Botham believes age is not an excuse when it comes to losing games, believing there is much improving to be done.

Botham: “Everyone talks about us being a young team, that’s not an excuse now, this is international rugby”

01:06 PM BST

Gatland believes in his young squad

Gatland: ‘We probably showed some inexperience by gifting them points. We need to be honest with ourselves with some of the inaccuracies today”

“We’ve got a group of young men who have done well but they can definitely learn a lot. This will be a really good team, there’s a great buzz in the group. I think today the Aussies proved they were a little bit more streetwise. We’ll learn a lot from this tour, we’ll keep improving. Once we start cutting out mistakes we can start to build momentum and confidence”

12:59 PM BST

The skippers give their thoughts on the game

James Slipper: “It was one of those gritty test matches. The conditions probably played a part in that.

“We knew they had a good maul from last week. We let two in there, that’s 14 points, so we’ll have to work on that”

Dewi Lake: “We dug deep, but it’s the same situation of taking opportunities. We’re learning quickly but those little opportunities we have to take.

“Little inaccuracies cost us but credit to the lads for a hard shift for 80 minutes.”

12:55 PM BST

Full-time: Australia 36 Wales 28

Plenty of positives for Warren Gatland from that game, but that’s for review. Only disappointment now is that they finish their test campaign with another L. Clearly some good play there from the Dragons but mistakes and opportunities not taken will ultimately haunt them.

12:49 PM BST

80 mins: Australia 36 Wales 28

Wales come again but Hardy’s quick pass is too low and Costelow knocks on. Poor ball from the scrum half. Schmidt’s Australia will see this out now and it’s another loss for Wales, a ninth test defeat on the bounce. Wallabies win the series 2-0 as they begin to put the nightmare of the World Cup behind them under the former Ireland head coach.

12:45 PM BST

78 mins: Australia 36 Wales 28

Wales are criminally offside, penalty to the Wallabies. Donaldson converts from in front of the sticks and the Aussies move it out beyond a one score game.

12:42 PM BST

74 mins: Australia 33 Wales 28

Costelow with another well-placed kick. He’s been a key introduction to the game for Wales. Wales with a line-out at a dangerous distance but they make a mess of it. White funts it down the field.

12:39 PM BST

TRY! 70 mins: Australia 33 Wales 28

We spoke too soon. Rio Dyer is in for a Wales try, brilliantly tip-toeing down the left wing after a Wallaby exit is partially blocked by a flailing Wales hand. What a superb finish by Dyer. Costelow makes a crucial conversion. Hold onto your hats, big finish coming.

12:35 PM BST

TRY! 67 mins: Australia 33 Wales 21

Oh no! Filipo Daugunu is in for the try and that may be the one to break Wales resistance. Liam Williams keeps a wallaby restart in play but it bounces favourably for Daugunu who skips home for his second try. Conversion missed. Dewi Lake off for Wales.

Daugunu scores his second try of the game - Martin Keep/Getty Images

12:31 PM BST

64 mins: Australia 28 Wales 21

Changes at half-back on both sides. Nic White is in for Australia at nine, Costelow and Hardy on for Thomas and Bevan.

12:30 PM BST

61 mins: Australia 28 Wales 21

Nasser is just in for Australia. The Queensland hooker becomes eighth Wallabies debutant this month. He is the son of Brendan Nasser, former Reds backrower, who played eight tests for the Wallabies and was a member of the 1991 Rugby World Cup winning squad.

12:27 PM BST

57 mins: Australia 28 Wales 21

Hold on a minute. Wales are back at it here. You wouldn’t expect anything less from a Gatland side would you? However, Rob Valentini jackals brilliantly on his own line and it’s a Wallaby penalty which they clear.

12:24 PM BST

TRY! 54 mins: Australia 28 Wales 21

first try for Wallaby replacement prop Allan Alaalatoa in his 69th test match as Australia give Wales a dose of their own medicine off the line out drive. Referee agrees he got it down but Lolesio fails to add the extras.

Allan Alaalatoa scores his first ever try for Australia - Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

12:17 PM BST

52 mins: Australia 23 Wales 21

Wales take an Aussie player out illegally at the breakdown. Penalty for the hosts. Lolesio punts to the corner for a Wallabies’ line-out. Australia drive forward, Faessler makes a run but Williams steals the ball. Unfortunately for Wales there’s a knock on so Wallabies get the scrum feed.

12:13 PM BST

TRY! 48 mins: Australia 23 Wales 21

Liam Williams has scored his first try in 12 tests against the Wallabies and it’s no more than Wales deserve. Once again Dewi Lake is immense with his carries. Multi-phase attack goes wide left and Williams glides over. Thomas adds the conversion. Game on.

Liam Williams blows a kiss to the crowd - William West/Getty Images

12:10 PM BST

46 mins: Australia 23 Wales 14

Welsh maul moves 10 metres. Australia loosen it but Wales hold strong. Thomas finds Plumtree who finds Lake. He drives forward, now they’re only 5 metres out.

12:06 PM BST

42 mins: Australia 23 Wales 14

Wales manage to push Wallabies all the way back into their own territory with some impressive line speed. Winnett holds the kick and returns it to Australia. It finds it’s way back to Winnett and wins a penalty, Daugunu taking him out. Poor from Aussies.

12:00 PM BST

40 mins: Australia 23 Wales 14

In fairness to Wales, they responded really well to the setbacks in the first half, matching Australia try for try. Dewi Lake literally leading from the front. Pretty sure the messages from the Wales dressing room was: cut out the poor discipline and lets keep working that maul in opposition territory. It’s yielding dividends.

11:49 AM BST

Half-time: Australia 23 Wales 14

That was some exciting stuff in that first half. Both sides with a couple of tries, with a few mistakes to add. It’s far from over for the Welsh but they’ll need to eradicate errors in this second period if they are to get that coveted win down under.

Matt Faessler of the Wallabies is tackled by Gareth Thomas - Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

11:46 AM BST

38 mins: Australia 23 Wales 14

Once again, Wales transgress from the restart and Australia will have the chance to extend their advantage. Silly, frustrating stuff so close to the break. Penalty upcoming.

11:43 AM BST

TRY! 36 mins: Australia 20 Wales 14

The visitors take immediate retribution as their dominant rolling maul thunders over from 10 metres out for Dewi Lake to score his second try. Back in it again and Ben Thomas is good with the conversion. Still eight minutes left on that Wallabies yellow.

11:41 AM BST

YELLOW CARD! 35 mins: Australia 20 Wales 7

Lukan Salakaia-Loto’s shoulder makes heavy contact with the head of Archie Griffin. Hardly intentional but a yellow card nonetheless.

11:39 AM BST

31 mins: Australia 20 Wales 7

Welsh momentum halted almost immediately as they give away a penalty which Lolesio gratefully converts. Right between the posts.

11:37 AM BST

TRY! 30 mins: Australia 17 Wales 7

Wales needed that. Lake gets first points on the board for The Dragons. The skipper falls over the line after a solid sequence a play. Thomas converts this time.

Archie Griffin celebrates after Dewi Lake places over - Joel Carrett/Shutterstock

11:32 AM BST

28 mins: Australia 17 Wales 0

Cale takes out Plumtree’s arm in line-out, penalty for Wales. Dragonsfive metres out from the line after Ben Thomas’ accurate kick.

11:28 AM BST

TRY! 26 mins: Australia 17 Wales 0

Winnett spills a Gordon kick, the bounce is very friendly for the Australian scrumhalf who picks up and puts on the after burners to the white line. Already looking like a long way back for Wales.

Jake Gordon of the Wallabies scores a try - Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

11:24 AM BST

24 mins: Australia 10 Wales 0

Australia force Wale back to 22 but Wales have the ball. Thomas finds Plumtree but it’s knocked on from Watkins

11:22 AM BST

20 mins: Australia 10 Wales 0

Aussies make a dog’s dinner of the line out. Plumtree goes close but is held up over the line. So close from the Welsh

11:18 AM BST

18 mins: Australia 10 Wales 0

Wales have it in Australian territory. Williams gathers on the left flank with Botham in support. The flanker takes off down the left edge but can’t beat the last man who puts him and the ball into touch

11:14 AM BST

16 mins: Australia 10 Wales 0

Wales have a penalty of their own, taken and missed by Ben Thomas. It’s a bad miss really, given the distance and angle.

11:12 AM BST

13 mins: Australia 10 Wales 0

Perfect start for the hosts in Melbourne. They look relatively comfortable. They receive a penalty which Lolesio converts. 10-0 after 14 mins.

11:10 AM BST

TRY! 8 mins: Australia 7 Wales 0

Try for Australia! Kellaway could have clear the danger but instead chipped and chased. He wins the ball and finds McReight who steams ahead. He lays it off to Daugunu who jaunts to the end line. Lolesio converts.

Australia's Filipo Daugunu heads to the line to score the first try of the game - William West/Getty Images

11:06 AM BST

6 mins: Australia 0 Wales 0

Debutant Cale charges forward from the scrum. Lolesio has his kick charged down. Wales attempt attack inside Australia’s territory. Fast hands of Botham finds Plumtree, Thomas tips on before taking a hit. Nicely done from Wales but then Thomas kicks it straight out into touch, inexplicably.

11:01 AM BST

4 mins: Australia 0 Wales 0

Another Gordon boxer fielded by Wales’ Bevan. Plumtree carries the ball but is halted by two defenders and spills under pressure. Aussie scrum in the middle of the park.

11:00 AM BST

2 mins: Australia 0 Wales 0

First couple of minutes here in Melbourne. Aussies gather Gordon’s box kick, Paisami tries to get an attack going. Wales field kick from Wallabies and set up box kick.

10:53 AM BST

Managers speak pre-game

Gatland: “We need to reduce turnover rate if we are to win...everything is talking about winning but if we follow the process and follow the drill the result will take care of itself”

Gatland on Wainright: “He was outstanding last week, he’s got a big future, there’s more levels for him to go through”

Schmidt: “We will try to replicate what we did well last week and try to rectify the errors...the aim is to get some early line breaks”

Schmidt on debutant Charlie Cale: ‘He works so hard, his number of involvements is very high, he’s very important for us”

10:49 AM BST

Team news

Unfortunately for the Welsh, Josh Hathaway and Aaron Wainright aren’t fit for the trip to Melbourne so they’ll be replaced by Cameron Winnett and James Botham.

These introductions mean two positional changes, with Liam Williams switching to the wing and flanker Taine Plumtree shifting to number eight. Botham then comes in at blind-side flanker in defence.

Tight-head prop Dillon Lewis and lock Ben Carter are still missing.

For The Wallabies, James Slipper will captain his country after Liam Wright was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Charlie Cale makes his Test debut at number eight as Rob Valetini moves to blind-side flanker.

10:30 AM BST

10:18 AM BST

Wales Team

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝐗𝐕 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐑𝐔 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



The 23 players for the 2nd Test in Melbourne.



👊 Amdani bois!



Full story below ⬇️ — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 10, 2024

10:17 AM BST

Australian Team

10:15 AM BST

Time for Wales to step up

Good morning all, or good evening depending on which side of the globe you’re tuning in from for this mouth watering Test rematch between Wales and Australia in Melbourne. Seven days ago the two rugby strongholds came up against each other in Sydney where the Wallabies continued their incredible winning streak at home over the Welsh, winning 25-16.

That streak now extends - almost embarrassingly - to 55 years for Wales. It’s far from the first time the question has been asked, but can this finally be the day where The Dragons break this Aussie voodoo curse?

That isolated victory for Wales came in 1969 during their tour of Australia, New Zealand and Fiji when the Dragons won 16-19 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Back then it was the likes of J.P.R. Williams. Brian Price and Barry John wearing the red jersey.

Wales have slumped to an all-time world ranking low and are facing a possible ninth consecutive Test defeat - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Today it’s a much younger and less experienced side in Melbourne. Gatland’s men may be in a period of transition but eight losses in a row doesn’t look pretty whichever way you observe it. In that time, Wales have plummeted to an all-time low of 11th in the world rankings. A win here today will mean a lot for Gatland and his men, not just historically, but for morale, pride and progress.

As for the hosts, this is only Joe Schmidt’s second game in charge of the Wallabies but if the first test was anything to go off there’s things to be excited about from an Aussie perspective. They hit a stride against Wales last week, playing some scintillating rugby at times. Australian fans will be hoping for more of the same today.

Kick off is at 10.45am UK time; 7.45pm in Melbourne.

09:45 AM BST

Lake: Morale no issue despite eight-match losing streak

Dewi Lake says that morale is not an issue as Wales strive to end one of the longest losing runs in their international rugby history.

Defeat in Saturday’s Melbourne clash against Australia would make it nine on the bounce, with Wales not having won since beating 2023 World Cup opponents Georgia.

Their record against the Wallabies Down Under is similarly abysmal, having lost 12 successive Tests since claiming a victory in Sydney 55 years ago.

After losing the Sydney opener 25-16, Wales will line up at AAMI Park without influential number eight Aaron Wainwright, who suffered a hamstring injury late in that game.

A reshuffled back-row sees Taine Plumtree switching from blindside flanker to cover Wainwright’s absence, with James Botham handed a start alongside Plumtree and openside Tommy Reffell.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has also made an enforced change behind the scrum after an elbow injury sidelined Gloucester wing Josh Hathaway.

Liam Williams moves from full-back to replace him, while Cameron Winnett regains the number 15 shirt for his seventh start in the last eight Tests.

“I don’t think morale is something we have been struggling with,” Wales captain Lake said.

“Obviously, there is huge disappointment at the losses. It is more putting the finishing touches on things, getting our preparation right and tearing into the weekend.

“Ten minutes to go, we were still in the game last week, and that is key for us to stay in these games. We also need to start fast in both halves.

“We are feeling good, feeling confident. Off the back of a loss last week we’ve had a good training week and are ready to go again.

“I think it is massive for us. We are eight losses in a row now and what this group needs is a win just to kick-start that run of form.

“Winning is a habit, so as soon as we get that first one under our belt you never know what is going to happen.”

Reflecting on the first Test loss, Lake added: “There was a lot of disappointment.

“We created a lot of opportunities for ourselves, and we spoke afterwards about taking those opportunities. It is what Test rugby is all about.

“The great thing about these summer tours and Test series is you lose one week, you get a chance to have another crack the following week.

“We will have learnt from last weekend, as I am sure Australia would have done. It is important that we implement the things we learnt.”

Gatland has just a 30 per cent success rate since returning for a second stint as Wales boss, with 14 defeats from 20 Tests.

And there is increasing pressure on the New Zealander as Wales look for an overdue revival in terms of results.

Gatland said: “We decided as a coaching group after the [2023] World Cup what we needed to do in terms of building this team through to the World Cup in 2027.

“We knew there was going to be a bit of pain along the way as we look to develop those players to give them that match experience.

“It is a challenge, but I have been really pleased with the way the boys have responded in training. They have been an excellent group to work with on this tour.”