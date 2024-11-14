Australia and Saudi Arabia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier

Australia's Lewis Miller, left, and Saudi Arabia's Feras Albrikan compete for the ball during the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Australia and Saudi Arabia in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia and Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 in Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday.

While there was late drama there was little quality on display.

Near time, Sultan Al-Ghannam's low shot from just inside the area went in and seemed to give a vital win for Herve Renard, the second-time Saudi coach who replaced Roberto Mancini last month. To the relief of the majority of the 27,491 fans, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Australia was given a penalty after 12 minutes after Mitch Duke went down under a challenge from Saudi goalkeeper Ahmed Al-Kassar but VAR ruled the foul was outside the area.

Saudi Arabia, like Australia aiming for a seventh World Cup appearance, went closest with a shot from Nasser Al-Dawsari forcing a save from Joe Gauci at the near post.

There were fewer opportunities in the second half, the best falling to Australia six minutes from the end. In a two-on-one situation inside the area, Riley McGree's goal-bound shot was blocked by Saud Abdulhamid.

Both teams remained level on six points from five games, four points behind Group C leader Japan.

Only the top two of six in each group will qualify automatically. The third- and fourth-place finishers will advance to the next stage.



