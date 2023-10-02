Australia Rugby World Cup fixtures: Full schedule and route to the final

Australia are all but out of the Rugby World Cup (Getty Images)

After a tough start to the second Eddie Jones era, Australia headed to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup hoping to emerge as contenders.

The Wallabies finished bottom of the Rugby Championship ladder in their first campaign since Jones returned after his sacking by England.

The experienced head coach has significant tournament expertise, and would appear to have some of the raw materials required to forge a stronger side than Australia have been over the last half-a-decade.

But defeat to Fiji and a thrashing by Wales has left their hopes of a quarter-final berth hanging by a thread.

Australia pool fixtures:

Australia have been drawn in Pool C alongside Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.

Saturday 9 September: Australia 35-15 Georgia, Pool C (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday 17 September: Australia 15-22 Fiji, Pool C (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne)

Sunday 24 September: Wales 40-6 Australia, Pool C (OL Stadium, Lyon)

Sunday 1 October: Australia 34-14 Portugal, Pool C (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne)

QUARTER-FINALS

Sunday 15 October: Quarter-Final 3 (Winner Pool D vs Runner-Up Pool C) - Marseille, 4pm

SEMI-FINALS

Saturday 21 October: Semi-Final 2 (Winner of QF4 vs Winner of QF4) - Paris, 8pm

FINAL

Saturday 28 October: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, Paris, 8pm