Australia rip through England on day 5 to take first Ashes Test

Australia have drawn first blood in the Ashes, claiming a famous win over England thanks to devastating bowling display from Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins at Edgbaston.

A result that would have been unthinkable on day one of the Test when the tourists found themselves 122-8, the turnaround was complete as all ten England second innings wickets fell before tea on day five to give Australia a 251 run win and go 1-0 up in the series.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following Australia’s declaration on 487 following another inspirational Steve Smith innings, England needed a whooping 398 for victory in Birmingham.

After openers Rory Burns and Jason Roy came through 7 overs unscathed at the end of day four, Australia took little time to get to work on day five, removing Burns in the third over of the day leaving England 19-1.

Australia's Nathan Lyon took six wickets as Australia demolished England (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Moeen set for axe at Lord’s as England consider recalling Leach

READ MORE: First Ashes Test - Umpire Joel Wilson’s game to forget

READ MORE: Root refuses to blame World Cup fatigue for Edgbaston humbling

England momentarily rallied but the morning session took a disastrous turn as Roy was bowled through the gate by Lyon after inexplicably attempting a wild swing with the ball turning toward him.

From 60-1, England were quickly 85-4 as Denly and Root followed Roy on a torrid morning for the hosts.

If England needed the lunch break to compose themselves, it clearly didn’t work as Jos Buttler walked almost immediately after being bowled by Cummins for his 99th test wicket.

Cummins didn’t have to wait too long for the century after his teasing ball looped off the glove of Bairstow into the grateful hands of Cameron Bancroft.

Story continues

100 Test wickets for Pat Cummins in just 21 matches! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/bBDVz62x27 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 5, 2019

England were immediately seven down off the next ball as Lyon, himself taking a milestone 350th test wicket, removed Ben Stokes.

Moeen Ali’s struggles with both ball and bat in the Test had been well documented and the all-rounder’s bad luck continued as he went for just 4 off the bowling of Lyon.

Lyon then dismissed Stuart Broad first ball completing a six-wicket haul and Cummins had the final word, removing Woakes for his fourth of the day as England were all out for 146.

Australia’s victory came against all the odds, sealing their first victory in Birmingham since 2001 as well as winning an opening Ashes Test in England for the first time since 2005.

England, suffering a first Edgbaston defeat since 2008, will need to regroup ahead of the second Test at Lord’s on August 14.

Featured from our writers