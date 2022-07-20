Australia to Review Central Bank Amid Criticism Over Performance

(Bloomberg) -- Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the terms of a review of the Reserve Bank that will look at its inflation target, policy tools, governance and culture, amid criticism of the institution’s recent performance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A three-person panel comprising Carolyn Wilkins, a former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor, Renee Fry-McKibbin, an economics professor at the Australian National University and former Treasury official Gordon de Brouwer will conduct the review, Chalmers said.

“Australia is facing a complex and rapidly changing economic environment, as well as a range of long-term economic challenges,” the treasurer said. “This is an important opportunity to ensure that our monetary policy framework is the best it can be.”

The RBA faces criticism for having maintained a dovish stance when many of its peers were already hiking, a stance that likely contributed to accelerating price growth. The central bank kept borrowing costs at a record low until May, then raised rates by more than expected.

Late last year the RBA also abruptly abandoned its control of bond yields in the face of market pressure and doubts over its sustainability.

Governor Philip Lowe has conceded the bank’s forecasting had been “embarrassing,” adding to reputational damage done by its “disorderly” exit from yield control.

Past inquiries at the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank explored their approaches to inflation, resulting in more scope for them to allow prices to run beyond targets. Australia currently operates a flexible inflation target that aims to keep consumer-price gains between 2-3% over time.

Lowe, in a speech Wednesday, welcomed the review and said its terms of reference were appropriate. He later reiterated his observation that central bank reviews overseas had recommended a more flexible inflation target of the type Australia currently operates.

Story continues

“The outlines of the review encompassing its governance, culture and recruitment processes are quite broad, and certainly broader than the recent reviews undertaken at the Fed and the ECB,” said Alvin Tan, the head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore.

“The outcome of the exercise could be more important on the governance and culture aspects rather than the inflation goal.”

The RBA has in the past been criticized for insularity -- since formal independence in 1996 every governor has been a staff member -- and a lack of policy expertise among the six independent board members who are primarily drawn from business.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, asked about the prospect of further rate rises in a radio interview Wednesday, pointed out that the bank sets policy independent of the government.

Still, the RBA needs “to be careful they don’t overreach,” he said. “They need to make sure that they get the assessments right.”

The central bank was criticized for saying as recently as late last year that rates were unlikely to rise before 2024. It has now hiked three times since May and money markets are pricing in a 3.5% cash rate by December, from the current 1.35%.

The review will consider the RBA’s objectives, mandate, the interaction between monetary, fiscal and macroprudential policy, its governance, culture, operations, and more, Treasurer Chalmers said.

According to the terms of reference, it will assess Australia’s monetary policy arrangements and other matters including:

Its performance in meeting its objectives, including its choice of policy tools, policy implementation, policy communication, and how trade-offs between different objectives have been managed.

Its governance (including Board structure, experiences and expertise, composition and the appointments process) and accountability arrangements.

Its culture, management and recruitment processes.

A final report, with a set of clear recommendations to the government, will be provided no later than March 2023.

(Updates with comment from economist.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.